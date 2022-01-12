An ultrasonography-based approach for optical diagnostics and phototherapy treatment strategies

Aparna Kalyan, MD: Dr Kim, do you notice anything with your medical oncologists pattern wise in terms of how they approach these patients?. Edward Kim, MD: Our medical oncologists see them when the patients progress on the systemic therapy. We have inside discussions that for individuals who may have issues coming in, either they live far away and certainly not in New York, but elsewhere, rural areas, maybe an oral agent is easier than coming in for infusions every couple of weeks, 3 to 4 weeks, or whatever the regimen would be. That may be a potential advantage in that type of situation. The majority of our patients now, with the IMbrave150 data, tend to get atezo-bev [atezolizumab plus bevacizumab] first line as long as all those issues aren’t in play for the hypertension, varices, etc. We will combine them with locoregional therapy, usually Y-90 [yttrium-90 radioembolization]. And there are no data to really support this, but we’ve started with the atezolizumab component and held the bevacizumab due to issues with transarterial therapies in bevacizumab, and then once they receive the Y-90 or a chemoembolization, start the bevacizumab component right afterward. But again, this is all in the setting of a multidisciplinary conference.

