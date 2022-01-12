ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Advancement of the Homogeneous Background Method for the Computational Simulation of Electrochemical Interfaces

By Arthur Hagopian, Marie-Liesse Doublet, Jean-Sébastien Filhol, Tobias Binninger
 3 days ago

Computational studies of electrochemical interfaces based on density-functional theory (DFT) play an increasingly important role in present research on electrochemical processes for energy conversion and storage. The homogeneous background method (HBM) offers a straightforward approach to charge the electrochemical...

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
Supervised Homogeneity Fusion: a Combinatorial Approach

Fusing regression coefficients into homogenous groups can unveil those coefficients that share a common value within each group. Such groupwise homogeneity reduces the intrinsic dimension of the parameter space and unleashes sharper statistical accuracy. We propose and investigate a new combinatorial grouping approach called $L_0$-Fusion that is amenable to mixed integer optimization (MIO). On the statistical aspect, we identify a fundamental quantity called grouping sensitivity that underpins the difficulty of recovering the true groups. We show that $L_0$-Fusion achieves grouping consistency under the weakest possible requirement of the grouping sensitivity: if this requirement is violated, then the minimax risk of group misspecification will fail to converge to zero. Moreover, we show that in the high-dimensional regime, one can apply $L_0$-Fusion coupled with a sure screening set of features without any essential loss of statistical efficiency, while reducing the computational cost substantially. On the algorithmic aspect, we provide a MIO formulation for $L_0$-Fusion along with a warm start strategy. Simulation and real data analysis demonstrate that $L_0$-Fusion exhibits superiority over its competitors in terms of grouping accuracy.
Universal pulses for homogeneous excitation using single channel coils

Ronald Mooiweer, Ian A. Clark, Eleanor A. Maguire, Martina F. Callaghan, Jospeh V. Hajnal, Shaihan J. Malik. Purpose: Universal Pulses (UPs) are excitation pulses that reduce the flip angle inhomogeneity in high field MRI systems without subject-specific optimization, originally developed for parallel transmit (PTX) systems at 7T. We investigated the potential benefits of UPs for single channel (SC) transmit systems at 3T, which are widely used for clinical and research imaging, and for which flip angle inhomogeneity can still be problematic.
Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
Two harmonic Jacobi--Davidson methods for computing a partial generalized singular value decomposition of a large matrix pair

Two harmonic extraction based Jacobi--Davidson (JD) type algorithms are proposed to compute a partial generalized singular value decomposition (GSVD) of a large regular matrix pair. They are called cross product-free (CPF) and inverse-free (IF) harmonic JDGSVD algorithms, abbreviated as CPF-HJDGSVD and IF-HJDGSVD, respectively. Compared with the standard extraction based JDGSVD algorithm, the harmonic extraction based algorithms converge more regularly and suit better for computing GSVD components corresponding to interior generalized singular values. Thick-restart CPF-HJDGSVD and IF-HJDGSVD algorithms with some deflation and purgation techniques are developed to compute more than one GSVD components. Numerical experiments confirm the superiority of CPF-HJDGSVD and IF-HJDGSVD to the standard extraction based JDGSVD algorithm.
Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
CHERRY: a Computational metHod for accuratE pRediction of virus-pRokarYotic interactions using a graph encoder-decoder model

Prokaryotic viruses, which infect bacteria and archaea, are key players in microbial communities. Predicting the hosts of prokaryotic viruses helps decipher the dynamic relationship between microbes. Although there are experimental methods for host identification, they are either labor-intensive or require the cultivation of the host cells, creating a need for computational host prediction. Despite some promising results, computational host prediction remains a challenge because of the limited known interactions and the sheer amount of sequenced phages by high-throughput sequencing technologies. The state-of-the-art methods can only achieve 43% accuracy at the species level. This work presents CHERRY, a tool formulating host prediction as link prediction in a knowledge graph. As a virus-prokaryotic interaction prediction tool, CHERRY can be applied to predict hosts for newly discovered viruses and also the viruses infecting antibiotic-resistant bacteria. We demonstrated the utility of CHERRY for both applications and compared its performance with the state-of-the-art methods in different scenarios. To our best knowledge, CHERRY has the highest accuracy in identifying virus-prokaryote interactions. It outperforms all the existing methods at the species level with an accuracy increase of 37%. In addition, CHERRY's performance is more stable on short contigs than other tools.
Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
Reliability Estimation of an Advanced Nuclear Fuel using Coupled Active Learning, Multifidelity Modeling, and Subset Simulation

Somayajulu L. N. Dhulipala, Michael D. Shields, Promit Chakroborty, Wen Jiang, Benjamin W. Spencer, Jason D. Hales, Vincent M. Laboure, Zachary M. Prince, Chandrakanth Bolisetti, Yifeng Che. Tristructural isotropic (TRISO)-coated particle fuel is a robust nuclear fuel and determining its reliability is critical for the success of advanced nuclear technologies....
Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
An approach to interfacing the brain with quantum computers: practical steps and caveats

Eduardo Reck Miranda, Satvik Venkatesh, Jose D. Martın-Guerrero, Carlos Hernani-Morales, Lucas Lamata, Enrique Solano. We report on the first proof-of-concept system demonstrating how one can control a qubit with mental activity. We developed a method to encode neural correlates of mental activity as instructions for a quantum computer. Brain signals are detected utilizing electrodes placed on the scalp of a person, who learns how to produce the required mental activity to issue instructions to rotate and measure a qubit. Currently, our proof-of-concept runs on a software simulation of a quantum computer. At the time of writing, available quantum computing hardware and brain activity sensing technology are not sufficiently developed for real-time control of quantum states with the brain. But we are one step closer to interfacing the brain with real quantum machines, as improvements in hardware technology at both fronts become available in time to come. The paper ends with a discussion on some of the challenging problems that need to be addressed before we can interface the brain with quantum hardware.
Benchmarking Problems for Robust Discrete Optimization

Robust discrete optimization is a highly active field of research where a plenitude of combinations between decision criteria, uncertainty sets and underlying nominal problems are considered. Usually, a robust problem becomes harder to solve than its nominal counterpart, even if it remains in the same complexity class. For this reason, specialized solution algorithms have been developed. To further drive the development of stronger solution algorithms and to facilitate the comparison between methods, a set of benchmark instances is necessary but so far missing. In this paper we propose a further step towards this goal by proposing several instance generation procedures for combinations of min-max, min-max regret, two-stage and recoverable robustness with interval, discrete or budgeted uncertainty sets. Besides sampling methods that go beyond the simple uniform sampling method that is the de-facto standard to produce instances, also optimization models to construct hard instances are considered. Using a selection problem for the nominal ground problem, we are able to generate instances that are several orders of magnitudes harder to solve than uniformly sampled instances when solving them with a general mixed-integer programming solver. All instances and generator codes are made available online.
Reply to 'Comment on "Proper and improper chiral magnetic interactions" '

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
Simulating the Hamiltonian of Dimer Atomic Spin Model of One Dimensional Optical Lattice on Quantum Computers

Sudev Pradhan, Amlandeep Nayak, Sritam Kumar Satpathy, Tanmaya Shree Behera, Ankita Misra, Debashis Swain, Bikash K. Behera. The one-dimensional Ising model with its connections to several physical concepts plays a vital role in comprehension of several principles, phenomena and numerical methods. The Hamiltonian of a coupled one-dimensional dissipative spin system in the presence of magnetic field can be obtained from the Ising model. We simulate the above Hamiltonian by designing a quantum circuit with precise gate measurement and execute with the IBMQ experience platform through different $N$ states with controlled energy separation where we can check quantum synchronization in a dissipative lattice system. Our result shows the relation between various entangled states, the relation between the different energy separation ($\omega$) with the spin-spin coupling ($\lambda$) in the lattice, along with fidelity calculations for several iterations of the model used. We also estimate the ground and first excited energy states of Ising-Hamiltonian using VQE algorithm and investigate the lowest energy values varying the number of layers of ansatz.
cell.com

Electrochemical CO reduction in membrane-electrode assemblies

Electrochemical conversion of gaseous CO2 to value-added products and fuels is a promising approach to achieve net-zero CO2 emission energy systems. Significant efforts have been achieved in the design and synthesis of highly active and selective electrocatalysts for this reaction and their reaction mechanism. To perform an efficient conversion and desired product selectivity in practical applications, we need an active, cost-effective, stable, and scalable electrolyzer design. Membrane-electrode assemblies (MEAs) can be an efficient solution to address the key challenges in the aqueous gas diffusion electrodes (GDE), e.g., ohmic resistances and complex reactor design. This review presents a critical overview of recent advances in experimental design and simulation of MEAs for CO2 reduction reaction, including the shortcomings and remedial strategies. In the last section, the remaining challenges and future research opportunities are suggested to support the advancement of CO2 electrochemical technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

