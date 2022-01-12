ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Space-time resolved measurements of the effect of pinned contact line on the dispersion relation of water waves

By Eduardo Monsalve, Agnès Maurel, Vincent Pagneux, Philippe Petitjeans
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Eduardo Monsalve (1 and 2), Agnès Maurel (3), Vincent Pagneux (4), Philippe Petitjeans (1) ((1) PMMH ESPCI-Paris, France, (2) FAST Université Paris Saclay, France, (3) Institut Langevin ESPCI-Paris, France, (4) LAUM Université du Maine, France) We report on an experimental investigation of the propagation of gravity-capillary...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Time#Dispersion Relation#The Wave#Laum Universit Du Maine#Fluid Dynamics
Vice

People Think China Launched an ‘Artificial Sun’ Into the Sky

Just before the New Year, China set a clean energy record by sustaining a nuclear fusion reaction at 185 million degrees Fahrenheit for more than 17 minutes using its “artificial sun.”. That’s exciting news for humanity’s abundant clean energy future, but if you spent any time on the internet...
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Time-dependent friction effects on vibrational infrared frequencies and line shapes of liquid water

From ab initio simulations of liquid water, the time-dependent friction functions and time-averaged non-linear effective bond potentials for the OH stretch and HOH bend vibrations are extracted. The obtained friction exhibits adiabatic contributions at and below the vibrational time scales, but also much slower non-adiabatic contributions, reflecting homogeneous and inhomogeneous line broadening mechanisms, respectively. Compared to the gas phase, hydration softens both stretch and bend potentials, which by itself would lead to a red-shift of the corresponding vibrational bands. In contrast, non-adiabatic friction contributions cause a spectral blue shift. For the stretch mode, the potential effect dominates and thus a significant red shift when going from gas to the liquid phase results. For the bend mode, potential and non-adiabatic friction effects are of comparable magnitude, so that a slight blue shift results, in agreement with well-known but puzzling experimental findings. The observed line broadening is shown to be roughly equally caused by adiabatic and non-adiabatic friction contributions for both, the stretch and bend modes in liquid water. Thus, the understanding of infrared vibrational frequencies and line shapes is considerably advanced by the quantitative analysis of the time-dependent friction that acts on vibrational modes in liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Collisional effects in the blue wing of the Balmer-alpha line

In order to investigate the near wing of the Lyman-alpha line, accurate line profile calculations and molecular data are both required due to the existence of a close line satellite responsible for its asymmetrical shape. Lyman-alpha lines observed with the Cosmic Origin Spectograph (COS) on the Hubble Space Telescope ( HST) show this peculiarity in the spectra of DBA and DA white dwarf stars. A similar asymmetrical shape in the blue wing can be predicted in the Balmer-alpha line of H perturbed by He and H atoms. In continuation with a very recent work on the Lyman-alpha line, where the n=2 potential energies and transition dipole moments from the ground state were determined, we present new accurate H-He potential energies and electronic transition dipole moments involving the molecular states correlated with H(n=3)+He and their transition dipole moments with the states correlated with H(n=2)+He. Those new data and existing molecular data for H(n=2,3)-H are used to provide a theoretical investigation of the collisional effects in the blue wing of the Balmer-alpha line of H perturbed by He and H atoms. We note the consequences for the Balmer-alpha line shape in the physical conditions found in the cool atmosphere of DZA white dwarfs where helium densities may be as high as 10^21 cm-3. This study is undertaken with a unified theory of spectral line broadening valid at very high helium densities.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy