Ultrathin All-Angle Hyperbolic Metasurface Retroreflectors Based on Directed Routing of Canalized Plasmonics
By Li-Zheng Yin, Jin Zhao, Ming-Zhe Chong, Feng-Yuan Han, Pu-Kun Liu
arxiv.org
7 days ago
Retroreflectors that can accurately redirect the incident wave in free space back along its original channel provide unprecedented opportunities for light manipulation in wireless communication. However, to the best of our knowledge, the existing methods of designing retroreflectors suffer from...
Researchers have achieved record efficiencies in a promising group of photovoltaic materials. The new, ultrathin photovoltaic materials could eventually be used in mobile applications, from self-powered wearable devices and sensors to lightweight aircraft and electric vehicles, researchers report. Chief among the benefits of these transition metal dichalcogenides—or TMDs—is that they...
Vesna Marinković (Faculty of Mathematics, University of Belgrade, Serbia), Tijana Šukilović (Faculty of Mathematics, University of Belgrade, Serbia), Filip Marić (Faculty of Mathematics, University of Belgrade, Serbia) We describe first steps towards a system for automated triangle constructions in absolute and hyperbolic geometry. We discuss key...
The 160° Ultrawide Angle Diffuser from Focuslight Technologies Inc. is designed for lidar, driver monitoring systems, occupancy monitoring systems, machine vision, augmented reality, intelligent transportation, and laser IR lighting. The device is manufactured with high-refractive-index glass materials, which can diffuse laser beam in one direction with wide field-of-view angles...
Scientists at RIKEN research institute in Japan have developed a new method to bind gold electrodes to each other within flexible electronics. The technique, which does not require adhesives or high temperatures that can damage delicate electronic components, allows for extremely thin and flexible electronics and could lead to new types of medical wearables. The team’s method relies on exposing tiny gold electrodes to water vapor plasma before binding them together. The plasma generates hydroxyl groups that help to bind the gold surfaces together, and the process can take place at room temperature.
The propagation effect is so far the only available implementation mechanism when electronic components in graphene are developed based on Dirac fermion optics. The resulting optics-inspired components are large in size and operate normally only in the lowest possible temperature environment so that the ballistic limits are not violated. Here electron metasurfaces based on the generalized Snell's law, a linear array of gate-bias-controlled circular quantum dots in form, are proposed to manipulate graphene electrons within the distance of the quantum-dot diameter, far less than the ballistic limits at room temperature. This provides opportunities to create untracompact optics-inspired components which are comparable in size to components arising from other principles and hence can operate at any temperature below room temperature. Moreover, unlike their optical counterparts, electron metasurfaces have near-perfect operation efficiencies and their high tunability allows for free and fast switching among functionalities. The conceptually new metasurfaces open up a promising avenue to pull optics-inspired components to a desired level of performance and flexibility.
We develop a theoretical framework, based on a multipole, quasi-static approach, for the prediction of the localized surface plasmon resonances in Fanoshells formed via geometrical symmetry-breaking in multilayer nanoshells consisting of a metallic core, a dielectric inner shell, and a metallic outer shell. By tuning the core and shell offsets of a gold-silica-gold multilayer nanoshell, we show that the theoretical model is in good agreement with electrodynamic simulations. The dipolar resonances are more suppressed when the core and the outer shell are concurrently offset, and less suppressed when either the core, the inner shell, or the outer shell is offset. We attribute the former to coupling constants arising from dual symmetry-breaking, and the latter to coupling constants due to single symmetry-breaking. Using three performance parameters, we propose the outer shell offset as the optimal Fanoshell for sensing applications. This study systematically investigates all types of offset-based, symmetry-broken, metal-dielectric-metal multilayer nanoshells within the Rayleigh regime.
Graphene plasmons may enable the novel conceptual manufacture of photonic devices. The graphene plasmonic devices can operate at room temperature with tunable spectral selectivity in different frequencies. The pursuit of efficiently exciting and manipulating graphene plasmons is always the guarantee of high-performance devices. Here, we investigate graphene plasmon waves in periodic nanocavity with nanoscale-diameters with uniformly downward polarization in BiFeO3 thin films. The integrating monolayer graphene with ferroelectric nanocavity array provides a shame to dope graphene into desired spatial patterns. Based on a theoretical model that considers periodic ununiform conductivity across graphene sheet, the patterned ferroelectric spacer is accounted for as an effective graphene surface plasmon polaritons modulator. We experimentally demonstrate that the graphene plasmons can be tuned by both scaling the size of ferroelectric nanocavity and varying the applied gate voltage, subsequently resonant to incident lights and shows a tunable transmission resonance in mid-infrared frequencies.
In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, the research groups of Professor Xuan-Ming Duan from Jinan University Guangzhou, China and Professor Mei-Ling Zheng from the Institute of Physics and Chemistry of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China discuss plasmon-enhanced nanosoldering of silver nanoparticles for high-conductive nanowires electrodes. In recent years,...
This paper develops a new image synthesis approach to transfer an example image (style image) to other images (content images) by using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) model. When common neural style transfer methods are used, the textures and colors in the style image are usually transferred imperfectly to the content image, or some visible errors are generated. This paper proposes a novel saliency constrained method to reduce or avoid such effects. It first evaluates some existing saliency detection methods to select the most suitable one for use in our method. The selected saliency detection method is used to detect the object in the style image, corresponding to the object of the content image with the same saliency. In addition, aim to solve the problem that the size or resolution is different in the style image and content, the scale-invariant feature transform is used to generate a series of style images and content images which can be used to generate more feature maps for patches matching. It then proposes a new loss function combining the saliency loss, style loss and content loss, adding gradient of saliency constraint into style transfer in iterations. Finally the source images and saliency detection results are utilized as multichannel input to an improved deep CNN framework for style transfer. The experiments show that the saliency maps of source images can help find the correct matching and avoid artifacts. Experimental results on different kind of images demonstrate that our method outperforms nine representative methods from recent publications and has good robustness.
How to properly describe continuum thermodynamics of binary mixtures where each constituent has its own momentum? The Symmetric Hyperbolic Thermodynamically Consistent (SHTC) framework and Hamiltonian mechanics in the form of the General Equation for Non-Equilibrium Reversible-Irreversible Coupling (GENERIC) provide two answers, which are similar but not identical, and are compared in this article. They are compared both analytically and numerically on several levels of description, varying in the amount of detail. The GENERIC equations, stemming from the Liouville equation, contain terms expressing self-advection of the relative velocity by itself, which lead to a vorticity-dependent diffusion matrix after a reduction. The SHTC equations, on the other hand, do not contain such terms. We also show how to formulate a theory of mixtures with two momenta and only one temperature that is compatible with the Liouville equation and possesses the Hamiltonian structure, including Jacobi identity.
An electroweak (EW) sector of the Minimal Supersymmetric Standard Model (MSSM) with masses of a few hundred GeV can account for variety of experimental data, assuming the lightest neutralino to be the lightest supersymmetric (SUSY) particle: the non-observation at the LHC searches owing to their small production cross sections, the results for the (upper limit of the) Dark Matter (DM) relic abundance and the DM Direct Detection (DD) limits. Such a light EW sector can in particular explain the reinforced $4.2\,\sigma$ discrepancy between the experimental result for $(g-2)_\mu$, and its Standard Model (SM) prediction. Using the improved limits on $(g-2)_\mu$, we review the predictions for the future prospects of the DD experiments. This analysis is performed for several different realizations of DM in the MSSM: bino, bino/wino, wino and higgsino DM. We find that higgsino, wino and one type of bino scenario can be covered by future DD experiments. Mixed bino/wino and another type of bino DM can reach DD cross sections below the neutrino floor. In these cases future collider experiments must cover the remaining parameter space.
Static analysis of structures is a fundamental step for determining the stability of structures. Both linear and non-linear static analyses consist of the resolution of sparse linear systems obtained by the finite element method. The development of fast and optimized solvers for sparse linear systems appearing in structural engineering requires data to compare existing approaches, tune algorithms or to evaluate new ideas. We introduce the Static Analysis Dataset (StAnD) containing 303.000 static analysis problems obtained applying realistic loads to simulated frame structures. Along with the dataset, we publish a detailed benchmark comparison of the running time of existing solvers both on CPU and GPU. We release the code used to generate the dataset and benchmark existing solvers on Github. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest dataset for static analysis problems and it is the first public dataset of sparse linear systems (containing both the matrix and a realistic constant term).
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2022 — An approach to cylindrical vector beam (CVB) multiplexing that is based on off-axis polarization control, developed by a research team from Shenzhen University, could help realize the potential of CVB multiplexing as a pathway to high-capacity optical communications. Coupling and separating CVB modes...
C. Maheu (CATREN), Luis Cardenas (XPS), Eric Puzenat (CATREN), Pavel Afanasiev (CATREN), Christophe Geantet (CATREN) An accurate experimental determination of electronic structure in semi-conductors nanopowders is a challenging task. We propose here to combine UPS and UV-Vis spectroscopies in order to get the full description of electronic bands alignment of powder samples, TiO2 rutile and anatase. For UPS measurements, two preparation methods, namely dropping method and electrophoretic deposition, were used to prepare layers of titania powders on a conducting substrate, ITO or Ag. Both methods lead to comparable results, with a quantitative description of the energy levels from the valence band. Combining these results with the UV-Vis spectra of the same powders, enables to determine the absolute position of the valence band maximum and of the conduction band minimum. Combined UPS--UV-vis spectroscopy provides a better insight into the properties of a powdered material which can differ from single crystal model systems. It can be also used to predict the electronic transfer in mixed phase systems during, in photocatalytic processes.
III-V semiconductor type-II superlattices (T2SLs) are a promising material system with the potential to significantly reduce the dark current of, and thus realize high-performance in, infrared photodetectors at elevated temperatures. However, T2SLs have struggled to meet the performance metrics set by the longstanding infrared detector material of choice, HgCdTe. Recently, epitaxial plasmonic detector architectures have demonstrated T2SL detector performance comparable to HgCdTe in the 77 K - 195 K temperature range. Here we demonstrate a high operating temperature plasmonic T2SL detector architecture with high-performance operation at temperatures accessible with two-stage thermoelectric coolers. Specifically, we demonstrate long-wave infrared plasmonic detectors operating at temperatures as high as 230 K while maintaining dark currents below the "Rule 07" heuristic. At a detector operating temperature of 230 K, we realize 22.8% external quantum efficiency in a detector absorber only 372 nm thick ($\sim\lambda_0 /25$) with peak specific detectivity of $2.29x10^{9}$ cm Hz$^{1/2}$ W$^{-1}$ at 9.6 $\mu$m, well above commercial detectors at the same operating temperature.
Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
The Galilean transformation is a universal operation connecting the coordinates of a dynamical system, which move relative to each other with a constant speed. In the context of exact solutions of the universal nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE), inducing a Galilean velocity (GV) to the pulse involves a frequency shift to satisfy the symmetry of the wave equation. As such, the Galilean transformation has been deemed to be not applicable to wave groups in nonlinear dispersive media. In this paper, we demonstrate that in a wave tank generated Galilean transformed envelope and Peregrine solitons show clear variations from their respective pure dynamics on the water surface. The type of deviations depends on the sign of the GV and can be captured by the modified NLSE or the Euler equations. Moreover, we show that positive Galilean-translated envelope soliton pulses exhibit self-modulation. While designated GS and wave steepness values expedite multi-soliton dynamics, the strong focusing of such higher-order coherent waves inevitably lead to the generation of supercontinua as a result of soliton fission. We anticipate that kindred experimental and numerical studies might be implemented in other dispersive wave guides governed by nonlinearity.
With increasing urbanization, flooding is a major challenge for many cities today. Based on forecast precipitation, topography, and pipe networks, flood simulations can provide early warnings for areas and buildings at risk of flooding. Basement windows, doors, and underground garage entrances are common places where floodwater can flow into a building. Some buildings have been prepared or designed considering the threat of flooding, but others have not. Therefore, knowing the heights of these facade openings helps to identify places that are more susceptible to water ingress. However, such data is not yet readily available in most cities. Traditional surveying of the desired targets may be used, but this is a very time-consuming and laborious process. This research presents a new process for the extraction of windows and doors from LiDAR mobile mapping data. Deep learning object detection models are trained to identify these objects. Usually, this requires to provide large amounts of manual annotations. In this paper, we mitigate this problem by leveraging a rule-based method. In a first step, the rule-based method is used to generate pseudo-labels. A semi-supervised learning strategy is then applied with three different levels of supervision. The results show that using only automatically generated pseudo-labels, the learning-based model outperforms the rule-based approach by 14.6% in terms of F1-score. After five hours of human supervision, it is possible to improve the model by another 6.2%. By comparing the detected facade openings' heights with the predicted water levels from a flood simulation model, a map can be produced which assigns per-building flood risk levels. This information can be combined with flood forecasting to provide a more targeted disaster prevention guide for the city's infrastructure and residential buildings.
Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
Comments / 0