Entrainment of a van der Pol-type circadian pacemaker to daylight cycle

By F. L. Tsafack Tayong, R. Yamapi, G. Filatrella
 3 days ago

A van der Pol self sustained oscillator with higher order nonlinearity exhibits a rich dynamics, with multiple periodic attractors, and still the model allows analytical approximations. Some of these properties can be conveniently exploited in the framework of circadian oscillations. When interpreted as a biological oscillator that determines the alternation sleep/awake,...

Interesting Engineering

An Unknown Body Part Was Just Discovered in the Human Anatomy

A team of researchers led by senior lecturer Dr. Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and Professor Jens Christoph Türp from the University Center for Dental Medicine Basel (UZB) has discovered a new part in the human body, a deep third layer of muscle in the masseter muscle, a muscle which is critical for chewing.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Inverted order: The direction of your DNA may be as important as which parent it came from

Mammalian offspring inherit two versions, or alleles, of each gene, with one allele from each biological parent. However, gene expression is tightly regulated and certain genes undergo the phenomenon of "genomic imprinting," which is where only the allele received by the male or the female parent is expressed. Imprinted genes play diverse roles in development and disruption of their mono-allelic expression can cause diseases, thus understanding the mechanisms behind their regulation is critical. In a recent article published in Communications Biology, a team led by researchers at the University of Tsukuba examined genomic imprinting of a specific genetic locus in mice. Their experiments helped reveal the molecular details of how this mechanism governs expression levels of these genes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mathematical Analysis of the van der Waals Equation

The parametric cubic van der Waals polynomial $\,\, p V^3 - (R T + b p) V^2 + a V - a b \,\,$ is analysed mathematically and some new generic features (theoretically, for any substance) are revealed: the temperature range for applicability of the van der Waals equation, $T > a/(4Rb)$, and the isolation intervals, at any given temperature between $a/(4Rb)$ and the critical temperature $8a/(27Rb)$, of the three volumes on the isobar-isotherm: $\,\, 3b/2 < V_A \le 3b$, $ \,\, 2b < V_B < 4b/(3 - \sqrt{5})$, and $\,\, 3b < V_C < b + RT/p$. The unstable states of the van der Waals model have also been generically localized: they lie in an interval within the isolation interval of $V_B$. In the case of unique intersection point of an isotherm with an isobar, the isolation interval of this unique volume is also determined. A discussion on finding the volumes $V_{A, B, C}$, on the premise of Maxwell's hypothesis, is also presented.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Entrainment, diffusion and effective compressibility in a self-similar turbulent jet

Thomas Basset, Bianca Viggiano, Thomas Barois, Mathieu Gibert, Nicolas Mordant, Raúl Bayoán Cal, Romain Volk, Mickaël Bourgoin. An experimental Lagrangian study based on particle tracking velocimetry has been completed in an incompressible turbulent round water jet freely spreading into water. The jet is seeded with tracers only through the nozzle: inhomogeneous seeding called nozzle seeding. The Lagrangian flow tagged by these tracers therefore does not contain any contribution from particles entrained into the jet from the quiescent surrounding fluid. The mean velocity field of the nozzle seeded flow, $\langle \boldsymbol{U_\varphi} \rangle$, is found to be essentially indistinguishable from the global mean velocity field of the jet, $\langle \boldsymbol{U} \rangle$, for the axial velocity while significant deviations are found for the radial velocity. This results in an effective compressibility of the nozzle seeded flow for which $\boldsymbol{\nabla \cdot} \langle \boldsymbol{U_\varphi} \rangle \neq 0$ even though the global background flow is fully incompressible. By using mass conservation and self-similarity, we quantitatively explain the modified radial velocity profile and analytically express the missing contribution associated to entrained fluid particles. By considering a classical advection-diffusion description, we explicitly connect turbulent diffusion of mass (through the turbulent diffusivity $K_T$) and momentum (through the turbulent viscosity $\nu_T$) to entrainment. This results in new practical relations to experimentally determine the non-uniform spatial profiles of $K_T$ and $\nu_T$ (and hence of the turbulent Prandtl number $\sigma_T = \nu_T/K_T$) from simple measurements of the mean tracer concentration and axial velocity profiles. Overall, the proposed approach based on nozzle seeded flow gives new experimental and theoretical elements for a better comprehension of turbulent diffusion and entrainment in turbulent jets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dust entrainment in magnetically and thermally driven disk winds

Magnetically and thermally driven disk winds have gained popularity in the light of the current paradigm of low viscosities in protoplanetary disks that nevertheless present large accretion rates even in the presence of inner cavities. The possibility of dust entrainment in these winds may explain recent scattered light observations and constitutes a way of dust transport towards outer regions of the disk. We aim to study the dust dynamics in these winds and explore the differences between photoevaporation and magnetically driven disk winds in this regard. We quantify maximum entrainable grain sizes, the flow angle, and the general detectability. We used the FARGO3D code to perform global, 2.5D axisymmetric, nonideal MHD simulations including ohmic and ambipolar diffusion. Dust was treated as a pressureless fluid. Synthetic observations were created with the radiative transfer code RADMC-3D. We find a significant difference in the dust entrainment efficiency of warm, ionized winds such as photoevaporation and magnetic winds including X-ray and extreme ultraviolet (XEUV) heating compared to cold magnetic winds. The maximum entrainable grain size varies from $3\,\mu\mathrm{m}$ to $6\,\mu\mathrm{m}$ for ionized winds to $1\,\mu\mathrm{m}$ for cold magnetic winds. Dust grains in cold magnetic winds tend to flow along a shallower angle compared to the warm winds. With increasing distance to the central star, the dust entrainment efficiency decreases. Larger values of the turbulent viscosity increase the maximum grain size radius of possible dust entrainment. Our simulations indicate that diminishing dust content in the outer regions of the wind can be mainly attributed to the dust settling in the disk. In the synthetic images, the dusty wind appears as a faint, conical emission region which is brighter for a cold magnetic wind.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Exchange Bias and Interface-related Effects in Two-dimensional van der Waals Magnetic Heterostructures: Open Questions and Perspectives

Manh-Huong Phan, Vijaysankar Kalappattil, Valery Ortiz Jimenez, Yen Thi Hai Pham, Nivarthana W.Y.A.Y. Mudiyanselage, Derick Detellem, Chang-Ming Hung, Amit Chanda, Tatiana Eggers. The exchange bias (EB) effect is known as a fundamentally and technologically important magnetic property of a magnetic bilayer film. It is manifested as a horizontal shift in...
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bayesian inference on a microstructural, hyperelastic model of tendon deformation

Microstructural models of soft tissue deformation are important in applications including artificial tissue design and surgical planning. The basis of these models, and their advantage over their phenomenological counterparts, is that they incorporate parameters that are directly linked to the tissue's microscale structure and constitutive behaviour and can therefore be used to predict the effects of structural changes to the tissue. Although studies have attempted to determine such parameters using diverse, state-of-the-art, experimental techniques, values ranging over several orders of magnitude have been reported, leading to uncertainty in the true parameter values and creating a need for models that can handle such uncertainty. We derive a microstructural, hyperelastic model for transversely isotropic soft tissues and use it to model the mechanical behaviour of tendons. To account for parameter uncertainty, we employ a Bayesian approach and apply an adaptive Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm to determine posterior probability distributions for the model parameters. The obtained posterior distributions are consistent with parameter measurements previously reported and enable us to quantify the uncertainty in their values for each tendon sample that was modelled. This approach could serve as a prototype for quantifying parameter uncertainty in other soft tissues.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation theory for strongly interacting Fermi gases II: The broken-symmetry phase

We theoretically study the thermodynamic properties of a strongly interacting Fermi gas at the crossover from a Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) superfluid to a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), by applying a recently outlined strong-coupling theory that includes pair fluctuations beyond the commonly-used many-body $T$-matrix or ladder approximation at the Gaussian level. The beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation (GPF) theory always respects the exact thermodynamic relations and recovers the Bogoliubov theory of molecules in the BEC limit with a nearly correct molecule-molecule scattering length. We show that the beyond-GPF theory predicts quantitatively accurate ground-state properties at the BEC-BCS crossover, in good agreement with the recent measurement by Horikoshi \textit{et al.} in Phys. Rev. X \textbf{7}, 041004 (2017). In the unitary limit with infinitely large $s$-wave scattering length, the beyond-GPF theory predicts a reliable universal energy equation of state up to 0.6$T_c$, where $T_c$ is the superfluid transition temperature at unitarity. The theory predicts a Bertsch parameter $\xi \simeq 0.365$ at zero temperature, in good agreement with the latest quantum Monte Carlo result $\xi = 0.367(7)$ and the latest experimental measurement $\xi = 0.367(9)$. We attribute the excellent and wide applicability of the beyond-GPF theory in the broken-symmetry phase to the reasonable re-summation of Feynman diagrams following a dimensional $\epsilon$-expansion analysis near four dimensions ($d=4-\epsilon$), which gives rise to accurate predictions at the second order $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^2)$. Our work indicates the possibility of further improving the strong-coupling theory of strongly interacting fermions based on the systematic inclusion of large-loop Feynman diagrams at higher orders $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^n)$ with $n\ge 3$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Intra-Atomic and Local Exchange Fields in the Van der Waals Magnet CrI3

Anirudha Ghosh, H. Johan M. Jonsson, D. J. Mukkattukavil, Y. Kvashnin, D. Phuyal, M. Agaker, Alessandro Nicolaou, M. Jonak, R. Klingeler, M. V. Kamalakar, Hakan Rensmo, Tapati Sarkar, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Sergei Butorin, J.-E. Rubensson, Olle Eriksson, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez. We report on a combined experimental and theoretical study on CrI3...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Study of changes in the pulsation period of 148 Galactic Cepheid variables

G. Csörnyei, L. Szabados, L. Molnár, B. Cseh, N. Egei, Cs. Kalup, V. Kecskeméthy, R. Könyves-Tóth, K. Sárneczky, R. Szakáts. Investigating period changes of classical Cepheids through the framework of $O-C$ diagrams provides a unique insight to the evolution and nature of these variable stars. In this work, the new or extended $O-C$ diagrams for 148 Galactic classical Cepheids are presented. By correlating the calculated period change rates with the Gaia EDR3 colours, we obtain observational indications for the non-negligible dependence of the period change rate on the horizontal position within the instability strip. We find period fluctuations in 59 Cepheids with a confidence level of 99%, which are distributed uniformly over the inspected period range. Correlating the fluctuation amplitude with the pulsation period yields a clear dependence, similar to the one valid for longer period pulsating variable stars. The non-negligible amount of Cepheids showing changes in their $O-C$ diagrams that are not or not only of evolutionary origin points toward the need for further studies for the complete understanding of these effects. One such peculiar behaviour is the large amplitude period fluctuation in short period Cepheids, which occurs in a significant fraction of the investigated stars. The period dependence of the fluctuation strength and its minimum at the bump Cepheid region suggests a stability enhancing mechanism for this period range, which agrees with current pulsation models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS

