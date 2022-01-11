ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A facility for radiation hardness studies based on a medical cyclotron

By John Anders, Saverio Braccini, Tommaso Stefano Carzaniga, Pierluigi Casolaro, Meghranjana Chatterjee, Gaia Dellepiane, Laura Franconi, Lea Halser, Armin Ilg, Isidre Mateu, Federico Meloni, Claudia Merlassino, Antonio Miucci, Roman M"uller, Marco Rimoldi, Michele Weber
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

John Anders, Saverio Braccini, Tommaso Stefano Carzaniga, Pierluigi Casolaro, Meghranjana Chatterjee, Gaia Dellepiane, Laura Franconi, Lea Halser, Armin Ilg, Isidre Mateu, Federico Meloni, Claudia Merlassino, Antonio Miucci, Roman M"uller, Marco Rimoldi, Michele Weber. The development of instrumentation for operation in high-radiation environments represents a challenge in various research fields,...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Gas-plasma based generation of broadband THz radiation with 640 mW average power

We present a high-power source of broadband terahertz radiation covering the whole THz spectral region (0.1-30 THz). The two-color gas plasma generation process is driven by a state-of-the-art Ytterbium fiber chirped pulse amplification system based on coherent combination of 16 rod-type amplifiers. Prior to the THz generation, the pulses are spectrally broadened in a multi-pass-cell and compressed to 37 fs with a pulse-energy of 1.3 mJ at a repetition rate of 500 kHz. A gas-jet scheme has been employed for the THz generation, increasing the efficiency of the process to 0.1%. The air-biased-coherent-detection scheme is implemented to characterize the full bandwidth of the generated radiation. A THz average power of 640 mW is generated, which is the highest THz average power achieved to date. This makes this source suitable for a variety of applications, e.g. spectroscopy of strongly absorbing samples or driving nonlinear effects for the studies of material properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

DEMO ion cyclotron heating: status of ITER-type antenna design

M. Usoltceva, V. Bobkov, H. Faugel, T. Franke, A. Kostic, R. Maggiora, D. Milanesio, V. Maquet, R. Ochoukov, W.Tierens, F. Zeus, W. Zhang. The ITER ICRF system will gain in complexity relative to the existing systems on modern devices, and the same will hold true for DEMO. The accumulated experience can help greatly in designing an ICRF system for DEMO. In this paper the current status of the pre-conceptual design of the DEMO ICRF antenna and some related components is presented. While many aspects strongly resemble the ITER system, in some design solutions we had to take an alternative route to be able to adapt to DEMO specific. One of the key points is the toroidal antenna extent needed for the requested ICRF heating performance, achieved by splitting the antenna in halves, with appropriate installation. Modelling of the so far largest ICRF antenna in RAPLICASOL and associated challenges are presented. Calculation are benchmarked with TOPICA. Results of the analysis of the latest model and an outlook for future steps are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Galilean-transformed solitons and supercontinuum generation in dispersive media

The Galilean transformation is a universal operation connecting the coordinates of a dynamical system, which move relative to each other with a constant speed. In the context of exact solutions of the universal nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE), inducing a Galilean velocity (GV) to the pulse involves a frequency shift to satisfy the symmetry of the wave equation. As such, the Galilean transformation has been deemed to be not applicable to wave groups in nonlinear dispersive media. In this paper, we demonstrate that in a wave tank generated Galilean transformed envelope and Peregrine solitons show clear variations from their respective pure dynamics on the water surface. The type of deviations depends on the sign of the GV and can be captured by the modified NLSE or the Euler equations. Moreover, we show that positive Galilean-translated envelope soliton pulses exhibit self-modulation. While designated GS and wave steepness values expedite multi-soliton dynamics, the strong focusing of such higher-order coherent waves inevitably lead to the generation of supercontinua as a result of soliton fission. We anticipate that kindred experimental and numerical studies might be implemented in other dispersive wave guides governed by nonlinearity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Novel Skeleton-Based Human Activity Discovery Technique Using Particle Swarm Optimization with Gaussian Mutation

Human activity discovery aims to distinguish the activities performed by humans, without any prior information of what defines each activity. Most methods presented in human activity recognition are supervised, where there are labeled inputs to train the system. In reality, it is difficult to label data because of its huge volume and the variety of activities performed by humans. In this paper, a novel unsupervised approach is proposed to perform human activity discovery in 3D skeleton sequences. First, important frames are selected based on kinetic energy. Next, the displacement of joints, set of statistical, angles, and orientation features are extracted to represent the activities information. Since not all extracted features have useful information, the dimension of features is reduced using PCA. Most human activity discovery proposed are not fully unsupervised. They use pre-segmented videos before categorizing activities. To deal with this, we used the fragmented sliding time window method to segment the time series of activities with some overlapping. Then, activities are discovered by a novel hybrid particle swarm optimization with a Gaussian mutation algorithm to avoid getting stuck in the local optimum. Finally, k-means is applied to the outcome centroids to overcome the slow rate of PSO. Experiments on three datasets have been presented and the results show the proposed method has superior performance in discovering activities in all evaluation parameters compared to the other state-of-the-art methods and has increased accuracy of at least 4 % on average. The code is available here: this https URL.
SCIENCE
#Particle Radiation#Radiation Dose#Cyclotron#Hardness
arxiv.org

Counterion atmosphere around DNA double helix: trapping of counterions at the nanoscale

DNA is strong polyelectrolyte macromolecule making metal ions (counterions) condense to a cloud around the double helix. The counterions may be localized outside the macromolecule and inside the minor and major grooves of the double helix. In the present work, the distribution of condensed counterions between inner and outer regions of DNA has been studied using the approaches of counterion condensation theory. The results have shown that the number of counterions trapped inside the macromolecule should be greater than 0.16 per one phosphate group. The maximal number of counterions that may be localized inside the DNA double helix is limited to about 0.4 per one phosphate group and it is much lower than the total number of condensed counterions. To analyze the structure of counterion cloud the molecular dynamics simulations of \emph{B}-DNA with K$^{+}$ counterions have been performed. The obtained number of the counterions trapped inside the grooves of the double helix is about 0.22$\pm$0.06 per one phosphate group that agree with the model estimations. The developed model describes general features of the structure of counterion cloud around DNA and is able to predict the number of counterions inside the grooves of the double helix.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The role of plasma instabilities in relativistic radiation mediated shocks: stability analysis and particle-in-cell simulations

Relativistic radiation mediated shocks (RRMS) likely form in prodigious cosmic explosions. The structure and emission of such shocks is regulated by copious production of electron-positron pairs inside the shock transition layer. It has been pointed out recently that substantial abundance of positrons inside the shock leads to a velocity separation of the different plasma constituents, which is expected to induce a rapid growth of plasma instabilities. In this paper, we study the hierarchy of plasma microinstabilities growing in an electron-ion plasma loaded with pairs and subject to a radiation force. Linear stability analysis indicates that such a system is unstable to the growth of various plasma modes which ultimately become dominated by a current filamentation instability driven by the relative drift between the ions and the pairs. These results are validated by particle-in-cell simulations that further probe the nonlinear regime of the instabilities, and the pair-ion coupling in the microturbulent electromagnetic field. Based on this analysis, we derive a reduced transport equation for the particles via pitch angle scattering in the microturbulence and demonstrate that it can couple the different species and lead to nonadiabatic compression via a Joule-like heating. The heating of the pairs and, conceivably, the formation of nonthermal distributions, arising from the microturbulence, can affect the observed shock breakout signal in ways unaccounted for by current single-fluid models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dose and Fluence Distributions of the Primary and Secondary Particles in Biological Material Irradiated by $^{252}$Cf Fission Neutrons and d-Be Generated Neutrons

For understanding the biological effects of neutrons, predictions of the secondary charged particle distributions by neutron irradiation are needed in biophysical models. We have performed detailed Monte-Carlo simulations using the PHITS computer code of the the dose and fluence spectra of charged particles in the biological materials irradiated by neutron beams with energies below 10 MeV. We compare the results for two different neutron spectra used in radiobiology experiments; the spontaneous fission neutron spectrum of $^{252}$Cf, and a 4 MeV d-Be generated neutron spectrum. The results show that over 90% of the dose and fluence are from secondary protons, which are low energy (<2 MeV) and high LET, and indicate higher secondary charged particle fluence near the surface compared to the deep tissue regions in a mouse. It is also suggested that the different neutron sources considered result in largely similar types of secondary particles with modestly varying fluence distributions.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Thermalization of a spin chain strongly coupled to its environment

We study the thermalization of individual spins of a short XYZ Heisenberg chain with strongly coupled thermal leads by checking the consistency of two-time correlations with the fluctuation-dissipation theorem. To compute these correlations we develop and apply a general numerical method for chains of quantum systems, where each system may couple strongly to a structured environment. The method combines the process tensor formalism for general (possibly non-Markovian) open quantum systems with time evolving block decimation for 1D chains. It systematically reduces the numerical complexity originating from system-environment correlations before integrating them into the full many-body problem, making a wide range of applications numerically feasible. Our results show the complete thermalization of the chain when coupled to a single bath, and reveal distinct effective temperatures in low, mid, and high frequency regimes when placed between a hot and a cold bath.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Very Local Interstellar Medium Revealed by Complete Solar Cycle of Interstellar Neutral Helium Observations with IBEX

P. Swaczyna, M. A. Kubiak, M. Bzowski, J. Bower, S. A. Fuselier, A. Galli, D. Heirtzler, D. J. McComas, E. Möbius, F. Rahmanifard, N. A. Schwadron. The IBEX-Lo instrument on board the Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) mission samples interstellar neutral (ISN) helium atoms penetrating the heliosphere from the very local interstellar medium (VLISM). In this study, we analyze the IBEX-Lo ISN helium observations covering a complete solar cycle, from 2009 through 2020 using a comprehensive uncertainty analysis including statistical and systematic sources.W e employ the Warsaw Test Particle Model to simulate ISN helium fluxes at IBEX, which are subsequently compared with the observed count rate in the three lowest energy steps of IBEX-Lo. The $\chi^2$ analysis shows that the ISN helium flows from ecliptic $(\lambda,\beta)=(255.59^{\circ}\pm0.23^{\circ}, 5.14^{\circ}\pm0.08^{\circ})$, with speed $v_\text{HP}=25.86\pm0.21$ km s$^{-1}$ and temperature $T_\text{HP}=7450\pm140$ K at the heliopause. Accounting for gravitational attraction and elastic collisions, the ISN helium speed and temperature in the pristine VLISM far from the heliopause are $v_\text{VLISM}=25.9$ km s$^{-1}$ and $T_\text{VLISM}=6150$ K, respectively. The time evolution of the ISN helium fluxes at 1 au over 12 years suggests significant changes in the IBEX-Lo detection efficiency, higher ionization rates of ISN helium atoms in the heliosphere than assumed in the model, or an additional unaccounted signal source in the analyzed observations. Nevertheless, we do not find any indication of the evolution of the derived parameters of ISN helium over the period analyzed. Finally, we argue that the continued operation of IBEX-Lo to overlap with the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be pivotal in tracking possible physical changes in the VLISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bond order via cavity-mediated interactions

We numerically study the phase diagram of bosons tightly trapped in the lowest band of an optical lattice and dispersively coupled to a single-mode cavity field. The dynamics is encompassed by an extended Bose-Hubbard model. Here, the cavity-mediated interactions are described by a two-body potential term with a global range and by a correlated tunnelling term where the hopping amplitude depends on a global observable. We determine the ground state properties in one dimension by means of the density matrix renormalization group algorithm, focusing in particular on the effects due to the correlated tunnelling. The latter is responsible for the onset of bond order. We discuss the resulting phases for different geometries that correspond to different relative strengths of the correlated tunnelling coefficient. We finally analyze the scaling of entanglement entropy in the gapless bond ordered phases that appear entirely due to global interactions and determine the corresponding central charges.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Adaptive Transfer Learning for Plant Phenotyping

Plant phenotyping (Guo et al. 2021; Pieruschka et al. 2019) focuses on studying the diverse traits of plants related to the plants' growth. To be more specific, by accurately measuring the plant's anatomical, ontogenetical, physiological and biochemical properties, it allows identifying the crucial factors of plants' growth in different environments. One commonly used approach is to predict the plant's traits using hyperspectral reflectance (Yendrek et al. 2017; Wang et al. 2021). However, the data distributions of the hyperspectral reflectance data in plant phenotyping might vary in different environments for different plants. That is, it would be computationally expansive to learn the machine learning models separately for one plant in different environments. To solve this problem, we focus on studying the knowledge transferability of modern machine learning models in plant phenotyping. More specifically, this work aims to answer the following questions. (1) How is the performance of conventional machine learning models, e.g., partial least squares regression (PLSR), Gaussian process regression (GPR) and multi-layer perceptron (MLP), affected by the number of annotated samples for plant phenotyping? (2) Whether could the neural network based transfer learning models improve the performance of plant phenotyping? (3) Could the neural network based transfer learning be improved by using infinite-width hidden layers for plant phenotyping?
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theory of charge and spin pumping in atomic-scale spiral magnets

An Archimedean screw is a classical pump that exploits the equivalence of rotation and translation in helices. Similarly, a spin spiral texture can pump charge and spin by rotating at a frequency $\omega$. In the present paper, we study these pumping phenomena within a microscopic quantum model by both perturbation theory and numerical simulations. Inside the spiral region, the spin polarization and charge current are linear in $\omega$ whereas the spin current is $\omega^2$ for small $\omega$. We find that the charge current is related to the mixed momentum-phason Berry phase, which can be viewed as a novel approximate realization of a Thouless pump. It is nearly quantized in spirals with short pitch $\lambda$ but decays with $\lambda^{-1}$ for longer pitches, unlike true Thouless pumps or Archimedian screws. Moreover, we study the onset of non-adiabaticity (large $\omega$), the impact of attached non-magnetic or magnetic contacts, and the real-time evolution of the transport observables. Finally, we analyze the effects of disorders which, surprisingly, might enhance the spin current but suppress the charge current.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum Fisher information maximization in an unbalanced interferometer

In this paper we provide the answer to the following question: given an arbitrary pure input state and a general, unbalanced, Mach-Zehnder interferometer, what transmission coefficient of the first beam splitter maximizes the quantum Fisher information (QFI)? We consider this question for both single- and two-parameter QFI, or, in other words, with or without having access to an external phase reference. We give analytical results for all involved scenarios. It turns out that, for a large class of input states, the balanced (50/50) scenario yields the optimal two-parameter QFI, however this is far from being a universal truth. When it comes to the single-parameter QFI, the balanced scenario is rarely the optimal one and an unbalanced interferometer can bring a significant advantage over the balanced case. We also state the condition imposed upon the input state so that no metrological advantage can be exploited via an external phase reference. Finally, we illustrate and discuss our assertions through a number of examples, including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian input states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Doppler shifts of resonant fluorescence spectrum for a two-level 85Rb atom via multiphoton Compton scattering

Usually, it's difficult for us to observe the Compton Scattering in an atom. One way to overcome this difficult is using multi-photon collide with an atom, which will come into being multi-photon Compton Scattering (MCS) phenomenon. Thus, we can investigate the MCS process in visible light region. During the MCS process, the cluster atoms moving as a whole, namely atomic Dicke states, the multi-photon interacting with cluster atoms. We can observe a significant Doppler shift of resonant fluorescence spectrum(RFS)in a room-temperature two-levelatomic system. In this paper, we present a detail analysis of the physics mechanism of the Doppler shift and propose a method to measure the component of the Dicke states (the atomic polymers with different masses)by using the Doppler shift of the RFS.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral Power-law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration in Multiple Flare Magnetic Islands

We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ab initio wavefunction analysis of electron removal quasi-particle state of NdNiO$_2$ with fully correlated quantum chemical methods

The discovery of superconductivity in hole-doped infinite-layer NdNiO$_2$ -- a transition metal (TM) oxide that is both isostructural and isoelectronic to cuprate superconductors -- has lead to renewed enthusiasm in the hope of understanding the origin of unconventional superconductivity. Here, we investigate the electron-removal states in infinite-layered Ni$^{1+}$ oxide, NdNiO$_2$, which mimics hole-doping, with the state-of-the-art many-body multireference quantum chemistry methods. From the analysis of the many-body wavefunction, we find that the hole-doped $d^8$ ground state of NdNiO$_2$ is very different from the $d^8$ ground state in isostructural cuprate analog CaCuO$_2$, although the parent $d^9$ ground states are for the most part identical. We show that the doped hole in NdNiO$_2$ mainly localizes on the Ni $3d_{x^2-y^2}$ orbital to form a closed-shell singlet, and this singlet configuration contributes to $\sim$40% of the wavefunction. In contrast, in CaCuO$_2$ the Zhang-Rice singlet configurations contribute to $\sim$65% of the wavefunction. With the help of the quantum information concept of entanglement entropy, we quantify the different types of electronic correlations in the nickelate and cuprate compounds and find that the dynamic radial-type correlations within the Ni $d$ manifold are persistent in hole-doped NdNiO$_2$. As a result, the $d^8$ multiplet effects are stronger and the additional hole foot-print is more three-dimensional in NdNiO$_2$. Our analysis shows that the most commonly used three-band Hubbard model employed to express the doped scenario in cuprates represents $\sim$90% of the $d^8$ wavefunction for CaCuO$_2$, but such a model grossly approximates the $d^8$ wavefunction for NdNiO$_2$ as it only stands for $\sim$60% of the wavefunction.
PHYSICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Study finds copper-based chemicals might be leading to ozone layer depletion

California [US], January 15 (ANI): A new study has found that copper released into the environment from brake pads, antifouling paints, and other sources may be contributing significantly to stratospheric ozone depletion. The research has been published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. UC Berkeley geochemists showed that copper in soil...
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Range separation of the Coulomb hole

A range-separation of the Coulomb hole into two components, one of them being predominant at long interelectronic separations (hcI ) and the other at short distances (hcII ), is exhaustively analyzed throughout various examples that put forward the most relevant features of this approach and how they can be used to develop efficient ways to capture electron correlation. We show that hcI , which only depends on the first-order reduced density matrix, can be used to identify molecules with a predominant nondynamic correlation regime and differentiate between two types of nondynamic correlation, types A and B. Through the asymptotic properties of the hole components, we explain how hcI can retrieve the long-range part of electron correlation. We perform an exhaustive analysis of the hydrogen molecule in a minimal basis set, dissecting the hole contributions into spin components. We also analyze the simplest molecule presenting a dispersion interaction and how hcII helps identify it. The study of several atoms in different spin states reveals that the Coulomb hole components distinguish correlation regimes that are not apparent from the entire hole. The results of this work hold the promise to aid in developing new electronic structure methods that efficiently capture electron correlation.
PHYSICS

