Structural studies of $^1$H-containing liquids by polarized neutrons: chemical environment and wavelength dependence of the incoherent background

Sajan Kumar, M. K. Gupta, Prabhatasree Goel, R. Mittal, Olivier Delaire, A. Thamizhavel, S. Rols, S. L. Chaplot. Cu2Se and Cu2S are excellent model systems of superionic conductors with large diffusion coefficients that have been reported to exhibit different solid-liquid-like Cu-ion diffusion. In this paper, we clarify the atomic dynamics of these compounds with temperature-dependent ab-initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations and inelastic neutron scattering (INS) experiments. Using the dynamical structure factor and Van-Hove correlation function, we interrogate the jump-time, hopping length distribution and associated diffusion coefficients. In cubic-Cu2Se at 500 K, we find solid-like diffusion with Cu-jump lengths matching well the first-neighbour Cu-Cu distance of ~3 Å in the crystal, and clearly defined optic phonons involving Cu-vibrations. Above 700 K, the jump-length distribution becomes a broad maximum cantered around 4 Å, spanning the first and second neighbour lattice distances, and a concurrent broadening of the Cu-phonon density of states. Further, above 900 K, the Cu-diffusion becomes close to liquid-like, with distributions of Cu-atoms continuously connecting crystal sites, while the vibrational modes involving Cu motions are highly damped, though still not fully over-damped as in a liquid. At low temperatures, the solid-like diffusion is consistent with previous X-ray diffraction and quasielastic neutron scattering experiments, while the higher-temperature observation of the liquid-like diffusion is in agreement with previous AIMD simulations. We also report AIMD simulations in Cu2S in the hexagonal and cubic superionic phases, and observe similar solid and liquid-like diffusion at low- and high-temperatures, respectively. The calculated ionic-conductivity is in fair agreement with reported experimental values.
