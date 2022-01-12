Space-time resolved measurements of the effect of pinned contact line on the dispersion relation of water waves

In order to investigate the near wing of the Lyman-alpha line, accurate line profile calculations and molecular data are both required due to the existence of a close line satellite responsible for its asymmetrical shape. Lyman-alpha lines observed with the Cosmic Origin Spectograph (COS) on the Hubble Space Telescope ( HST) show this peculiarity in the spectra of DBA and DA white dwarf stars. A similar asymmetrical shape in the blue wing can be predicted in the Balmer-alpha line of H perturbed by He and H atoms. In continuation with a very recent work on the Lyman-alpha line, where the n=2 potential energies and transition dipole moments from the ground state were determined, we present new accurate H-He potential energies and electronic transition dipole moments involving the molecular states correlated with H(n=3)+He and their transition dipole moments with the states correlated with H(n=2)+He. Those new data and existing molecular data for H(n=2,3)-H are used to provide a theoretical investigation of the collisional effects in the blue wing of the Balmer-alpha line of H perturbed by He and H atoms. We note the consequences for the Balmer-alpha line shape in the physical conditions found in the cool atmosphere of DZA white dwarfs where helium densities may be as high as 10^21 cm-3. This study is undertaken with a unified theory of spectral line broadening valid at very high helium densities.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO