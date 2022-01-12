ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ultrasonography-based approach for optical diagnostics and phototherapy treatment strategies

By Akhil Kallepalli, James Halls, David B. James, Mark A. Richardson
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Currently, diagnostic medicine uses a multitude of tools ranging from ionising radiation to histology analysis. With advances in piezoelectric crystal technology, high-frequency ultrasound imaging has developed to achieve comparatively high resolution without the drawbacks of ionising radiation. This...

arxiv.org

Harvard Health

Chemical in plastics and personal care products linked to heart disease

Exposure to chemicals called phthalates, found in commonly used plastics, may be linked to a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, a new study finds. Sometimes referred to as plasticizers, phthalates make vinyl plastics soft and flexible. They are widely used in industrial food processing, medical devices, and vinyl building products, and also found in personal care products such as shampoos and lotions.
SCIENCE
geekwire.com

Vir to extend COVID-19 treatment approach to HIV, malaria with $50M from Gates Foundation

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $40 million in equity investment and $10 million in grant funding to Vir Biotechnology for the development of therapies against HIV and Malaria, Vir announced Friday. San Francisco-based Vir developed the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab with Glaxo Smith Kline, which the U.S. government has been buying to fight Omicron. The new initiative will extend the treatment approach and includes a clinical trial to test the ability of therapeutic antibodies to suppress HIV in a durable, vaccine-like way. Vir was co-founded by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center investigator Larry Corey.
SCIENCE
tufts.edu

Light-based cancer treatments

A team of researchers from the biomedical engineering lab of Tufts University Assistant Professor Srivalleesha Mallidi and from NanoHybrids Inc. utilized photoacoustic nanodroplets to deliver oxygen to hypoxic regions of tumors to enhance light-based cancer therapies. They detailed their work in a paper published in a recent edition of the journal Photoacoustics.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Future Treatment Approaches for HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: Dr Kim, do you notice anything with your medical oncologists pattern wise in terms of how they approach these patients?. Edward Kim, MD: Our medical oncologists see them when the patients progress on the systemic therapy. We have inside discussions that for individuals who may have issues coming in, either they live far away and certainly not in New York, but elsewhere, rural areas, maybe an oral agent is easier than coming in for infusions every couple of weeks, 3 to 4 weeks, or whatever the regimen would be. That may be a potential advantage in that type of situation. The majority of our patients now, with the IMbrave150 data, tend to get atezo-bev [atezolizumab plus bevacizumab] first line as long as all those issues aren’t in play for the hypertension, varices, etc. We will combine them with locoregional therapy, usually Y-90 [yttrium-90 radioembolization]. And there are no data to really support this, but we’ve started with the atezolizumab component and held the bevacizumab due to issues with transarterial therapies in bevacizumab, and then once they receive the Y-90 or a chemoembolization, start the bevacizumab component right afterward. But again, this is all in the setting of a multidisciplinary conference.
HEALTH
himss.org

EMRAM Evolution Takes Outcomes-Driven Approach to Measurement and Strategy

HIMSS has innovated its flagship maturity model, EMRAM (the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model), to reflect the priorities of today’s health systems toward measuring clinical outcomes, patient engagement and use of digital technologies and EMRs to support excellence in patient care. The modernized EMRAM, launched Jan. 1, 2022, takes...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Once-a-Day Dolutegravir-Based Treatment Is Effective at Suppressing HIV in Children

Study results show that these regimens increased the chances of treatment success among individuals aged 3 to 18 years compared to standard therapeutics. A once-a-day antiretroviral medicine is more effective at suppressing HIV than standard treatments, as well as easier for children to take and at a low cost, according to investigators at the University College London.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Treatment Strategies for Resectable NSCLC in Asia, With a Focus on Stage IB Disease

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: Let’s come back to talk about module 2, which is on the adjuvant situation. There’s a lot of new stuff coming out on early stage disease, including immunotherapy, and also last year with the ADAURA study. It’s ground shaking for the whole adjuvant world for lung cancer. Why don’t we start with a bit about the standard of practice of resectable lung cancer in China, Korea, and Japan? This time, why don’t I start with China? Let’s start with Yi-Long. What’s the standard practice for resectable lung cancer in China?
CANCER
AFP

US approves new antibody treatment -- for arthritic cats

Good news for senior felines hoping to get a spring back in their step. Because cats are not good at directly conveying their symptoms, researchers asked their owners about their animals' level of impairment doing activities like jumping onto furniture, using their litter box, or grooming, and compared their abilities to before they developed osteoarthritis. 
ANIMALS
cancernetwork.com

First-Line Targeted Treatment Approach Appears Efficacious for Older CLL Population

A pooled analysis indicated that patients who were 80 years or older had efficacious responses to targeted therapies for chronic lymphocytic leukemia regardless of coexisting conditions and organ dysfunction. Patients 80 years or older with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who received treatment with a targeted therapy experienced benefit regardless of the...
CANCER
Medical Daily

Omicron: 3 Promising Treatments To Turn To When Sick With New Variant Of Concern

The omicron variant is now the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. With this latest development in the ongoing pandemic, many people fear the aftermath of omicron’s sudden and faster takeover than the delta variant. However, experts are also confident that certain treatments can effectively cure the infection caused by the virus. Below are three of them.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Daratumumab in multiple myeloma: Reassessment shows hint of considerable added benefit

An early benefit assessment conducted by the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) in 2020 already addressed the question of whether daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone provides an added benefit in comparison with the appropriate comparator therapy to adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (cancer of the bone marrow) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. That assessment showed a hint of a minor added benefit.
CANCER
arxiv.org

A machine learning-based classification approach for phase diagram prediction

The determination of phase diagrams is one of the central tasks in materials science. When exploring new materials whose phase diagram is unknown, experimentalists often look up for the known phase diagrams of similar systems beforehand in an attempt to select the key experiments to be performed. To enhance this practical strategy, we challenge to estimate unknown phase diagrams from known phase diagrams by a machine-learning based classification approach. As a proof-of-concept, the focus is placed on predicting the number of coexisting phases across an isothermal section of each of the ternaries of the Al-Cu-Mg-Si-Zn system from the other phase diagrams. To increase the prediction accuracy, we introduce new descriptors generated from the thermodynamic properties of the elements and CALPHAD extrapolations from lower-order systems. Using random forest method, 84% prediction accuracy is achieved. The proposed approach represents a promising tool to assist the investigator in developing new materials and determining phase equilibria efficiently.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Janus kinase-targeting therapies in rheumatology: a mechanisms-based approach

The four Janus kinase (JAK) proteins and seven signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) transcription factors mediate intracellular signal transduction downstream of cytokine receptors, which are implicated in the pathology of autoimmune, allergic and inflammatory diseases. Development of targeted small-molecule therapies such as JAK inhibitors, which have varied selective inhibitory profiles, has enabled a paradigm shift in the treatment of diverse disorders. JAK inhibitors suppress intracellular signalling mediated by multiple cytokines involved in the pathological processes of rheumatoid arthritis and many other immune and inflammatory diseases, and therefore have the capacity to target multiple aspects of those diseases. In addition to rheumatoid arthritis, JAK inhibition has potential for treatment of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus, spondyloarthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and alopecia areata, in which stimulation of innate immunity activates adaptive immunity, leading to generation of autoreactive T cells and activation and differentiation of B cells. JAK inhibitors are also effective in the treatment of allergic disorders, such as atopic dermatitis, and can even be used for the COVID-19-related cytokine storm. Mechanism-based treatments targeting JAK"“STAT pathways have the potential to provide positive outcomes by minimizing the use of glucocorticoids and/or non-specific immunosuppressants in the treatment of systemic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

REST: Debiased Social Recommendation via Reconstructing Exposure Strategies

The recommendation system, relying on historical observational data to model the complex relationships among the users and items, has achieved great success in real-world applications. Selection bias is one of the most important issues of the existing observational data based approaches, which is actually caused by multiple types of unobserved exposure strategies (e.g. promotions and holiday effects). Though various methods have been proposed to address this problem, they are mainly relying on the implicit debiasing techniques but not explicitly modeling the unobserved exposure strategies. By explicitly Reconstructing Exposure STrategies (REST in short), we formalize the recommendation problem as the counterfactual reasoning and propose the debiased social recommendation method. In REST, we assume that the exposure of an item is controlled by the latent exposure strategies, the user, and the item. Based on the above generation process, we first provide the theoretical guarantee of our method via identification analysis. Second, we employ a variational auto-encoder to reconstruct the latent exposure strategies, with the help of the social networks and the items. Third, we devise a counterfactual reasoning based recommendation algorithm by leveraging the recovered exposure strategies. Experiments on four real-world datasets, including three published datasets and one private WeChat Official Account dataset, demonstrate significant improvements over several state-of-the-art methods.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Problems for Robust Discrete Optimization

Robust discrete optimization is a highly active field of research where a plenitude of combinations between decision criteria, uncertainty sets and underlying nominal problems are considered. Usually, a robust problem becomes harder to solve than its nominal counterpart, even if it remains in the same complexity class. For this reason, specialized solution algorithms have been developed. To further drive the development of stronger solution algorithms and to facilitate the comparison between methods, a set of benchmark instances is necessary but so far missing. In this paper we propose a further step towards this goal by proposing several instance generation procedures for combinations of min-max, min-max regret, two-stage and recoverable robustness with interval, discrete or budgeted uncertainty sets. Besides sampling methods that go beyond the simple uniform sampling method that is the de-facto standard to produce instances, also optimization models to construct hard instances are considered. Using a selection problem for the nominal ground problem, we are able to generate instances that are several orders of magnitudes harder to solve than uniformly sampled instances when solving them with a general mixed-integer programming solver. All instances and generator codes are made available online.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

