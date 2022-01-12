ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Structural studies of $^1$H-containing liquids by polarized neutrons: chemical environment and wavelength dependence of the incoherent background

By László Temleitner, László Pusztai, Gabriel J. Cuello, Anne Stunault
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Following a demonstration of how neutron diffraction with polarization analysis may be applied for the accurate determination of the coherent static structure factor of disordered materials containing substantial amounts of proton nuclei (Temleitner et al., Phys. Rev. B 92, 014201, 2015), we now focus on the...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
#Liquids#Polarization#Chemical Physics#Neutron Diffraction#Phys#Gaussians
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Astronomers catch 'intruder' red-handed in rarely detected stellar flyby event

Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) made a rare detection of a likely stellar flyby event in the Z Canis Majoris (Z CMa) star system. An intruder object—not bound to the system—came in close proximity to and interacted with the environment surrounding the binary protostar, causing the formation of chaotic, stretched-out streams of dust and gas in the disk surrounding it.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Impact of Nitrogen Doping on Structural and Electronic Properties of Titanium Sesquioxide, Ti 2 O 3 : An ab-initio Study

Lynet Allan (1), George O Amolo (2), Julius Mwabora (1), Silas Mureramanzi (1) ((1) Department of Physics, School of Physical Sciences, University of Nairobi, P.O.Box 30197-00100 Nairobi Kenya. (2) Materials Modeling Group, School of Physics and Earth Sciences, The Technical University of Kenya, 52428-00200, Nairobi, Kenya) Titanium-based oxides are abundant,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Time-dependent friction effects on vibrational infrared frequencies and line shapes of liquid water

From ab initio simulations of liquid water, the time-dependent friction functions and time-averaged non-linear effective bond potentials for the OH stretch and HOH bend vibrations are extracted. The obtained friction exhibits adiabatic contributions at and below the vibrational time scales, but also much slower non-adiabatic contributions, reflecting homogeneous and inhomogeneous line broadening mechanisms, respectively. Compared to the gas phase, hydration softens both stretch and bend potentials, which by itself would lead to a red-shift of the corresponding vibrational bands. In contrast, non-adiabatic friction contributions cause a spectral blue shift. For the stretch mode, the potential effect dominates and thus a significant red shift when going from gas to the liquid phase results. For the bend mode, potential and non-adiabatic friction effects are of comparable magnitude, so that a slight blue shift results, in agreement with well-known but puzzling experimental findings. The observed line broadening is shown to be roughly equally caused by adiabatic and non-adiabatic friction contributions for both, the stretch and bend modes in liquid water. Thus, the understanding of infrared vibrational frequencies and line shapes is considerably advanced by the quantitative analysis of the time-dependent friction that acts on vibrational modes in liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological fine structure of smectic grain boundaries and tetratic disclination lines within three-dimensional smectic liquid crystals

Observing and characterizing the complex ordering phenomena of liquid crystals subjected to external constraints constitutes an ongoing challenge for chemists and physicists alike. To elucidate the delicate balance appearing when the intrinsic positional order of smectic liquid crystals comes into play, we perform Monte-Carlo simulations of rod-like particles in a range of cavities with a cylindrical symmetry. Based on recent insights into the topology of smectic orientational grain boundaries in two dimensions, we analyze the emerging three-dimensional defect structures from the perspective of tetratic symmetry. Using an appropriate three-dimensional tetratic order parameter constructed from the Steinhardt order parameters, we show that those grain boundaries can be interpreted as a pair of tetratic disclination lines that are located on the edges of the nematic domain boundary. Thereby, we shed light on the fine structure of grain boundaries in three-dimensional confined smectics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Solid-like to Liquid-like Behavior of Cu Diffusion in Superionic Cu2X (X=S, Se): An Inelastic Neutron Scattering and Ab-Initio Molecular Dynamics Investigation

Sajan Kumar, M. K. Gupta, Prabhatasree Goel, R. Mittal, Olivier Delaire, A. Thamizhavel, S. Rols, S. L. Chaplot. Cu2Se and Cu2S are excellent model systems of superionic conductors with large diffusion coefficients that have been reported to exhibit different solid-liquid-like Cu-ion diffusion. In this paper, we clarify the atomic dynamics of these compounds with temperature-dependent ab-initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations and inelastic neutron scattering (INS) experiments. Using the dynamical structure factor and Van-Hove correlation function, we interrogate the jump-time, hopping length distribution and associated diffusion coefficients. In cubic-Cu2Se at 500 K, we find solid-like diffusion with Cu-jump lengths matching well the first-neighbour Cu-Cu distance of ~3 Å in the crystal, and clearly defined optic phonons involving Cu-vibrations. Above 700 K, the jump-length distribution becomes a broad maximum cantered around 4 Å, spanning the first and second neighbour lattice distances, and a concurrent broadening of the Cu-phonon density of states. Further, above 900 K, the Cu-diffusion becomes close to liquid-like, with distributions of Cu-atoms continuously connecting crystal sites, while the vibrational modes involving Cu motions are highly damped, though still not fully over-damped as in a liquid. At low temperatures, the solid-like diffusion is consistent with previous X-ray diffraction and quasielastic neutron scattering experiments, while the higher-temperature observation of the liquid-like diffusion is in agreement with previous AIMD simulations. We also report AIMD simulations in Cu2S in the hexagonal and cubic superionic phases, and observe similar solid and liquid-like diffusion at low- and high-temperatures, respectively. The calculated ionic-conductivity is in fair agreement with reported experimental values.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Optical Frequency Combs in Aqueous and Air Environments at Visible to Near-IR Wavelengths

The ability to detect and identify molecules at high sensitivity without the use of labels or capture agents is important for medical diagnostics, threat identification, environmental monitoring, and basic science. Microtoroid optical resonators, when combined with noise reduction techniques, have been shown capable of label-free single molecule detection, however, they still require a capture agent and prior knowledge of the target molecule. Optical frequency combs can potentially provide high precision spectroscopic information on molecules within the evanescent field of the microresonator; however, this has not yet been demonstrated in air or aqueous biological sensing. For aqueous solutions in particular, impediments include coupling and thermal instabilities, reduced Q factor, and changes to the mode spectrum. Here we overcome a key challenge toward single-molecule spectroscopy using optical microresonators: the generation of a frequency comb at visible to near-IR wavelengths when immersed in either air or aqueous solution. The required dispersion is achieved via intermodal coupling, which we show is attainable using larger microtoroids, but with the same shape and material that has previously been shown ideal for ultra-high sensitivity biosensing. We believe that the continuous evolution of this platform will allow us in the future to simultaneously detect and identify single molecules in both gas and liquid at any wavelength without the use of labels.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Charge-dependent slip flow of ionic liquids through the non-uniform microfluidic device: pressure drop and electroviscous effects

This work investigates the electroviscous effects in the presence of the charge-dependent slip in the steady pressure-driven laminar flow of the symmetric (1:1) electrolytes liquid through a uniformly charged rectangular contraction - expansion (4:1:4) microfluidic device. The mathematical model comprising the Poison, the Nernst-Plank, the Navier-Stokes, and the current continuity equations are solved numerically using the finite element method (FEM). The flow fields (electrical potential, charge, induced electric field strength, pressure drop, and electroviscous correction factor) have been obtained and presented for the wide range of the governing parameters like inverse Debye length ($2\le K\le 20$), surface charge density ($4\le S\le 16$) and the slip length ($0\le B_0\le 0.20$) at fixed Schmidt number ($\mathit{Sc}=1000$) and low Reynolds number ($Re=0.01$). The flow fields have shown complex dependence on the governing parameters. The charge-dependent slip has further enhanced the complexity of the dependency in comparison to the no-slip condition. In the presence of charge-dependent slip, total electrical potential and pressure drop changes maximally by 78\% and 63\%, respectively, over the ranges of conditions. The electroviscous correction factor ($Y$) increases by 22\% under the no-slip ($B_{\text{0}}=0$) condition. In contrast, $Y$ increases by 19 - 72\% for charge-dependent slip than that in no-slip flow for the considered ranges of the conditions. A simple analytical model to estimate pressure drop in the electroviscous flow, developed based on the Poiseuille flow in the individual uniform sections and pressure loss due to orifice, overpredicts pressure drop by 2-4\%. Finally, the predictive relations, depicting functional dependence of numerical results on the governing parameters, are presented for their practical use in the design and engineering of microfluidic devices.
CHEMISTRY
wsu.edu

