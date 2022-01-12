ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Functional Data-Driven Framework for Fast Forecasting of Electrode Slurry Rheology Simulated by Molecular Dynamics

By Marc Duquesnoy, Teo Lombardo, Fernando Caro, Florent Haudiquez, Alain C. Ngandjong, Jiahui Xu, Hassan Oularbi, Alejandro A. Franco
 3 days ago

Marc Duquesnoy, Teo Lombardo, Fernando Caro, Florent Haudiquez, Alain C. Ngandjong, Jiahui Xu, Hassan Oularbi, Alejandro A. Franco. Computational modeling of the manufacturing process of Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) composite electrodes based on mechanistic approaches, allows predicting the influence of manufacturing parameters on electrode properties. However, ensuring that the calculated properties match...

