Sparsely Annotated Object Detection: A Region-based Semi-supervised Approach

By Sai Saketh Rambhatla, Saksham Suri, Rama Chellappa, Abhinav Shrivastava
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Research shows a noticeable drop in performance of object detectors when the training data has missing annotations, i.e. sparsely annotated data. Contemporary methods focus on proxies for missing ground-truth annotations either in the form of pseudo-labels or by...

arxiv.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
