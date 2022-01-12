ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Beyond the Visible: A Survey on Cross-spectral Face Recognition

By David Anghelone, Cunjian Chen, Arun Ross, Antitza Dantcheva
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Cross-spectral face recognition (CFR) is aimed at recognizing individuals, where compared face images stem from different sensing modalities, for example infrared vs. visible. While CFR is inherently more challenging than classical face recognition due to significant variation in facial appearance...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

On the Cross-dataset Generalization for License Plate Recognition

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems have shown remarkable performance on license plates (LPs) from multiple regions due to advances in deep learning and the increasing availability of datasets. The evaluation of deep ALPR systems is usually done within each dataset; therefore, it is questionable if such results are a reliable indicator of generalization ability. In this paper, we propose a traditional-split versus leave-one-dataset-out experimental setup to empirically assess the cross-dataset generalization of 12 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) models applied to LP recognition on nine publicly available datasets with a great variety in several aspects (e.g., acquisition settings, image resolution, and LP layouts). We also introduce a public dataset for end-to-end ALPR that is the first to contain images of vehicles with Mercosur LPs and the one with the highest number of motorcycle images. The experimental results shed light on the limitations of the traditional-split protocol for evaluating approaches in the ALPR context, as there are significant drops in performance for most datasets when training and testing the models in a leave-one-dataset-out fashion.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

SpecSolve: Spectral methods for spectral measures

Self-adjoint operators on infinite-dimensional spaces with continuous spectra are abundant but do not possess a basis of eigenfunctions. Rather, diagonalization is achieved through spectral measures. The SpecSolve package [SIAM Rev., 63(3) (2021), pp. 489--524] computes spectral measures of general (self-adjoint) differential and integral operators by combining state-of-the-art adaptive spectral methods with an efficient resolvent-based strategy. The algorithm achieves arbitrarily high orders of convergence in terms of a smoothing parameter, allowing computation of both discrete and continuous spectral components. This article extends SpecSolve to two important classes of operators: singular integro-differential operators and general operator pencils. Essential computational steps are performed with off-the-shelf spectral methods, including spectral methods on the real line, the ultraspherical spectral method, Chebyshev and Fourier spectral methods, and the ($hp$-adaptive and sparse) ultraspherical spectral element method. This collection illustrates the power and flexibility of SpecSolve's "discretization-oblivious" paradigm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Local Directional Gradient Pattern: A Local Descriptor for Face Recognition

In this paper a local pattern descriptor in high order derivative space is proposed for face recognition. The proposed local directional gradient pattern (LDGP) is a 1D local micropattern computed by encoding the relationships between the higher order derivatives of the reference pixel in four distinct directions. The proposed descriptor identifies the relationship between the high order derivatives of the referenced pixel in four different directions to compute the micropattern which corresponds to the local feature. Proposed descriptor considerably reduces the length of the micropattern which consequently reduces the extraction time and matching time while maintaining the recognition rate. Results of the extensive experiments conducted on benchmark databases AT&T, Extended Yale B and CMU-PIE show that the proposed descriptor significantly reduces the extraction as well as matching time while the recognition rate is almost similar to the existing state of the art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Percent-level constraints on baryonic feedback with spectral distortion measurements

Leander Thiele, Digvijay Wadekar, J. Colin Hill, Nicholas Battaglia, Jens Chluba, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Lars Hernquist, Mark Vogelsberger, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Federico Marinacci. High-significance measurements of the monopole thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich CMB spectral distortions have the potential to tightly constrain poorly understood baryonic feedback processes. The sky-averaged Compton-y distortion and its...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Possible Explanation for the Blue Spectral Slope Observed on B-type Asteroids

In an effort to better understand the role dark material plays in the reflectance spectrum of carbonaceous asteroids, we performed laboratory studies focusing on quantifying how the addition of relevant dark material (graphite, magnetite and troilite) can alter the ultraviolet-visible and near-infrared spectrum of a neutral silicate mineral. We find that addition of graphite, magnetite and troilite all darken the reflectance spectrum of our forsterite samples and cause the spectral slope to decrease (become blue). These spectral changes can be caused by both nm- and micron-sized grains. In the ultraviolet-visible region, we find that graphite is most efficient at altering the spectral slope, while in the near-infrared, magnetite is the most efficient. At all wavelengths studied, graphite is the most efficient at darkening our sample spectrum. However, the observation that troilite also alters the slope and albedo of our samples suggests that the spectral changes caused by magnetite and graphite may not be unique. In addition, we find that the spectral slopes in our mixtures compare generally well to what has been observed on Bennu suggesting that a significant portion of fine-grained dark material, including sulfides, present in the regolith can cause the observed negative (blue) slope found on B-type asteroids.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An adaptable cognitive microcontroller node for fitness activity recognition

The new generation of wireless technologies, fitness trackers, and devices with embedded sensors can have a big impact on healthcare systems and quality of life. Among the most crucial aspects to consider in these devices are the accuracy of the data produced and power consumption. Many of the events that can be monitored, while apparently simple, may not be easily detectable and recognizable by devices equipped with embedded sensors, especially on devices with low computing capabilities. It is well known that deep learning reduces the study of features that contribute to the recognition of the different target classes. In this work, we present a portable and battery-powered microcontroller-based device applicable to a wobble board. Wobble boards are low-cost equipment that can be used for sensorimotor training to avoid ankle injuries or as part of the rehabilitation process after an injury. The exercise recognition process was implemented through the use of cognitive techniques based on deep learning. To reduce power consumption, we add an adaptivity layer that dynamically manages the device's hardware and software configuration to adapt it to the required operating mode at runtime. Our experimental results show that adjusting the node configuration to the workload at runtime can save up to 60% of the power consumed. On a custom dataset, our optimized and quantized neural network achieves an accuracy value greater than 97% for detecting some specific physical exercises on a wobble board.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

The bipartite Turan number and spectral extremum for linear forests

The bipartite Turán number of a graph $H$, denoted by $ex(m,n; H)$, is the maximum number of edges in any bipartite graph $G=(X,Y; E)$ with $|X|=m$ and $|Y|=n$ which does not contain $H$ as a subgraph. In this paper, we determined $ex(m,n; F_{\ell})$ for arbitrary $\ell$ and appropriately large $n$ with comparing to $m$ and $\ell$, where $F_\ell$ is a linear forest which consists of $\ell$ vertex disjoint paths. Moreover, the extremal graphs have been characterized. Furthermore, these results are used to obtain the maximum spectral radius of bipartite graphs which does not contain $F_{\ell}$ as a subgraph and characterize all extremal graphs which attain the maximum spectral radius.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Similarity-based Gray-box Adversarial Attack Against Deep Face Recognition

The majority of adversarial attack techniques perform well against deep face recognition when the full knowledge of the system is revealed (\emph{white-box}). However, such techniques act unsuccessfully in the gray-box setting where the face templates are unknown to the attackers. In this work, we propose a similarity-based gray-box adversarial attack (SGADV) technique with a newly developed objective function. SGADV utilizes the dissimilarity score to produce the optimized adversarial example, i.e., similarity-based adversarial attack. This technique applies to both white-box and gray-box attacks against authentication systems that determine genuine or imposter users using the dissimilarity score. To validate the effectiveness of SGADV, we conduct extensive experiments on face datasets of LFW, CelebA, and CelebA-HQ against deep face recognition models of FaceNet and InsightFace in both white-box and gray-box settings. The results suggest that the proposed method significantly outperforms the existing adversarial attack techniques in the gray-box setting. We hence summarize that the similarity-base approaches to develop the adversarial example could satisfactorily cater to the gray-box attack scenarios for de-authentication.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The PAU Survey: Measurements of the 4000 Å spectral break with narrow-band photometry

Pablo Renard, Małgorzata Siudek, Martin B. Eriksen, Laura Cabayol, Zheng Cai, Jorge Carretero, Ricard Casas, Francisco J. Castander, Enrique Fernandez, Juan García-Bellido, Enrique Gaztanaga, Henk Hoekstra, Benjamin Joachimi, Ramon Miquel, David Navarro-Girones, Cristóbal Padilla, Eusebio Sanchez, Santiago Serrano, Pau Tallada-Crespí, Juan De Vicente, Anna Wittje, Angus H. Wright.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Self-semantic contour adaptation for cross modality brain tumor segmentation

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) between two significantly disparate domains to learn high-level semantic alignment is a crucial yet challenging task.~To this end, in this work, we propose exploiting low-level edge information to facilitate the adaptation as a precursor task, which has a small cross-domain gap, compared with semantic segmentation.~The precise contour then provides spatial information to guide the semantic adaptation. More specifically, we propose a multi-task framework to learn a contouring adaptation network along with a semantic segmentation adaptation network, which takes both magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) slice and its initial edge map as input.~These two networks are jointly trained with source domain labels, and the feature and edge map level adversarial learning is carried out for cross-domain alignment. In addition, self-entropy minimization is incorporated to further enhance segmentation performance. We evaluated our framework on the BraTS2018 database for cross-modality segmentation of brain tumors, showing the validity and superiority of our approach, compared with competing methods.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Black-box Safety Analysis and Retraining of DNNs based on Feature Extraction and Clustering

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have demonstrated superior performance over classical machine learning to support many features in safety-critical systems. Although DNNs are now widely used in such systems (e.g., self driving cars), there is limited progress regarding automated support for functional safety analysis in DNN-based systems. For example, the identification of root causes of errors, to enable both risk analysis and DNN retraining, remains an open problem. In this paper, we propose SAFE, a black-box approach to automatically characterize the root causes of DNN errors. SAFE relies on a transfer learning model pre-trained on ImageNet to extract the features from error-inducing images. It then applies a density-based clustering algorithm to detect arbitrary shaped clusters of images modeling plausible causes of error. Last, clusters are used to effectively retrain and improve the DNN. The black-box nature of SAFE is motivated by our objective not to require changes or even access to the DNN internals to facilitate adoption.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Privacy-Utility Trades in Crowdsourced Signal Map Obfuscation

Cellular providers and data aggregating companies crowdsource celluar signal strength measurements from user devices to generate signal maps, which can be used to improve network performance. Recognizing that this data collection may be at odds with growing awareness of privacy concerns, we consider obfuscating such data before the data leaves the mobile device. The goal is to increase privacy such that it is difficult to recover sensitive features from the obfuscated data (e.g. user ids and user whereabouts), while still allowing network providers to use the data for improving network services (i.e. create accurate signal maps). To examine this privacy-utility tradeoff, we identify privacy and utility metrics and threat models suited to signal strength measurements. We then obfuscate the measurements using several preeminent techniques, spanning differential privacy, generative adversarial privacy, and information-theoretic privacy techniques, in order to benchmark a variety of promising obfuscation approaches and provide guidance to real-world engineers who are tasked to build signal maps that protect privacy without hurting utility. Our evaluation results, based on multiple, diverse, real-world signal map datasets, demonstrate the feasibility of concurrently achieving adequate privacy and utility, with obfuscation strategies which use the structure and intended use of datasets in their design, and target average-case, rather than worst-case, guarantees.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Real-Time GPU-Accelerated Machine Learning Based Multiuser Detection for 5G and Beyond

Matthias Mehlhose, Daniel Schäufele, Daniyal Amir Awan, Guillermo Marcus, Nikolaus Binder, Martin Kasparick, Renato L. G. Cavalcante, Sławomir Stańczak, Alexander Keller. Adaptive partial linear beamforming meets the need of 5G and future 6G applications for high flexibility and adaptability. Choosing an appropriate tradeoff between conflicting goals opens the recently proposed multiuser (MU) detection method. Due to their high spatial resolution, nonlinear beamforming filters can significantly outperform linear approaches in stationary scenarios with massive connectivity. However, a dramatic decrease in performance can be expected in high mobility scenarios because they are very susceptible to changes in the wireless channel. The robustness of linear filters is required, considering these changes. One way to respond appropriately is to use online machine learning algorithms. The theory of algorithms based on the adaptive projected subgradient method (APSM) is rich, and they promise accurate tracking capabilities in dynamic wireless environments. However, one of the main challenges comes from the real-time implementation of these algorithms, which involve projections on time-varying closed convex sets. While the projection operations are relatively simple, their vast number poses a challenge in ultralow latency (ULL) applications where latency constraints must be satisfied in every radio frame. Taking non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) systems as an example, this paper explores the acceleration of APSM-based algorithms through massive parallelization. The result is a GPU-accelerated real-time implementation of an orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM)-based transceiver that enables detection latency of less than one millisecond and therefore complies with the requirements of 5G and beyond. To meet the stringent physical layer latency requirements, careful co-design of hardware and software is essential, especially in virtualized wireless systems with hardware accelerators.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automated Reinforcement Learning: An Overview

Reinforcement Learning and recently Deep Reinforcement Learning are popular methods for solving sequential decision making problems modeled as Markov Decision Processes. RL modeling of a problem and selecting algorithms and hyper-parameters require careful considerations as different configurations may entail completely different performances. These considerations are mainly the task of RL experts; however, RL is progressively becoming popular in other fields where the researchers and system designers are not RL experts. Besides, many modeling decisions, such as defining state and action space, size of batches and frequency of batch updating, and number of timesteps are typically made manually. For these reasons, automating different components of RL framework is of great importance and it has attracted much attention in recent years. Automated RL provides a framework in which different components of RL including MDP modeling, algorithm selection and hyper-parameter optimization are modeled and defined automatically. In this article, we explore the literature and present recent work that can be used in automated RL. Moreover, we discuss the challenges, open questions and research directions in AutoRL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Privacy Amplification by Subsampling in Time Domain

Aggregate time-series data like traffic flow and site occupancy repeatedly sample statistics from a population across time. Such data can be profoundly useful for understanding trends within a given population, but also pose a significant privacy risk, potentially revealing e.g., who spends time where. Producing a private version of a time-series satisfying the standard definition of Differential Privacy (DP) is challenging due to the large influence a single participant can have on the sequence: if an individual can contribute to each time step, the amount of additive noise needed to satisfy privacy increases linearly with the number of time steps sampled. As such, if a signal spans a long duration or is oversampled, an excessive amount of noise must be added, drowning out underlying trends. However, in many applications an individual realistically cannot participate at every time step. When this is the case, we observe that the influence of a single participant (sensitivity) can be reduced by subsampling and/or filtering in time, while still meeting privacy requirements. Using a novel analysis, we show this significant reduction in sensitivity and propose a corresponding class of privacy mechanisms. We demonstrate the utility benefits of these techniques empirically with real-world and synthetic time-series data.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Flood Prediction and Analysis on the Relevance of Features using Explainable Artificial Intelligence

This paper presents flood prediction models for the state of Kerala in India by analyzing the monthly rainfall data and applying machine learning algorithms including Logistic Regression, K-Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, Random Forests, and Support Vector Machine. Although these models have shown high accuracy prediction of the occurrence of flood in a particular year, they do not quantitatively and qualitatively explain the prediction decision. This paper shows how the background features are learned that contributed to the prediction decision and further extended to explain the inner workings with the development of explainable artificial intelligence modules. The obtained results have confirmed the validity of the findings uncovered by the explainer modules basing on the historical flood monthly rainfall data in Kerala.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE

