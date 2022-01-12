ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCSampler: Compressing Videos to One Clip with Single-step Sampling

By Jintao Lin, Haodong Duan, Kai Chen, Dahua Lin, Limin Wang
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

In this paper, we propose a framework named OCSampler to explore a compact yet effective video representation with one short clip for efficient video recognition. Recent works prefer to formulate frame sampling as a sequential decision task by selecting frames one by one according to their importance,...

CNET

Google and Meta fined $237M over user tracking in France

France's data protection agency issued a 210 million euro ($237 million) fine to Google and Meta on Thursday over user tracking concerns. Both companies made it harder for people to refuse cookie tracking than to accept it, said the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés. Google received the...
BUSINESS
designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Will Smart Glasses Soon Replace Smartphones?

Smart glasses nowadays can do everything that smartphones can but are also hands-free. They effectively blend our field of view with the virtual world through a combination of displays, sensors, software, and internet connectivity. They also boast a camera, speaker, and microphone. Unlike smartphones, they can even be controlled by...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
Forbes Advisor

Best Night Vision Security Cameras Of January 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Infrared LED lights used in night vision cameras ensure clear, full-time video coverage, making these devices essential for security applications where low or no-light areas must be monitored. Unlike regular day and night cameras that will not work if the light is switched off, infrared cameras thrive in darkness and can “see” through dust, smoke and fog, making sure your property remains monitored and protected.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

iPhone 15 Pro models expected to feature periscope camera lens system

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially said that a periscope camera lens system would be a feature in iPhone 14 Pro models, but it is now looking like that feature won’t appear until the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023. Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:. At least one iPhone 15 model launched...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera keeps your family safe and provides you with peace of mind

Feel safer at home alone or get peace of mind when you leave your property unattended with the Cync Outdoor Smart Camera. Available in a wired or battery/solar-powered option, you can choose the setup that’s best for your home. Moreover, the Cync Outdoor Smart Camera delivers high-quality footage during the day and night. In fact, it offers 2K/1,280 P HD resolution and night vision for crystal-clear clarity. Best of all, with its digital swivel head, it never misses a moment. So it’ll cover all aspects of your property. Furthermore, the brand prioritizes your privacy and security, providing both cloud and local SD storage options. Overall, see outside of your home’s surroundings when you’re indoors with this smart, reliable home gadget.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Viltrox unveils $469 13mm F1.4 AF lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Optics and accessory manufacturer Viltrox has announced a new 13mm F1.4 autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems. The lens, which offers a roughly 20mm full-frame equivalent focal length, is expected to ship in February. The Viltrox 13mm F1.4 AF is constructed of 14 elements in 11 groups. It has...
ELECTRONICS
The Press

DSP Concepts and Samsung collaborated to create a new concept product: Samsung’s "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, the creator of the Audio Weaver development framework that powers sound and voice functionality for many of the world's leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that it is working with Samsung on a new concept product: Samsung's "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Compressed Sensing of Indirect Data

Compressed sensing (CS) is a powerful tool for reducing the amount of data to be collected while maintaining high spatial resolution. Such techniques work well in practice and at the same time are supported by solid theory. Standard CS results assume measurements to be made directly on the targeted signal. In many practical applications, however, CS information can only be taken from indirect data $h_\star = \mathbf{W} x_\star$ related to the original signal by an additional forward model. If inverting the forward model is ill-posed, then existing CS theory is not applicable. In this paper, we address this issue and present two joint reconstruction approaches, namely relaxed $\ell^1$ co-regularization and strict $\ell^1$ co-regularization, for CS from indirect data. As main results, we derive error estimates for recovering $x_\star$ and $h_\star$. In particular, we derive a linear convergence rate in the norm for the latter. To obtain these results, solutions are required to satisfy a source condition and the CS measurement operator is required to satisfy a restricted injectivity condition. We further show that these conditions are not only sufficient but even necessary to obtain linear convergence.
SCIENCE
Android Central

Eufy slaps two cameras on its new doorbell to detect familiar faces and packages

Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual sports two cameras, local storage, local AI processing, and 6-month battery life for $259.99. Eufy Garage-Control Cam lets users open and close their garage remotely and supports continuous 24/7 recording with local storage. As with other Eufy Security products, everything is stored and processed locally...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Learning Sample Importance for Cross-Scenario Video Temporal Grounding

The task of temporal grounding aims to locate video moment in an untrimmed video, with a given sentence query. This paper for the first time investigates some superficial biases that are specific to the temporal grounding task, and proposes a novel targeted solution. Most alarmingly, we observe that existing temporal ground models heavily rely on some biases (e.g., high preference on frequent concepts or certain temporal intervals) in the visual modal. This leads to inferior performance when generalizing the model in cross-scenario test setting. To this end, we propose a novel method called Debiased Temporal Language Localizer (DebiasTLL) to prevent the model from naively memorizing the biases and enforce it to ground the query sentence based on true inter-modal relationship. Debias-TLL simultaneously trains two models. By our design, a large discrepancy of these two models' predictions when judging a sample reveals higher probability of being a biased sample. Harnessing the informative discrepancy, we devise a data re-weighing scheme for mitigating the data biases. We evaluate the proposed model in cross-scenario temporal grounding, where the train / test data are heterogeneously sourced. Experiments show large-margin superiority of the proposed method in comparison with state-of-the-art competitors.
COMPUTERS

