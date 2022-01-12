ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Structure and position-aware graph neural network for airway labeling

By Weiyi Xie, Colin Jacobs, Jean-Paul Charbonnier, Bram van Ginneken
 3 days ago

We present a novel graph-based approach for labeling the anatomical branches of a given airway tree segmentation. The proposed method formulates airway labeling as a branch classification problem in the airway tree graph, where branch features...

Problem-dependent attention and effort in neural networks with an application to image resolution

This paper introduces a new neural network-based estimation approach that is inspired by the biological phenomenon whereby humans and animals vary the levels of attention and effort that they dedicate to a problem depending upon its difficulty. The proposed approach leverages alternate models' internal levels of confidence in their own projections. If the least costly model is confident in its classification, then that is the classification used; if not, the model with the next lowest cost of implementation is run, and so on. This use of successively more complex models -- together with the models' internal propensity scores to evaluate their likelihood of being correct -- makes it possible to substantially reduce resource use while maintaining high standards for classification accuracy. The approach is applied to the digit recognition problem from Google's Street View House Numbers dataset, using Multilayer Perceptron (MLP) neural networks trained on high- and low-resolution versions of the digit images. The algorithm examines the low-resolution images first, only moving to higher resolution images if the classification from the initial low-resolution pass does not have a high degree of confidence. For the MLPs considered here, this sequential approach enables a reduction in resource usage of more than 50\% without any sacrifice in classification accuracy.
COMPUTERS
Neural Networks to solve Partial Differential Equations: a Comparison with Finite Elements

We compare the Finite Element Method (FEM) simulation of a standard Partial Differential Equation thermal problem of a plate with a hole with a Neural Network (NN) simulation. The largest deviation from the true solution obtained from FEM ($0.025$ for a solution on the order of unity) is easily achieved with NN too without much tuning of the hyperparameters. A higher accuracy value ($0.001$) instead requires refinement with an alternative optimizer to reach a similar performance with NN. A rough comparison between the Floating Point Operations values, as a machine-independent quantification of the computational performance, suggests a significant difference between FEM and NN in favour of the former. This also strongly holds for computation time: for an accuracy on the order of $10^{-5}$, FEM and NN require $54$ and $1100$ seconds, respectively. A detailed analysis of the effect of varying different hyperparameters shows that accuracy and computational time only weakly depend on the major part of them. Accuracies below $0.01$ cannot be achieved with the "Adam" optimizers and it looks as though accuracies below $10^{-5}$ cannot be achieved at all. Training turns to be equally effective when performed on points extracted from the FEM mesh.
COMPUTERS
Rice Diseases Detection and Classification Using Attention Based Neural Network and Bayesian Optimization

In this research, an attention-based depthwise separable neural network with Bayesian optimization (ADSNN-BO) is proposed to detect and classify rice disease from rice leaf images. Rice diseases frequently result in 20 to 40 \% corp production loss in yield and is highly related to the global economy. Rapid disease identification is critical to plan treatment promptly and reduce the corp losses. Rice disease diagnosis is still mainly performed manually. To achieve AI assisted rapid and accurate disease detection, we proposed the ADSNN-BO model based on MobileNet structure and augmented attention mechanism. Moreover, Bayesian optimization method is applied to tune hyper-parameters of the model. Cross-validated classification experiments are conducted based on a public rice disease dataset with four categories in total. The experimental results demonstrate that our mobile compatible ADSNN-BO model achieves a test accuracy of 94.65\%, which outperforms all of the state-of-the-art models tested. To check the interpretability of our proposed model, feature analysis including activation map and filters visualization approach are also conducted. Results show that our proposed attention-based mechanism can more effectively guide the ADSNN-BO model to learn informative features. The outcome of this research will promote the implementation of artificial intelligence for fast plant disease diagnosis and control in the agricultural field.
AGRICULTURE
Graph Decipher: A transparent dual-attention graph neural network to understand the message-passing mechanism for the node classification

Graph neural networks can be effectively applied to find solutions for many real-world problems across widely diverse fields. The success of graph neural networks is linked to the message-passing mechanism on the graph, however, the message-aggregating behavior is still not entirely clear in most algorithms. To improve functionality, we propose a new transparent network called Graph Decipher to investigate the message-passing mechanism by prioritizing in two main components: the graph structure and node attributes, at the graph, feature, and global levels on a graph under the node classification task. However, the computation burden now becomes the most significant issue because the relevance of both graph structure and node attributes are computed on a graph. In order to solve this issue, only relevant representative node attributes are extracted by graph feature filters, allowing calculations to be performed in a category-oriented manner. Experiments on seven datasets show that Graph Decipher achieves state-of-the-art performance while imposing a substantially lower computation burden under the node classification task. Additionally, since our algorithm has the ability to explore the representative node attributes by category, it is utilized to alleviate the imbalanced node classification problem on multi-class graph datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Neural Networks#Airway#Cnn#Graph
Explainable Defect Detection Using Convolutional Neural Networks: Case Study

Train object detection model without having any bounding boxes labels. This post shows the power of Explainable AI. Despite being extremely accurate, neural networks are not that widely used in the domains, where prediction explainability is a requirement, such as medicine, banking, education, etc. In this tutorial, I’ll show you...
COMPUTERS
Non-local parameterization of atmospheric subgrid processes with neural networks

Subgrid processes in global climate models are represented by parameterizations that are a major source of uncertainties in simulations of climate. In recent years, it has been suggested that new machine-learning parameterizations learned from high-resolution model output data could be superior to traditional parameterizations. Currently, both traditional and machine-learning parameterizations of subgrid processes in the atmosphere are based on a single-column approach. Namely, the information used by these parameterizations is taken from a single atmospheric column. However, a single-column approach might not be ideal for the parameterization problem since certain atmospheric phenomena, such as organized convective systems, can cross multiple grid boxes and involve slantwise circulations that are not purely vertical. Here we train neural networks using non-local inputs spanning over 3$\times$3 columns of inputs. We find that including the non-local inputs substantially improves the prediction of subgrid tendencies of a range of subgrid processes. The improvement is especially notable for cases associated with mid-latitude fronts and convective instability. Using an explainable artificial intelligence technique called layer-wise relevance propagation, we find that non-local inputs from zonal and meridional winds contain information that helps to improve the performance of the neural network parameterization. Our results imply that use of non-local inputs has the potential to substantially improve both traditional and machine-learning parameterizations.
SCIENCE
Rethinking Feature Uncertainty in Stochastic Neural Networks for Adversarial Robustness

It is well-known that deep neural networks (DNNs) have shown remarkable success in many fields. However, when adding an imperceptible magnitude perturbation on the model input, the model performance might get rapid decrease. To address this issue, a randomness technique has been proposed recently, named Stochastic Neural Networks (SNNs). Specifically, SNNs inject randomness into the model to defend against unseen attacks and improve the adversarial robustness. However, existed studies on SNNs mainly focus on injecting fixed or learnable noises to model weights/activations. In this paper, we find that the existed SNNs performances are largely bottlenecked by the feature representation ability. Surprisingly, simply maximizing the variance per dimension of the feature distribution leads to a considerable boost beyond all previous methods, which we named maximize feature distribution variance stochastic neural network (MFDV-SNN). Extensive experiments on well-known white- and black-box attacks show that MFDV-SNN achieves a significant improvement over existing methods, which indicates that it is a simple but effective method to improve model robustness.
COMPUTERS
A Relaxed Energy Function Based Analog Neural Network Approach to Target Localization in Distributed MIMO Radar

Analog neural networks are highly effective to solve some optimization problems, and they have been used for target localization in distributed multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radar. In this work, we design a new relaxed energy function based neural network (RNFNN) for target localization in distributed MIMO radar. We start with the maximum likelihood (ML) target localization with a complicated objective function, which can be transformed to a tractable one with equality constraints by introducing some auxiliary variables. Different from the existing Lagrangian programming neural network (LPNN) methods, we further relax the optimization problem formulated for target localization, so that the Lagrangian multiplier terms are no longer needed, leading to a relaxed energy function with better convexity. Based on the relaxed energy function, a RNFNN is implemented with much simpler structure and faster convergence speed. Furthermore, the RNFNN method is extended to localization in the presence of transmitter and receiver location errors. It is shown that the performance of the proposed localization approach achieves the Cramér-Rao lower bound (CRLB) within a wider range of signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs). Extensive comparisons with the state-of-the-art approaches are provided, which demonstrate the advantages of the proposed approach in terms of performance improvement and computational complexity (or convergence speed).
SCIENCE
Health
Science
Compression-Resistant Backdoor Attack against Deep Neural Networks

In recent years, many backdoor attacks based on training data poisoning have been proposed. However, in practice, those backdoor attacks are vulnerable to image compressions. When backdoor instances are compressed, the feature of specific backdoor trigger will be destroyed, which could result in the backdoor attack performance deteriorating. In this paper, we propose a compression-resistant backdoor attack based on feature consistency training. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first backdoor attack that is robust to image compressions. First, both backdoor images and their compressed versions are input into the deep neural network (DNN) for training. Then, the feature of each image is extracted by internal layers of the DNN. Next, the feature difference between backdoor images and their compressed versions are minimized. As a result, the DNN treats the feature of compressed images as the feature of backdoor images in feature space. After training, the backdoor attack against DNN is robust to image compression. Furthermore, we consider three different image compressions (i.e., JPEG, JPEG2000, WEBP) in feature consistency training, so that the backdoor attack is robust to multiple image compression algorithms. Experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed backdoor attack. When the backdoor instances are compressed, the attack success rate of common backdoor attack is lower than 10%, while the attack success rate of our compression-resistant backdoor is greater than 97%. The compression-resistant attack is still robust even when the backdoor images are compressed with low compression quality. In addition, extensive experiments have demonstrated that, our compression-resistant backdoor attack has the generalization ability to resist image compression which is not used in the training process.
COMPUTERS
Revisiting Neuron Coverage Metrics and Quality of Deep Neural Networks

Deep neural networks (DNN) have been widely applied in modern life, including critical domains like autonomous driving, making it essential to ensure the reliability and robustness of DNN-powered systems. As an analogy to code coverage metrics for testing conventional software, researchers have proposed neuron coverage metrics and coverage-driven methods to generate DNN test cases. However, Yan et al. doubt the usefulness of existing coverage criteria in DNN testing. They show that a coverage-driven method is less effective than a gradient-based method in terms of both uncovering defects and improving model robustness.
COMPUTERS
GCWSNet: Generalized Consistent Weighted Sampling for Scalable and Accurate Training of Neural Networks

We develop the "generalized consistent weighted sampling" (GCWS) for hashing the "powered-GMM" (pGMM) kernel (with a tuning parameter $p$). It turns out that GCWS provides a numerically stable scheme for applying power transformation on the original data, regardless of the magnitude of $p$ and the data. The power transformation is often effective for boosting the performance, in many cases considerably so. We feed the hashed data to neural networks on a variety of public classification datasets and name our method ``GCWSNet''. Our extensive experiments show that GCWSNet often improves the classification accuracy. Furthermore, it is evident from the experiments that GCWSNet converges substantially faster. In fact, GCWS often reaches a reasonable accuracy with merely (less than) one epoch of the training process. This property is much desired because many applications, such as advertisement click-through rate (CTR) prediction models, or data streams (i.e., data seen only once), often train just one epoch. Another beneficial side effect is that the computations of the first layer of the neural networks become additions instead of multiplications because the input data become binary (and highly sparse).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
High-dimensional Bayesian Optimization Algorithm with Recurrent Neural Network for Disease Control Models in Time Series

Bayesian Optimization algorithm has become a promising approach for nonlinear global optimization problems and many machine learning applications. Over the past few years, improvements and enhancements have been brought forward and they have shown some promising results in solving the complex dynamic problems, systems of ordinary differential equations where the objective functions are computationally expensive to evaluate. Besides, the straightforward implementation of the Bayesian Optimization algorithm performs well merely for optimization problems with 10-20 dimensions. The study presented in this paper proposes a new high dimensional Bayesian Optimization algorithm combining Recurrent neural networks, which is expected to predict the optimal solution for the global optimization problems with high dimensional or time series decision models. The proposed RNN-BO algorithm can solve the optimal control problems in the lower dimension space and then learn from the historical data using the recurrent neural network to learn the historical optimal solution data and predict the optimal control strategy for any new initial system value setting. In addition, accurately and quickly providing the optimal control strategy is essential to effectively and efficiently control the epidemic spread while minimizing the associated financial costs. Therefore, to verify the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm, computational experiments are carried out on a deterministic SEIR epidemic model and a stochastic SIS optimal control model. Finally, we also discuss the impacts of different numbers of the RNN layers and training epochs on the trade-off between solution quality and related computational efforts.
A Mixed Integer Programming Approach to Training Dense Neural Networks

Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) are prevalent machine learning models that have been applied across various real world classification tasks. ANNs require a large amount of data to have strong out of sample performance, and many algorithms for training ANN parameters are based on stochastic gradient descent (SGD). However, the SGD ANNs that tend to perform best on prediction tasks are trained in an end to end manner that requires a large number of model parameters and random initialization. This means training ANNs is very time consuming and the resulting models take a lot of memory to deploy. In order to train more parsimonious ANN models, we propose the use of alternative methods from the constrained optimization literature for ANN training and pretraining. In particular, we propose novel mixed integer programming (MIP) formulations for training fully-connected ANNs. Our formulations can account for both binary activation and rectified linear unit (ReLU) activation ANNs, and for the use of a log likelihood loss. We also develop a layer-wise greedy approach, a technique adapted for reducing the number of layers in the ANN, for model pretraining using our MIP formulations. We then present numerical experiments comparing our MIP based methods against existing SGD based approaches and show that we are able to achieve models with competitive out of sample performance that are significantly more parsimonious.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
VCNN-e: A vector-cloud neural network with equivariance for emulating Reynolds stress transport equations

Developing robust constitutive models is fundamental and a longstanding problem for accelerating the simulation of complicated physics. Machine learning provides promising tools to construct constitutive models based on various calibration data. In this work, we propose a new approach to emulate constitutive tensor transport equations for tensorial quantities through a vector-cloud neural network with equivariance (VCNN-e). The VCNN-e respects all the invariance properties desired by constitutive models and faithfully reflects the region of influence in physics. By design, the model guarantees that the predicted tensor is invariant to the frame translation and ordering (permutation) of the neighboring points. Furthermore, it is equivariant to the frame rotation, i.e., the output tensor co-rotates with the coordinate frame. We demonstrate its performance on Reynolds stress transport equations, showing that the VCNN-e can effectively emulate the Reynolds stress transport model for Reynolds-averaged Navier--Stokes (RANS) equations. Such a priori evaluations of the proposed network pave the way for developing and calibrating robust and nonlocal, non-equilibrium closure models for the RANS equations.
COMPUTERS
Concept Embeddings for Fuzzy Logic Verification of Deep Neural Networks in Perception Tasks

One major drawback of deep neural networks (DNNs) for use in sensitive application domains is their black-box nature. This makes it hard to verify or monitor complex, symbolic requirements. In this work, we present a simple, yet effective, approach to verify whether a trained convolutional neural network (CNN) respects specified symbolic background knowledge. The knowledge may consist of any fuzzy predicate logic rules. For this, we utilize methods from explainable artificial intelligence (XAI): First, using concept embedding analysis, the output of a computer vision CNN is post-hoc enriched by concept outputs; second, logical rules from prior knowledge are fuzzified to serve as continuous-valued functions on the concept outputs. These can be evaluated with little computational overhead. We demonstrate three diverse use-cases of our method on stateof-the-art object detectors: Finding corner cases, utilizing the rules for detecting and localizing DNN misbehavior during runtime, and comparing the logical consistency of DNNs. The latter is used to find related differences between EfficientDet D1 and Mask R-CNN object detectors. We show that this approach benefits from fuzziness and calibrating the concept outputs.
COMPUTERS
Multi-Robot Collaborative Perception with Graph Neural Networks

Multi-robot systems such as swarms of aerial robots are naturally suited to offer additional flexibility, resilience, and robustness in several tasks compared to a single robot by enabling cooperation among the agents. To enhance the autonomous robot decision-making process and situational awareness, multi-robot systems have to coordinate their perception capabilities to collect, share, and fuse environment information among the agents in an efficient and meaningful way such to accurately obtain context-appropriate information or gain resilience to sensor noise or failures. In this paper, we propose a general-purpose Graph Neural Network (GNN) with the main goal to increase, in multi-robot perception tasks, single robots' inference perception accuracy as well as resilience to sensor failures and disturbances. We show that the proposed framework can address multi-view visual perception problems such as monocular depth estimation and semantic segmentation. Several experiments both using photo-realistic and real data gathered from multiple aerial robots' viewpoints show the effectiveness of the proposed approach in challenging inference conditions including images corrupted by heavy noise and camera occlusions or failures.
TECHNOLOGY
KerGNNs: Interpretable Graph Neural Networks with Graph Kernels

Graph kernels are historically the most widely-used technique for graph classification tasks. However, these methods suffer from limited performance because of the hand-crafted combinatorial features of graphs. In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method in downstream graph-related tasks due to their superior performance. Most GNNs are based on Message Passing Neural Network (MPNN) frameworks. However, recent studies show that MPNNs can not exceed the power of the Weisfeiler-Lehman (WL) algorithm in graph isomorphism test. To address the limitations of existing graph kernel and GNN methods, in this paper, we propose a novel GNN framework, termed \textit{Kernel Graph Neural Networks} (KerGNNs), which integrates graph kernels into the message passing process of GNNs. Inspired by convolution filters in convolutional neural networks (CNNs), KerGNNs adopt trainable hidden graphs as graph filters which are combined with subgraphs to update node embeddings using graph kernels. In addition, we show that MPNNs can be viewed as special cases of KerGNNs. We apply KerGNNs to multiple graph-related tasks and use cross-validation to make fair comparisons with benchmarks. We show that our method achieves competitive performance compared with existing state-of-the-art methods, demonstrating the potential to increase the representation ability of GNNs. We also show that the trained graph filters in KerGNNs can reveal the local graph structures of the dataset, which significantly improves the model interpretability compared with conventional GNN models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Semi-Supervised Graph Attention Networks for Event Representation Learning

Event analysis from news and social networks is very useful for a wide range of social studies and real-world applications. Recently, event graphs have been explored to model event datasets and their complex relationships, where events are vertices connected to other vertices representing locations, people's names, dates, and various other event metadata. Graph representation learning methods are promising for extracting latent features from event graphs to enable the use of different classification algorithms. However, existing methods fail to meet essential requirements for event graphs, such as (i) dealing with semi-supervised graph embedding to take advantage of some labeled events, (ii) automatically determining the importance of the relationships between event vertices and their metadata vertices, as well as (iii) dealing with the graph heterogeneity. This paper presents GNEE (GAT Neural Event Embeddings), a method that combines Graph Attention Networks and Graph Regularization. First, an event graph regularization is proposed to ensure that all graph vertices receive event features, thereby mitigating the graph heterogeneity drawback. Second, semi-supervised graph embedding with self-attention mechanism considers existing labeled events, as well as learns the importance of relationships in the event graph during the representation learning process. A statistical analysis of experimental results with five real-world event graphs and six graph embedding methods shows that our GNEE outperforms state-of-the-art semi-supervised graph embedding methods.
COMPUTERS
An Abstraction-Refinement Approach to Verifying Convolutional Neural Networks

Convolutional neural networks have gained vast popularity due to their excellent performance in the fields of computer vision, image processing, and others. Unfortunately, it is now well known that convolutional networks often produce erroneous results - for example, minor perturbations of the inputs of these networks can result in severe classification errors. Numerous verification approaches have been proposed in recent years to prove the absence of such errors, but these are typically geared for fully connected networks and suffer from exacerbated scalability issues when applied to convolutional networks. To address this gap, we present here the Cnn-Abs framework, which is particularly aimed at the verification of convolutional networks. The core of Cnn-Abs is an abstraction-refinement technique, which simplifies the verification problem through the removal of convolutional connections in a way that soundly creates an over-approximation of the original problem; and which restores these connections if the resulting problem becomes too abstract. Cnn-Abs is designed to use existing verification engines as a backend, and our evaluation demonstrates that it can significantly boost the performance of a state-of-the-art DNN verification engine, reducing runtime by 15.7% on average.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
On the Minimal Adversarial Perturbation for Deep Neural Networks with Provable Estimation Error

Although Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) have shown incredible performance in perceptive and control tasks, several trustworthy issues are still open. One of the most discussed topics is the existence of adversarial perturbations, which has opened an interesting research line on provable techniques capable of quantifying the robustness of a given input. In this regard, the Euclidean distance of the input from the classification boundary denotes a well-proved robustness assessment as the minimal affordable adversarial perturbation. Unfortunately, computing such a distance is highly complex due the non-convex nature of NNs. Despite several methods have been proposed to address this issue, to the best of our knowledge, no provable results have been presented to estimate and bound the error committed. This paper addresses this issue by proposing two lightweight strategies to find the minimal adversarial perturbation. Differently from the state-of-the-art, the proposed approach allows formulating an error estimation theory of the approximate distance with respect to the theoretical one. Finally, a substantial set of experiments is reported to evaluate the performance of the algorithms and support the theoretical findings. The obtained results show that the proposed strategies approximate the theoretical distance for samples close to the classification boundary, leading to provable robustness guarantees against any adversarial attacks.
COMPUTERS

