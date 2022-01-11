ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Region-based Layout Analysis of Music Score Images

By Francisco J. Castellanos, Carlos Garrido-Munoz, Antonio Ríos-Vila, Jorge Calvo-Zaragoza
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

The Layout Analysis (LA) stage is of vital importance to the correct performance of an Optical Music Recognition (OMR) system. It identifies the regions of interest, such as staves or lyrics, which must then be processed in order to transcribe their content. Despite the existence of...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multiple Sclerosis Lesions Segmentation using Attention-Based CNNs in FLAIR Images

Objective: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune, and demyelinating disease that leads to lesions in the central nervous system. This disease can be tracked and diagnosed using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Up to now a multitude of multimodality automatic biomedical approaches is used to segment lesions which are not beneficial for patients in terms of cost, time, and usability. The authors of the present paper propose a method employing just one modality (FLAIR image) to segment MS lesions accurately. Methods: A patch-based Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) is designed, inspired by 3D-ResNet and spatial-channel attention module, to segment MS lesions. The proposed method consists of three stages: (1) the contrast-limited adaptive histogram equalization (CLAHE) is applied to the original images and concatenated to the extracted edges in order to create 4D images; (2) the patches of size 80 * 80 * 80 * 2 are randomly selected from the 4D images; and (3) the extracted patches are passed into an attention-based CNN which is used to segment the lesions. Finally, the proposed method was compared to previous studies of the same dataset. Results: The current study evaluates the model, with a test set of ISIB challenge data. Experimental results illustrate that the proposed approach significantly surpasses existing methods in terms of Dice similarity and Absolute Volume Difference while the proposed method use just one modality (FLAIR) to segment the lesions. Conclusions: The authors have introduced an automated approach to segment the lesions which is based on, at most, two modalities as an input. The proposed architecture is composed of convolution, deconvolution, and an SCA-VoxRes module as an attention module. The results show, the proposed method outperforms well compare to other methods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arxiv.org

Fusing Convolutional Neural Network and Geometric Constraint for Image-based Indoor Localization

This paper proposes a new image-based localization framework that explicitly localizes the camera/robot by fusing Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) and sequential images' geometric constraints. The camera is localized using a single or few observed images and training images with 6-degree-of-freedom pose labels. A Siamese network structure is adopted to train an image descriptor network, and the visually similar candidate image in the training set is retrieved to localize the testing image geometrically. Meanwhile, a probabilistic motion model predicts the pose based on a constant velocity assumption. The two estimated poses are finally fused using their uncertainties to yield an accurate pose prediction. This method leverages the geometric uncertainty and is applicable in indoor scenarios predominated by diffuse illumination. Experiments on simulation and real data sets demonstrate the efficiency of our proposed method. The results further show that combining the CNN-based framework with geometric constraint achieves better accuracy when compared with CNN-only methods, especially when the training data size is small.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Model-Based Image Signal Processors via Learnable Dictionaries

Digital cameras transform sensor RAW readings into RGB images by means of their Image Signal Processor (ISP). Computational photography tasks such as image denoising and colour constancy are commonly performed in the RAW domain, in part due to the inherent hardware design, but also due to the appealing simplicity of noise statistics that result from the direct sensor readings. Despite this, the availability of RAW images is limited in comparison with the abundance and diversity of available RGB data. Recent approaches have attempted to bridge this gap by estimating the RGB to RAW mapping: handcrafted model-based methods that are interpretable and controllable usually require manual parameter fine-tuning, while end-to-end learnable neural networks require large amounts of training data, at times with complex training procedures, and generally lack interpretability and parametric control. Towards addressing these existing limitations, we present a novel hybrid model-based and data-driven ISP that builds on canonical ISP operations and is both learnable and interpretable. Our proposed invertible model, capable of bidirectional mapping between RAW and RGB domains, employs end-to-end learning of rich parameter representations, i.e. dictionaries, that are free from direct parametric supervision and additionally enable simple and plausible data augmentation. We evidence the value of our data generation process by extensive experiments under both RAW image reconstruction and RAW image denoising tasks, obtaining state-of-the-art performance in both. Additionally, we show that our ISP can learn meaningful mappings from few data samples, and that denoising models trained with our dictionary-based data augmentation are competitive despite having only few or zero ground-truth labels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A New Deep Hybrid Boosted and Ensemble Learning-based Brain Tumor Analysis using MRI

Brain tumors analysis is important in timely diagnosis and effective treatment to cure patients. Tumor analysis is challenging because of tumor morphology like size, location, texture, and heteromorphic appearance in the medical images. In this regard, a novel two-phase deep learning-based framework is proposed to detect and categorize brain tumors in magnetic resonance images (MRIs). In the first phase, a novel deep boosted features and ensemble classifiers (DBF-EC) scheme is proposed to detect tumor MRI images from healthy individuals effectively. The deep boosted feature space is achieved through the customized and well-performing deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs), and consequently, fed into the ensemble of machine learning (ML) classifiers. While in the second phase, a new hybrid features fusion-based brain tumor classification approach is proposed, comprised of dynamic-static feature and ML classifier to categorize different tumor types. The dynamic features are extracted from the proposed BRAIN-RENet CNN, which carefully learns heteromorphic and inconsistent behavior of various tumors, while the static features are extracted using HOG. The effectiveness of the proposed two-phase brain tumor analysis framework is validated on two standard benchmark datasets; collected from Kaggle and Figshare containing different types of tumor, including glioma, meningioma, pituitary, and normal images. Experimental results proved that the proposed DBF-EC detection scheme outperforms and achieved accuracy (99.56%), precision (0.9991), recall (0.9899), F1-Score (0.9945), MCC (0.9892), and AUC-PR (0.9990). While the classification scheme, the joint employment of the deep features fusion of proposed BRAIN-RENet and HOG features improves performance significantly in terms of recall (0.9913), precision (0.9906), F1-Score (0.9909), and accuracy (99.20%) on diverse datasets.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Music Recognition#The Layout Analysis#Omr#Expert Systems
arxiv.org

Spatial Confidence Regions for Combinations of Excursion Sets in Image Analysis

The analysis of excursion sets in imaging data is essential to a wide range of scientific disciplines such as neuroimaging, climatology and cosmology. Despite growing literature, there is little published concerning the comparison of processes that have been sampled across the same spatial region but which reflect different study conditions. Given a set of asymptotically Gaussian random fields, each corresponding to a sample acquired for a different study condition, this work aims to provide confidence statements about the intersection, or union, of the excursion sets across all fields. Such spatial regions are of natural interest as they directly correspond to the questions "all random fields exceed a predetermined threshold?", or "Where does at least one random field exceed a predetermined threshold?". To assess the degree of spatial variability present, we develop a method that provides, with a desired confidence, subsets and supersets of spatial regions defined by logical conjunctions (i.e. set intersections) or disjunctions (i.e. set unions), without any assumption on the dependence between the different fields. The method is verified by extensive simulations and demonstrated using a task-fMRI dataset to identify brain regions with activation common to four variants of a working memory task.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

HardBoost: Boosting Zero-Shot Learning with Hard Classes

This work is a systematical analysis on the so-called hard class problem in zero-shot learning (ZSL), that is, some unseen classes disproportionally affect the ZSL performances than others, as well as how to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes. At first, we report our empirical finding that the hard class problem is a ubiquitous phenomenon and persists regardless of used specific methods in ZSL. Then, we find that high semantic affinity among unseen classes is a plausible underlying cause of hardness and design two metrics to detect hard classes. Finally, two frameworks are proposed to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes, one under inductive setting, the other under transductive setting. The proposed frameworks could accommodate most existing ZSL methods to further significantly boost their performances with little efforts. Extensive experiments on three popular benchmarks demonstrate the benefits by identifying and exploiting the hard classes in ZSL.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

StAnD: A Dataset of Linear Static Analysis Problems

Static analysis of structures is a fundamental step for determining the stability of structures. Both linear and non-linear static analyses consist of the resolution of sparse linear systems obtained by the finite element method. The development of fast and optimized solvers for sparse linear systems appearing in structural engineering requires data to compare existing approaches, tune algorithms or to evaluate new ideas. We introduce the Static Analysis Dataset (StAnD) containing 303.000 static analysis problems obtained applying realistic loads to simulated frame structures. Along with the dataset, we publish a detailed benchmark comparison of the running time of existing solvers both on CPU and GPU. We release the code used to generate the dataset and benchmark existing solvers on Github. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest dataset for static analysis problems and it is the first public dataset of sparse linear systems (containing both the matrix and a realistic constant term).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Boundary-aware Self-supervised Learning for Video Scene Segmentation

Self-supervised learning has drawn attention through its effectiveness in learning in-domain representations with no ground-truth annotations; in particular, it is shown that properly designed pretext tasks (e.g., contrastive prediction task) bring significant performance gains for downstream tasks (e.g., classification task). Inspired from this, we tackle video scene segmentation, which is a task of temporally localizing scene boundaries in a video, with a self-supervised learning framework where we mainly focus on designing effective pretext tasks. In our framework, we discover a pseudo-boundary from a sequence of shots by splitting it into two continuous, non-overlapping sub-sequences and leverage the pseudo-boundary to facilitate the pre-training. Based on this, we introduce three novel boundary-aware pretext tasks: 1) Shot-Scene Matching (SSM), 2) Contextual Group Matching (CGM) and 3) Pseudo-boundary Prediction (PP); SSM and CGM guide the model to maximize intra-scene similarity and inter-scene discrimination while PP encourages the model to identify transitional moments. Through comprehensive analysis, we empirically show that pre-training and transferring contextual representation are both critical to improving the video scene segmentation performance. Lastly, we achieve the new state-of-the-art on the MovieNet-SSeg benchmark. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Music
aithority.com

Ambarella Announces Breakthrough AI-Based Image Signal Processing

Ambarella, Inc., an AI vision silicon company, announced its new Artificial Intelligence Image Signal Processor (AISP). The company is showcasing this technology at its invitation-only event during CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week, running on its CV2 edge AI perception systems on chip (SoCs). Drawing on its 17 years...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Advancing 3D Medical Image Analysis with Variable Dimension Transform based Supervised 3D Pre-training

The difficulties in both data acquisition and annotation substantially restrict the sample sizes of training datasets for 3D medical imaging applications. As a result, constructing high-performance 3D convolutional neural networks from scratch remains a difficult task in the absence of a sufficient pre-training parameter. Previous efforts on 3D pre-training have frequently relied on self-supervised approaches, which use either predictive or contrastive learning on unlabeled data to build invariant 3D representations. However, because of the unavailability of large-scale supervision information, obtaining semantically invariant and discriminative representations from these learning frameworks remains problematic. In this paper, we revisit an innovative yet simple fully-supervised 3D network pre-training framework to take advantage of semantic supervisions from large-scale 2D natural image datasets. With a redesigned 3D network architecture, reformulated natural images are used to address the problem of data scarcity and develop powerful 3D representations. Comprehensive experiments on four benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed pre-trained models can effectively accelerate convergence while also improving accuracy for a variety of 3D medical imaging tasks such as classification, segmentation and detection. In addition, as compared to training from scratch, it can save up to 60% of annotation efforts. On the NIH DeepLesion dataset, it likewise achieves state-of-the-art detection performance, outperforming earlier self-supervised and fully-supervised pre-training approaches, as well as methods that do training from scratch. To facilitate further development of 3D medical models, our code and pre-trained model weights are publicly available at this https URL.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Sparsely Annotated Object Detection: A Region-based Semi-supervised Approach

Research shows a noticeable drop in performance of object detectors when the training data has missing annotations, i.e. sparsely annotated data. Contemporary methods focus on proxies for missing ground-truth annotations either in the form of pseudo-labels or by re-weighing gradients for unlabeled boxes during training. In this work, we revisit the formulation of sparsely annotated object detection. We observe that sparsely annotated object detection can be considered a semi-supervised object detection problem at a region level. Building on this insight, we propose a region-based semi-supervised algorithm, that automatically identifies regions containing unlabeled foreground objects. Our algorithm then processes the labeled and un-labeled foreground regions differently, a common practice in semi-supervised methods. To evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed approach, we conduct exhaustive experiments on five splits commonly used by sparsely annotated approaches on the PASCAL-VOC and COCO datasets and achieve state-of-the-art performance. In addition to this, we show that our approach achieves competitive performance on standard semi-supervised setups demonstrating the strength and broad applicability of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DapStep: Deep Assignee Prediction for Stack Trace Error rePresentation

The task of finding the best developer to fix a bug is called bug triage. Most of the existing approaches consider the bug triage task as a classification problem, however, classification is not appropriate when the sets of classes change over time (as developers often do in a project). Furthermore, to the best of our knowledge, all the existing models use textual sources of information, i.e., bug descriptions, which are not always available.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Domain-shift adaptation via linear transformations

A predictor, $f_A : X \to Y$, learned with data from a source domain (A) might not be accurate on a target domain (B) when their distributions are different. Domain adaptation aims to reduce the negative effects of this distribution mismatch. Here, we analyze the case where $P_A(Y\ |\ X) \neq P_B(Y\ |\ X)$, $P_A(X) \neq P_B(X)$ but $P_A(Y) = P_B(Y)$; where there are affine transformations of $X$ that makes all distributions equivalent. We propose an approach to project the source and target domains into a lower-dimensional, common space, by (1) projecting the domains into the eigenvectors of the empirical covariance matrices of each domain, then (2) finding an orthogonal matrix that minimizes the maximum mean discrepancy between the projections of both domains. For arbitrary affine transformations, there is an inherent unidentifiability problem when performing unsupervised domain adaptation that can be alleviated in the semi-supervised case. We show the effectiveness of our approach in simulated data and in binary digit classification tasks, obtaining improvements up to 48% accuracy when correcting for the domain shift in the data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning to Solve NP-hard Problems: an Application to the CVRP

