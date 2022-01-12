ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoViDNN: A Mobile Platform for Evaluating Video Quality Enhancement with Deep Neural Networks

By Ekrem Çetinkaya, Minh Nguyen, Christian Timmerer
Deep neural network (DNN) based approaches have been intensively studied to improve video quality thanks to their fast advancement in recent years. These approaches are designed mainly for desktop devices due to their high computational cost. However,...

HackerNoon

How to Build Feedforward Neural Networks: A Step-by-Step Guide

In this post, we will try to build our own deep learning library in Python and begin to write a simple feedforward neural network. The focus will be on the forward pass. The content covering the training of our network will occur in the next post. Below you will find information on how feedforward neural networks take in input and produce an output from it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Classification of Hyperspectral Images by Using Spectral Data and Fully Connected Neural Network

It is observed that high classification performance is achieved for one- and two-dimensional signals by using deep learning methods. In this context, most researchers have tried to classify hyperspectral images by using deep learning methods and classification success over 90% has been achieved for these images. Deep neural networks (DNN) actually consist of two parts: i) Convolutional neural network (CNN) and ii) fully connected neural network (FCNN). While CNN determines the features, FCNN is used in classification. In classification of the hyperspectral images, it is observed that almost all of the researchers used 2D or 3D convolution filters on the spatial data beside spectral data (features). It is convenient to use convolution filters on images or time signals. In hyperspectral images, each pixel is represented by a signature vector which consists of individual features that are independent of each other. Since the order of the features in the vector can be changed, it doesn't make sense to use convolution filters on these features as on time signals. At the same time, since the hyperspectral images do not have a textural structure, there is no need to use spatial data besides spectral data. In this study, hyperspectral images of Indian pines, Salinas, Pavia centre, Pavia university and Botswana are classified by using only fully connected neural network and the spectral data with one dimensional. An average accuracy of 97.5% is achieved for the test sets of all hyperspectral images.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Mixed Integer Programming Approach to Training Dense Neural Networks

Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) are prevalent machine learning models that have been applied across various real world classification tasks. ANNs require a large amount of data to have strong out of sample performance, and many algorithms for training ANN parameters are based on stochastic gradient descent (SGD). However, the SGD ANNs that tend to perform best on prediction tasks are trained in an end to end manner that requires a large number of model parameters and random initialization. This means training ANNs is very time consuming and the resulting models take a lot of memory to deploy. In order to train more parsimonious ANN models, we propose the use of alternative methods from the constrained optimization literature for ANN training and pretraining. In particular, we propose novel mixed integer programming (MIP) formulations for training fully-connected ANNs. Our formulations can account for both binary activation and rectified linear unit (ReLU) activation ANNs, and for the use of a log likelihood loss. We also develop a layer-wise greedy approach, a technique adapted for reducing the number of layers in the ANN, for model pretraining using our MIP formulations. We then present numerical experiments comparing our MIP based methods against existing SGD based approaches and show that we are able to achieve models with competitive out of sample performance that are significantly more parsimonious.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Two-level Graph Neural Network

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are recently proposed neural network structures for the processing of graph-structured data. Due to their employed neighbor aggregation strategy, existing GNNs focus on capturing node-level information and neglect high-level information. Existing GNNs therefore suffer from representational limitations caused by the Local Permutation Invariance (LPI) problem. To overcome these limitations and enrich the features captured by GNNs, we propose a novel GNN framework, referred to as the Two-level GNN (TL-GNN). This merges subgraph-level information with node-level information. Moreover, we provide a mathematical analysis of the LPI problem which demonstrates that subgraph-level information is beneficial to overcoming the problems associated with LPI. A subgraph counting method based on the dynamic programming algorithm is also proposed, and this has time complexity is O(n^3), n is the number of nodes of a graph. Experiments show that TL-GNN outperforms existing GNNs and achieves state-of-the-art performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Neural Networks and Neural Autoencoders as Dimensional Reduction Tools: Knime and Python

Now I will explore quite a similar path but I will use a Neural Network and a Neural Autoencoder, instead of the UMAP algorithm, for dimensional reduction. I will do that both within Knime, with Keras integration, environment and with TensorFlow in Python. After dimensional reduction, I will use DBSCAN to verify whether the clusters created by the neural networks can be identified…, or not. All codes and workflows will be shared.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multi-Robot Collaborative Perception with Graph Neural Networks

Multi-robot systems such as swarms of aerial robots are naturally suited to offer additional flexibility, resilience, and robustness in several tasks compared to a single robot by enabling cooperation among the agents. To enhance the autonomous robot decision-making process and situational awareness, multi-robot systems have to coordinate their perception capabilities to collect, share, and fuse environment information among the agents in an efficient and meaningful way such to accurately obtain context-appropriate information or gain resilience to sensor noise or failures. In this paper, we propose a general-purpose Graph Neural Network (GNN) with the main goal to increase, in multi-robot perception tasks, single robots' inference perception accuracy as well as resilience to sensor failures and disturbances. We show that the proposed framework can address multi-view visual perception problems such as monocular depth estimation and semantic segmentation. Several experiments both using photo-realistic and real data gathered from multiple aerial robots' viewpoints show the effectiveness of the proposed approach in challenging inference conditions including images corrupted by heavy noise and camera occlusions or failures.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Revisiting Neuron Coverage Metrics and Quality of Deep Neural Networks

Deep neural networks (DNN) have been widely applied in modern life, including critical domains like autonomous driving, making it essential to ensure the reliability and robustness of DNN-powered systems. As an analogy to code coverage metrics for testing conventional software, researchers have proposed neuron coverage metrics and coverage-driven methods to generate DNN test cases. However, Yan et al. doubt the usefulness of existing coverage criteria in DNN testing. They show that a coverage-driven method is less effective than a gradient-based method in terms of both uncovering defects and improving model robustness.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Explainable Defect Detection Using Convolutional Neural Networks: Case Study

Train object detection model without having any bounding boxes labels. This post shows the power of Explainable AI. Despite being extremely accurate, neural networks are not that widely used in the domains, where prediction explainability is a requirement, such as medicine, banking, education, etc. In this tutorial, I’ll show you...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

KerGNNs: Interpretable Graph Neural Networks with Graph Kernels

Graph kernels are historically the most widely-used technique for graph classification tasks. However, these methods suffer from limited performance because of the hand-crafted combinatorial features of graphs. In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method in downstream graph-related tasks due to their superior performance. Most GNNs are based on Message Passing Neural Network (MPNN) frameworks. However, recent studies show that MPNNs can not exceed the power of the Weisfeiler-Lehman (WL) algorithm in graph isomorphism test. To address the limitations of existing graph kernel and GNN methods, in this paper, we propose a novel GNN framework, termed \textit{Kernel Graph Neural Networks} (KerGNNs), which integrates graph kernels into the message passing process of GNNs. Inspired by convolution filters in convolutional neural networks (CNNs), KerGNNs adopt trainable hidden graphs as graph filters which are combined with subgraphs to update node embeddings using graph kernels. In addition, we show that MPNNs can be viewed as special cases of KerGNNs. We apply KerGNNs to multiple graph-related tasks and use cross-validation to make fair comparisons with benchmarks. We show that our method achieves competitive performance compared with existing state-of-the-art methods, demonstrating the potential to increase the representation ability of GNNs. We also show that the trained graph filters in KerGNNs can reveal the local graph structures of the dataset, which significantly improves the model interpretability compared with conventional GNN models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous In-Memory Computing Cluster For Flexible End-to-End Inference of Real-World Deep Neural Networks

Angelo Garofalo, Gianmarco Ottavi, Francesco Conti, Geethan Karunaratne, Irem Boybat, Luca Benini, Davide Rossi. Deployment of modern TinyML tasks on small battery-constrained IoT devices requires high computational energy efficiency. Analog In-Memory Computing (IMC) using non-volatile memory (NVM) promises major efficiency improvements in deep neural network (DNN) inference and serves as on-chip memory storage for DNN weights. However, IMC's functional flexibility limitations and their impact on performance, energy, and area efficiency are not yet fully understood at the system level. To target practical end-to-end IoT applications, IMC arrays must be enclosed in heterogeneous programmable systems, introducing new system-level challenges which we aim at addressing in this work. We present a heterogeneous tightly-coupled clustered architecture integrating 8 RISC-V cores, an in-memory computing accelerator (IMA), and digital accelerators. We benchmark the system on a highly heterogeneous workload such as the Bottleneck layer from a MobileNetV2, showing 11.5x performance and 9.5x energy efficiency improvements, compared to highly optimized parallel execution on the cores. Furthermore, we explore the requirements for end-to-end inference of a full mobile-grade DNN (MobileNetV2) in terms of IMC array resources, by scaling up our heterogeneous architecture to a multi-array accelerator. Our results show that our solution, on the end-to-end inference of the MobileNetV2, is one order of magnitude better in terms of execution latency than existing programmable architectures and two orders of magnitude better than state-of-the-art heterogeneous solutions integrating in-memory computing analog cores.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Abstraction-Refinement Approach to Verifying Convolutional Neural Networks

Convolutional neural networks have gained vast popularity due to their excellent performance in the fields of computer vision, image processing, and others. Unfortunately, it is now well known that convolutional networks often produce erroneous results - for example, minor perturbations of the inputs of these networks can result in severe classification errors. Numerous verification approaches have been proposed in recent years to prove the absence of such errors, but these are typically geared for fully connected networks and suffer from exacerbated scalability issues when applied to convolutional networks. To address this gap, we present here the Cnn-Abs framework, which is particularly aimed at the verification of convolutional networks. The core of Cnn-Abs is an abstraction-refinement technique, which simplifies the verification problem through the removal of convolutional connections in a way that soundly creates an over-approximation of the original problem; and which restores these connections if the resulting problem becomes too abstract. Cnn-Abs is designed to use existing verification engines as a backend, and our evaluation demonstrates that it can significantly boost the performance of a state-of-the-art DNN verification engine, reducing runtime by 15.7% on average.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Gradient Mapping Guided Explainable Deep Neural Network for Extracapsular Extension Identification in 3D Head and Neck Cancer Computed Tomography Images

Diagnosis and treatment management for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is guided by routine diagnostic head and neck computed tomography (CT) scans to identify tumor and lymph node features. Extracapsular extension (ECE) is a strong predictor of patients' survival outcomes with HNSCC. It is essential to detect the occurrence of ECE as it changes staging and management for the patients. Current clinical ECE detection relies on visual identification and pathologic confirmation conducted by radiologists. Machine learning (ML)-based ECE diagnosis has shown high potential in the recent years. However, manual annotation of lymph node region is a required data preprocessing step in most of the current ML-based ECE diagnosis studies. In addition, this manual annotation process is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone. Therefore, in this paper, we propose a Gradient Mapping Guided Explainable Network (GMGENet) framework to perform ECE identification automatically without requiring annotated lymph node region information. The gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) technique is proposed to guide the deep learning algorithm to focus on the regions that are highly related to ECE. Informative volumes of interest (VOIs) are extracted without labeled lymph node region information. In evaluation, the proposed method is well-trained and tested using cross validation, achieving test accuracy and AUC of 90.2% and 91.1%, respectively. The presence or absence of ECE has been analyzed and correlated with gold standard histopathological findings.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Automated Scoring of Graphical Open-Ended Responses Using Artificial Neural Networks

Automated scoring of free drawings or images as responses has yet to be utilized in large-scale assessments of student achievement. In this study, we propose artificial neural networks to classify these types of graphical responses from a computer based international mathematics and science assessment. We are comparing classification accuracy of convolutional and feedforward approaches. Our results show that convolutional neural networks (CNNs) outperform feedforward neural networks in both loss and accuracy. The CNN models classified up to 97.71% of the image responses into the appropriate scoring category, which is comparable to, if not more accurate, than typical human raters. These findings were further strengthened by the observation that the most accurate CNN models correctly classified some image responses that had been incorrectly scored by the human raters. As an additional innovation, we outline a method to select human rated responses for the training sample based on an application of the expected response function derived from item response theory. This paper argues that CNN-based automated scoring of image responses is a highly accurate procedure that could potentially replace the workload and cost of second human raters for large scale assessments, while improving the validity and comparability of scoring complex constructed-response items.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Kernel Network (NKN): a Stable and Resolution-Independent Deep Neural Network

Neural operators have recently become popular tools for designing solution maps between function spaces in the form of neural networks. Differently from classical scientific machine learning approaches that learn parameters of a known partial differential equation (PDE) for a single instance of the input parameters at a fixed resolution, neural operators approximate the solution map of a family of PDEs. Despite their success, the uses of neural operators are so far restricted to relatively shallow neural networks and confined to learning hidden governing laws. In this work, we propose a novel nonlocal neural operator, which we refer to as nonlocal kernel network (NKN), that is resolution independent, characterized by deep neural networks, and capable of handling a variety of tasks such as learning governing equations and classifying images. Our NKN stems from the interpretation of the neural network as a discrete nonlocal diffusion reaction equation that, in the limit of infinite layers, is equivalent to a parabolic nonlocal equation, whose stability is analyzed via nonlocal vector calculus. The resemblance with integral forms of neural operators allows NKNs to capture long-range dependencies in the feature space, while the continuous treatment of node-to-node interactions makes NKNs resolution independent. The resemblance with neural ODEs, reinterpreted in a nonlocal sense, and the stable network dynamics between layers allow for generalization of NKN's optimal parameters from shallow to deep networks. This fact enables the use of shallow-to-deep initialization techniques. Our tests show that NKNs outperform baseline methods in both learning governing equations and image classification tasks and generalize well to different resolutions and depths.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

GCWSNet: Generalized Consistent Weighted Sampling for Scalable and Accurate Training of Neural Networks

We develop the "generalized consistent weighted sampling" (GCWS) for hashing the "powered-GMM" (pGMM) kernel (with a tuning parameter $p$). It turns out that GCWS provides a numerically stable scheme for applying power transformation on the original data, regardless of the magnitude of $p$ and the data. The power transformation is often effective for boosting the performance, in many cases considerably so. We feed the hashed data to neural networks on a variety of public classification datasets and name our method ``GCWSNet''. Our extensive experiments show that GCWSNet often improves the classification accuracy. Furthermore, it is evident from the experiments that GCWSNet converges substantially faster. In fact, GCWS often reaches a reasonable accuracy with merely (less than) one epoch of the training process. This property is much desired because many applications, such as advertisement click-through rate (CTR) prediction models, or data streams (i.e., data seen only once), often train just one epoch. Another beneficial side effect is that the computations of the first layer of the neural networks become additions instead of multiplications because the input data become binary (and highly sparse).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Concept Embeddings for Fuzzy Logic Verification of Deep Neural Networks in Perception Tasks

One major drawback of deep neural networks (DNNs) for use in sensitive application domains is their black-box nature. This makes it hard to verify or monitor complex, symbolic requirements. In this work, we present a simple, yet effective, approach to verify whether a trained convolutional neural network (CNN) respects specified symbolic background knowledge. The knowledge may consist of any fuzzy predicate logic rules. For this, we utilize methods from explainable artificial intelligence (XAI): First, using concept embedding analysis, the output of a computer vision CNN is post-hoc enriched by concept outputs; second, logical rules from prior knowledge are fuzzified to serve as continuous-valued functions on the concept outputs. These can be evaluated with little computational overhead. We demonstrate three diverse use-cases of our method on stateof-the-art object detectors: Finding corner cases, utilizing the rules for detecting and localizing DNN misbehavior during runtime, and comparing the logical consistency of DNNs. The latter is used to find related differences between EfficientDet D1 and Mask R-CNN object detectors. We show that this approach benefits from fuzziness and calibrating the concept outputs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Networks: a bibliometrics overview

Recently, graph neural networks have become a hot topic in machine learning community. This paper presents a Scopus based bibliometric overview of the GNNs research since 2004, when GNN papers were first published. The study aims to evaluate GNN research trend, both quantitatively and qualitatively. We provide the trend of research, distribution of subjects, active and influential authors and institutions, sources of publications, most cited documents, and hot topics. Our investigations reveal that the most frequent subject categories in this field are computer science, engineering, telecommunications, linguistics, operations research and management science, information science and library science, business and economics, automation and control systems, robotics, and social sciences. In addition, the most active source of GNN publications is Lecture Notes in Computer Science. The most prolific or impactful institutions are found in the United States, China, and Canada. We also provide must read papers and future directions. Finally, the application of graph convolutional networks and attention mechanism are now among hot topics of GNN research.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural network training under semidefinite constraints

This paper is concerned with the training of neural networks (NNs) under semidefinite constraints. This type of training problems has recently gained popularity since semidefinite constraints can be used to verify interesting properties for NNs that include, e.g., the estimation of an upper bound on the Lipschitz constant, which relates to the robustness of an NN, or the stability of dynamic systems with NN controllers. The utilized semidefinite constraints are based on sector constraints satisfied by the underlying activation functions. Unfortunately, one of the biggest bottlenecks of these new results is the required computational effort for incorporating the semidefinite constraints into the training of NNs which is limiting their scalability to large NNs. We address this challenge by developing interior point methods for NN training that we implement using barrier functions for semidefinite constraints. In order to efficiently compute the gradients of the barrier terms, we exploit the structure of the semidefinite constraints. In experiments, we demonstrate the superior efficiency of our training method over previous approaches, which allows us, e.g., to use semidefinite constraints in the training of Wasserstein generative adversarial networks, where the discriminator must satisfy a Lipschitz condition.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

FaceQgen: Semi-Supervised Deep Learning for Face Image Quality Assessment

In this paper we develop FaceQgen, a No-Reference Quality Assessment approach for face images based on a Generative Adversarial Network that generates a scalar quality measure related with the face recognition accuracy. FaceQgen does not require labelled quality measures for training. It is trained from scratch using the SCface database. FaceQgen applies image restoration to a face image of unknown quality, transforming it into a canonical high quality image, i.e., frontal pose, homogeneous background, etc. The quality estimation is built as the similarity between the original and the restored images, since low quality images experience bigger changes due to restoration. We compare three different numerical quality measures: a) the MSE between the original and the restored images, b) their SSIM, and c) the output score of the Discriminator of the GAN. The results demonstrate that FaceQgen's quality measures are good estimators of face recognition accuracy. Our experiments include a comparison with other quality assessment methods designed for faces and for general images, in order to position FaceQgen in the state of the art. This comparison shows that, even though FaceQgen does not surpass the best existing face quality assessment methods in terms of face recognition accuracy prediction, it achieves good enough results to demonstrate the potential of semi-supervised learning approaches for quality estimation (in particular, data-driven learning based on a single high quality image per subject), having the capacity to improve its performance in the future with adequate refinement of the model and the significant advantage over competing methods of not needing quality labels for its development. This makes FaceQgen flexible and scalable without expensive data curation.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Classification of Long Sequential Data using Circular Dilated Convolutional Neural Networks

Classification of long sequential data is an important Machine Learning task and appears in many application scenarios. Recurrent Neural Networks, Transformers, and Convolutional Neural Networks are three major techniques for learning from sequential data. Among these methods, Temporal Convolutional Networks (TCNs) which are scalable to very long sequences have achieved remarkable progress in time series regression. However, the performance of TCNs for sequence classification is not satisfactory because they use a skewed connection protocol and output classes at the last position. Such asymmetry restricts their performance for classification which depends on the whole sequence. In this work, we propose a symmetric multi-scale architecture called Circular Dilated Convolutional Neural Network (CDIL-CNN), where every position has an equal chance to receive information from other positions at the previous layers. Our model gives classification logits in all positions, and we can apply a simple ensemble learning to achieve a better decision. We have tested CDIL-CNN on various long sequential datasets. The experimental results show that our method has superior performance over many state-of-the-art approaches.
COMPUTERS

