Coarse-to-Fine Embedded PatchMatch and Multi-Scale Dynamic Aggregation for Reference-based Super-Resolution

By Bin Xia, Yapeng Tian, Yucheng Hang, Wenming Yang, Qingmin Liao, Jie Zhou
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Reference-based super-resolution (RefSR) has made significant progress in producing realistic textures using an external reference (Ref) image. However, existing RefSR methods obtain high-quality correspondence matchings consuming quadratic computation resources with respect to the input size, limiting its application. Moreover, these approaches usually suffer from...

Comments / 0

arxiv.org

Open Access Dataset for Electromyography based Multi-code Biometric Authentication

Recently, surface electromyogram (EMG) has been proposed as a novel biometric trait for addressing some key limitations of current biometrics, such as spoofing and liveness. The EMG signals possess a unique characteristic: they are inherently different for individuals (biometrics), and they can be customized to realize multi-length codes or passwords (for example, by performing different gestures). However, current EMG-based biometric research has two critical limitations: 1) a small subject pool, compared to other more established biometric traits, and 2) limited to single-session or single-day data sets. In this study, forearm and wrist EMG data were collected from 43 participants over three different days with long separation while they performed static hand and wrist gestures. The multi-day biometric authentication resulted in a median EER of 0.017 for the forearm setup and 0.025 for the wrist setup, comparable to well-established biometric traits suggesting consistent performance over multiple days. The presented large-sample multi-day data set and findings could facilitate further research on EMG-based biometrics and other gesture recognition-based applications.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

DeHIN: A Decentralized Framework for Embedding Large-scale Heterogeneous Information Networks

Modeling heterogeneity by extraction and exploitation of high-order information from heterogeneous information networks (HINs) has been attracting immense research attention in recent times. Such heterogeneous network embedding (HNE) methods effectively harness the heterogeneity of small-scale HINs. However, in the real world, the size of HINs grow exponentially with the continuous introduction of new nodes and different types of links, making it a billion-scale network. Learning node embeddings on such HINs creates a performance bottleneck for existing HNE methods that are commonly centralized, i.e., complete data and the model are both on a single machine. To address large-scale HNE tasks with strong efficiency and effectiveness guarantee, we present \textit{Decentralized Embedding Framework for Heterogeneous Information Network} (DeHIN) in this paper. In DeHIN, we generate a distributed parallel pipeline that utilizes hypergraphs in order to infuse parallelization into the HNE task. DeHIN presents a context preserving partition mechanism that innovatively formulates a large HIN as a hypergraph, whose hyperedges connect semantically similar nodes. Our framework then adopts a decentralized strategy to efficiently partition HINs by adopting a tree-like pipeline. Then, each resulting subnetwork is assigned to a distributed worker, which employs the deep information maximization theorem to locally learn node embeddings from the partition it receives. We further devise a novel embedding alignment scheme to precisely project independently learned node embeddings from all subnetworks onto a common vector space, thus allowing for downstream tasks like link prediction and node classification.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automated Reinforcement Learning: An Overview

Reinforcement Learning and recently Deep Reinforcement Learning are popular methods for solving sequential decision making problems modeled as Markov Decision Processes. RL modeling of a problem and selecting algorithms and hyper-parameters require careful considerations as different configurations may entail completely different performances. These considerations are mainly the task of RL experts; however, RL is progressively becoming popular in other fields where the researchers and system designers are not RL experts. Besides, many modeling decisions, such as defining state and action space, size of batches and frequency of batch updating, and number of timesteps are typically made manually. For these reasons, automating different components of RL framework is of great importance and it has attracted much attention in recent years. Automated RL provides a framework in which different components of RL including MDP modeling, algorithm selection and hyper-parameter optimization are modeled and defined automatically. In this article, we explore the literature and present recent work that can be used in automated RL. Moreover, we discuss the challenges, open questions and research directions in AutoRL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Lawin Transformer: Improving Semantic Segmentation Transformer with Multi-Scale Representations via Large Window Attention

Multi-scale representations are crucial for semantic segmentation. The community has witnessed the flourish of semantic segmentation convolutional neural networks (CNN) exploiting multi-scale contextual information. Motivated by that the vision transformer (ViT) is powerful in image classification, some semantic segmentation ViTs are recently proposed, most of them attaining impressive results but at a cost of computational economy. In this paper, we succeed in introducing multi-scale representations into semantic segmentation ViT via window attention mechanism and further improves the performance and efficiency. To this end, we introduce large window attention which allows the local window to query a larger area of context window at only a little computation overhead. By regulating the ratio of the context area to the query area, we enable the large window attention to capture the contextual information at multiple scales. Moreover, the framework of spatial pyramid pooling is adopted to collaborate with the large window attention, which presents a novel decoder named large window attention spatial pyramid pooling (LawinASPP) for semantic segmentation ViT. Our resulting ViT, Lawin Transformer, is composed of an efficient hierachical vision transformer (HVT) as encoder and a LawinASPP as decoder. The empirical results demonstrate that Lawin Transformer offers an improved efficiency compared to the existing method. Lawin Transformer further sets new state-of-the-art performance on Cityscapes (84.4\% mIoU), ADE20K (56.2\% mIoU) and COCO-Stuff datasets. The code will be released at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cross-SRN: Structure-Preserving Super-Resolution Network with Cross Convolution

It is challenging to restore low-resolution (LR) images to super-resolution (SR) images with correct and clear details. Existing deep learning works almost neglect the inherent structural information of images, which acts as an important role for visual perception of SR results. In this paper, we design a hierarchical feature exploitation network to probe and preserve structural information in a multi-scale feature fusion manner. First, we propose a cross convolution upon traditional edge detectors to localize and represent edge features. Then, cross convolution blocks (CCBs) are designed with feature normalization and channel attention to consider the inherent correlations of features. Finally, we leverage multi-scale feature fusion group (MFFG) to embed the cross convolution blocks and develop the relations of structural features in different scales hierarchically, invoking a lightweight structure-preserving network named as Cross-SRN. Experimental results demonstrate the Cross-SRN achieves competitive or superior restoration performances against the state-of-the-art methods with accurate and clear structural details. Moreover, we set a criterion to select images with rich structural textures. The proposed Cross-SRN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods on the selected benchmark, which demonstrates that our network has a significant advantage in preserving edges.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multimodal Representations Learning Based on Mutual Information Maximization and Minimization and Identity Embedding for Multimodal Sentiment Analysis

Multimodal sentiment analysis (MSA) is a fundamental complex research problem due to the heterogeneity gap between different modalities and the ambiguity of human emotional expression. Although there have been many successful attempts to construct multimodal representations for MSA, there are still two challenges to be addressed: 1) A more robust multimodal representation needs to be constructed to bridge the heterogeneity gap and cope with the complex multimodal interactions, and 2) the contextual dynamics must be modeled effectively throughout the information flow. In this work, we propose a multimodal representation model based on Mutual information Maximization and Minimization and Identity Embedding (MMMIE). We combine mutual information maximization between modal pairs, and mutual information minimization between input data and corresponding features to mine the modal-invariant and task-related information. Furthermore, Identity Embedding is proposed to prompt the downstream network to perceive the contextual information. Experimental results on two public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Super-resolution in Molecular Dynamics Trajectory Reconstruction with Bi-Directional Neural Networks

Molecular dynamics simulations are a cornerstone in science, allowing to investigate from the system's thermodynamics to analyse intricate molecular interactions. In general, to create extended molecular trajectories can be a computationally expensive process, for example, when running $ab-initio$ simulations. Hence, repeating such calculations to either obtain more accurate thermodynamics or to get a higher resolution in the dynamics generated by a fine-grained quantum interaction can be time- and computationally-consuming. In this work, we explore different machine learning (ML) methodologies to increase the resolution of molecular dynamics trajectories on-demand within a post-processing step. As a proof of concept, we analyse the performance of bi-directional neural networks such as neural ODEs, Hamiltonian networks, recurrent neural networks and LSTMs, as well as the uni-directional variants as a reference, for molecular dynamics simulations (here: the MD17 dataset). We have found that Bi-LSTMs are the best performing models; by utilizing the local time-symmetry of thermostated trajectories they can even learn long-range correlations and display high robustness to noisy dynamics across molecular complexity. Our models can reach accuracies of up to 10$^{-4}$ angstroms in trajectory interpolation, while faithfully reconstructing several full cycles of unseen intricate high-frequency molecular vibrations, rendering the comparison between the learned and reference trajectories indistinguishable. The results reported in this work can serve (1) as a baseline for larger systems, as well as (2) for the construction of better MD integrators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Revisiting PGD Attacks for Stability Analysis of Large-Scale Nonlinear Systems and Perception-Based Control

Many existing region-of-attraction (ROA) analysis tools find difficulty in addressing feedback systems with large-scale neural network (NN) policies and/or high-dimensional sensing modalities such as cameras. In this paper, we tailor the projected gradient descent (PGD) attack method developed in the adversarial learning community as a general-purpose ROA analysis tool for large-scale nonlinear systems and end-to-end perception-based control. We show that the ROA analysis can be approximated as a constrained maximization problem whose goal is to find the worst-case initial condition which shifts the terminal state the most. Then we present two PGD-based iterative methods which can be used to solve the resultant constrained maximization problem. Our analysis is not based on Lyapunov theory, and hence requires minimum information of the problem structures. In the model-based setting, we show that the PGD updates can be efficiently performed using back-propagation. In the model-free setting (which is more relevant to ROA analysis of perception-based control), we propose a finite-difference PGD estimate which is general and only requires a black-box simulator for generating the trajectories of the closed-loop system given any initial state. We demonstrate the scalability and generality of our analysis tool on several numerical examples with large-scale NN policies and high-dimensional image observations. We believe that our proposed analysis serves as a meaningful initial step toward further understanding of closed-loop stability of large-scale nonlinear systems and perception-based control.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

C2-CRS: Coarse-to-Fine Contrastive Learning for Conversational Recommender System

Conversational recommender systems (CRS) aim to recommend suitable items to users through natural language conversations. For developing effective CRSs, a major technical issue is how to accurately infer user preference from very limited conversation context. To address issue, a promising solution is to incorporate external data for enriching the context information. However, prior studies mainly focus on designing fusion models tailored for some specific type of external data, which is not general to model and utilize multi-type external data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Likelihood-based Estimation via Annealing for Dynamic Structural Macrofinance Models

Most solved dynamic structural macrofinance models are non-linear and/or non-Gaussian state-space models with high-dimensional and complex structures. We propose an annealed controlled sequential Monte Carlo method that delivers numerically stable and low variance estimators of the likelihood function. The method relies on an annealing procedure to gradually introduce information from observations and constructs globally optimal proposal distributions by solving associated optimal control problems that yield zero variance likelihood estimators. To perform parameter inference, we develop a new adaptive SMC$^2$ algorithm that employs likelihood estimators from annealed controlled sequential Monte Carlo. We provide a theoretical stability analysis that elucidates the advantages of our methodology and asymptotic results concerning the consistency and convergence rates of our SMC$^2$ estimators. We illustrate the strengths of our proposed methodology by estimating two popular macrofinance models: a non-linear new Keynesian dynamic stochastic general equilibrium model and a non-linear non-Gaussian consumption-based long-run risk model.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Sensitivity-based dynamic performance assessment for model predictive control with Gaussian noise

Economic model predictive control and tracking model predictive control are two popular advanced process control strategies used in various of fields. Nevertheless, which one should be chosen to achieve better performance in the presence of noise is uncertain when designing a control system. To this end, a sensitivity-based performance assessment approach is proposed to pre-evaluate the dynamic economic and tracking performance of them in this work. First, their controller gains around the optimal steady state are evaluated by calculating the sensitivities of corresponding constrained dynamic programming problems. Second, the controller gains are substituted into control loops to derive the propagation of process and measurement noise. Subsequently, the Taylor expansion is introduced to simplify the calculation of variance and mean of each variable. Finally, the tracking and economic performance surfaces are plotted and the performance indices are precisely calculated through integrating the objective functions and the probability density functions. Moreover, boundary moving (i.e., back off) and target moving can be pre-configured to guarantee the stability of controlled processes using the proposed approach. Extensive simulations under different cases illustrate the proposed approach can provide useful guidance on performance assessment and controller design.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Keypoint Detection and Description Network Based on the Vessel Structure for Multi-Modal Retinal Image Registration

Aline Sindel (1), Bettina Hohberger (2), Sebastian Fassihi Dehcordi (2), Christian Mardin (2), Robert Lämmer (2), Andreas Maier (1), Vincent Christlein (1) ((1) Pattern Recognition Lab, FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg, (2) Department of Ophthalmology, Universitätsklinikum Erlangen) Ophthalmological imaging utilizes different imaging systems, such as color fundus, infrared, fluorescein angiography,...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coalition Game-based Approach for Improving the QoE of DASH-based Streaming in Multi-servers Scheme

Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP(DASH) is becoming the defacto method for effective video traffic delivery at large scale.Its primer success factor returns to the full autonomy given to the streaming clients making them smarter and enabling decentralized logic of video quality decision at granular video chunks following a pull-based paradigm. However,the pure autonomy of the clients inherently results in an overall selfish environment where each client independently strives to improve its Quality of Experience (QoE). Consequently,the clients will hurt each other,including themselves,due to their limited scope of perception.This shortcoming could be addressed by employing a mechanism that has a global view,hence could efficiently manage the available this http URL this paper,we propose a game theoretical-based approach to address the issue of the client's selfishness in multi-server setup,without affecting its autonomy. Particularly,we employ the coalitional game framework to affect the clients to the best server,ultimately to maximize the overall average quality of the clients while preventing re-buffering.We validate our solution through extensive experiments and showcase the effectiveness of the proposed solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

