Chemistry

Two Wrongs Can Make a Right: A Transfer Learning Approach for Chemical Discovery with Chemical Accuracy

By Chenru Duan, Daniel B. K. Chu, Aditya Nandy, Heather J. Kulik
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Appropriately identifying and treating molecules and materials with significant multi-reference (MR) character is crucial for achieving high data fidelity in virtual high throughput screening (VHTS). Nevertheless, most VHTS is carried out with approximate density functional theory (DFT) using a single functional. Despite development of numerous MR diagnostics, the...

arxiv.org

