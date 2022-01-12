Correlative Raman Imaging and Scanning Electron Microscopy: the Role of Single Ga Islands in Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy of Graphene

Twisted bilayer graphene (TBG) represents a robust platform to study strong interactions. While correlated phases are strongest at the magic angle, around 1.06°, signatures of correlation have been observed over a range of angles from 0.9° to 1.2°. Recently, alternating twist multilayer graphene (ATMG) systems, consisting of m layers with equal and sign-alternating twist angles, have emerged as a family of moiré systems which share several basic properties with TBG while differing in some details such as screening, lattice relaxation and response to electric and magnetic fields. The similarity is rooted in the observation that ATMG can be mapped to a set of decoupled TBGs at different twist angles. Recent experiments have already seen signatures of strong correlations, including superconductivity, in alternating twist trilayer graphene (ATTG) at a magic angle that is larger than the TBG magic angle by {\sqrt{2}}. Here, we take the next step by studying alternating twist quadrilayer graphene (ATQG) whose magic angle is larger than TBG magic angle by the golden ratio, ~1.62. Rather than focusing on the magic angle of 1.68°, we consider angles at the edge of the magic angle regime, 1.96° and 1.52°, which map to 1.21° and 0.94° in TBG. For the larger angle, we find signatures of correlated insulators only when the ATQG is hole doped, and no signatures of superconductivity, and for the smaller angle we find signatures of superconductivity, while signs of the correlated insulators weaken. Our results provide insights on the twist angle dependence of correlated phases in ATMG and sheds light on the nature of correlations in the intermediate coupling regime at the edge of the magic angle range where dispersion and interaction are of the same order.

