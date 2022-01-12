ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correlative Raman Imaging and Scanning Electron Microscopy: the Role of Single Ga Islands in Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy of Graphene

By Jakub Piastek, Jindřich Mach, Stanislav Bardy, Zoltán Édes, Miroslav Bartošík, Jaroslav Maniš, Vojtěch Čalkovský, Martin Konečný, Jiří Spousta, Tomáš Šikola
 3 days ago

Jakub Piastek, Jindřich Mach, Stanislav Bardy, Zoltán Édes, Miroslav Bartošík, Jaroslav Maniš, Vojtěch Čalkovský, Martin Konečný, Jiří Spousta, Tomáš Šikola. Surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) is a perspective non-destructive analytic technique enabling detection of individual nanoobjects, even single-molecules. . In the paper, we have studied the morphology of...

scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
technologynetworks.com

Accelerating Atomic Force Microscopy

To improve our understanding of biomolecular processes happening within cells, techniques for visualizing and recording them are of key importance. High-speed atomic-force microscopy (HS-AFM) has become an important technique for the real-time observation of biological processes on the sub-molecular spatial scale and with sub-second time resolution. Still, a higher video frame rate is required for recording many important processes, such as ion transport motion or signaling mechanisms within membranes. Now, Kenichi Umeda, Toshio Ando and Noriyuki Kodera from Kanazawa University and colleagues have designed an amplitude detector with ultrafast operation, the use of which in HS-AFM leads to a significantly improved temporal resolution.
arxiv.org

Emergence of Correlations at the Edge of the Magic Angle Regime in Alternating Twist Quadrilayer Graphene

Twisted bilayer graphene (TBG) represents a robust platform to study strong interactions. While correlated phases are strongest at the magic angle, around 1.06°, signatures of correlation have been observed over a range of angles from 0.9° to 1.2°. Recently, alternating twist multilayer graphene (ATMG) systems, consisting of m layers with equal and sign-alternating twist angles, have emerged as a family of moiré systems which share several basic properties with TBG while differing in some details such as screening, lattice relaxation and response to electric and magnetic fields. The similarity is rooted in the observation that ATMG can be mapped to a set of decoupled TBGs at different twist angles. Recent experiments have already seen signatures of strong correlations, including superconductivity, in alternating twist trilayer graphene (ATTG) at a magic angle that is larger than the TBG magic angle by {\sqrt{2}}. Here, we take the next step by studying alternating twist quadrilayer graphene (ATQG) whose magic angle is larger than TBG magic angle by the golden ratio, ~1.62. Rather than focusing on the magic angle of 1.68°, we consider angles at the edge of the magic angle regime, 1.96° and 1.52°, which map to 1.21° and 0.94° in TBG. For the larger angle, we find signatures of correlated insulators only when the ATQG is hole doped, and no signatures of superconductivity, and for the smaller angle we find signatures of superconductivity, while signs of the correlated insulators weaken. Our results provide insights on the twist angle dependence of correlated phases in ATMG and sheds light on the nature of correlations in the intermediate coupling regime at the edge of the magic angle range where dispersion and interaction are of the same order.
arxiv.org

Electron backscattering for signal enhancement in a thin-film CdTe radiation detector

We investigated the possibility of augmenting the fluence of electrons traversing CdTe thin film and thus increasing the detected signal pursuing two venues: adding a high-Z metal layer to the back of the detector surface, and adding a top low-Z material to the detector layer to return its backscattered electrons. Copper (Cu) and lead (Pb) layers of varying thickness were investigated as potential metal back-reflectors, while PMMA was tried as the top cover in multilayer detector structures. The Monte Carlo (MC) radiation transport package MCNP5 was first used to model a basic multilayer structure under a Varian 6MV. It was then modified by the addition of Cu and Pb to analyze the extent of the signal enhancement and changes in secondary electron fluence spectra. Backscattering coefficients were then calculated using EGSnrc for electron sources. Analytical functions were established to represent the best-fitting curves to the simulation data. Finally, electron backscattering data were related to signal enhancement. It was found that adding a metal film below the sensitive volume of a detector increases the fraction of reflected electrons, especially in the low energy range, resulting in ~10% and 75% increased energy deposition using Cu and Pb, respectively. We also established a linear dependence between the energy deposition in the semiconductor layer and the fluence of backscattered electrons in the corresponding multilayer structure. The low-Z top layer in practically implemental thicknesses of tens of microns has a positive effect due to partial electron reflection back to the semiconductor layer. Signal enhancement in a thin-film CdTe radiation detector could be achieved using electron backscattering from metal reflectors. The methodology explored here warrants further studies to quantify achievable signal enhancement for various thin-film and other small sensitive volume detectors.
arxiv.org

Electronic and Optical properties of Metallic Nitride: A comparative study between the MN (M=Al, Ga, In, Tl) monolayers

The electronic and the optical properties of metallic nitride (MN) monolayers are studied using a DFT formalism. In most of these monolayers, the electron density of the metallic atoms is much higher than that of the nitride atoms, and ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds are found in M-N bonds, resulting in fascinating electronic and optical properties. The optical band gap is varied from almost $0.0$ to $3.0$~eV for the MN monolayers depending on the bond type between the metallic and the nitride atoms, as well as the contribution of the type of orbitals around the Fermi energy. The optical properties such as the dielectric function, the excitation spectra, the refractive index, the reflectivity, and the optical conductivity of MN monolayers are calculated. The excitation energy and static dielectric constant are found to be inversely proportional to the band gap at low photon energy. The MN monolayers with a large band gap have good visible light functionality, while the MN monolayers with a lower band gap are found to be active in the infrared region. Furthermore, it is shown that the optical properties of MN monolayers show a strong anisotropy with respect to the polarization of the incoming light. Consequently, our results for the optical properties of MN monolayers show that they could be beneficial in optoelectronic device applications.
arxiv.org

Imaging Ferroelectrics: Charge Gradient Microscopy (CGM) versus Potential Gradient Microscopy (PGM)

Raymond G. P. McQuaid, Amit Kumar, J. Marty Gregg, Charlotte Cochard. In 2014, Charge Gradient Microscopy (CGM) was first reported as a new scanning probe imaging mode, particularly well-suited for the characterisation of ferroelectrics. The implementation of the technique is straightforward; it involves monitoring currents that spontaneously develop between a passive conducting atomic force microscopy tip and Earth, as the tip is scanned across the specimen surface. However, details on the fundamental origin of contrast and what images mean, in terms of associated ferroelectric microstructures, are not yet fully understood. Here, by comparing information from CGM and Kelvin Probe Force Microscopy (KPFM), obtained from the same sets of ferroelectric domains (in both lithium niobate and barium titanate), we show that CGM reasonably reflects the spatial derivative of the measured surface potential. This is conceptually different from measuring local gradients in the surface bound-charge density or in any associated screening charges: after all, we see clear CGM signals, even when polarisation is entirely in-plane. We therefore suggest that CGM in ferroelectrics might be more accurately called Potential Gradient Microscopy (PGM). Intriguingly, in all cases examined, the measured surface potential (determined both through KPFM and by integrating the CGM signal) is of the opposite sign to that intuitively expected for a completely clean ferroelectric in vacuum. This is commonly observed and presumed due to a charge accumulation on the ferroelectric surface which is not easily removed.
arxiv.org

Chemically edge-carboxylated graphene enhances thermal conductivity of polyetherimide-graphene nanocomposites

Fatema Tarannum, Rajmohan Muthaiah, Swapneel Danayat, Kayla Foley, Roshan Sameer Annam, Keisha B. Walters, Jivtesh Garg. In this work, we demonstrate that edge-oxidation of graphene nanoplatelets (GnPs) can enable a larger enhancement of effective thermal conductivity (k) in polyetherimide (PEI)-graphene nanocomposites, relative to basal plane functionalization. Edge oxidation is achieved in this work by using a chemical scheme (recently introduced) involving oxidizing graphene in presence of sodium chlorate and hydrogen peroxide, introducing an excess of carboxyl groups on the edge of graphene. Edge oxidation offers the advantage of preserving the high in-plane thermal conductivity of graphene (kin > 2000 W/mK)), while also coupling polymer to this high-in plane thermal conduction pathway of graphene. Carboxyl-moieties on edge-oxidized graphene enhance interfacial thermal transport by interacting with oxygen groups on polyetherimide through hydrogen bonding, resulting in enhancement of overall composite thermal conductivity. Basal-plane oxidation of graphene, on the other hand, achieved through modified Hummers method, distorts sp2 carbon-carbon network of graphene lowering its intrinsic thermal conductivity. The resulting thermal conductivity of edge-oxidized GnP/PEI composite is found to be enhanced by 18%, whereas that of basal-plane functionalized GnP/PEI composite is diminished by 57%, with respect to pristine GnP/PEI composite for 10 weight% filler content. 2-dimensional Raman spectroscopy of individual graphene nanoplatelets is used to confirm and distinguish the location of oxygen functional groups on graphene. Presented results can lead to fundamentally novel pathways for achieving high thermal-conductivity polymer composites.
technologynetworks.com

Scanning Probe Microscopy – Including Scanning Tunneling Microscopy and Atomic Force Microscopy – Principles and Applications

The evolution of nanotechnology to study and engineer nature at ever smaller scales has also driven the development of microscopy techniques to image and control nanoscale structures. One of the most widely used techniques to achieve this is scanning probe microscopy (SPM), where a probe is scanned over a surface to build a point-by-point image with atomic resolution. In contrast to classical light microscopy and electron beam microscopy, this type of microscopy reveals details far beyond the optical resolution limit (typically hundreds of nanometers1) and also enables surface topography to be probed , which has led to a paradigm shift in the understanding of matter at the nanoscale.
arxiv.org

Density-Functional-Theory Perspective on the Non-Linear Response of Correlated Electrons Across Temperature Regimes

We explore a new formalism to study the nonlinear electronic density response based on Kohn-Sham density functional theory (KS-DFT) at partially and strongly quantum degenerate regimes. It is demonstrated that the KS-DFT calculations are able to accurately reproduce the available path integral Monte Carlo simulation results at temperatures relevant for warm dense matter research. The existing analytical results for the quadratic and cubic response functions are rigorously tested. It is demonstrated that the analytical results for the quadratic response function closely agree with the KS-DFT data. Furthermore, the performed analysis reveals that currently available analytical formulas for the cubic response function are not able to describe simulation results, neither qualitatively nor quantitatively, at small wave-numbers $q<2q_F$, with $q_F$ being the Fermi wave-number. The results show that KS-DFT can be used to describe warm dense matter that is strongly perturbed by an external field with remarkable accuracy. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that KS-DFT constitutes a valuable tool to guide the development of the non-linear response theory of correlated quantum electrons from ambient to extreme conditions. This opens up new avenues to study nonlinear effects in a gamut of different contexts at conditions that cannot be accessed with previously used path integral Monte Carlo methods [T. Dornheim et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 125, 085001 (2020)].
arxiv.org

Coherent dynamics of a single Mn-doped quantum dot revealed by four-wave mixing spectroscopy

Jacek Kasprzak, Daniel Wigger, Thilo Hahn, Tomasz Jakubczyk, Łukasz Zinkiewicz, Paweł Machnikowski, Tilmann Kuhn, Jean-François Motte, Wojciech Pacuski. For future quantum technologies the combination of a long quantum state lifetime and an efficient interface with external optical excitation are required. In solids, the former is for example achieved by individual spins, while the latter is found in semiconducting artificial atoms combined with modern photonic structures. One possible combination of the two aspects is reached by doping a single quantum dot, providing a strong excitonic dipole, with a magnetic ion, that incorporates a characteristic spin texture. Here, we perform four-wave mixing spectroscopy to study the system's quantum coherence properties. We characterize the optical properties of the undoped CdTe quantum dot and find a strong photon echo formation which demonstrates a significant inhomogeneous spectral broadening. Incorporating the Mn$^{2+}$ ion introduces its spin-5/2 texture to the optical spectra via the exchange interaction, manifesting as six individual spectral lines in the coherent response. The random flips of the Mn-spin result in a special type of spectral wandering between the six transition energies, which is fundamentally different from the quasi-continuous spectral wandering that results in the Gaussian inhomogeneous broadening. Here, the discrete spin-ensemble manifests in additional dephasing and oscillation dynamics.
arxiv.org

Enhanced coupling of electron and nuclear spins by quantum tunneling resonances

Noble-gas spins feature hours long coherence times owing to their great isolation from the environment, and find practical usage in various applications. However, this isolation leads to extremely slow preparation times, relying on weak spin transfer from an electron-spin ensemble. Here we propose a controllable mechanism to enhance this transfer rate. We analyze the spin dynamics of helium-3 atoms with hot, optically-excited potassium atoms and reveal the formation of quasi-bound states in resonant binary collisions. We find a resonant enhancement of the spin-exchange cross section by up to six orders of magnitude and two orders of magnitude enhancement for the thermally averaged, polarization rate-coefficient. We further examine the effect for various other noble gases and find that the enhancement is universal. We outline feasible conditions under which the enhancement may be experimentally observed and practically utilized.
arxiv.org

Graphene Electron Metasurfaces

The propagation effect is so far the only available implementation mechanism when electronic components in graphene are developed based on Dirac fermion optics. The resulting optics-inspired components are large in size and operate normally only in the lowest possible temperature environment so that the ballistic limits are not violated. Here electron metasurfaces based on the generalized Snell's law, a linear array of gate-bias-controlled circular quantum dots in form, are proposed to manipulate graphene electrons within the distance of the quantum-dot diameter, far less than the ballistic limits at room temperature. This provides opportunities to create untracompact optics-inspired components which are comparable in size to components arising from other principles and hence can operate at any temperature below room temperature. Moreover, unlike their optical counterparts, electron metasurfaces have near-perfect operation efficiencies and their high tunability allows for free and fast switching among functionalities. The conceptually new metasurfaces open up a promising avenue to pull optics-inspired components to a desired level of performance and flexibility.
arxiv.org

Single-shot multispectral quantitative phase imaging using deep neural network

Sunil Bhatt, Ankit Butola, Anand Kumar, Pramila Thapa, Akshay Joshi, Neetu Singh, Krishna Agarwal, Dalip Singh Mehta. Multi-spectral quantitative phase imaging (MS-QPI) is a cutting-edge label-free technique to determine the morphological changes, refractive index variations and spectroscopic information of the specimens. The bottleneck to implement this technique to extract quantitative information, is the need of more than two measurements for generating MS-QPI images. We propose a single-shot MS-QPI technique using highly spatially sensitive digital holographic microscope assisted with deep neural network (DNN). Our method first acquires the interferometric datasets corresponding to multiple wavelengths ({\lambda}=532, 633 and 808 nm used here). The acquired datasets are used to train generative adversarial network (GAN) to generate multi-spectral quantitative phase maps from a single input interferogram. The network is trained and validated on two different samples, the optical waveguide and a MG63 osteosarcoma cells. Further, validation of the framework is performed by comparing the predicted phase maps with experimentally acquired and processed multi-spectral phase maps. The current MS-QPI+DNN framework can further empower spectroscopic QPI to improve the chemical specificity without complex instrumentation and color-cross talk.
arxiv.org

Perspective: Ultrafast imaging of molecular dynamics using ultrafast low-frequency lasers, x-ray free electron laser and electron pulses

The requirement of high space-time resolution and brightness is a great challenge for imaging atomic motion and making molecular movies. Important breakthroughs in ultrabright tabletop laser, x-ray and electron sources have enabled the direct imaging of evolving molecular structures in chemical processes.And recent experimental advances in preparing ultrafast laser and electron pulses equipped molecular imaging with femtosecond time resolution. This Perspectives present an overview of versatile imaging methods of molecular dynamics.High-order harmonic generation imaging maps the harmonic order of photons to the time delay for nuclear motion and can reach attosecond time resolution. Coulomb explosion imaging retrieves molecular structural information by detecting the momentum vectors of fragmented ions. Diffraction imaging encodes molecular structural and electronic information in reciprocal space, achieving high spatial resolution by using x-ray or electrons with short wavelengths. The enhancement of x-ray and electron source brightness pushes diffraction into single molecular limit without the restriction of crystalline materials. Laser-induced electron diffraction is a self-imaging method based on coherent electron scattering. We also present various applications of these ultrafast imaging methods in resolving laser-induced nuclear and electronic dynamics, as well as dynamic symmetry evolution of molecules.
arxiv.org

Enhanced total variation minimization for stable image reconstruction

The total variation (TV) regularization has phenomenally boosted various variational models for image processing tasks. We propose combining the backward diffusion process in the earlier literature of image enhancement with the TV regularization and show that the resulting enhanced TV minimization model is particularly effective for reducing the loss of contrast, which is often encountered by models using the TV regularization. We establish stable reconstruction guarantees for the enhanced TV model from noisy subsampled measurements; non-adaptive linear measurements and variable-density sampled Fourier measurements are considered. In particular, under some weaker restricted isometry property conditions, the enhanced TV minimization model is shown to have tighter reconstruction error bounds than various TV-based models for the scenario where the level of noise is significant and the amount of measurements is limited. The advantages of the enhanced TV model are also numerically validated by preliminary experiments on the reconstruction of some synthetic, natural, and medical images.
Newswise

Near-Surface Gas-Phase Imaging Techniques Give a More Complete Picture of Heterogeneous Catalysis

Catalysis is critical to many applications, from converting crude oil into fuel to removing pollutants from automobile exhaust and industrial processes. One of the main types of catalysis is heterogeneous catalysis. This is when a catalyst and a substance the catalyst reacts with are in different states—gas, liquid, or solid. The most common is gas-solid catalysis. In this type, the interaction of gases with the surface of a solid catalyst greatly accelerates the rates of reaction. Until the last decade, scientists examining gas-solid heterogeneous catalysis often studied these reactions at conditions not found in real-world industrial applications. Nowadays, fundamental catalysis studies are increasingly performed at conditions closer to those of practical catalytic reactors. However, most of these studies are missing information on the gas phase and how it interacts with the catalyst. That situation has changed. Researchers have developed a suite of approaches to improve scientific understanding of the interactions between the catalyst surface and the near-surface gases at conditions relevant to actual operating catalysts. They have shown that a combination of mass spectrometry and laser diagnostics techniques can identify the chemicals present in the gas phase and provide spatial maps of their distribution.
arxiv.org

Correlation-Driven Electronic Reconstruction in FeTe$_{1-x}$Se$_x$

Jianwei Huang, Rong Yu, Zhijun Xu, Jian-Xin Zhu, Ji Seop Oh, Qianni Jiang, Meng Wang, Han Wu, Tong Chen, Jonathan D. Denlinger, Sung-Kwan Mo, Makoto Hashimoto, Matteo Michiardi, Tor M. Pedersen, Sergey Gorovikov, Sergey Zhdanovich, Andrea Damascelli, Genda Gu, Pengcheng Dai, Jiun-Haw Chu, Donghui Lu, Qimiao Si, Robert J. Birgeneau, Ming Yi.
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
arxiv.org

Using asymmetric band analysis to interpret the electronic spectroscopy of the Olivine family

This paper discusses the mathematical aspects of band fitting and introduces the mathematics of the Asymmetric Gaussian shape and its tangent space for the first time. First, we derive an equation for an Asymmetric Gaussian shape. We then use this equation to derive a rule for the resolution of two Gaussian shaped bands. We then use the Asymmetrical Gaussian equation to derive a Master Equation to fit two overlapping bands. We identify regions of the fitting space where the Asymmetric Gaussian fit is optimal, sub optimal and not optimal. We then demonstrate the use of the Asymmetric Gaussian to fit four overlapping Gaussian bands, and show how this is relevant to the olivine spectral complex at 1 micron. We develop a new model of the olivine family spectrum based on previous work by Runciman and Burns. The limitations of the asymmetric band fitting method and a critical assessment of three commonly used numerical minimization methods are also provided.
