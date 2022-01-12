ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSNet: An Efficient Paradigm for Learning Simultaneously Image Colorization and Super-Resolution

By Jiangning Zhang, Chao Xu, Jian Li, Yue Han, Yabiao Wang, Ying Tai, Yong Liu
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

In the practical application of restoring low-resolution gray-scale images, we generally need to run three separate processes of image colorization, super-resolution, and dows-sampling operation for the target device. However, this pipeline is redundant and inefficient for the independent processes, and some inner features could...

arxiv.org

Phys.org

Super-resolved imaging of a single cold atom on a nanosecond timescale

The team of academician Guo Guangcan of University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has made important progress in the research of cold atom super-resolution imaging. The team achieved super-resolution imaging of a single ion in an ion trap system. The results were published in Physical Review Letters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Identifying the exterior image of buildings on a 3D map and extracting elevation information using deep learning and digital image processing

Despite the fact that architectural administration information in Korea has been providing high-quality information for a long period of time, the level of utility of the information is not high because it focuses on administrative information. While this is the case, a three-dimensional (3D) map with higher resolution has emerged along with the technological development. However, it cannot function better than visual transmission, as it includes only image information focusing on the exterior of the building. If information related to the exterior of the building can be extracted or identified from a 3D map, it is expected that the utility of the information will be more valuable as the national architectural administration information can then potentially be extended to include such information regarding the building exteriors to the level of BIM(Building Information Modeling). This study aims to present and assess a basic method of extracting information related to the appearance of the exterior of a building for the purpose of 3D mapping using deep learning and digital image processing. After extracting and preprocessing images from the map, information was identified using the Fast R-CNN(Regions with Convolutional Neuron Networks) model. The information was identified using the Faster R-CNN model after extracting and preprocessing images from the map. As a result, it showed approximately 93% and 91% accuracy in terms of detecting the elevation and window parts of the building, respectively, as well as excellent performance in an experiment aimed at extracting the elevation information of the building. Nonetheless, it is expected that improved results will be obtained by supplementing the probability of mixing the false detection rate or noise data caused by the misunderstanding of experimenters in relation to the unclear boundaries of windows.
arxiv.org

Super-resolution in Molecular Dynamics Trajectory Reconstruction with Bi-Directional Neural Networks

Molecular dynamics simulations are a cornerstone in science, allowing to investigate from the system's thermodynamics to analyse intricate molecular interactions. In general, to create extended molecular trajectories can be a computationally expensive process, for example, when running $ab-initio$ simulations. Hence, repeating such calculations to either obtain more accurate thermodynamics or to get a higher resolution in the dynamics generated by a fine-grained quantum interaction can be time- and computationally-consuming. In this work, we explore different machine learning (ML) methodologies to increase the resolution of molecular dynamics trajectories on-demand within a post-processing step. As a proof of concept, we analyse the performance of bi-directional neural networks such as neural ODEs, Hamiltonian networks, recurrent neural networks and LSTMs, as well as the uni-directional variants as a reference, for molecular dynamics simulations (here: the MD17 dataset). We have found that Bi-LSTMs are the best performing models; by utilizing the local time-symmetry of thermostated trajectories they can even learn long-range correlations and display high robustness to noisy dynamics across molecular complexity. Our models can reach accuracies of up to 10$^{-4}$ angstroms in trajectory interpolation, while faithfully reconstructing several full cycles of unseen intricate high-frequency molecular vibrations, rendering the comparison between the learned and reference trajectories indistinguishable. The results reported in this work can serve (1) as a baseline for larger systems, as well as (2) for the construction of better MD integrators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Practical and Efficient Hamiltonian Learning

With the fast development of quantum technology, the size of quantum systems we can digitally manipulate and analogly probe increase drastically. In order to have a better control and understanding of the quantum hardware, an important task is to characterize the interaction, i.e., to learn the Hamiltonian, which determines both static or dynamic properties of the system. Conventional Hamiltonian learning methods either require costly process tomography or adopt impractical assumptions, such as prior information of the Hamiltonian structure and the ground or thermal states of the system. In this work, we present a practical and efficient Hamiltonian learning method that circumvents these limitations. The proposed method can efficiently learn any Hamiltonian that is sparse on the Pauli basis using only short time dynamics and local operations without any information of the Hamiltonian or preparing any eigenstates or thermal states. The method has scalable complexity and vanishing failure probability regarding the qubit number. Meanwhile, it is free from state preparation and measurement error and robust against a certain amount of circuit and shot noise. We numerically test the scaling and the estimation accuracy of the method for transverse field Ising Hamiltonian with random interaction strengths and molecular Hamiltonians, both with varying sizes. All these results verify the practicality and efficacy of the method, paving the way for a systematic understanding of large quantum systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust Semi-supervised Federated Learning for Images Automatic Recognition in Internet of Drones

Air access networks have been recognized as a significant driver of various Internet of Things (IoT) services and applications. In particular, the aerial computing network infrastructure centered on the Internet of Drones has set off a new revolution in automatic image recognition. This emerging technology relies on sharing ground truth labeled data between Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) swarms to train a high-quality automatic image recognition model. However, such an approach will bring data privacy and data availability challenges. To address these issues, we first present a Semi-supervised Federated Learning (SSFL) framework for privacy-preserving UAV image recognition. Specifically, we propose model parameters mixing strategy to improve the naive combination of FL and semi-supervised learning methods under two realistic scenarios (labels-at-client and labels-at-server), which is referred to as Federated Mixing (FedMix). Furthermore, there are significant differences in the number, features, and distribution of local data collected by UAVs using different camera modules in different environments, i.e., statistical heterogeneity. To alleviate the statistical heterogeneity problem, we propose an aggregation rule based on the frequency of the client's participation in training, namely the FedFreq aggregation rule, which can adjust the weight of the corresponding local model according to its frequency. Numerical results demonstrate that the performance of our proposed method is significantly better than those of the current baseline and is robust to different non-IID levels of client data.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-enhanced Efficient Spectroscopic Ellipsometry Modeling

Over the recent years, there has been an extensive adoption of Machine Learning (ML) in a plethora of real-world applications, ranging from computer vision to data mining and drug discovery. In this paper, we utilize ML to facilitate efficient film fabrication, specifically Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). In order to make advances in ALD process development, which is utilized to generate thin films, and its subsequent accelerated adoption in industry, it is imperative to understand the underlying atomistic processes. Towards this end, in situ techniques for monitoring film growth, such as Spectroscopic Ellipsometry (SE), have been proposed. However, in situ SE is associated with complex hardware and, hence, is resource intensive. To address these challenges, we propose an ML-based approach to expedite film thickness estimation. The proposed approach has tremendous implications of faster data acquisition, reduced hardware complexity and easier integration of spectroscopic ellipsometry for in situ monitoring of film thickness deposition. Our experimental results involving SE of TiO2 demonstrate that the proposed ML-based approach furnishes promising thickness prediction accuracy results of 88.76% within +/-1.5 nm and 85.14% within +/-0.5 nm intervals. Furthermore, we furnish accuracy results up to 98% at lower thicknesses, which is a significant improvement over existing SE-based analysis, thereby making our solution a viable option for thickness estimation of ultrathin films.
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

What Is Simultaneous Mapping And Localization?

Robots depend on maps to move around. Although they can use GPS, it is not enough when they are operating indoors. Another problem with GPS is that it is not accurate enough. Therefore, robots cannot depend on GPS. Therefore, these machines depend on Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, which is abbreviated to SLAM. Let’s find out more about this technology.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

From Supervised To Unsupervised Learning: A Paradigm Shift In Computer Vision

Slowly removing the injection of human knowledge from the training process. Since the inception of modern computer vision methods, success in the application of these techniques could only be seen in the supervised domain. In order to make a model useful for performing tasks such as image recognition, object detection or semantic segmentation, human supervision used to be necessary. In a major shift, the last few years of computer vision research have change the focus of the field: Away from the guaranteed success with human supervision onto new frontiers: Self-supervised and unsupervised learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Technology
Computers
Software
arxiv.org

FaceQgen: Semi-Supervised Deep Learning for Face Image Quality Assessment

In this paper we develop FaceQgen, a No-Reference Quality Assessment approach for face images based on a Generative Adversarial Network that generates a scalar quality measure related with the face recognition accuracy. FaceQgen does not require labelled quality measures for training. It is trained from scratch using the SCface database. FaceQgen applies image restoration to a face image of unknown quality, transforming it into a canonical high quality image, i.e., frontal pose, homogeneous background, etc. The quality estimation is built as the similarity between the original and the restored images, since low quality images experience bigger changes due to restoration. We compare three different numerical quality measures: a) the MSE between the original and the restored images, b) their SSIM, and c) the output score of the Discriminator of the GAN. The results demonstrate that FaceQgen's quality measures are good estimators of face recognition accuracy. Our experiments include a comparison with other quality assessment methods designed for faces and for general images, in order to position FaceQgen in the state of the art. This comparison shows that, even though FaceQgen does not surpass the best existing face quality assessment methods in terms of face recognition accuracy prediction, it achieves good enough results to demonstrate the potential of semi-supervised learning approaches for quality estimation (in particular, data-driven learning based on a single high quality image per subject), having the capacity to improve its performance in the future with adequate refinement of the model and the significant advantage over competing methods of not needing quality labels for its development. This makes FaceQgen flexible and scalable without expensive data curation.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Cross-SRN: Structure-Preserving Super-Resolution Network with Cross Convolution

It is challenging to restore low-resolution (LR) images to super-resolution (SR) images with correct and clear details. Existing deep learning works almost neglect the inherent structural information of images, which acts as an important role for visual perception of SR results. In this paper, we design a hierarchical feature exploitation network to probe and preserve structural information in a multi-scale feature fusion manner. First, we propose a cross convolution upon traditional edge detectors to localize and represent edge features. Then, cross convolution blocks (CCBs) are designed with feature normalization and channel attention to consider the inherent correlations of features. Finally, we leverage multi-scale feature fusion group (MFFG) to embed the cross convolution blocks and develop the relations of structural features in different scales hierarchically, invoking a lightweight structure-preserving network named as Cross-SRN. Experimental results demonstrate the Cross-SRN achieves competitive or superior restoration performances against the state-of-the-art methods with accurate and clear structural details. Moreover, we set a criterion to select images with rich structural textures. The proposed Cross-SRN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods on the selected benchmark, which demonstrates that our network has a significant advantage in preserving edges.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

A Hands-On Introduction to Image Retrieval in Deep Learning with PyTorch

With the advent of e-commerce and online websites, image retrieval applications have been increasing all along around our daily life. Amazon, Alibaba, Myntra etc. have been heavily utilizing image retrieval to put forward what they think is the most suitable product based on what we have seen just now. Of course, image retrieval is only called into action when the usual information retrieval technique fails. For example, our human eye will easily bunch all of the shirts on the right together as similar although a metadata-based approach will fail.
SOFTWARE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Camera the size of a salt grain captures clear, full color images

New neural nano-optics technology can be produced on the scale of a microchip. The effectiveness of micro-sized cameras in capturing images used in medical diagnostics and robotic sensors has been hindered by technology that produces distorted images with a limited field of view. Now, researchers at Princeton University and the University of Washington, partially funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, have developed a camera the size of a grain of coarse salt -- just half a millimeter wide -- that captures clear, full-color images.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Self-supervised Learning from 100 Million Medical Images

Florin C. Ghesu, Bogdan Georgescu, Awais Mansoor, Youngjin Yoo, Dominik Neumann, Pragneshkumar Patel, R.S. Vishwanath, James M. Balter, Yue Cao, Sasa Grbic, Dorin Comaniciu. Building accurate and robust artificial intelligence systems for medical image assessment requires not only the research and design of advanced deep learning models but also the creation of large and curated sets of annotated training examples. Constructing such datasets, however, is often very costly -- due to the complex nature of annotation tasks and the high level of expertise required for the interpretation of medical images (e.g., expert radiologists). To counter this limitation, we propose a method for self-supervised learning of rich image features based on contrastive learning and online feature clustering. For this purpose we leverage large training datasets of over 100,000,000 medical images of various modalities, including radiography, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) imaging and ultrasonography. We propose to use these features to guide model training in supervised and hybrid self-supervised/supervised regime on various downstream tasks. We highlight a number of advantages of this strategy on challenging image assessment problems in radiography, CT and MR: 1) Significant increase in accuracy compared to the state-of-the-art (e.g., AUC boost of 3-7% for detection of abnormalities from chest radiography scans and hemorrhage detection on brain CT); 2) Acceleration of model convergence during training by up to 85% compared to using no pretraining (e.g., 83% when training a model for detection of brain metastases in MR scans); 3) Increase in robustness to various image augmentations, such as intensity variations, rotations or scaling reflective of data variation seen in the field.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Detail-Preserving Transformer for Light Field Image Super-Resolution

Recently, numerous algorithms have been developed to tackle the problem of light field super-resolution (LFSR), i.e., super-resolving low-resolution light fields to gain high-resolution views. Despite delivering encouraging results, these approaches are all convolution-based, and are naturally weak in global relation modeling of sub-aperture images necessarily to characterize the inherent structure of light fields. In this paper, we put forth a novel formulation built upon Transformers, by treating LFSR as a sequence-to-sequence reconstruction task. In particular, our model regards sub-aperture images of each vertical or horizontal angular view as a sequence, and establishes long-range geometric dependencies within each sequence via a spatial-angular locally-enhanced self-attention layer, which maintains the locality of each sub-aperture image as well. Additionally, to better recover image details, we propose a detail-preserving Transformer (termed as DPT), by leveraging gradient maps of light field to guide the sequence learning. DPT consists of two branches, with each associated with a Transformer for learning from an original or gradient image sequence. The two branches are finally fused to obtain comprehensive feature representations for reconstruction. Evaluations are conducted on a number of light field datasets, including real-world scenes and synthetic data. The proposed method achieves superior performance comparing with other state-of-the-art schemes. Our code is publicly available at: this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

DeepFGS: Fine-Grained Scalable Coding for Learned Image Compression

Scalable coding, which can adapt to channel bandwidth variation, performs well in today's complex network environment. However, the existing scalable compression methods face two challenges: reduced compression performance and insufficient scalability. In this paper, we propose the first learned fine-grained scalable image compression model (DeepFGS) to overcome the above two shortcomings. Specifically, we introduce a feature separation backbone to divide the image information into basic and scalable features, then redistribute the features channel by channel through an information rearrangement strategy. In this way, we can generate a continuously scalable bitstream via one-pass encoding. In addition, we reuse the decoder to reduce the parameters and computational complexity of DeepFGS. Experiments demonstrate that our DeepFGS outperforms all learning-based scalable image compression models and conventional scalable image codecs in PSNR and MS-SSIM metrics. To the best of our knowledge, our DeepFGS is the first exploration of learned fine-grained scalable coding, which achieves the finest scalability compared with learning-based methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient-Dyn: Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Event-based Temporal Sparse Attention Network

Static graph neural networks have been widely used in modeling and representation learning of graph structure data. However, many real-world problems, such as social networks, financial transactions, recommendation systems, etc., are dynamic, that is, nodes and edges are added or deleted over time. Therefore, in recent years, dynamic graph neural networks have received more and more attention from researchers. In this work, we propose a novel dynamic graph neural network, Efficient-Dyn. It adaptively encodes temporal information into a sequence of patches with an equal amount of temporal-topological structure. Therefore, while avoiding the use of snapshots to cause information loss, it also achieves a finer time granularity, which is close to what continuous networks could provide. In addition, we also designed a lightweight module, Sparse Temporal Transformer, to compute node representations through both structural neighborhoods and temporal dynamics. Since the fully-connected attention conjunction is simplified, the computation cost is far lower than the current state-of-the-arts. Link prediction experiments are conducted on both continuous and discrete graph datasets. Through comparing with several state-of-the-art graph embedding baselines, the experimental results demonstrate that Efficient-Dyn has a faster inference speed while having competitive performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sample Efficient Deep Reinforcement Learning via Uncertainty Estimation

In model-free deep reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms, using noisy value estimates to supervise policy evaluation and optimization is detrimental to the sample efficiency. As this noise is heteroscedastic, its effects can be mitigated using uncertainty-based weights in the optimization process. Previous methods rely on sampled ensembles, which do not capture all aspects of uncertainty. We provide a systematic analysis of the sources of uncertainty in the noisy supervision that occurs in RL, and introduce inverse-variance RL, a Bayesian framework which combines probabilistic ensembles and Batch Inverse Variance weighting. We propose a method whereby two complementary uncertainty estimation methods account for both the Q-value and the environment stochasticity to better mitigate the negative impacts of noisy supervision. Our results show significant improvement in terms of sample efficiency on discrete and continuous control tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Sample Selection with Deadline Control for Efficient Federated Learning on Heterogeneous Clients

Federated Learning (FL) trains a machine learning model on distributed clients without exposing individual data. Unlike centralized training that is usually based on carefully-organized data, FL deals with on-device data that are often unfiltered and imbalanced. As a result, conventional FL training protocol that treats all data equally leads to a waste of local computational resources and slows down the global learning process. To this end, we propose FedBalancer, a systematic FL framework that actively selects clients' training samples. Our sample selection strategy prioritizes more "informative" data while respecting privacy and computational capabilities of clients. To better utilize the sample selection to speed up global training, we further introduce an adaptive deadline control scheme that predicts the optimal deadline for each round with varying client train data. Compared with existing FL algorithms with deadline configuration methods, our evaluation on five datasets from three different domains shows that FedBalancer improves the time-to-accuracy performance by 1.22~4.62x while improving the model accuracy by 1.0~3.3%. We also show that FedBalancer is readily applicable to other FL approaches by demonstrating that FedBalancer improves the convergence speed and accuracy when operating jointly with three different FL algorithms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Deep Domain Adversarial Adaptation for Photon-efficient Imaging Based on Spatiotemporal Inception Network

In single-photon LiDAR, photon-efficient imaging captures the 3D structure of a scene by only several detected signal photons per pixel. The existing deep learning models for this task are trained on simulated datasets, which poses the domain shift challenge when applied to realistic scenarios. In this paper, we propose a spatiotemporal inception network (STIN) for photon-efficient imaging, which is able to precisely predict the depth from a sparse and high-noise photon counting histogram by fully exploiting spatial and temporal information. Then the domain adversarial adaptation frameworks, including domain-adversarial neural network and adversarial discriminative domain adaptation, are effectively applied to STIN to alleviate the domain shift problem for realistic applications. Comprehensive experiments on the simulated data generated from the NYU~v2 and the Middlebury datasets demonstrate that STIN outperforms the state-of-the-art models at low signal-to-background ratios from 2:10 to 2:100. Moreover, experimental results on the real-world dataset captured by the single-photon imaging prototype show that the STIN with domain adversarial training achieves better generalization performance compared with the state-of-the-arts as well as the baseline STIN trained by simulated data.
SCIENCE

