SCSNet: An Efficient Paradigm for Learning Simultaneously Image Colorization and Super-Resolution

Florin C. Ghesu, Bogdan Georgescu, Awais Mansoor, Youngjin Yoo, Dominik Neumann, Pragneshkumar Patel, R.S. Vishwanath, James M. Balter, Yue Cao, Sasa Grbic, Dorin Comaniciu. Building accurate and robust artificial intelligence systems for medical image assessment requires not only the research and design of advanced deep learning models but also the creation of large and curated sets of annotated training examples. Constructing such datasets, however, is often very costly -- due to the complex nature of annotation tasks and the high level of expertise required for the interpretation of medical images (e.g., expert radiologists). To counter this limitation, we propose a method for self-supervised learning of rich image features based on contrastive learning and online feature clustering. For this purpose we leverage large training datasets of over 100,000,000 medical images of various modalities, including radiography, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) imaging and ultrasonography. We propose to use these features to guide model training in supervised and hybrid self-supervised/supervised regime on various downstream tasks. We highlight a number of advantages of this strategy on challenging image assessment problems in radiography, CT and MR: 1) Significant increase in accuracy compared to the state-of-the-art (e.g., AUC boost of 3-7% for detection of abnormalities from chest radiography scans and hemorrhage detection on brain CT); 2) Acceleration of model convergence during training by up to 85% compared to using no pretraining (e.g., 83% when training a model for detection of brain metastases in MR scans); 3) Increase in robustness to various image augmentations, such as intensity variations, rotations or scaling reflective of data variation seen in the field.
