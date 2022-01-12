ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Characterization of a Newly Designed Diode Dosimeter for UHDR FLASH Radiotherapy

By Mahbubur Rahman, Jakub Kozelka, Jeff Hildreth, Andreas Schonfeld, Austin M. Sloop, M. Ramish Ashraf, Petr Bruza, David J. Gladstone, Brian W. Pogue, William E. Simon, Rongxiao Zhang
 3 days ago

Mahbubur Rahman, Jakub Kozelka, Jeff Hildreth, Andreas Schonfeld, Austin M. Sloop, M. Ramish Ashraf, Petr Bruza, David J. Gladstone, Brian W. Pogue, William E. Simon, Rongxiao Zhang. Purpose: A newly designed diode EDGE Detector has been characterized for use in an UHDR electron beam and demonstrated appropriateness for UHDR...

A Framework for Characterizing Transmission Spectra of Exoplanets with Circumplanetary Rings

Recent observations revealed that several extremely low-density exoplanets show featureless transmission spectra. While atmospheric aerosols are a promising explanation for both the low density and featureless spectra, there is another attractive possibility: the presence of circumplanetary rings. Previous studies suggested that rings cause anomalously large transit radii. However, it remains poorly understood how rings affect the transmission spectrum. Here, we provide a framework to characterize the transmission spectra of ringed exoplanets. We develop an analytical prescription to include rings in the transmission spectra for arbitrarily viewing geometries. We also establish a simple post-processing model that can include the ring's effects on precomputed ring-free spectra. The ring flattens the transmission spectrum for a wide range of viewing geometries, consistent with the featureless spectra of extremely low-density exoplanets. Near-future observations by JWST at longer wavelengths would be able to distinguish the aerosol and ring scenarios. We also find that rocky rings might cause a silicate feature at $\sim$10 $\mu$m if the ring's optical depth is around unity. Thus, the ring's spectral features, if detected, would provide tight constrains on the physical properties of exoplanetary rings. We also discuss the ring's stability and suggest that thick rings are sustainable only at the equilibrium temperature of $\lesssim$300 K for the ring's age comparable to Kepler planets. This might indicate the intrinsic deficit of thick rings in the Kepler samples, unless rings are much younger than the planets as suggested for Saturn.
ASTRONOMY
Design, fabrication, and spectral characterization of temperature-dependent liquid crystal-based metamaterial to tune dielectric metasurface resonances

Tunable dielectric meta-surface nanostructures offer incredible performance in optical application due to their extraordinary tunability of the polarization and engineering the dispersion of light with low loss in infrared range. In this article, we designed and experimentally measured the tunability of all-dielectric subwavelength silicon nanoparticles with the help of the temperature-based refractive index of the liquid crystal in the telecom regime. The proposed structure composed of high dielectric nanodisk surrounded by nematic liquid crystal (NLC) is simulated with numerical software, assembled with pre-alignment material, and optically measured by Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy. The simulated result is compatible with the practical measurements, shows that the tunability of 30nm is achieved. Electric and magnetic resonance modes of the high dielectric nanodisks are tailored in different rates by anisotropic temperature dependent NLC. The phase switching of anisotropic to isotropic nematic liquid crystal enables spectral tunning of the two modes of all dielectric metasurface and modifies the symmetry of the optical response of the metamaterial structure.
CHEMISTRY
Design, fabrication, and spectral characterization of TM-polarized metamaterials-based narrowband infrared filter

Hyperbolic Metamaterials, as a non-magnetic anisotropic artificial structure, show metal properties in one direction and dielectric behavior in orthogonal directions. The proposed hyperbolic metamaterial filter in this project is designed with the metal wire mesh perpendicular to the alternative layers of dielectric materials, keeps TM center wavelength unchanged for the different angle of incident light in MDIR regime. The geometric size of this nanostructure is smaller than the working wavelength and supports big wavevectors due to hyperbolic dispersion. In contrast with conventional Bragg stack, the copper fakir bed makes the transmission properties of the filter the same. For this purpose, the state-of-the-art fabrication methods are required to make such small dimensions in alternative layers of amorphous silicon and silicon dioxide. In this work, first we demonstrate the simulation of Bragg stack with RCWA and finite element methods. Then we focus on our first-time multistep lithography method used to fabricate the filter. Finally, we experimentally verify the optical characteristic of the fabricated filter using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy. The experimental and spectrometry data shows that transmission properties of the hyperbolic metamaterial filter remain the same for oblique TM polarized incident light.
CHEMISTRY
Characterizing Catalytic Mechanisms with Overlay Graphs

Jakob L. Andersen, Rolf Fagerberg, Christoph Flamm, Walter Fontana, Juraj Kolčák, Christophe V.F.P. Laurent, Daniel Merkle, Nikolai Nøjgaard. Understanding the underlying chemistry of a catalytic process is essential for advancing of its medical and industrial applications. A well defined and compact representation of a catalytic process is...
CHEMISTRY
Person
David J
ImageMech: From image to particle spring network for mechanical characterization

The emerging demand for advanced structural and biological materials calls for novel modeling tools that can rapidly yield high-fidelity estimation on materials properties in design cycles. Lattice spring model (LSM), a coarse-grained particle spring network, has gained attention in recent years for predicting the mechanical properties and giving insights into the fracture mechanism with high reproducibility and generalizability. However, to simulate the materials in sufficient detail for guaranteed numerical stability and convergence, most of the time a large number of particles are needed, greatly diminishing the potential for high-throughput computation and therewith data generation for machine learning frameworks. Here, we implement CuLSM, a GPU-accelerated CUDA C++ code realizing parallelism over the spring list instead of the commonly used spatial decomposition, which requires intermittent updates on the particle neighbor list. Along with the image-to-particle conversion tool Img2Particle, our toolkit offers a fast and flexible platform to characterize the elastic and fracture behaviors of materials, expediting the design process between additive manufacturing and computer-aided design. With the growing demand for new lightweight, adaptable, and multi-functional materials and structures, such tailored and optimized modeling platform has profound impacts, enabling faster exploration in design spaces, better quality control for 3D printing by digital twin techniques, and larger data generation pipelines for image-based generative machine learning models.
ENGINEERING
Characterization of exoplanetary atmospheres through a model-unbiased spectral survey methodology

Context. Collecting a large variety of exoplanetary atmosphere measurements is crucial to improve our understanding of exoplanets. In this context, it is likely that the field would benefit from broad species surveys, particularly using transit spectroscopy, which is the most successful technique of exoplanetary atmosphere characterization so far. Aims: Our...
ASTRONOMY
Atomistic insights into the mixed-alkali effect in phosphosilicate glasses

In recent years, tailoring the properties of bioactive glasses through compositional design have become the subject of widespread interest for their use in medical application, e.g., tissue regeneration. Understanding the mixed alkali effect (MAE) in oxide glasses is of fundamental importance for tailoring the glass compositions to control the mobility of ions and, therefore, the glass properties that depend on it, such as ion release, glass transition temperature, and ionic conductivity. However, most of the previously designed bioactive glasses were based on trial-and-error, which is due to the complex glass structure that is non-trivial to analyze and, thus, the lack of a clear picture of the glass structure at short- and medium-range order. Accordingly, we use molecular dynamics simulations to study whether using the MAE can control the bioactivity and properties of 45S5 glass and its structural origins. We showed that the network connectivity, a structural parameter often used to access the bioactivity of silicate glasses, does not change with Na substitution with Li or K. On the contrary, the elastic moduli showed a strong dependence on the type of the modifier, as they increased with increasing mean field strength. Similarly, the mobility of the glass elements was significantly affected by the type of modifier used to substitute Na. The change of the properties is further discussed and explained using changes at the short- and medium-range structure by giving evidence of previous experimental findings. Finally, we highlight the origin of the non-existence of the MAE, the effect of the modifier on the bioactivity of the glasses, the importance of dynamical descriptors in predicting the bioactivity of oxide glasses, and we provide the necessary insights, at the atomic scale, needed for further development of bioactive glasses.
CHEMISTRY
FRAMEx II: Simultaneous X-ray and Radio Variability in Active Galactic Nuclei $-$ The Case of NGC 2992

Luis C. Fernandez, Nathan J. Secrest, Megan C. Johnson, Henrique R. Schmitt, Travis C. Fischer, Phillip J. Cigan, Bryan N. Dorland. Using simultaneous Very Long Baseline Array and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory X-ray Telescope observations of the active galactic nucleus (AGN) in NGC 2992 over a six-month observing campaign, we observed a large drop in core 5 cm radio luminosity, by a factor of $>3$, in tandem with factor of $>5$ increase in $2-10$ keV X-ray luminosity. While NGC 2992 has long been an important object for studies of X-ray variability, our study is the first simultaneous X-ray and radio variability campaign on this object. We observe that the X-ray spectral index does not change over the course of the flare, consistent with a change in the bulk amount of Comptonizing plasma, potentially due to a magnetic reconnection event in the accretion disk. The drop in apparent radio luminosity can be explained by a change in free-free absorption, which we calculate to correspond to an ionized region with physical extent and electron density consistent with the broad line region (BLR). Our results are consistent with magnetic reconnection events in the dynamic accretion disk creating outbursts of ionizing material, increasing Compton up-scattering of UV accretion disk photons and feeding material into the BLR. These findings present an important physical picture for the dynamical relationship between X-ray and radio emission in AGNs.
ASTRONOMY
A Geometric characterization of Banach spaces with $p$-Bohr radius

For any complex Banach space $X$ and each $p \in [1,\infty)$, we introduce the $p$-Bohr radius of order $N(\in \mathbb{N})$ is $\widetilde{R}_{p,N}(X)$ defined by $$ \widetilde{R}_{p,N}(X)=\sup \left\{r\geq 0: \sum_{k=0}^{N}\norm{x_k}^p r^{pk} \leq \norm{f}^p_{H^{\infty}(\mathbb{D}, X)}\right\}, $$ where $f(z)=\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} x_{k}z^k \in H^{\infty}(\mathbb{D}, X)$. We also introduce the following geometric notion of $p$-uniformly $\mathbb{C}$-convexity of order $N$ for a complex Banach space $X$ for some $N \in \mathbb{N}$. For $p\in [2,\infty)$, a complex Banach space $X$ is called $p$-uniformly $\mathbb{C}$-convex of order $N$ if there exists a constant $\lambda > 0$ such that \begin{align}\label{e-0.1} \left(\norm{x_0}^p + \lambda \norm{x_1}^p + {\lambda}^2 \norm{x_2}^p + \cdots + {\lambda}^N \norm{x_N}^p \right)^{1/p} \leq \max_{\theta \in [0,2\pi)} \norm{x_0 + \sum_{k=1}^{N}e^{i \theta}x_k} \end{align} for all $x_0$, $x_1$,$\dots$, $x_N$ $\in X$. We denote $A_{p,N}(X)$, the supremum of all such contstants $\lambda$ satisfying \eqref{e-0.1}. We obtain the lower and upper bounds of $\widetilde{R}_{p,N}(X)$ in terms of $A_{p,N}(X)$. In this paper, for $p\in [2,\infty)$ and each $N \in \mathbb{N}$, we prove that a complex Banach space $X$ is $p$-uniformly $\mathbb{C}$-convex of order $N$ if, and only if, the $p$-Bohr radius of order $N$ $\widetilde{R}_{p,N}(X)>0$. We also study the $p$-Bohr radius of order $N$ for the Lebesgue spaces $L^q (\mu)$ and the sequence spaces $l^q$ for $1\leq p<q<\infty$ or $1\leq q \leq p <2$.
MATHEMATICS
Is There a Role for Postoperative Radiotherapy in Stage III NSCLC?

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: For stage III, do you think the LungART had killed off all postoperative RT [radiation therapy] stage III disease with N2 disease? Or are you still practicing post-op RT for patients with resectable stage III disease?. Myung-Ju Ahn, MD: Recently at ESMO [European Society for Medical...
CANCER
Numerical and Experimental Characterization of LoRa-based Helmet-to-UAV links on Flat Lands

The use of the LoRa communication protocol in a new generation of transceivers is attractive for search and rescue(SaR) procedures because they can operate in harsh environmentscovering vast areas while maintaining a low power consumption.The possibility of wearing helmets equipped with LoRa-radiosand installing LoRa transceivers in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will accelerate the localization of the targets, probably unconscious. In this paper, the achievable communication ranges of such links are theoretically and experimentally evaluated by considering the possible positions of the helmet wearer (standing or lying) on a flat field, representing a simple SaR scenario.Simulations and experimental tests demonstrated that, for the standing position, the ground-bounce multi-path produces strong fluctuations of the received power versus the Tx-Rx distances. Such fluctuations can be kept confined within 100 m from the target by lowering the UAV altitude. Instead, for a more critical lying position, the received power profile is monotonic and nearly insensitive to the posture. For all the considered cases, the signal emitted by the body-worn transceiver can be exploited to localize the helmet wearer based on its strength, and it is theoretically detectable by the UAV radio up to 5 km on flat terrain.
TECHNOLOGY
Using mathematical modelling to identify data requirements for increased prediction accuracy in radiotherapy

Longitudinal gross tumour volume (GTV) clinical data from head and neck cancer patients show that tumours of a similar size and stage pre-treatment may respond very differently to the same radiotherapy fractionation protocol. Mathematical models of radiation response are often proposed as a means to predict treatment outcome and prescribe more personalised fractionation protocols. Predictive mathematical models aimed towards clinical applications should be sufficiently detailed to capture the range of dynamics observed in vivo while being sufficiently simple such that the model parameters are identifiable with respect to the data typically available for model calibration.
CANCER
Science
Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
CHEMISTRY
Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
Raman fingerprints of fractionalized Majorana excitations in honeycomb iridate Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$

Srishti Pal, Vinod Kumar, Debendra Prasad Panda, A. Sundaresan, Avinash V. Mahajan, D. V. S. Muthu, A. K. Sood. We report low-temperature (down to $\sim$5 K) Raman signatures of the recently discovered intercalated honeycomb magnet Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$, a putative Kitaev quantum spin liquid (QSL) candidate. The Kitaev QSL is predicted to host Majorana fermions as its emergent elementary excitations through a thermal fractionalization of entangled spins $S = 1/2$. We observe evidence of this fractionalization in the low-energy magnetic continuum whose temperature evolution harbours signatures of the predicted Fermi statistics obeyed by the itinerant Majorana quasiparticles. The magnetic Raman susceptibility evinces a crossover from the conventional to a Kitaev paramagnetic state below the temperature of $\sim$80 K. Additionally, the development of the Fano asymmetry in the low frequency phonon mode and the enhancement of integrated Raman susceptibilities below the crossover temperature signifies prominent coupling between the vibrational and Majorana fermionic excitations.
SCIENCE

