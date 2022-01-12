ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Advection-dominated transport past isolated disordered sinks: stepping beyond homogenization

By George F. Price, Igor L. Chernyavsky, Oliver E. Jensen
 3 days ago

We investigate the transport of a solute past isolated sinks in a bounded domain when advection is dominant over diffusion, evaluating the effectiveness of homogenization approximations when sinks are distributed uniformly randomly in space. Corrections to such approximations can be non-local,...

