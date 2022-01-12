ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

3D Interface Models for Rayleigh-Taylor Problems

By Gavin Pandya, Steve Shkoller
 3 days ago

When two fluids of varying density are subjected to a Rayleigh-Taylor instability, a vorticity distribution is created along the material interface, whose sharp peaks initiate the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, which in turn, causes the material interface to roll up. Conventional grid-based simulations of Rayleigh-Taylor problems may...

Comparison of three different strategies to introduce anisotropic interface properties in a multi-phase-field model

Three different strategies of model parameters determination in an established multi-phase field model were quantitatively compared with emphasis on inclination-dependent interface energy and kinetic coefficient. Both the match to Wulff shape and its shrinkage rates were quantified. Also, the three model modifications were quantitatively compared in the results of triple junction angles, to confirm that only one of the three was thermodynamically consistent for strong anisotropies. Additionally, the combined effect of inclination dependence in GBE and in GB mobility was studied. All simulations were performed over wide intervals of physical cases and various numerical settings at the interface to provide thorough validation of the model.
SCIENCE
The Hybrid Discontinuous Galerkin method for elliptic problems and applications in vertical ocean-slice modeling

Element Method. The Finite Volume Method guarantees local and global mass conservation. A property not satisfied by the Finite Volume Method. On the down side, the Finite Volume Method requires non trivial modifications to attain high order approximations unlike the Finite Volume Method. It has been contended that the Discontinuous Galerkin Method, locally conservative and high order, is a natural progression for Coastal Ocean Modeling. Consequently, as a primer we consider the vertical ocean-slice model with the inclusion of density effects. To solve these non steady Partial Differential Equations, we develop a pressure projection method for solution. We propose a Hybridized Discontinuous Galerkin solution for the required Poisson Problem in each time step. The purpose, is to reduce the computational cost of classical applications of the Discontinuous Galerkin method. The Hybridized Discontinuous Galerkin method is first presented as a general elliptic problem solver. It is shown that a high order implementation yields fast and accurate approximations on coarse meshes.
SCIENCE
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
Local heating due to convective overshooting and the solar modelling problem

Recent hydrodynamical simulations of convection in a solar-like model suggest that penetrative convective flows at the boundary of the convective envelope modify the thermal background in the overshooting layer. Based on these results, we implement in one-dimensional stellar evolution codes a simple prescription to modify the temperature gradient below the convective boundary of a solar model. This simple prescription qualitatively reproduces the behaviour found in the hydrodynamical simulations, namely a local heating and smoothing of the temperature gradient below the convective boundary. We show that introducing local heating in the overshooting layer can reduce the sound-speed discrepancy usually reported between solar models and the structure of the Sun inferred from helioseismology. It also affects key quantities in the convective envelope, such as the density, the entropy, and the speed of sound. These effects could help reduce the discrepancies between solar models and observed constraints based on seismic inversions of the Ledoux discriminant. Since mixing due to overshooting and local heating are the result of the same convective penetration process, the goal of this work is to invite solar modellers to consider both processes for a more consistent approach.
SCIENCE
Bayesian inference on a microstructural, hyperelastic model of tendon deformation

Microstructural models of soft tissue deformation are important in applications including artificial tissue design and surgical planning. The basis of these models, and their advantage over their phenomenological counterparts, is that they incorporate parameters that are directly linked to the tissue's microscale structure and constitutive behaviour and can therefore be used to predict the effects of structural changes to the tissue. Although studies have attempted to determine such parameters using diverse, state-of-the-art, experimental techniques, values ranging over several orders of magnitude have been reported, leading to uncertainty in the true parameter values and creating a need for models that can handle such uncertainty. We derive a microstructural, hyperelastic model for transversely isotropic soft tissues and use it to model the mechanical behaviour of tendons. To account for parameter uncertainty, we employ a Bayesian approach and apply an adaptive Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm to determine posterior probability distributions for the model parameters. The obtained posterior distributions are consistent with parameter measurements previously reported and enable us to quantify the uncertainty in their values for each tendon sample that was modelled. This approach could serve as a prototype for quantifying parameter uncertainty in other soft tissues.
SCIENCE
Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
Symmetries of Thirring models on 3d lattices

We review some recent developments about strongly interacting relativistic Fermi theories in three spacetime dimensions. These models realize the asymptotic safety scenario and are used to describe the low-energy properties of Dirac materials in condensed matter physics. We begin with a general discussion of the symmetries of multi-flavor Fermi systems in arbitrary dimensions. Then we review known results about the critical flavor number $N_\mathrm{crit}$ of Thirring models in three dimensions. Only models with flavor number below $N_\mathrm{crit}$ show a phase transition from a symmetry-broken strong-coupling phase to a symmetric weak-coupling phase. Recent simulations with chiral fermions show that $N_\mathrm{crit}$ is smaller than previously extracted with various non-perturbative methods. Our simulations with chiral SLAC fermions reveal that for four-component flavors $N_\mathrm{crit}=0.80(4)$. This means that all reducible Thirring models with $\Nr=1,2,3,\dots$ show no phase transition with order parameter. Instead we discover footprints of phase transitions without order parameter. These new transitions are probably smooth and could be used to relate the lattice Thirring models to Thirring models in the continuum. For a single irreducible flavor, we provide previously unpublished values for the critical couplings and critical exponents.
SCIENCE
Phase Boundary Segregation in Multicomponent Alloys: A Diffuse-Interface Thermodynamic Model

Microalloying elements tend to segregate to the matrix-precipitate phase boundaries to reduce the interfacial energy. The segregation mechanism is emerging as a novel design strategy for developing precipitation-hardened alloys with significantly improved coarsening resistance for high temperature applications. In this paper, we report a nanoscopic diffuse-interface thermodynamic model that describes multicomponent segregation behavior in two-phase substitutional alloys. Following classical approaches for grain boundaries, we employ the regular solution thermodynamics to establish segregation isotherms. We show that the model recovers the Guttmann multicomponent isotherm describing local interfacial concentrations, and the generalized Gibbs adsorption isotherm that governs the total solute excess and interfacial energy. A variety of multicomponent segregation behaviors are demonstrated for a model two-phase quaternary alloy. The nature of interfacial parameters and the resulting analytic solutions make the model amenable for parameterization and comparison with atomistic calculations and experimental characterizations.
CHEMISTRY
Reconstructing Rayleigh-Bénard flows out of temperature-only measurements using nudging

Nudging is a data assimilation technique that has proved to be capable of reconstructing several highly turbulent flows from a set of partial spatiotemporal measurements. In this study we apply the nudging protocol on the temperature field in a Rayleigh-Bénard Convection system at varying levels of turbulence. We assess the global, as well as scale by scale, success in reconstructing the flow and the transition to full synchronization while varying both the quantity and quality of the information provided by the sparse measurements either on the Eulerian or Lagrangian domain. We asses the statistical reproduction of the dynamic behaviour of the system by studying the spectra of the nudged fields as well as the correct prediction of the heat transfer properties as measured by the Nusselt number. Further, we analyze the results in terms of the complexity of the solutions at various Rayleigh numbers and discuss the more general problem of predicting all state variables of a system given partial or full measurements of only one subset of the fields, in particular temperature. This study sheds new light on the correlation between velocity and temperature in thermally driven flows and on the possibility to control them by acting on the temperature only.
SCIENCE
Depth Normalization of Small RNA Sequencing: Using Data and Biology to Select a Suitable Method

Deep sequencing has become one of the most popular tools for transcriptome profiling in biomedical studies. While an abundance of computational methods exists for "normalizing" sequencing data to remove unwanted between-sample variations due to experimental handling, there is no consensus on which normalization is the most suitable for a given data set. To address this problem, we developed "DANA" - an approach for assessing the performance of normalization methods for microRNA sequencing data based on biology-motivated and data-driven metrics. Our approach takes advantage of well-known biological features of microRNAs for their expression pattern and chromosomal clustering to simultaneously assess (1) how effectively normalization removes handling artifacts, and (2) how aptly normalization preserves biological signals. With DANA, we confirm that the performance of eight commonly used normalization methods vary widely across different data sets and provide guidance for selecting a suitable method for the data at hand. Hence, it should be adopted as a routine preprocessing step (preceding normalization) for microRNA sequencing data analysis. DANA is implemented in R and publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
Optimization Planning for 3D ConvNets

It is not trivial to optimally learn a 3D Convolutional Neural Networks (3D ConvNets) due to high complexity and various options of the training scheme. The most common hand-tuning process starts from learning 3D ConvNets using short video clips and then is followed by learning long-term temporal dependency using lengthy clips, while gradually decaying the learning rate from high to low as training progresses. The fact that such process comes along with several heuristic settings motivates the study to seek an optimal "path" to automate the entire training. In this paper, we decompose the path into a series of training "states" and specify the hyper-parameters, e.g., learning rate and the length of input clips, in each state. The estimation of the knee point on the performance-epoch curve triggers the transition from one state to another. We perform dynamic programming over all the candidate states to plan the optimal permutation of states, i.e., optimization path. Furthermore, we devise a new 3D ConvNets with a unique design of dual-head classifier to improve spatial and temporal discrimination. Extensive experiments on seven public video recognition benchmarks demonstrate the advantages of our proposal. With the optimization planning, our 3D ConvNets achieves superior results when comparing to the state-of-the-art recognition methods. More remarkably, we obtain the top-1 accuracy of 80.5% and 82.7% on Kinetics-400 and Kinetics-600 datasets, respectively. Source code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Quartic Regularity

In this paper, we propose new linearly convergent second-order methods for minimizing convex quartic polynomials. This framework is applied for designing optimization schemes, which can solve general convex problems satisfying a new condition of quartic regularity. It assumes positive definiteness and boundedness of the fourth derivative of the objective function. For such problems, an appropriate quartic regularization of Damped Newton Method has global linear rate of convergence. We discuss several important consequences of this result. In particular, it can be used for constructing new second-order methods in the framework of high-order proximal-point schemes. These methods have convergence rate $\tilde O(k^{-p})$, where $k$ is the iteration counter, $p$ is equal to 3, 4, or 5, and tilde indicates the presence of logarithmic factors in the complexity bounds for the auxiliary problems, which are solved at each iteration of the schemes.
MATHEMATICS
Spatiotemporal Clustering with Neyman-Scott Processes via Connections to Bayesian Nonparametric Mixture Models

Neyman-Scott process (NSP) are point process models that generate clusters of points in time or space. They are natural models for a wide range of phenomena, ranging from neural spike trains to document streams. The clustering property is achieved via a doubly stochastic formulation: first, a set of latent events is drawn from a Poisson process; then, each latent event generates a set of observed data points according to another Poisson process. This construction is similar to Bayesian nonparametric mixture models like the Dirichlet process mixture model (DPMM) in that the number of latent events (i.e. clusters) is a random variable, but the point process formulation makes the NSP especially well suited to modeling spatiotemporal data. While many specialized algorithms have been developed for DPMMs, comparatively fewer works have focused on inference in NSPs. Here, we present novel connections between NSPs and DPMMs, with the key link being a third class of Bayesian mixture models called mixture of finite mixture models (MFMMs). Leveraging this connection, we adapt the standard collapsed Gibbs sampling algorithm for DPMMs to enable scalable Bayesian inference on NSP models. We demonstrate the potential of Neyman-Scott processes on a variety of applications including sequence detection in neural spike trains and event detection in document streams.
COMPUTERS