NSF grant funds study on how materials move through river environments

A Washington State University-led research team has received a collaborative National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to improve understanding of how contaminants, nutrients and naturally occurring minerals interact with the environment as they move downstream in a river. The researchers, including collaborators from New Mexico State University, University of New Mexico,...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Roles of liquid structural ordering in glass transition, crystallization, and water's anomalies

The liquid state is one of the fundamental and essential states of matter, but its physical understanding is far behind the other states, such as the gas and solid states, due to the difficulties associated with the high density causing many-body correlations and the lack of long-range order. Significant open problems in liquid science include glass transition, crystallization, and water's anomalies. Austen Angell has contributed tremendously to these problems and proposed many new concepts of fundamental importance. In this article, we review how these concepts have influenced our work on liquid physics, focusing on the roles of liquid structural ordering in glass transition, crystallization, and water's anomalies.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Design, fabrication, and spectral characterization of temperature-dependent liquid crystal-based metamaterial to tune dielectric metasurface resonances

Tunable dielectric meta-surface nanostructures offer incredible performance in optical application due to their extraordinary tunability of the polarization and engineering the dispersion of light with low loss in infrared range. In this article, we designed and experimentally measured the tunability of all-dielectric subwavelength silicon nanoparticles with the help of the temperature-based refractive index of the liquid crystal in the telecom regime. The proposed structure composed of high dielectric nanodisk surrounded by nematic liquid crystal (NLC) is simulated with numerical software, assembled with pre-alignment material, and optically measured by Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy. The simulated result is compatible with the practical measurements, shows that the tunability of 30nm is achieved. Electric and magnetic resonance modes of the high dielectric nanodisks are tailored in different rates by anisotropic temperature dependent NLC. The phase switching of anisotropic to isotropic nematic liquid crystal enables spectral tunning of the two modes of all dielectric metasurface and modifies the symmetry of the optical response of the metamaterial structure.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Pure and indistinguishable single-photon source at telecommunication wavelength

Beatrice Da Lio, Carlos Faurby, Xiaoyan Zhou, Ming Lai Chan, Ravitej Uppu, Henri Thyrrestrup, Sven Scholz, Andreas D. Wieck, Arne Ludwig, Peter Lodahl, Leonardo Midolo. On-demand single-photon sources emitting pure and indistinguishable photons at the telecommunication wavelength are a critical asset towards the deployment of fiber-based quantum networks. Indeed, single photons may serve as flying qubits, allowing communication of quantum information over long distances. Self-assembled InAs quantum dots embedded in GaAs constitute an excellent nearly deterministic source of high quality single photons, but the vast majority of sources operate in the 900-950 nm wavelength range, precluding their adoption in a quantum network. Here, we present a quantum frequency conversion scheme for converting single photons from quantum dots to the telecommunication C band, around 1550 nm, achieving 40.8% end-to-end efficiency, while maintaining both high purity and a high degree of indistinguishability during conversion with measured values of $g^{(2)}(0)=2.4\%$ and $V^{\text{corr}}=94.8\%$, respectively.
SCIENCE

