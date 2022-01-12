OCSampler: Compressing Videos to One Clip with Single-step Sampling

Compressed sensing (CS) is a powerful tool for reducing the amount of data to be collected while maintaining high spatial resolution. Such techniques work well in practice and at the same time are supported by solid theory. Standard CS results assume measurements to be made directly on the targeted signal. In many practical applications, however, CS information can only be taken from indirect data $h_\star = \mathbf{W} x_\star$ related to the original signal by an additional forward model. If inverting the forward model is ill-posed, then existing CS theory is not applicable. In this paper, we address this issue and present two joint reconstruction approaches, namely relaxed $\ell^1$ co-regularization and strict $\ell^1$ co-regularization, for CS from indirect data. As main results, we derive error estimates for recovering $x_\star$ and $h_\star$. In particular, we derive a linear convergence rate in the norm for the latter. To obtain these results, solutions are required to satisfy a source condition and the CS measurement operator is required to satisfy a restricted injectivity condition. We further show that these conditions are not only sufficient but even necessary to obtain linear convergence.