In this paper, we evaluate the use of Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve a classic combinatorial optimization problem: the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem (CVRP). We formalize this problem in the RL framework and compare two of the most promising RL approaches with traditional solving techniques on a set of benchmark instances. We measure the different approaches with the quality of the solution returned and the time required to return it. We found that despite not returning the best solution, the RL approach has many advantages over traditional solvers. First, the versatility of the framework allows the resolution of more complex combinatorial problems. Moreover, instead of trying to solve a specific instance of the problem, the RL algorithm learns the skills required to solve the problem. The trained policy can then quasi instantly provide a solution to an unseen problem without having to solve it from scratch. Finally, the use of trained models makes the RL solver by far the fastest, and therefore make this approach more suited for commercial use where the user experience is paramount. Techniques like Knowledge Transfer can also be used to improve the training efficiency of the algorithm and help solve bigger and more complex problems.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

HYLDA: End-to-end Hybrid Learning Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

In this paper we address the problem of training a LiDAR semantic segmentation network using a fully-labeled source dataset and a target dataset that only has a small number of labels. To this end, we develop a novel image-to-image translation engine, and couple it with a LiDAR semantic segmentation network, resulting in an integrated domain adaptation architecture we call HYLDA. To train the system end-to-end, we adopt a diverse set of learning paradigms, including 1) self-supervision on a simple auxiliary reconstruction task, 2) semi-supervised training using a few available labeled target domain frames, and 3) unsupervised training on the fake translated images generated by the image-to-image translation stage, together with the labeled frames from the source domain. In the latter case, the semantic segmentation network participates in the updating of the image-to-image translation engine. We demonstrate experimentally that HYLDA effectively addresses the challenging problem of improving generalization on validation data from the target domain when only a few target labeled frames are available for training. We perform an extensive evaluation where we compare HYLDA against strong baseline methods using two publicly available LiDAR semantic segmentation datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Emergence of Machine Language: Towards Symbolic Intelligence with Neural Networks

Representation is a core issue in artificial intelligence. Humans use discrete language to communicate and learn from each other, while machines use continuous features (like vector, matrix, or tensor in deep neural networks) to represent cognitive patterns. Discrete symbols are low-dimensional, decoupled, and have strong reasoning ability, while continuous features are high-dimensional, coupled, and have incredible abstracting capabilities. In recent years, deep learning has developed the idea of continuous representation to the extreme, using millions of parameters to achieve high accuracies. Although this is reasonable from the statistical perspective, it has other major problems like lacking interpretability, poor generalization, and is easy to be attacked. Since both paradigms have strengths and weaknesses, a better choice is to seek reconciliation. In this paper, we make an initial attempt towards this direction. Specifically, we propose to combine symbolism and connectionism principles by using neural networks to derive a discrete representation. This process is highly similar to human language, which is a natural combination of discrete symbols and neural systems, where the brain processes continuous signals and represents intelligence via discrete language. To mimic this functionality, we denote our approach as machine language. By designing an interactive environment and task, we demonstrated that machines could generate a spontaneous, flexible, and semantic language through cooperation. Moreover, through experiments we show that discrete language representation has several advantages compared with continuous feature representation, from the aspects of interpretability, generalization, and robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DeepSpeed-MoE: Advancing Mixture-of-Experts Inference and Training to Power Next-Generation AI Scale

Samyam Rajbhandari, Conglong Li, Zhewei Yao, Minjia Zhang, Reza Yazdani Aminabadi, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Jeff Rasley, Yuxiong He. As the training of giant dense models hits the boundary on the availability and capability of the hardware resources today, Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models become one of the most promising model architectures due to their significant training cost reduction compared to a quality-equivalent dense model. Its training cost saving is demonstrated from encoder-decoder models (prior works) to a 5x saving for auto-aggressive language models (this work along with parallel explorations). However, due to the much larger model size and unique architecture, how to provide fast MoE model inference remains challenging and unsolved, limiting its practical usage. To tackle this, we present DeepSpeed-MoE, an end-to-end MoE training and inference solution as part of the DeepSpeed library, including novel MoE architecture designs and model compression techniques that reduce MoE model size by up to 3.7x, and a highly optimized inference system that provides 7.3x better latency and cost compared to existing MoE inference solutions. DeepSpeed-MoE offers an unprecedented scale and efficiency to serve massive MoE models with up to 4.5x faster and 9x cheaper inference compared to quality-equivalent dense models. We hope our innovations and systems help open a promising path to new directions in the large model landscape, a shift from dense to sparse MoE models, where training and deploying higher-quality models with fewer resources becomes more widely possible.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy