Functional Data-Driven Framework for Fast Forecasting of Electrode Slurry Rheology Simulated by Molecular Dynamics

Rajmohan Muthaiah, Fatema Tarannum, Swapneel Danayat, Roshan Sameer Annam, Avinash Singh Nayal, N. Yedukondalu, Jivtesh Garg. To achieve high thermal conductivity (k) of polymer graphene nanocomposites, it is critically important to achieve efficient thermal coupling between graphene and its surrounding polymers through effective functionalization schemes. In this work, we demonstrate that edge-functionalization of graphene nanoplatelets (GnPs) can enable a larger enhancement of effective thermal conductivity in polymer-graphene nanocomposites, relative to basal plane functionalization. Effective thermal conductivity for edge case is predicted, through molecular dynamics simulations, to be up to 48% higher relative to basal plane bonding for 35 wt.% graphene loading with 10 layers thick nanoplatelets. This unique result opens up promising new avenues for achieving high thermal-conductivity polymer materials, which is of key importance for a wide range of thermal management technologies. The anisotropy of thermal transport in single layer graphene leads to very high in-plane thermal conductivity (~2000 W/mK) compared to the low out-of-plane thermal conductivity (~10 W/mK). Likewise, in multilayer graphene nanoplatelet (GnP), the thermal conductivity across the layers is even lower due to the weak van der Waals bonding between each pair of layers. Edge functionalization couples the polymer chains to the high in-plane thermal conduction pathway of graphene, thus leading to high overall high composite thermal conductivity. Basal-plane functionalization, however, lowers the thermal resistance between the polymer and the surface graphene sheets of the nanoplatelet only, causing the heat conduction through inner layers to be less efficient, thus resulting in basal plane scheme to be outperformed by edge scheme. The present study fundamentally enables novel pathways for achieving high thermal-conductivity polymer composites.
