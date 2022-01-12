ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A collision model for DNS with ellipsoidal particles in viscous fluid

By Ramandeep Jain, Silvio Tschisgale, Jochen Fröhlich
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Ramandeep Jain, Silvio Tschisgale, Jochen Fröhlich (Institut für Strömungsmechanik, Technische Universität Dresden, Germany) The article proposes an algorithm to model the collision between arbitrary ellipsoids in viscous fluid. It is composed of several steps, each improving upon the standard procedure employed in the current literature. First, an efficient contact detection algorithm...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

An Unknown Body Part Was Just Discovered in the Human Anatomy

A team of researchers led by senior lecturer Dr. Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and Professor Jens Christoph Türp from the University Center for Dental Medicine Basel (UZB) has discovered a new part in the human body, a deep third layer of muscle in the masseter muscle, a muscle which is critical for chewing.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Physicists detect a hybrid particle held together by uniquely intense “glue”

In the particle world, sometimes two is better than one. Take, for instance, electron pairs. When two electrons are bound together, they can glide through a material without friction, giving the material special superconducting properties. Such paired electrons, or Cooper pairs, are a kind of hybrid particle — a composite of two particles that behaves as one, with properties that are greater than the sum of its parts.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

3D semiconductor particles offer 2D properties

(Nanowerk News) When it comes to creating next-generation electronics, two-dimensional semiconductors have a big edge. They’re faster, more powerful and more efficient. They’re also incredibly difficult to fabricate. Three-dimensional semiconductor particles have an edge, too – many of them – given their geometrically varied surfaces. Cornell researchers have...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dns#Fluid Dynamics#Particles#Collisions
arxiv.org

Quantum integration of elementary particle processes

We apply quantum integration to elementary particle-physics processes. In particular, we look at scattering processes such as ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q$ and ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q' {\rm W}$. The corresponding probability distributions can be first appropriately loaded on a quantum computer using either quantum Generative Adversarial Networks or an exact method. The distributions are then integrated sing the method of Quantum Amplitude Estimation which shows a quadratic speed-up with respect to classical techniques. In simulations of noiseless quantum computers, we obtain per-cent accurate results for one- and two-dimensional integration with up to six qubits. This work paves the way towards taking advantage of quantum algorithms for the integration of high-energy processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the nature of radio-wave radiation from particle cascades

The nature of the radio-wave radiation generated by particle cascades in both the Earth's atmosphere and dense media such as ice has, historically, been much debated. This situation changed in the early 2010's, with the community converging on the common terminology of "geomagnetic" and "Askaryan" radiation to describe the two emission mechanisms. However, this convergence arose from discussions at various conferences and workshops, and was ultimately reached through agreement between simulation codes and experimental measurements. In this article therefore, I use relatively simple geometrical arguments, and a minimum of calculations based on single particle tracks, to explain the nature of radiation from extensive air showers (EAS) and cascades in dense media such as ice. I identify well-determined frequency regimes where the radiation from the Askaryan effect will be bremsstrahlung-like and Cherenkov-like, being respectively below/above 1 GHz in EAS and 100 MHz in dense media; and where geomagnetic emission will be transverse-current-like and where it will resemble synchrotron radiation, respectively below/above a few GHz in EAS, depending on the height of cascade development. I suggest how these transitions in the nature of the emission may be experimentally observed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Viscous dissipation in the fluid core of the Moon

The spin axes of the mantle, fluid core and solid inner core of the Moon precess at frequency $\Omega_p=2\pi/18.6$ yr$^{-1}$ though with different orientations, leading to viscous friction at the core-mantle boundary (CMB) and inner core boundary (ICB). Here, we use a rotational model of the Moon with a range of inner core and outer core radii to investigate the relative importance of viscous dissipation at the CMB and ICB, and to show how this dissipation is connected to the phase lead angle ($\phi_p$) of the mantle ahead of its Cassini state. We show that when the inner core radius is $>80$ km and the free inner core nutation frequency $\Omega_{ficn}$ approaches $\Omega_p$, viscous dissipation at the ICB can be comparable to that at the CMB, and in the most extreme cases exceed it by as much as a factor 10. If so, the viscous dissipation in the lunar core projected back in time depends on how $\Omega_{ficn}$ has evolved relative to $\Omega_p$. We further show that constraints on the CMB and ICB radii of the lunar core can in principle be extracted by matching the observed phase lead of $\phi_p=0.27$ arcsec; this requires an improved estimate of tidal dissipation and an accurate model of the turbulent viscous torque. Lastly, when our rotational model is constrained to match $\phi_p=0.27$ arcsec, our results suggest that the viscous dissipation at the ICB is likely insufficient to have ever been above the threshold to power a thermally driven dynamo.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

How Long Do Black Carbon Particles Linger in the Atmosphere?

Researchers uncover how black carbon evolves from hydrophobic particles to cloud nucleation sites, eventually removing the heat-absorbing particles from the sky. There’s a stubborn, heat-absorbing particle that floats along in Earth’s atmosphere: It initially doesn’t like water, it absorbs light, and it takes its time moving on. Black carbon in the atmosphere tends to linger until it finally absorbs enough water to fall from the sky. In the meantime, black carbon absorbs the Sun’s energy and heats up surrounding air, creating a radiative effect.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Detailed Balance for Particle Models of Reversible Reactions in Bounded Domains

In particle-based stochastic reaction-diffusion models, reaction rate and placement kernels are used to decide the probability per time a reaction can occur between reactant particles, and to decide where product particles should be placed. When choosing kernels to use in reversible reactions, a key constraint is to ensure that detailed balance of pointwise reaction-fluxes holds at equilibrium. In this work we formulate a general partial-integral differential equation model that encompasses several of the commonly used contact reactivity (e.g. Collins-Kimball-Smoluchowski) and volume reactivity (e.g. Doi) particle models. From these equations we derive a detailed balance condition for the reversible $\textrm{A} + \textrm{B} \leftrightarrows \textrm{C}$ reaction. In bounded domains with no-flux boundary conditions, when choosing unbinding kernels consistent with several commonly used binding kernels, we show that preserving pointwise detailed balance requires spatially varying unbinding rate functions near the domain boundary. Brownian Dynamics simulation algorithms can realize such varying rates through ignoring domain boundaries during unbinding, but rejecting unbinding events that result in product particles being placed outside the domain.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On quasinormal modes in 4D black hole solutions in the model with anisotropic fluid

We consider a family of 4-dimensional black hole solutions from Ref. \cite{DIM} governed by natural number $q= 1, 2, 3 , \dots$, which appear in the model with anisotropic fluid and the equations of state: $p_r = -\rho (2q-1)^{-1}$, $p_t = - p_r$, where $p_r$ and $p_t$ are pressures in radial and transverse directions, respectively, and $\rho > 0$ is the density. These equations of state obey weak, strong and dominant energy conditions. For $q = 1$ the metric of the solution coincides with that of the Reissner-Nordström one. The global structure of solutions is outlined, giving rise to Carter-Penrose diagram of Reissner-Nordström or Schwarzschild types for odd $q = 2k + 1$ or even $q = 2k$, respectively. Certain physical parameters corresponding to BH solutions (gravitational mass, fluid mass, PPN parameters, Hawking temperature and entropy) are calculated. We obtain and analyse the quasinormal modes for a test massless scalar field in the eikonal approximation. For limiting case $q = + \infty$, they coincide with the well-known results for the Schwarzschild solution. We show that the Hod conjecture which connect the Hawking temperature and the damping rate is obeyed for all $q \geq 2$ and all (allowed) values of parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using tensor network states for multi-particle Brownian ratchets

The study of Brownian ratchets has taught how time-periodic driving supports a time-periodic steady state that generates nonequilibrium transport. When a single particle is transported in one dimension, it is possible to rationalize the current in terms of the potential, but experimental efforts have ventured beyond that single-body case to systems with many interacting carriers. Working with a lattice model of volume-excluding particles in one dimension, we analyze the impact of interactions on a flashing ratchet's current. To surmount the many-body problem, we employ the time-dependent variational principle with a binary tree tensor network, methods discussed at length in a companion paper. Rather than propagating individual trajectories, the tensor network approach propagates a distribution over many-body configurations via a controllable variational approximation. The calculations, which reproduce Gillespie trajectory sampling, identify and explain a shift in the frequency of maximum current to higher driving frequency as the lattice occupancy increases.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Particles Make Their Own Movie

Active particles organize into mesmerizing patterns in response to a time-varying electric field. Self-propelled particles can organize themselves into structures that could eventually be put to use for advanced technologies. Many of these particles move continuously, but now researchers have shown that particles that are induced to start and stop can produce a surprising square lattice pattern that forms and reforms in a continuous cycle [1]. The team believes that the technique could be applied to other types of active particles, potentially leading to a new category of active matter structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of topology on the statics and dynamics of a polymer chain at the fluid-fluid interface: a molecular dynamics simulation study

The effect of chain topology on the statics and dynamics of chain at the interface of two immiscible fluids is studied by means of molecular dynamics simulations. For three topologically different chains, namely, linear, ring, and trefoil-knot of same molecular weight the effect of varying both polymer--fluid and fluid--fluid interaction nature on the width of the fluid interface, chain conformation, shape, and chain dynamics. For sharp-interface binary-fluid system, the interface width is insensitive to both topology and polymer-fluid interaction nature, while a weak non-monotonic variation is seen for weak-interface system. Chain extension normal to the interface plane is significantly affected by the topology with trefoil-knot chain, due to the additional constraint, has the largest value compared to both linear and ring polymers. Instantaneous shapes are also quantified through shape parameters. Furthermore, it is observed that the qualitative behavior of center of mass mean-square displacement (MSD) is independent of topology, i.e., all the chain types show same diffusion exponent $\alpha~(\approx 1)$. However, the self-diffusion constant depends on the topology and it is largest for trefoil-knot chain. An interesting observation pertaining the early time behavior of monomeric-MSD is that, within the sub-diffusive regime, the values of $\alpha$ for different parameters (independent of topology) are grouped into two distinct ranges (0.52--0.59 and 0.62--0.67) which is related to the different chain conformation for polymer-fluid interaction range below and above a threshold value equal to that of the self-interaction of the pure fluid phase.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

An Eulerian-based immersed boundary method for particle suspensions with implicit lubrication model

We describe an immersed boundary method in which the fluid-structure coupling is achieved in an Eulerian framework. The method is an improved extension of the immersed boundary method originally developed by Kajishima et al. [1], which accounts for the inertia of the fictitious fluid inside the particle volume and is thus able to reproduce the behaviour of particles both in the case of neutrally-buoyant objects and in the presence of density difference between the particles and the fluid. The method is capable to handle the presence of multiple suspended objects, i.e., a suspension, by including a soft-sphere normal collision model, while the lubrication correction typically added to similar immersed boundary methods in order to capture the sub-grid unresolved lubrication force is here treated implicitly, i.e., naturally obtained without any explicit expression, thus no additional computation is required. We show that our methodology can successfully reproduce the rheology of a particle suspension in a shear flow up to a dense regime (with a maximum particle volume fraction around 46%) without any additional correction force. The applicability of this methodology is also tested in a turbulent pressure-driven duct flow at high Reynolds number in the presence of non-negligible inertia and non-uniform shear-rate, showing good agreement with experimental measurements.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ability of a pore network model to predict fluid flow and drag in saturated granular materials

The local flow field and seepage induced drag obtained from Pore Network Models (PNM) is compared to Immersed Boundary Method (IBM) simulations, for a range of linear graded and bimodal samples. PNM were generated using a weighted Delaunay Tessellation (DT), along with the Modified Delaunay Tessellation (MDT) which considers the merging of tetrahedral Delaunay cells. The local pressure field was very accurately captured in all linear graded and bimodal samples. Local flux (flow rate) exhibited more scatter, but the PNM based on the MDT clearly provided a better correlation with the IBM. There was close similarity in the network shortest paths obtained from PNM and IBM, indicating that the PNM captures dominant flow channels. Further, by overlaying the PNM on a streamline profile, it was demonstrated that local pressure drops coincided with the pore constrictions. A rigorous validation was undertaken for the drag force calculated from the PNM by comparing with analytical solutions for ordered array of spheres. This method was subsequently applied to all linear graded and bimodal samples, and the calculated force was compared with the IBM data. Linear graded samples were able to calculate the force with reasonable accuracy, while the bimodal sample exhibited slightly more scatter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stable circular orbit of a spinning test particle in rotating boson star

In this paper, we study the circular orbit of the spinning test particle in the background of a rotating boson star. Using the pole-dipole approximation and neglecting the back-reaction of the spinning test particle on the spacetime, the equation of motion of the spinning test particle is described by the Mathisson-Papapetrou-Dixon equation. We solve this equation under the Tulczyjew spin-supplementary condition and obtain the four-momentum and four-velocity of the spinning test particle. Quite different from the spinless particle, the effective potential of the spinning particle with zero orbital angular momentum goes to infinite {at the center of the rotating boson star}. This will lead to the fact that the spinning particle can not pass through the center of the boson star. However, when the spin angular momentum and orbital angular momentum satisfy $2\bar{s}+\bar{l}=0$, the effective potential is not divergent anymore and the spinning particle can pass through the center of the rotating boson star. Moreover, the radius and energy of the circular orbit will be decreased or increased by the particle spin. These results will have an important application in testing the gravitational waves in the boson star background.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Linearized Boltzmann Collision Operator: I. Polyatomic Molecules Modeled by a Discrete Internal Energy Variable and Multicomponent Mixtures

The linearized collision operator of the Boltzmann equation can in a natural way be written as a sum of a positive multiplication operator, the collision frequency, and an integral operator. Compactness of the integral operator for monatomic single species is a classical result, while corresponding result for mixtures is more recently obtained. In this work the compactness of the operator for polyatomic single species, where the polyatomicity is modeled by a discrete internal energy variable, is studied. With a probabilistic formulation of the collision operator as a starting point, compactness is obtained by proving that the integral operator is a sum of Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators and approximately Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators, under some assumptions on the collision kernel. Self-adjointness of the linearized collision operator follows. Moreover, bounds on - including coercivity of - the collision frequency are obtained for a hard sphere model. Then it follows that the linearized collision operator is a Fredholm operator.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy