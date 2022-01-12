ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Numerical comparison of iterative and functional-analytical algorithms for inverse acoustic scattering

By A.S. Shurup
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

In this work the numerical solution of acoustic tomography problem based on the iterative and functional-analytical algorithms is considered. The mathematical properties of these algorithms were previously described in works of R.G.Novikov for the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On the Analytic Structure of Second-Order Non-Commutative Probability Spaces and Functions of Bounded Fréchet Variation

In this paper we propose a new approach to the central limit theorem (CLT), based on functions of bounded Féchet variation for the continuously differentiable linear statistics of random matrix ensembles which relies on: a weaker form of a large deviation principle for the operator norm; a Poincaré-type inequality for the linear statistics; and the existence of a second-order limit distribution. This approach frames into a single setting many known random matrix ensembles and, as a consequence, classical central limit theorems for linear statistics are recovered and new ones are established, e.g., the CLT for the continuously differentiable linear statistics of block Gaussian matrices.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Maximizing the Psycho-Acoustic Sweet Spot

In this work, we let the sweet spot be the region where a sound wave generated by an array of loudspeakers is psycho-acoustically close to a desired auditory scene, and we develop a method that aims to generate a sound wave that directly maximizes this sweet spot. Our method incorporates psycho-acoustic principles from the onset and is flexible: while it imposes little to no constraints on the regions of interest, the arrangement of loudspeakers or their radiation pattern, it allows for a wide array of psycho-acoustic models that include state-of-the-art monaural psycho-acoustic models. Our method leverages tools from analysis and optimization that allow for its mathematical analysis and efficient implementation. Our numerical results show that our method yields larger sweet spots compared to some state-of-the-art methods when performing sound field reconstruction for sinusoidal signals using van de Par's psycho-acoustic model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A novel framework for the three-dimensional NLTE inverse problem

Inversion of spectropolarimetric observations of the solar upper atmosphere is one of the most challenging goals in solar physics. If we account for all relevant ingredients of the spectral line formation process such as three-dimensional (3D) radiative transfer out of local thermodynamic equilibrium (NLTE), the task becomes extremely computationally expensive. Instead of generalizing 1D methods to 3D, we develop a new approach to the inverse problem. In our meshfree method we do not consider the requirement of 3D NLTE consistency as an obstacle, but as a natural regularization with respect to the traditional pixel-by-pixel methods. This leads to more robust and less ambiguous solutions. We solve the 3D NLTE inverse problem as an unconstrained global minimization problem avoiding repetitive evaluations of the $\Lambda$~operator. Apart from 3D NLTE consistency, the method allows to easily include additional conditions of physical consistency such as zero divergence of the magnetic field. Stochastic ingredients make the method less prone to ending up in local minima of the loss function. Our method is capable of solving the inverse problem by orders of magnitude faster than it would be possible using grid-based methods. The method can provide accurate and physically consistent results if sufficient computing time is available, but also approximate solutions in case of very complex plasma structures or limited computing time.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#Numerical#Scattering#Na#Computational Physics#Medical Physics
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

New RED-type TCP-AQM algorithms based on beta distribution drop functions

In recent years, Active Queue Management (AQM) mechanisms to improve the performance of TCP/IP networks have acquired a relevant role. In this paper we present a simple and robust RED- type algorithm together with a couple of dynamical variants with the ability to adapt to the specific characteristics of different network environments, as well as to the user needs. We first present a basic version called Beta RED (BetaRED), where the user is free to adjust the parameters according to the network conditions. The aim is to make the parameter setting easy and intuitive so that a good performance is obtained over a wide range of parameters. Secondly, BetaRED is used as a framework to design two dynamic algorithms, which we will call Adaptive Beta RED (ABetaRED) and Dynamic Beta RED (DBetaRED). In those new algorithms certain parameters are dynamically adjusted so that the queue length remains stable around a predetermined reference value and according to changing network traffic conditions. Finally, we present a battery of simulations using the Network Simulator 3 (ns-3) software with a two-fold objective: to guide the user on how to adjust the parameters of the BetaRED mechanism, and to show a performance comparison of ABetaRED and DBetaRED with other representative algorithms that pursue a similar objective.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

On the facet pivot simplex method for linear programming II: a linear iteration bound

The Hirsch Conjecture stated that any $d$-dimensional polytope with n facets has a diameter at most equal to $n - d$. This conjecture was disproved by Santos (A counterexample to the Hirsch Conjecture, Annals of Mathematics, 172(1) 383-412, 2012). The implication of Santos' work is that all {\it vertex} pivot algorithms cannot solve the linear programming problem in the worst case in $n - d$ vertex pivot iterations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deletion to Scattered Graph Classes II -- Improved FPT Algorithms for Deletion to Pairs of Graph Classes

Let $\Pi$ be a hereditary graph class. The problem of deletion to $\Pi$, takes as input a graph $G$ and asks for a minimum number (or a fixed integer $k$) of vertices to be deleted from $G$ so that the resulting graph belongs to $\Pi$. This is a well-studied problem in paradigms including approximation and parameterized complexity. Recently, the study of a natural extension of the problem was initiated where we are given a finite set of hereditary graph classes, and the goal is to determine whether $k$ vertices can be deleted from a given graph so that the connected components of the resulting graph belong to one of the given hereditary graph classes. The problem is shown to be FPT as long as the deletion problem to each of the given hereditary graph classes is fixed-parameter tractable, and the property of being in any of the graph classes is expressible in the counting monodic second order (CMSO) logic. While this was shown using some black box theorems, faster algorithms were shown when each of the hereditary graph classes has a finite forbidden set. In this paper, we do a deep dive on pairs of specific graph classes ($\Pi_1, \Pi_2$) in which we would like the connected components of the resulting graph to belong to, and design simpler and more efficient FPT algorithms. We design a general FPT algorithm and approximation algorithm for pairs of graph classes (possibly having infinite forbidden sets) satisfying certain conditions. These algorithms cover several pairs of popular graph classes. Our algorithm makes non-trivial use of the branching technique and as a black box, FPT algorithms for deletion to individual graph classes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inverse Extended Kalman Filter

Recent advances in counter-adversarial systems have garnered significant research interest in inverse filtering from a Bayesian perspective. For example, interest in estimating the adversary's Kalman filter tracked estimate with the purpose of predicting the adversary's future steps has led to recent formulations of inverse Kalman filter (I-KF). In this context of inverse filtering, we address the key challenges of nonlinear process dynamics and unknown input to the forward filter by proposing inverse extended Kalman filter (I-EKF). We derive I-EKF with and without an unknown input by considering nonlinearity in both forward and inverse state-space models. In the process, I-KF-with-unknown-input is also obtained. We then provide theoretical stability guarantees using both bounded nonlinearity and unknown matrix approaches. We further generalize these formulations and results to the case of higher-order, Gaussian-sum, and dithered I-EKFs. Numerical experiments validate our methods for various proposed inverse filters using the recursive Cramér-Rao lower bound as a benchmark.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A transfer theorem for multivariate Delta-analytic functions with a power-law singularity

This paper presents a multivariate generalization of Flajolet and Odlyzko's transfer theorem. Similarly to the univariate version, the theorem assumes $\Delta$-analyticity (defined coordinate-wise) of a function $A(z_1,\ldots,z_d)$ at a unique dominant singularity $(\rho_1,\ldots,\rho_d) \in (\mathbb C_*)^d$, and allows one to translate, on a term-by-term basis, an asymptotic expansion of $A(z_1,\ldots,z_d)$ around $(\rho_1,\ldots,\rho_d)$ into a corresponding asymptotic expansion of its Taylor coefficients $a_{n_1,\ldots,n_d}$. We treat the case where the asymptotic expansion of $A(z_1,\ldots,z_d)$ contains only power-law type terms, and where the indices $n_1,\ldots,n_d$ tend to infinity in some polynomially stretched diagonal limit. The resulting asymptotic expansion of $a_{n_1,\ldots,n_d}$ is a sum of terms of the form \begin{equation*} I(\lambda_1,\ldots,\lambda_d) \cdot n_0^{-\Theta} \cdot \rho_1^{-n_1}\cdots \rho_d^{-n_d}, \end{equation*} where $(\lambda_1,\ldots,\lambda_d) \in (0,\infty)^d$ is the direction vector of the stretched diagonal limit for $(n_1,\ldots,n_d)$, the parameter $n_0$ tends to $\infty$ at similar speed as $n_1,\ldots,n_d$, while $\Theta\in \mathbb R$ and $I:(0,\infty)^d \to \mathbb C$ are determined by the asymptotic expansion of $A$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inverse optimization problems with multiple weight functions

