Electrically tunable magnetism and unique intralayer charge transfer in Janus monolayer MnSSe for spintronics applications

By Yu Chen, Qiang Fan, Yiding Liu, Gang Yao
 3 days ago

Controlling magnetism and electronic properties of two-dimensional (2D) materials by purely electrical means is crucial and highly sought for high-efficiency spintronics devices since electric field can be easily applied locally compared with magnetic field. The recently discover 2D Janus crystals has provide a new platform for nanoscale electronics and spintronics due...

arxiv.org

Uniaxial Strain-Induced Electronic Properties Alteration of MoS$_2$ Monolayer

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS$_2$) has attracted interest owing to its strain-tuned electronic and optical properties, making it a promising candidate for applications in strain engineering devices. In this study, we investigate the effect of uniaxial strain on the electronic properties of MoS$_2$ monolayer using first-principles calculations. Results show that a crossover of the K-K direct to -K indirect bandgap transitions occur at a strain of 1.743%. Moreover, a strong correlation is observed between the modified bandgap and the density of states (DOS) of the Mo-4d and S-3p orbitals at the valence band maximum and conduction band minimum. The uniaxial strain-tuned interatomic distance along the a-crystallographic axis does not only alter the bandgap at different rates but also affects the DOS of the Mo-4d orbital and possible electronic transitions. This study clarifies the mechanism of the electronic structural modification of two-dimensional MoS2 monolayer, which may affect intervalley transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gravitational and electromagnetic radiations from binary black holes with electric and magnetic charges

The Einstein-Maxwell theory has black hole solutions with electric and magnetic charges. In the standard model for particle physics, dyons with electric and magnetic charges would have been formed in the early universe. We derive the equations of motion of black hole binaries with electric and magnetic charges and explore some features of static orbits. We calculate the total emission rates of energy and angular momentum due to gravitational and electromagnetic radiations from dyonic binary black holes in different cases. It is shown that the emission rates of energy and angular momentum due to gravitational and electromagnetic radiations have the same dependence on the conic angle for different orbits. Moreover, we obtain the evolutions of orbits and find that a circular orbit remains circular while an elliptic orbit becomes quasi-circular due to electromagnetic and gravitational radiations. Our results provide rich information about black hole binaries with electric and magnetic charges and can be used to test black holes with magnetic charges.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The role of monolayer viscosity in Langmuir film hole closure dynamics

We re-examine the model proposed by Alexander et al. (2006) for the closing of a circular hole in a molecularly thin incompressible Langmuir film situated on a Stokesian subfluid. For simplicity their model assumes that the surface phase is inviscid which leads to the result that the cavity area decreases at a constant rate determined by the ratio of edge tension to subfluid viscosity. We reformulate the problem, allowing for a regularizing monolayer viscosity. The viscosity-dependent corrections to the hole dynamics are analyzed and found to be nontrivial, even when the monolayer viscosity is small; these corrections may explain the departure of experimental data from the theoretical prediction when the hole radius becomes comparable to the Saffman-Delbruck length. Through fitting, we find the edge tension could be as much as eight times larger (~5.5 pN) than previously reported under these relaxed assumptions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Charge and Spin Supercurrents in Magnetic Josephson Junctions with Spin Filters and Domain Walls

We analyze theoretically the influence of domain walls (DWs) on the DC Josephson current in magnetic superconducting S$_{m}$/Fl/F/Fl/S$_{m}$ junctions. The Josephson junction consists of two "magnetic" superconductors S$_{m}$ (superconducting film covered by a thin ferromagnetic layer), spin filters Fl and a ferromagnetic layer F with or without DW (DWs). The spin filters Fl allow electrons to pass with one specific spin orientation, such that the Josephson coupling is governed by a fully polarized long-range triplet component. In the absence of DW(s), the Josephson and spin currents are nonzero when the right and left filters, Fl$_{r,l}$, pass electrons with equal spin orientation and differ only by a temperature-independent factor. They become zero when the \textbf{spins} of the triplet Cooper pairs passing through the Fl$_{r,l}$ have opposite directions. Furthermore, for the different chiralities of the injected triplet Cooper pairs the spontaneous currents arise in the junction yielding a diode effect. Once a DW is introduced, it reduces the critical Josephson current $I_{c}$ in the case of equal spin polarization and makes it finite in the case of opposite spin orientation. The critical current $I_{c}$ is maximal when the DW is in the center of the F film. A deviation of the DW from the center generates a force that pushes the DW to the center of the F film. In addition, we consider the case of an arbitrary number $N$ of DW's, with the case $N=2$ corresponding to a model system for a magnetic skyrmion.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monolayer#Magnetization#Spintronics#Magnetism#Materials Science#Monte Carlo#Mnsse#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

Magnetic and electric Purcell factor control through geometry optimization of high index dielectric nanostructures

We use evolutionary algorithms coupled to the Green Dyadic Method (GDM) in order to optimize the geometry of planar dielectric nanoantennas designed for controlling the emission rate of magnetic or electric dipolar emitters (so-called Purcell factor). Depending on the nature and orientation of the dipoles, different optimized shapes are obtained, all presenting regular and periodical features. We discuss the physical origin of the obtained designs. GDM relies on spatial meshing well adapted to optimize nanostructures of finite thickness nanofabricated by e-beam lithography. However, optimized structures present morphological resonances extremelly sensitive to the object shape. Therefore, we complete our study considering finite element method to determine the maximum achievable magnetic Purcell factor. We assume the shape obtained from evolutionary optimization and determine the dimensions of a feasible 100 nm thickness planar dielectric silicon nanoantenna deposited on a glass substrate that leads to an enhancement factor of approximatively 2000 of the spontaneous decay rate of the magnetic dipolar transition in europium ions. This work paves the way toward innovative applications of magnetic light-matter interactions such as optical negative-index metamaterials or quantum technological components.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhanced ultraviolet absorption in BN monolayers caused by tunable buckling

The optical properties of a hexagonal Boron Nitride (BN) monolayer across the UV spectrum are studied by tuning its planar buckling. The strong $\sigma\text{-}\sigma$ bond through sp$^2$ hybridization of a flat BN monolayer can be changed to a stronger $\sigma\text{-}\pi$ bond through sp$^3$ hybridization by increasing the planar buckling. This gives rise to the $s$- and $p$-orbital contributions to form a density of states around the Fermi energy, and these states dislocate to a lower energy in the presence of an increased planar buckling. Consequently, the wide band gap of a flat BN monolayer is reduced to a smaller band gap in a buckled BN monolayer enhancing its optical activity in the Deep-UV region. The optical properties such as the dielectric function, the reflectivity, the absorption, and the optical conductivity spectra are investigated. It is shown that the absorption rate can be enhanced by $(12\text{-}15)\%$ for intermediate values of planar buckling in the Deep-UV region, and $(15\text{-}20)\%$ at higher values of planar buckling in the near-UV region. Furthermore, the optical conductivity is enhanced by increased planar buckling in both the visible and the Deep-UV regions depending on the direction of the polarization of the incoming light. Our results may be useful for optoelectronic BN monolayer devices in the UV range including UV spectroscopy, deep-UV communications, and UV photodetectors.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Graphene Lattices with Embedded Transition-Metal Atoms and Tunable Magnetic Anisotropy Energy: Implications for Spintronic Devices

Doping of the graphene lattice with transition metal atoms resulting in high magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is an important goal of materials research owing to its potential application in spintronics. In this article, by using spin-polarized density functional theory including spin-orbit coupling, we examined magnetic properties of graphene with vacancy defects, both bare and nitrogen-decorated, and doped by Cr, Mn and Fe transition metal single atom (TM-SA) and two different TM atoms simultaneously. [...] The computational findings are supplemented by an atomic-resolution characterization of an incidental Mn impurity bonded to four carbon atoms, whose localized spin matches expectations as measured using core-level electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Conducting TM-doped graphene with robust magnetic features offers prospects for the design of graphene-based spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Tunable coupling of widely separated superconducting qubits: A possible application towards a modular quantum device

Besides striving to assemble more and more qubits in a single monolithic quantum device, taking a modular design strategy may mitigate numerous engineering challenges for achieving large-scalable quantum processors with superconducting qubits. Nevertheless, a major challenge in the modular quantum device is how to realize high-fidelity entanglement operations on qubits housed in different modules while preserving the desired isolation between modules. In this brief note, we propose a conceptual design of a modular quantum device, where nearby modules are spatially separated by centimeters. In principle, each module can contain tens of superconducting qubits, and can be separately fabricated, characterized, packaged, and replaced. By introducing a bridge module between nearby qubit modules and taking coupling scheme utilizing tunable bus (a simple extension of the coupling scheme recently proposed in arXiv:2110.12570), tunable coupling of qubits that are housed in nearby qubit modules, could be realized. Given physically reasonable assumptions, we expect that sub-100-ns two-qubit gates for qubits housed in nearby modules which are spatially separated by more than two centimeters could be obtained. The inter-module gate operations are promising to be implemented with gate performance comparable with that of intra-module gate operations. The aim of this brief note is to show the possibility of solving challenges towards large-scale quantum devices, and to encourage further research in incorporating long-range inter-qubit coupling into scalable quantum information processing with superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Perspective on Electrical Generation of Spin Current for Magnetic Random Access Memories

Spin currents are used to write information in magnetic random access memory (MRAM) devices by switching the magnetization direction of one of the ferromagnetic electrodes of a magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) nanopillar. Different physical mechanisms of conversion of charge current to spin current can be used in 2-terminal and 3-terminal device geometries. In 2-terminal devices, charge-to-spin conversion occurs by spin filtering in the MTJ's ferromagnetic electrodes and present day MRAM devices operate near the theoretically expected maximum charge-to-spin conversion efficiency. In 3-terminal devices, spin-orbit interactions in a channel material can also be used to generate large spin currents. In this perspective article, we discuss charge-to-spin conversion processes that can satisfy the requirements of MRAM technology. We emphasize the need to develop channel materials with larger charge-to-spin conversion efficiency -- that can equal or exceed that produced by spin filtering -- and spin currents with a spin polarization component perpendicular to the channel interface. This would enable high-performance devices based on sub-20 nm diameter perpendicularly magnetized MTJ nanopillars without need of a symmetry breaking field. We also discuss MRAM characteristics essential for CMOS integration. Finally, we identify critical research needs for charge-to-spin conversion measurements and metrics that can be used to optimize device channel materials and interface properties prior to full MTJ nanopillar device fabrication and characterization.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing the circumgalactic medium with CMB polarization statistical anisotropy

As cosmic microwave background (CMB) photons traverse the Universe, anisotropies can be induced via Thomson scattering (proportional to the integrated electron density; optical depth) and inverse Compton scattering (proportional to the integrated electron pressure; thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect). Measurements of anisotropy in optical depth $\tau$ and Compton $y$ parameter are imprinted by the galaxies and galaxy clusters and are thus sensitive to the thermodynamic properties of circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. We use an analytic halo model to predict the power spectrum of the optical depth ($\tau\tau$), the cross-correlation between the optical depth and the Compton $y$ parameter ($\tau y$), as well as the cross-correlation between the optical depth and galaxy clustering ($\tau g$), and compare this model to cosmological simulations. We constrain the optical depths of halos at $z\lesssim 3$ using a technique originally devised to constrain patchy reionization at a much higher redshift range. The forecasted signal-to-noise ratio is 2.6, 8.5, and 13, respectively, for a CMB-S4-like experiment and a VRO-like optical survey. We show that a joint analysis of these probes can constrain the amplitude of the density profiles of halos to 6.5% and the pressure profile to 13%, marginalizing over the outer slope of the pressure profile. These constraints translate to astrophysical parameters related to the physics of galaxy evolution, such as the gas mass fraction, $f_{\rm g}$, which can be constrained to 5.3% uncertainty at $z\sim 0$, assuming an underlying model for the shape of the density profile. The cross-correlations presented here are complementary to other CMB and galaxy cross-correlations since they do not require spectroscopic galaxy redshifts and are another example of how such correlations are a powerful probe of the astrophysics of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Anomalously field-susceptible spin soft-matter emerging in an electric-dipole liquid candidate

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Modeling the hydrological cycle in the atmosphere of Mars: Influence of a bimodal size distribution of aerosol nucleation particles

Dmitry S. Shaposhnikov, Alexander V. Rodin, Alexander S. Medvedev, Anna A. Fedorova, Takeshi Kurod, Paul Hartogh. We present a new implementation of the hydrological cycle scheme into a general circulation model of the Martian atmosphere. The model includes a semi-Lagrangian transport scheme for water vapor and ice, and accounts for microphysics of phase transitions between them. The hydrological scheme includes processes of saturation, nucleation, particle growth, sublimation and sedimentation under the assumption of a variable size distribution. The scheme has been implemented into the Max Planck Institute Martian general circulation model (MPI--MGCM) and tested assuming mono- and bimodal log-normal distributions of ice condensation nuclei. We present a comparison of the simulated annual variations, horizontal and vertical distributions of water vapor and ice clouds with the available observations from instruments onboard Mars orbiters. The accounting for bi-modality of aerosol particle distribution improves the simulations of the annual hydrological cycle, including predicted ice clouds mass, opacity, number density, particle radii. The increased number density and lower nucleation rates brings the simulated cloud opacities closer to observations. Simulations show a weak effect of the excess of small aerosol particles on the simulated water vapor distributions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Reply to 'Comment on "Proper and improper chiral magnetic interactions" '

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Charge doping to flat AgF2 monolayers in a chemical capacitor setup

Daniel Jezierski, Adam Grzelak, XiaoQiang Liu, Shishir Kumar Pandey, Maria N. Gastiasoro, José Lorenzana, Ji Feng, Wojciech Grochala. Flat monolayers of silver II fluoride, which could be obtained by epitaxial deposition on an appropriate substrate, have been recently predicted to exhibit very strong antiferromagnetic superexchange and to have large potential for ambient pressure superconductivity if doped to an optimal level. It was shown that AgF2 could become a magnetic glue based superconductor with a critical superconducting temperature approaching 200 K at optimum doping. In the current work we calculate the optimum doping to correspond to 14% of holes per formula unit, i.e. quite similar to that for oxocuprates II. Furthermore, using DFT calculations we show that flat AgF2 single layers can indeed be doped to a controlled extent using a recently proposed chemical capacitor setup. Hole doping associated with formation of Ag III proves to be difficult to achieve in the setup explored in this work as it falls at verge of charge stability of fluoride anions and does not affect the d x2 minus y2 manifold . However, in the case of electron doping, manipulation of different factors, such as number of dopant layers and the thickness of the separator, permits fine tuning of the doping level - and concomitantly TC - all the way from underdoped to overdoped regime (in a similar manner as chemical doping for the Nd2CuO4 analogue).
PHYSICS

