Get your Foes Fooled: Proximal Gradient Split Learning for Defense against Model Inversion Attacks on IoMT data

Full-waveform inversion (FWI), a popular technique that promises high-resolution models, has helped in improving the salt definition in inverted velocity models. The success of the inversion relies heavily on having prior knowledge of the salt, and using advanced acquisition technology with long offsets and low frequencies. Salt bodies are often constructed by recursively picking the top and bottom of the salt from seismic images corresponding to tomography models, combined with flooding techniques. The process is time-consuming and highly prone to error, especially in picking the bottom of the salt (BoS). Many studies suggest performing FWI with long offsets and low frequencies after constructing the salt bodies to correct the miss-interpreted boundaries. Here, we focus on detecting the BoS automatically by utilizing deep learning tools. We specifically generate many random 1D models, containing or free of salt bodies, and calculate the corresponding shot gathers. We then apply FWI starting with salt flooded versions of those models, and the results of the FWI become inputs to the neural network, whereas the corresponding true 1D models are the output. The network is trained in a regression manner to detect the BoS and estimate the subsalt velocity. We analyze three scenarios in creating the training datasets and test their performance on the 2D BP 2004 salt model. We show that when the network succeeds in estimating the subsalt velocity, the requirement of low frequencies and long offsets are somewhat mitigated. In general, this work allows us to merge the top-to-bottom approach with FWI, save the BoS picking time, and empower FWI to converge in the absence of low frequencies and long offsets in the data.