We introduce a new class of inverse optimization problems in which an input solution is given together with $k$ linear weight functions, and the goal is to modify the weights by the same deviation vector $p$ so that the input solution becomes optimal with respect to each of them, while minimizing $\|p\|_1$. In particular, we concentrate on three problems with multiple weight functions: the inverse shortest $s$-$t$ path, the inverse bipartite perfect matching, and the inverse arborescence problems. Using LP duality, we give min-max characterizations for the $\ell_1$-norm of an optimal deviation vector. Furthermore, we show that the optimal $p$ is not necessarily integral even when the weight functions are so, therefore computing an optimal solution is significantly more difficult than for the single-weighted case. We also give a necessary and sufficient condition for the existence of an optimal deviation vector that changes the values only on the elements of the input solution, thus giving a unified understanding of previous results on arborescences and matchings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Numerical Techniques for Applications of Analytical Theories to Sequence-Dependent Phase Separations of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins

Biomolecular condensates, physically underpinned to a significant extent by liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS), are now widely recognized by numerous experimental studies to be of fundamental biological, biomedical, and biophysical importance. In the face of experimental discoveries, analytical formulations emerged as a powerful yet tractable tool in recent theoretical investigations of the role of LLPS in the assembly and dissociation of these condensates. The pertinent LLPS often involves, though not exclusively, intrinsically disordered proteins engaging in multivalent interactions that are governed by their amino acid sequences. For researchers interested in applying these theoretical methods, here we provide a practical guide to a set of computational techniques devised for extracting sequence-dependent LLPS properties from analytical formulations. The numerical procedures covered include those for the determinination of spinodal and binodal phase boundaries from a general free energy function with examples based on the random phase approximation in polymer theory, construction of tie lines for multiple-component LLPS, and field-theoretic simulation of multiple-chain heteropolymeric systems using complex Langevin dynamics. Since a more accurate physical picture often requires comparing analytical theory against explicit-chain model predictions, a commonly utilized methodology for coarse-grained molecular dynamics simulations of sequence-specific LLPS is also briefly outlined.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Depth Normalization of Small RNA Sequencing: Using Data and Biology to Select a Suitable Method

Deep sequencing has become one of the most popular tools for transcriptome profiling in biomedical studies. While an abundance of computational methods exists for "normalizing" sequencing data to remove unwanted between-sample variations due to experimental handling, there is no consensus on which normalization is the most suitable for a given data set. To address this problem, we developed "DANA" - an approach for assessing the performance of normalization methods for microRNA sequencing data based on biology-motivated and data-driven metrics. Our approach takes advantage of well-known biological features of microRNAs for their expression pattern and chromosomal clustering to simultaneously assess (1) how effectively normalization removes handling artifacts, and (2) how aptly normalization preserves biological signals. With DANA, we confirm that the performance of eight commonly used normalization methods vary widely across different data sets and provide guidance for selecting a suitable method for the data at hand. Hence, it should be adopted as a routine preprocessing step (preceding normalization) for microRNA sequencing data analysis. DANA is implemented in R and publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A sinusoidal signal reconstruction method for the inversion of the mel-spectrogram

The synthesis of sound via deep learning methods has recently received much attention. Some problems for deep learning approaches to sound synthesis relate to the amount of data needed to specify an audio signal and the necessity of preserving both the long and short time coherence of the synthesised signal. Visual time-frequency representations such as the log-mel-spectrogram have gained in popularity. The log-mel-spectrogram is a perceptually informed representation of audio that greatly compresses the amount of information required for the description of the sound. However, because of this compression, this representation is not directly invertible. Both signal processing and machine learning techniques have previously been applied to the inversion of the log-mel-spectrogram but they both caused audible distortions in the synthesized sounds due to issues of temporal and spectral coherence. In this paper, we outline the application of a sinusoidal model to the inversion of the log-mel-spectrogram for pitched musical instrument sounds outperforming state-of-the-art deep learning methods. The approach could be later used as a general decoding step from spectral to time intervals in neural applications.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy