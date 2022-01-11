ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

The asymmetric coalescence of two droplets with different surface tensions is caused by capillary waves

By Michiel A. Hack, Patrick Vondeling, Menno Cornelissen, Detlef Lohse, Jacco H. Snoeijer, Christian Diddens, Tim Segers
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Michiel A. Hack, Patrick Vondeling, Menno Cornelissen, Detlef Lohse, Jacco H. Snoeijer, Christian Diddens, Tim Segers. When two droplets with different surface tensions collide, the shape evolution of the merging droplets is asymmetric. Using experimental and numerical...

arxiv.org

AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers detect two-dimensional kagome surface states

Kogome lattices have become a new focus in the study of condensed matter physics for their novel features. However, due to the in-plane and interlayer interactions in materials, the intrinsic features of the 2D kogome lattices are often affected or even destroyed, causing the bulk states of the material to be inconsistent with its characteristic structure in theoretical calculation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

É. Dumur, K. J. Satzinger, G. A. Peairs, M.-H. Chou, A. Bienfait, H.-S. Chang, C. R. Conner, J. Grebel, R. G. Povey, Y. P. Zhong, A. N. Cleland. Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry-Pérot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically-separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally-controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely-shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically-distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
PHYSICS
#Capillary Wave#Coalescence#Droplets#Christian#Phys#Fluid Dynamics
arxiv.org

Quasiparticle focusing of bound states in two-dimensional $s$-wave superconductors

A magnetic impurity on a superconducting substrate induces in-gap Yu-Shiba-Rusinov (YSR) bound states, whose intricate spatial structure crucially influences the possibilities of engineering collective impurity states. By means of a saddle-point approximation we study the scattering processes giving rise to YSR states in gapped, two-dimensional superconductors. Further, we develop a theory which relates through a simple analytical expression an arbitrary energy dispersion of normal electrons in a two-dimensional host to the spatial features of the YSR states. Namely, we find that flatter segments of the Fermi surface with large Fermi velocity enhance the local density of states (LDOS) around the impurity. Our analytical approximation is quantitatively accurate against tight-binding calculations on various lattices with different Fermi surfaces, and it allows to predict the shape and orientation of YSR states observed in scanning tunneling spectroscopy experiments. We illustrate our results with a model of $\mathrm{NbSe}_2$.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Nucleon momentum gap in asymmetric nuclear matter

For more than half a century, nucleons are considered to move continuously in the nuclei. Recent electron-scattering experiments indicate about 20$\sim$25\% nucleons in heavier nuclei are involved in the neutron-proton short-range correlations. Nucleons in the nuclei thus have abnormal behavior unlike those in the non-interaction fermi gas. In the neutron-rich nuclei, around the Fermi momentum, the neutron-proton short-range correlations lead to a momentum gap in the proton momentum distribution, which is circumstantially supported by the pionic experimental data. Likewise, there should also be a neutron momentum gap in the proton-rich nuclei. Nucleon momentum gap is thought to have profound and extensive implications in the studies ranging from particle physics to neutron stars as well as ultra-cold atomic gases.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Heat conduction is important for droplet dynamics

For driving in the rain, it's preferable that the raindrops roll or bounce off the windshield instead of coating it or even freezing. A team of engineers in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has found that conduction of heat plays a larger role than previously thought in the dynamics of droplets on smooth surfaces that repel water.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Compressive and rarefactive dust acoustic solitary waves with two different temperatures for both electrons and ions

The nonlinear propagation of dust acoustic solitary waves (DASWs) in an unmagnetized dusty plasma consisting of negatively charged dust fluid Boltzmann distributed electrons with two different temperatures Boltzmann distributed ions with two distinct temperatures are investigated. By employing the reductive perturbation technique that is valid for a small but finite amplitude limit the Korteweg de Vries (K-dV) equation have been derived. Our results reveal that the main quantities of DASWs (such as amplitude and width) are affected by two different temperatures electrons (as well as ions) temperature ratios and the number densities of two species of ions. It is shown that both positive and negative potential DASWs occur in this case.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Parametric Excitation and Instabilities of Spin Waves driven by Surface Acoustic Waves

Moritz Geilen, Roman Verba, Alexandra Nicoloiu, Daniele Narducci, Adrian Dinescu, Milan Ender, Morteza Mohseni, Florin Ciubotaru, Mathias Weiler, Alexandru Müller, Burkard Hillebrands, Christoph Adelmann, Philipp Pirro. The parametric excitation and instabilities of spin waves by short-waved coherent surface acoustic waves is demonstrated experimentally in metallic magnetic thin film structures....
SCIENCE
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Homicron – Sends vortex droplets from the cough to the ground

As winter closes more and more indoors and Omigron spreads, scientists are returning to the study of the dynamics of our breathing droplets spreading in space. But developing a model that can predict the behavior of particles from 1 micrometer to 1,000 micrometers is particularly challenging. Researchers have compared the...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Perturbative expansion of irreversible works in symmetric and asymmetric processes

The systematic expansion method of the solution of the Fokker-Planck equation is developed by generalizing the formulation proposed in [J. Phys. A50, 325001 (2017)]. Using this method, we obtain a new formula to calculate the mean work perturbatively which is applicable to systems with degeneracy in the eigenvalues of the Fokker-Planck operator. This method enables us to study how the geometrical symmetry affects thermodynamic description of a Brownian particle. To illustrate the application of the derived theory, we consider the Fokker-Planck equation with a two-dimensional harmonic potential. To investigate the effect of symmetry of the potential, we study thermodynamic properties in symmetric and asymmetric deformation processes of the potential: the rotational symmetry of the harmonic potential is held in the former, but it is broken in the latter. Optimized deformations in these processes are defined by minimizing mean works. Comparing these optimized processes, we find that the difference between the symmetric and asymmetric processes is maximized when the deformation time of the potential is given by a critical time which is characterized by the relaxation time of the Fokker-Planck equation. This critical time in the mean work is smaller than that of the change of the mean energy because of the hysteresis effect in the irreversible processes.
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Heat rectification via suspended asymmetric graphene nanomesh

(Nanowerk News) Currently, researchers at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) have demonstrated a promising asymmetric graphene nanomesh device that shows a high thermal rectification ratio at low temperatures. The experiment provides a practical guideline for developing a high-efficiency thermal rectifier based on graphene nanomesh structure. The...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Very Local Interstellar Medium Revealed by Complete Solar Cycle of Interstellar Neutral Helium Observations with IBEX

P. Swaczyna, M. A. Kubiak, M. Bzowski, J. Bower, S. A. Fuselier, A. Galli, D. Heirtzler, D. J. McComas, E. Möbius, F. Rahmanifard, N. A. Schwadron. The IBEX-Lo instrument on board the Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) mission samples interstellar neutral (ISN) helium atoms penetrating the heliosphere from the very local interstellar medium (VLISM). In this study, we analyze the IBEX-Lo ISN helium observations covering a complete solar cycle, from 2009 through 2020 using a comprehensive uncertainty analysis including statistical and systematic sources.W e employ the Warsaw Test Particle Model to simulate ISN helium fluxes at IBEX, which are subsequently compared with the observed count rate in the three lowest energy steps of IBEX-Lo. The $\chi^2$ analysis shows that the ISN helium flows from ecliptic $(\lambda,\beta)=(255.59^{\circ}\pm0.23^{\circ}, 5.14^{\circ}\pm0.08^{\circ})$, with speed $v_\text{HP}=25.86\pm0.21$ km s$^{-1}$ and temperature $T_\text{HP}=7450\pm140$ K at the heliopause. Accounting for gravitational attraction and elastic collisions, the ISN helium speed and temperature in the pristine VLISM far from the heliopause are $v_\text{VLISM}=25.9$ km s$^{-1}$ and $T_\text{VLISM}=6150$ K, respectively. The time evolution of the ISN helium fluxes at 1 au over 12 years suggests significant changes in the IBEX-Lo detection efficiency, higher ionization rates of ISN helium atoms in the heliosphere than assumed in the model, or an additional unaccounted signal source in the analyzed observations. Nevertheless, we do not find any indication of the evolution of the derived parameters of ISN helium over the period analyzed. Finally, we argue that the continued operation of IBEX-Lo to overlap with the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be pivotal in tracking possible physical changes in the VLISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Influence of the gravitational darkening effect on the spectrum of a hot, rapidly rotating neutron star

In this paper, we discuss the influence of the gravitational darkening effect on the emergent spectrum of a fast-rotating, flattened neutron star. Model atmosphere codes always calculate spectra of emergent intensities and fluxes emitted from the unit surface on the star in plane-parallel geometry. Here we took a step beyond that and calculated a small sample grid of theoretical spectra integrated over the distorted surface of a sample rotating neutron star seen by a distant observer at various inclination angles. We assumed parameters like two dimensionless angular velocities $\bar{\Omega}^2=0.30$ and 0.60, the effective temperature of a nonrotating star $T_{\rm eff}=2.20\times 10^7\,$K, the logarithm of the surface gravity of a spherical star $\log(g)=14.40$ (cgs), and inclination angles from $i=0^\circ$ to $i=90^\circ$ with step $\Delta i=10^\circ$. We assumed that the atmosphere consists of a mixture of hydrogen and helium with $M_{\rm H}=0.70$ and $M_{\rm He}=0.30$. At each point on the neutron star surface, we calculated true intensities for local values of parameters ($T_{\rm eff}$ and $\log(g)$), and these monochromatic intensities are next integrated over the whole surface to obtain the emergent spectrum. In this paper, we compute for the first time theoretical spectra of the fast-rotating neutron star. Our work clearly shows that the gravitational darkening effect strongly influences the spectrum and should be included in realistic models of the atmospheres of rotating neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral Power-law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration in Multiple Flare Magnetic Islands

We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Relationship between Ca and H$α$ chromospheric emission in F-G-K stars: indication of stellar filaments?

Different relationships between the H$\alpha$ and Ca II chromospheric emissions have been reported in solar-type stars. In particular, the time-series of emissions in these two lines are clearly anti-correlated for a few percent of the stars, contrary to what is observed on the Sun. Our objective is to characterise these relationships in more detail using complementary criteria, and to constrain the properties of filaments and plages that are necessary to explain the observations. We analysed the average level and variability of the H$\alpha$ and Ca II emission for 441 F-G-K stars, paying particular attention to their (anti-)correlations on both short and long timescales. We also computed synthetic H$\alpha$ and Ca II time-series for different assumptions of plage and filament properties and compared them with the observations. We were not able to find plage properties that, alone, are sufficient to reproduce the observations at all timescales simultaneously, even when allowing different H$\alpha$ and Ca II emission relationships for different stars. We also specified the complex and surprising relationship between the average activity levels of both indexes, in particular for low-activity stars.We conclude that plages alone are unlikely to explain the observed variety of relationships between Ca II and H$\alpha$ emission, and that the presence of other phenomena like filaments may help to reconcile the models with observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Novel Skeleton-Based Human Activity Discovery Technique Using Particle Swarm Optimization with Gaussian Mutation

Human activity discovery aims to distinguish the activities performed by humans, without any prior information of what defines each activity. Most methods presented in human activity recognition are supervised, where there are labeled inputs to train the system. In reality, it is difficult to label data because of its huge volume and the variety of activities performed by humans. In this paper, a novel unsupervised approach is proposed to perform human activity discovery in 3D skeleton sequences. First, important frames are selected based on kinetic energy. Next, the displacement of joints, set of statistical, angles, and orientation features are extracted to represent the activities information. Since not all extracted features have useful information, the dimension of features is reduced using PCA. Most human activity discovery proposed are not fully unsupervised. They use pre-segmented videos before categorizing activities. To deal with this, we used the fragmented sliding time window method to segment the time series of activities with some overlapping. Then, activities are discovered by a novel hybrid particle swarm optimization with a Gaussian mutation algorithm to avoid getting stuck in the local optimum. Finally, k-means is applied to the outcome centroids to overcome the slow rate of PSO. Experiments on three datasets have been presented and the results show the proposed method has superior performance in discovering activities in all evaluation parameters compared to the other state-of-the-art methods and has increased accuracy of at least 4 % on average. The code is available here: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dose and Fluence Distributions of the Primary and Secondary Particles in Biological Material Irradiated by $^{252}$Cf Fission Neutrons and d-Be Generated Neutrons

For understanding the biological effects of neutrons, predictions of the secondary charged particle distributions by neutron irradiation are needed in biophysical models. We have performed detailed Monte-Carlo simulations using the PHITS computer code of the the dose and fluence spectra of charged particles in the biological materials irradiated by neutron beams with energies below 10 MeV. We compare the results for two different neutron spectra used in radiobiology experiments; the spontaneous fission neutron spectrum of $^{252}$Cf, and a 4 MeV d-Be generated neutron spectrum. The results show that over 90% of the dose and fluence are from secondary protons, which are low energy (<2 MeV) and high LET, and indicate higher secondary charged particle fluence near the surface compared to the deep tissue regions in a mouse. It is also suggested that the different neutron sources considered result in largely similar types of secondary particles with modestly varying fluence distributions.
CHEMISTRY

