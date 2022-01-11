ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CLOVER Robot: A Minimally Actuated Jumping Robotic Platform for Space Exploration

By Alejandro Macario-Rojas, Ben Parslew, Andrew Weightman, Katharine L. Smith
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Robots have been critical instruments to space exploration by providing access to environments beyond human limitations. Jumping robot concepts are attractive solutions to negotiate complex terrain. However, among the engineering challenges to overcome to enable jumping robot...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

The Surface of the Moon is Electrically Charged, Which Could Allow a Hovering Robot to Explore it

Let’s not sugarcoat it. Exploring the Moon is not for the faint of heart! It’s an airless body, which means there is no atmosphere, the surface temperatures are extreme, and there’s lots of radiation. The low gravity also means you can never really walk on the surface and have to bounce around in a bulky spacesuit until you fall over. And you can bet your bottom dollar people will make a supercut of the footage someday (see below). Then there’s that awful moondust (aka. lunar regolith), which is electrostatically charged and sticks to EVERYTHING!
ASTRONOMY
techacute.com

Robotic Platforms Accelerate Directed Evolution of Molecules

Are you familiar with directed evolution? Normally evolution is a very slow process that requires millennia, not decades, to show for significant changes and genetic mutations. Can robotics have a place in this kind of science? However, there have been scientific breakthroughs that allow researchers to speed up this process heavily, giving them the option to create new proteins and other molecules in their lab rapidly.
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Next-Gen Cleaning Robots

On the first day of CES 2022 Pudu Robotics debuted one of its newest commercial service robot innovations, the Afra C1 Cleaning Robot. This product marks Pudu Robotics' first foray into the commercial cleaning robot market and it has plans to expand its hygiene and sanitation services at a time when the world needs them most.
ELECTRONICS
designboom.com

CES 2022: human-like beomni 1.0 robot is here to assist, from medicine to space

Beomni 1.0 is an artificial intelligence-enabled robot that, much unlike cybermen from dr who, assists humans with a wide ranging general array of functions, from medical services to manufacturing tasks and working agriculture to, eventually, space construction. unveiled at CES 2022, it is said to be the world’s first fully functional general-purpose robotic system.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Robotics#Engineering#Ro#Applied Physics
TrendHunter.com

Smart Reception Robots

One of the state-of-the-art commercial service robots that Pudu Robotics is showcasing at CES 2022 is KettyBot, an innovative delivery and reception robot. This versatile bot is equipped with an advertisement display, plus features to welcome and guide customers. Optimized for simple and repetitive tasks, KettyBot services guests in a...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Formant is solving the robotic Tower of Babel with a unified platform

The company just closed an $18 million Series A round led by SignalFire, with participation from a selection of VCs and strategic investors, including Hillsven, Pelion, Goodyear Ventures, Thursday Ventures, Ericsson, Picus Capital and Holman Strategic Ventures. “We founded this in 2017, when I left Google and brought my team...
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Robot voices emote, even with minimal training data

Researchers from the University of California-San Diego have presented a new method for making AI-generated voices, such as those used for virtual assistants, more expressive, while requiring only a minimal amount of training. The technique, which translates text to speech, can be applied to voices that never formed part of the system’s training set.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

3DEXPERIENCE Platform and SOLIDWORKS Support FIRST Robotics Teams in 2022 RAPID REACT

DASSAULT SYSTEMES is proud to sponsor all students participating in the 2022 FIRST® Robotics Competition, part of the 2022 RAPID REACTSM presented by The Boeing Company. With our sponsorship, FRC teams can use software tools like SOLIDWORKS Student Edition (desktop) and 3DEXPERIENCE platform cloud Apps xDesign and xShape to design, collaborate and communicate. FIRST teams can work any place on any device with our cloud apps.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Toward Fully Automated Robotic Platform for Remote Auscultation

Since most developed countries are facing an increase in the number of patients per healthcare worker due to a declining birth rate and an aging population, relatively simple and safe diagnosis tasks may need to be performed using robotics and automation technologies, without specialists and hospitals. This study presents an automated robotic platform for remote auscultation, which is a highly cost-effective screening tool for detecting abnormal clinical signs. The developed robotic platform is composed of a 6-degree-of-freedom cooperative robotic arm, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) camera, and a spring-based mechanism holding an electric stethoscope. The platform enables autonomous stethoscope positioning based on external body information acquired using the LiDAR camera-based multi-way registration; the platform also ensures safe and flexible contact, maintaining the contact force within a certain range through the passive mechanism. Our preliminary results confirm that the robotic platform enables estimation of the landing positions required for cardiac examinations based on the depth and landmark information of the body surface. It also handles the stethoscope while maintaining the contact force without relying on the push-in displacement by the robotic arm.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Creation of a Modular Soft Robotic Fish Testing Platform

Research on the co-optimization of soft robotic design and control requires rapid means for real-world validation. Existing creation pipelines do not allow for the swift prototyping of soft robots to quickly test various design configurations and control policies. This work proposes a pipeline for rapid iterative design and fabrication of a miniaturized modular silicone-elastomer-based robotic fish. The modular design allows simple and rapid iterations of robotic fishes with varying configurations to assist current research efforts on the development of design optimization methods. The proposed robotic fish can serve as a standardized test platform on which performance metrics such as thrust and range of motion can be evaluated. We further show the design of an underwater evaluation setup capable of measuring input pressure, tail deformation, and thrust. Multiple robotic fish prototypes with varying stiffness and internal pneumatic chamber configurations are fabricated and experimentally evaluated. The presented flexible modular design principle for the robot and its evaluation platform unlocks the possibilities of more efficient soft robotic fish and will benefit research on design optimization and underwater exploration in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
informnny.com

Meet Alfred, the robot concierge

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Alfred, the Dream Hollywood Hotel’s robot concierge. Alfred was introduced as a way for guests to limit interactions during the pandemic. But room service by robot could also be the answer to the problem of labor shortages plaguing the hotel industry. Alfred performs a...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Cogniteam Nimbus Supports Cloud-Enabled Robot Deployment Powered By NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

Cogniteam integrates NVIDIA Isaac GEMs into Nimbus, streamlining robotics from. development to deployment leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform. Cogniteam announced it is supporting the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform into its cloud- based robotics development and deployment platform, allowing cloud-enabled deployments to. use NVIDIA technology for the first time. More...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

The future of robotics

This article was contributed by Sergey Amosov, CEO of Hardware For Software. The robotics market includes a wide and ever-expanding range of products. After numerous years of collaboration with both eastern and western customers, it’s possible to make predictions about the future evolution of robotics and the robotics industry.
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

HG Robotics VETAL

Cobra International‘s partnership with Thai unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer HG Robotics culminated with the development of an entirely new production concept for the carbon fibre composite flying wing of the “VETAL” vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone.VETAL is a twin-rotor, tail sitting drone that HG Robotics has recently launched for large-scale agricultural surveys, as well as general surveillance monitoring.
TECHNOLOGY
SpaceRef

Designing The Controllers For Robot Manipulators On China's Space Station

In the research, the simulation results of our recursive composite adaptive control algorithm are presented in comparison with the direct adaptive control algorithm. The coordinate frames of the manipulator of the Chinese Space Station are plotted in the Figure . CREDIT Space: Science & Technology. In the process of the...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

UGV-UAV Object Geolocation in Unstructured Environments

David Guttendorf, D.W. Wilson Hamilton, Anne Harris Heckman, Herman Herman, Felix Jonathan, Prasanna Kannappan, Nicholas Mireles, Luis Navarro-Serment, Jean Oh, Wei Pu, Rohan Saxena, Jeff Schneider, Matt Schnur, Carter Tiernan, Trenton Tabor. A robotic system of multiple unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has the potential for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Smart Magnetic Microrobots Learn to Swim with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Swimming microrobots are increasingly developed with complex materials and dynamic shapes and are expected to operate in complex environments in which the system dynamics are difficult to model and positional control of the microrobot is not straightforward to achieve. Deep reinforcement learning is a promising method of autonomously developing robust controllers for creating smart microrobots, which can adapt their behavior to operate in uncharacterized environments without the need to model the system dynamics. Here, we report the development of a smart helical magnetic hydrogel microrobot that used the soft actor critic reinforcement learning algorithm to autonomously derive a control policy which allowed the microrobot to swim through an uncharacterized biomimetic fluidic environment under control of a time varying magnetic field generated from a three-axis array of electromagnets. The reinforcement learning agent learned successful control policies with fewer than 100,000 training steps, demonstrating sample efficiency for fast learning. We also demonstrate that we can fine tune the control policies learned by the reinforcement learning agent by fitting mathematical functions to the learned policy's action distribution via regression. Deep reinforcement learning applied to microrobot control is likely to significantly expand the capabilities of the next generation of microrobots.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

HYLDA: End-to-end Hybrid Learning Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

In this paper we address the problem of training a LiDAR semantic segmentation network using a fully-labeled source dataset and a target dataset that only has a small number of labels. To this end, we develop a novel image-to-image translation engine, and couple it with a LiDAR semantic segmentation network, resulting in an integrated domain adaptation architecture we call HYLDA. To train the system end-to-end, we adopt a diverse set of learning paradigms, including 1) self-supervision on a simple auxiliary reconstruction task, 2) semi-supervised training using a few available labeled target domain frames, and 3) unsupervised training on the fake translated images generated by the image-to-image translation stage, together with the labeled frames from the source domain. In the latter case, the semantic segmentation network participates in the updating of the image-to-image translation engine. We demonstrate experimentally that HYLDA effectively addresses the challenging problem of improving generalization on validation data from the target domain when only a few target labeled frames are available for training. We perform an extensive evaluation where we compare HYLDA against strong baseline methods using two publicly available LiDAR semantic segmentation datasets.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy