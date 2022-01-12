ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SensatUrban: Learning Semantics from Urban-Scale Photogrammetric Point Clouds

By Qingyong Hu, Bo Yang, Sheikh Khalid, Wen Xiao, Niki Trigoni, Andrew Markham
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

With the recent availability and affordability of commercial depth sensors and 3D scanners, an increasing number of 3D (i.e., RGBD, point cloud) datasets have been publicized to facilitate research in 3D computer vision. However, existing datasets either cover relatively small areas or...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Splicing ViT Features for Semantic Appearance Transfer

We present a method for semantically transferring the visual appearance of one natural image to another. Specifically, our goal is to generate an image in which objects in a source structure image are "painted" with the visual appearance of their semantically related objects in a target appearance image. Our method works by training a generator given only a single structure/appearance image pair as input. To integrate semantic information into our framework - a pivotal component in tackling this task - our key idea is to leverage a pre-trained and fixed Vision Transformer (ViT) model which serves as an external semantic prior. Specifically, we derive novel representations of structure and appearance extracted from deep ViT features, untwisting them from the learned self-attention modules. We then establish an objective function that splices the desired structure and appearance representations, interweaving them together in the space of ViT features. Our framework, which we term "Splice", does not involve adversarial training, nor does it require any additional input information such as semantic segmentation or correspondences, and can generate high-resolution results, e.g., work in HD. We demonstrate high quality results on a variety of in-the-wild image pairs, under significant variations in the number of objects, their pose and appearance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards Unsupervised Open World Semantic Segmentation

For the semantic segmentation of images, state-of-the-art deep neural networks (DNNs) achieve high segmentation accuracy if that task is restricted to a closed set of classes. However, as of now DNNs have limited ability to operate in an open world, where they are tasked to identify pixels belonging to unknown objects and eventually to learn novel classes, incrementally. Humans have the capability to say: I don't know what that is, but I've already seen something like that. Therefore, it is desirable to perform such an incremental learning task in an unsupervised fashion. We introduce a method where unknown objects are clustered based on visual similarity. Those clusters are utilized to define new classes and serve as training data for unsupervised incremental learning. More precisely, the connected components of a predicted semantic segmentation are assessed by a segmentation quality estimate. connected components with a low estimated prediction quality are candidates for a subsequent clustering. Additionally, the component-wise quality assessment allows for obtaining predicted segmentation masks for the image regions potentially containing unknown objects. The respective pixels of such masks are pseudo-labeled and afterwards used for re-training the DNN, i.e., without the use of ground truth generated by humans. In our experiments we demonstrate that, without access to ground truth and even with few data, a DNN's class space can be extended by a novel class, achieving considerable segmentation accuracy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
towardsdatascience.com

Free Cloud CPUs for Data Science and Machine Learning

Batteries included. Comes with Jupyter notebook and pre-installed python packages. There are various reasons why we would choose to use cloud CPUs over CPU in our local machine. CPU workload: The first and most obvious advantage is using a cloud CPU can free up CPU workload from your local machine....
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multiview point cloud registration with anisotropic and space-varying localization noise

In this paper, we address the problem of registering multiple point clouds corrupted with high anisotropic localization noise. Our approach follows the widely used framework of Gaussian mixture model (GMM) reconstruction with an expectation-maximization (EM) algorithm. Existing methods are based on an implicit assumption of space-invariant isotropic Gaussian noise. However, this assumption is violated in practice in applications such as single molecule localization microscopy (SMLM). To address this issue, we propose to introduce an explicit localization noise model that decouples shape modeling with the GMM from noise handling. We design a stochastic EM algorithm that considers noise-free data as a latent variable, with closed-form solutions at each EM step. The first advantage of our approach is to handle space-variant and anisotropic Gaussian noise with arbitrary covariances. The second advantage is to leverage the explicit noise model to impose prior knowledge about the noise that may be available from physical sensors. We show on various simulated data that our noise handling strategy improves significantly the robustness to high levels of anisotropic noise. We also demonstrate the performance of our method on real SMLM data.
COMPUTERS
#Point Cloud#Sensaturban#3d#Uav#Ro
arxiv.org

Machine learning enabling high-throughput and remote operations at large-scale user facilities

Tatiana Konstantinova, Phillip M. Maffettone, Bruce Ravel, Stuart I. Campbell, Andi M. Barbour, Daniel Olds. Imaging, scattering, and spectroscopy are fundamental in understanding and discovering new functional materials. Contemporary innovations in automation and experimental techniques have led to these measurements being performed much faster and with higher resolution, thus producing vast amounts of data for analysis. These innovations are particularly pronounced at user facilities and synchrotron light sources. Machine learning (ML) methods are regularly developed to process and interpret large datasets in real-time with measurements. However, there remain conceptual barriers to entry for the facility general user community, whom often lack expertise in ML, and technical barriers for deploying ML models. Herein, we demonstrate a variety of archetypal ML models for on-the-fly analysis at multiple beamlines at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II). We describe these examples instructively, with a focus on integrating the models into existing experimental workflows, such that the reader can easily include their own ML techniques into experiments at NSLS-II or facilities with a common infrastructure. The framework presented here shows how with little effort, diverse ML models operate in conjunction with feedback loops via integration into the existing Bluesky Suite for experimental orchestration and data management.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Leveraging Scale-Invariance and Uncertainity with Self-Supervised Domain Adaptation for Semantic Segmentation of Foggy Scenes

This paper presents FogAdapt, a novel approach for domain adaptation of semantic segmentation for dense foggy scenes. Although significant research has been directed to reduce the domain shift in semantic segmentation, adaptation to scenes with adverse weather conditions remains an open question. Large variations in the visibility of the scene due to weather conditions, such as fog, smog, and haze, exacerbate the domain shift, thus making unsupervised adaptation in such scenarios challenging. We propose a self-entropy and multi-scale information augmented self-supervised domain adaptation method (FogAdapt) to minimize the domain shift in foggy scenes segmentation. Supported by the empirical evidence that an increase in fog density results in high self-entropy for segmentation probabilities, we introduce a self-entropy based loss function to guide the adaptation method. Furthermore, inferences obtained at different image scales are combined and weighted by the uncertainty to generate scale-invariant pseudo-labels for the target domain. These scale-invariant pseudo-labels are robust to visibility and scale variations. We evaluate the proposed model on real clear-weather scenes to real foggy scenes adaptation and synthetic non-foggy images to real foggy scenes adaptation scenarios. Our experiments demonstrate that FogAdapt significantly outperforms the current state-of-the-art in semantic segmentation of foggy images. Specifically, by considering the standard settings compared to state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods, FogAdapt gains 3.8% on Foggy Zurich, 6.0% on Foggy Driving-dense, and 3.6% on Foggy Driving in mIoU when adapted from Cityscapes to Foggy Zurich.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Feature Learning from Partial Point Clouds via Pose Disentanglement

Self-supervised learning on point clouds has gained a lot of attention recently, since it addresses the label-efficiency and domain-gap problems on point cloud tasks. In this paper, we propose a novel self-supervised framework to learn informative representations from partial point clouds. We leverage partial point clouds scanned by LiDAR that contain both content and pose attributes, and we show that disentangling such two factors from partial point clouds enhances feature representation learning. To this end, our framework consists of three main parts: 1) a completion network to capture holistic semantics of point clouds; 2) a pose regression network to understand the viewing angle where partial data is scanned from; 3) a partial reconstruction network to encourage the model to learn content and pose features. To demonstrate the robustness of the learnt feature representations, we conduct several downstream tasks including classification, part segmentation, and registration, with comparisons against state-of-the-art methods. Our method not only outperforms existing self-supervised methods, but also shows a better generalizability across synthetic and real-world datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Implicit Autoencoder for Point Cloud Self-supervised Representation Learning

Many 3D representations (e.g., point clouds) are discrete samples of the underlying continuous 3D surface. This process inevitably introduces sampling variations on the underlying 3D shapes. In learning 3D representation, the variations should be disregarded while transferable knowledge of the underlying 3D shape should be captured. This becomes a grand challenge in existing representation learning paradigms. This paper studies autoencoding on point clouds. The standard autoencoding paradigm forces the encoder to capture such sampling variations as the decoder has to reconstruct the original point cloud that has sampling variations. We introduce Implicit Autoencoder(IAE), a simple yet effective method that addresses this challenge by replacing the point cloud decoder with an implicit decoder. The implicit decoder outputs a continuous representation that is shared among different point cloud sampling of the same model. Reconstructing under the implicit representation can prioritize that the encoder discards sampling variations, introducing more space to learn useful features. We theoretically justify this claim under a simple linear autoencoder. Moreover, the implicit decoder offers a rich space to design suitable implicit representations for different tasks. We demonstrate the usefulness of IAE across various self-supervised learning tasks for both 3D objects and 3D scenes. Experimental results show that IAE consistently outperforms the state-of-the-art in each task.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
arxiv.org

Biphasic Face Photo-Sketch Synthesis via Semantic-Driven Generative Adversarial Network with Graph Representation Learning

In recent years, significant progress has been achieved in biphasic face photo-sketch synthesis with the development of Generative Adversarial Network (GAN). Biphasic face photo-sketch synthesis could be applied in wide-ranging fields such as digital entertainment and law enforcement. However, generating realistic photos and distinct sketches suffers from great challenges due to the low quality of sketches and complex photo variations in the real scenes. To this end, we propose a novel Semantic-Driven Generative Adversarial Network to address the above issues, cooperating with the Graph Representation Learning. Specifically, we inject class-wise semantic layouts into the generator to provide style-based spatial supervision for synthesized face photos and sketches. In addition, to improve the fidelity of the generated results, we leverage the semantic layouts to construct two types of Representational Graphs which indicate the intra-class semantic features and inter-class structural features of the synthesized images. Furthermore, we design two types of constraints based on the proposed Representational Graphs which facilitate the preservation of the details in generated face photos and sketches. Moreover, to further enhance the perceptual quality of synthesized images, we propose a novel biphasic training strategy which is dedicated to refine the generated results through Iterative Cycle Training. Extensive experiments are conducted on CUFS and CUFSF datasets to demonstrate the prominent ability of our proposed method which achieves the state-of-the-art performance.
PHOTOGRAPHY
arxiv.org

Learning Semantic Ambiguities for Zero-Shot Learning

Zero-shot learning (ZSL) aims at recognizing classes for which no visual sample is available at training time. To address this issue, one can rely on a semantic description of each class. A typical ZSL model learns a mapping between the visual samples of seen classes and the corresponding semantic descriptions, in order to do the same on unseen classes at test time. State of the art approaches rely on generative models that synthesize visual features from the prototype of a class, such that a classifier can then be learned in a supervised manner. However, these approaches are usually biased towards seen classes whose visual instances are the only one that can be matched to a given class prototype. We propose a regularization method that can be applied to any conditional generative-based ZSL method, by leveraging only the semantic class prototypes. It learns to synthesize discriminative features for possible semantic description that are not available at training time, that is the unseen ones. The approach is evaluated for ZSL and GZSL on four datasets commonly used in the literature, either in inductive and transductive settings, with results on-par or above state of the art approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SASA: Semantics-Augmented Set Abstraction for Point-based 3D Object Detection

Although point-based networks are demonstrated to be accurate for 3D point cloud modeling, they are still falling behind their voxel-based competitors in 3D detection. We observe that the prevailing set abstraction design for down-sampling points may maintain too much unimportant background information that can affect feature learning for detecting objects. To tackle this issue, we propose a novel set abstraction method named Semantics-Augmented Set Abstraction (SASA). Technically, we first add a binary segmentation module as the side output to help identify foreground points. Based on the estimated point-wise foreground scores, we then propose a semantics-guided point sampling algorithm to help retain more important foreground points during down-sampling. In practice, SASA shows to be effective in identifying valuable points related to foreground objects and improving feature learning for point-based 3D detection. Additionally, it is an easy-to-plug-in module and able to boost various point-based detectors, including single-stage and two-stage ones. Extensive experiments on the popular KITTI and nuScenes datasets validate the superiority of SASA, lifting point-based detection models to reach comparable performance to state-of-the-art voxel-based methods.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Memory-Guided Semantic Learning Network for Temporal Sentence Grounding

Temporal sentence grounding (TSG) is crucial and fundamental for video understanding. Although the existing methods train well-designed deep networks with a large amount of data, we find that they can easily forget the rarely appeared cases in the training stage due to the off-balance data distribution, which influences the model generalization and leads to undesirable performance. To tackle this issue, we propose a memory-augmented network, called Memory-Guided Semantic Learning Network (MGSL-Net), that learns and memorizes the rarely appeared content in TSG tasks. Specifically, MGSL-Net consists of three main parts: a cross-modal inter-action module, a memory augmentation module, and a heterogeneous attention module. We first align the given video-query pair by a cross-modal graph convolutional network, and then utilize a memory module to record the cross-modal shared semantic features in the domain-specific persistent memory. During training, the memory slots are dynamically associated with both common and rare cases, alleviating the forgetting issue. In testing, the rare cases can thus be enhanced by retrieving the stored memories, resulting in better generalization. At last, the heterogeneous attention module is utilized to integrate the enhanced multi-modal features in both video and query domains. Experimental results on three benchmarks show the superiority of our method on both effectiveness and efficiency, which substantially improves the accuracy not only on the entire dataset but also on rare cases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Pyramid Fusion Transformer for Semantic Segmentation

The recently proposed MaskFormer \cite{maskformer} gives a refreshed perspective on the task of semantic segmentation: it shifts from the popular pixel-level classification paradigm to a mask-level classification method. In essence, it generates paired probabilities and masks corresponding to category segments and combines them during inference for the segmentation maps. The segmentation quality thus relies on how well the queries can capture the semantic information for categories and their spatial locations within the images. In our study, we find that per-mask classification decoder on top of a single-scale feature is not effective enough to extract reliable probability or mask. To mine for rich semantic information across the feature pyramid, we propose a transformer-based Pyramid Fusion Transformer (PFT) for per-mask approach semantic segmentation on top of multi-scale features. To efficiently utilize image features of different resolutions without incurring too much computational overheads, PFT uses a multi-scale transformer decoder with cross-scale inter-query attention to exchange complimentary information. Extensive experimental evaluations and ablations demonstrate the efficacy of our framework. In particular, we achieve a 3.2 mIoU improvement on COCO-Stuff 10K dataset with ResNet-101c compared to MaskFormer. Besides, on ADE20K validation set, our result with Swin-B backbone matches that of MaskFormer's with a much larger Swin-L backbone in both single-scale and multi-scale inference, achieving 54.1 mIoU and 55.3 mIoU respectively. Using a Swin-L backbone, we achieve 56.0 mIoU single-scale result on the ADE20K validation set and 57.2 multi-scale result, obtaining state-of-the-art performance on the dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CitySurfaces: City-Scale Semantic Segmentation of Sidewalk Materials

While designing sustainable and resilient urban built environment is increasingly promoted around the world, significant data gaps have made research on pressing sustainability issues challenging to carry out. Pavements are known to have strong economic and environmental impacts; however, most cities lack a spatial catalog of their surfaces due to the cost-prohibitive and time-consuming nature of data collection. Recent advancements in computer vision, together with the availability of street-level images, provide new opportunities for cities to extract large-scale built environment data with lower implementation costs and higher accuracy. In this paper, we propose CitySurfaces, an active learning-based framework that leverages computer vision techniques for classifying sidewalk materials using widely available street-level images. We trained the framework on images from New York City and Boston and the evaluation results show a 90.5% mIoU score. Furthermore, we evaluated the framework using images from six different cities, demonstrating that it can be applied to regions with distinct urban fabrics, even outside the domain of the training data. CitySurfaces can provide researchers and city agencies with a low-cost, accurate, and extensible method to collect sidewalk material data which plays a critical role in addressing major sustainability issues, including climate change and surface water management.
POLITICS
arxiv.org

DIAL: Deep Interactive and Active Learning for Semantic Segmentation in Remote Sensing

We propose in this article to build up a collaboration between a deep neural network and a human in the loop to swiftly obtain accurate segmentation maps of remote sensing images. In a nutshell, the agent iteratively interacts with the network to correct its initially flawed predictions. Concretely, these interactions are annotations representing the semantic labels. Our methodological contribution is twofold. First, we propose two interactive learning schemes to integrate user inputs into deep neural networks. The first one concatenates the annotations with the other network's inputs. The second one uses the annotations as a sparse ground-truth to retrain the network. Second, we propose an active learning strategy to guide the user towards the most relevant areas to annotate. To this purpose, we compare different state-of-the-art acquisition functions to evaluate the neural network uncertainty such as ConfidNet, entropy or ODIN. Through experiments on three remote sensing datasets, we show the effectiveness of the proposed methods. Notably, we show that active learning based on uncertainty estimation enables to quickly lead the user towards mistakes and that it is thus relevant to guide the user interventions.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Box2Seg: Learning Semantics of 3D Point Clouds with Box-Level Supervision

Learning dense point-wise semantics from unstructured 3D point clouds with fewer labels, although a realistic problem, has been under-explored in literature. While existing weakly supervised methods can effectively learn semantics with only a small fraction of point-level annotations, we find that the vanilla bounding box-level annotation is also informative for semantic segmentation of large-scale 3D point clouds. In this paper, we introduce a neural architecture, termed Box2Seg, to learn point-level semantics of 3D point clouds with bounding box-level supervision. The key to our approach is to generate accurate pseudo labels by exploring the geometric and topological structure inside and outside each bounding box. Specifically, an attention-based self-training (AST) technique and Point Class Activation Mapping (PCAM) are utilized to estimate pseudo-labels. The network is further trained and refined with pseudo labels. Experiments on two large-scale benchmarks including S3DIS and ScanNet demonstrate the competitive performance of the proposed method. In particular, the proposed network can be trained with cheap, or even off-the-shelf bounding box-level annotations and subcloud-level tags.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SGUIE-Net: Semantic Attention Guided Underwater Image Enhancement with Multi-Scale Perception

Due to the wavelength-dependent light attenuation, refraction and scattering, underwater images usually suffer from color distortion and blurred details. However, due to the limited number of paired underwater images with undistorted images as reference, training deep enhancement models for diverse degradation types is quite difficult. To boost the performance of data-driven approaches, it is essential to establish more effective learning mechanisms that mine richer supervised information from limited training sample resources. In this paper, we propose a novel underwater image enhancement network, called SGUIE-Net, in which we introduce semantic information as high-level guidance across different images that share common semantic regions. Accordingly, we propose semantic region-wise enhancement module to perceive the degradation of different semantic regions from multiple scales and feed it back to the global attention features extracted from its original scale. This strategy helps to achieve robust and visually pleasant enhancements to different semantic objects, which should thanks to the guidance of semantic information for differentiated enhancement. More importantly, for those degradation types that are not common in the training sample distribution, the guidance connects them with the already well-learned types according to their semantic relevance. Extensive experiments on the publicly available datasets and our proposed dataset demonstrated the impressive performance of SGUIE-Net. The code and proposed dataset are available at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
redhat.com

Deploying bare-metal clusters from the cloud

Our team took a fresh look at installing Red Hat OpenShift on bare-metal hardware and developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) installation service called the Assisted Installer, available as a technology preview on the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console. This article describes the design and architectural choices we made in order to be able to offer the service for both on-premises and cloud deployments, while also continuously improving user experience.
SOFTWARE
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists use Summit supercomputer, deep learning to predict protein functions at genome scale

A team of scientists led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Georgia Institute of Technology is using supercomputing and revolutionary deep learning tools to predict the structures and roles of thousands of proteins with unknown functions. Their deep learning-driven approaches infer protein structure and...
OAK RIDGE, TN
arxiv.org

Automated Reinforcement Learning: An Overview

Reinforcement Learning and recently Deep Reinforcement Learning are popular methods for solving sequential decision making problems modeled as Markov Decision Processes. RL modeling of a problem and selecting algorithms and hyper-parameters require careful considerations as different configurations may entail completely different performances. These considerations are mainly the task of RL experts; however, RL is progressively becoming popular in other fields where the researchers and system designers are not RL experts. Besides, many modeling decisions, such as defining state and action space, size of batches and frequency of batch updating, and number of timesteps are typically made manually. For these reasons, automating different components of RL framework is of great importance and it has attracted much attention in recent years. Automated RL provides a framework in which different components of RL including MDP modeling, algorithm selection and hyper-parameter optimization are modeled and defined automatically. In this article, we explore the literature and present recent work that can be used in automated RL. Moreover, we discuss the challenges, open questions and research directions in AutoRL.
COMPUTERS

