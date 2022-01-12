ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depth Estimation from Single-shot Monocular Endoscope Image Using Image Domain Adaptation And Edge-Aware Depth Estimation

By Masahiro Oda, Hayato Itoh, Kiyohito Tanaka, Hirotsugu Takabatake, Masaki Mori, Hiroshi Natori, Kensaku Mori
 3 days ago

Masahiro Oda, Hayato Itoh, Kiyohito Tanaka, Hirotsugu Takabatake, Masaki Mori, Hiroshi Natori, Kensaku Mori. We propose a depth estimation method from a single-shot monocular endoscopic image using Lambertian surface translation by domain adaptation and depth estimation using multi-scale edge loss. We employ a two-step estimation process including Lambertian surface translation...

Phys.org

Inverted order: The direction of your DNA may be as important as which parent it came from

Mammalian offspring inherit two versions, or alleles, of each gene, with one allele from each biological parent. However, gene expression is tightly regulated and certain genes undergo the phenomenon of "genomic imprinting," which is where only the allele received by the male or the female parent is expressed. Imprinted genes play diverse roles in development and disruption of their mono-allelic expression can cause diseases, thus understanding the mechanisms behind their regulation is critical. In a recent article published in Communications Biology, a team led by researchers at the University of Tsukuba examined genomic imprinting of a specific genetic locus in mice. Their experiments helped reveal the molecular details of how this mechanism governs expression levels of these genes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Identifying the exterior image of buildings on a 3D map and extracting elevation information using deep learning and digital image processing

Despite the fact that architectural administration information in Korea has been providing high-quality information for a long period of time, the level of utility of the information is not high because it focuses on administrative information. While this is the case, a three-dimensional (3D) map with higher resolution has emerged along with the technological development. However, it cannot function better than visual transmission, as it includes only image information focusing on the exterior of the building. If information related to the exterior of the building can be extracted or identified from a 3D map, it is expected that the utility of the information will be more valuable as the national architectural administration information can then potentially be extended to include such information regarding the building exteriors to the level of BIM(Building Information Modeling). This study aims to present and assess a basic method of extracting information related to the appearance of the exterior of a building for the purpose of 3D mapping using deep learning and digital image processing. After extracting and preprocessing images from the map, information was identified using the Fast R-CNN(Regions with Convolutional Neuron Networks) model. The information was identified using the Faster R-CNN model after extracting and preprocessing images from the map. As a result, it showed approximately 93% and 91% accuracy in terms of detecting the elevation and window parts of the building, respectively, as well as excellent performance in an experiment aimed at extracting the elevation information of the building. Nonetheless, it is expected that improved results will be obtained by supplementing the probability of mixing the false detection rate or noise data caused by the misunderstanding of experimenters in relation to the unclear boundaries of windows.
arxiv.org

Signal-Aware Direction-of-Arrival Estimation Using Attention Mechanisms

The direction-of-arrival (DOA) of sound sources is an essential acoustic parameter used, e.g., for multi-channel speech enhancement or source tracking. Complex acoustic scenarios consisting of sources-of-interest, interfering sources, reverberation, and noise make the estimation of the DOAs corresponding to the sources-of-interest a challenging task. Recently proposed attention mechanisms allow DOA estimators to focus on the sources-of-interest and disregard interference and noise, i.e., they are signal-aware. The attention is typically obtained by a deep neural network (DNN) from a short-time Fourier transform (STFT) based representation of a single microphone signal. Subsequently, attention has been applied as binary or ratio weighting to STFT-based microphone signal representations to reduce the impact of frequency bins dominated by noise, interference, or reverberation. The impact of attention on DOA estimators and different training strategies for attention and DOA DNNs are not yet studied in depth. In this paper, we evaluate systems consisting of different DNNs and signal processing-based methods for DOA estimation when attention is applied. Additionally, we propose training strategies for attention-based DOA estimation optimized via a DOA objective, i.e., end-to-end. The evaluation of the proposed and the baseline systems is performed using data generated with simulated and measured room impulse responses under various acoustic conditions, like reverberation times, noise, and source array distances. Overall, DOA estimation using attention in combination with signal-processing methods exhibits a far lower computational complexity than a fully DNN-based system; however, it yields comparable results.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Image Restoration using Feature-guidance

Image restoration is the task of recovering a clean image from a degraded version. In most cases, the degradation is spatially varying, and it requires the restoration network to both localize and restore the affected regions. In this paper, we present a new approach suitable for handling the image-specific and spatially-varying nature of degradation in images affected by practically occurring artifacts such as blur, rain-streaks. We decompose the restoration task into two stages of degradation localization and degraded region-guided restoration, unlike existing methods which directly learn a mapping between the degraded and clean images. Our premise is to use the auxiliary task of degradation mask prediction to guide the restoration process. We demonstrate that the model trained for this auxiliary task contains vital region knowledge, which can be exploited to guide the restoration network's training using attentive knowledge distillation technique. Further, we propose mask-guided convolution and global context aggregation module that focuses solely on restoring the degraded regions. The proposed approach's effectiveness is demonstrated by achieving significant improvement over strong baselines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deep Domain Adversarial Adaptation for Photon-efficient Imaging Based on Spatiotemporal Inception Network

In single-photon LiDAR, photon-efficient imaging captures the 3D structure of a scene by only several detected signal photons per pixel. The existing deep learning models for this task are trained on simulated datasets, which poses the domain shift challenge when applied to realistic scenarios. In this paper, we propose a spatiotemporal inception network (STIN) for photon-efficient imaging, which is able to precisely predict the depth from a sparse and high-noise photon counting histogram by fully exploiting spatial and temporal information. Then the domain adversarial adaptation frameworks, including domain-adversarial neural network and adversarial discriminative domain adaptation, are effectively applied to STIN to alleviate the domain shift problem for realistic applications. Comprehensive experiments on the simulated data generated from the NYU~v2 and the Middlebury datasets demonstrate that STIN outperforms the state-of-the-art models at low signal-to-background ratios from 2:10 to 2:100. Moreover, experimental results on the real-world dataset captured by the single-photon imaging prototype show that the STIN with domain adversarial training achieves better generalization performance compared with the state-of-the-arts as well as the baseline STIN trained by simulated data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

LSB Based Non Blind Predictive Edge Adaptive Image Steganography

Image steganography is the art of hiding secret message in grayscale or color images. Easy detection of secret message for any state-of-art image steganography can break the stego system. To prevent the breakdown of the stego system data is embedded in the selected area of an image which reduces the probability of detection. Most of the existing adaptive image steganography techniques achieve low embedding capacity. In this paper a high capacity Predictive Edge Adaptive image steganography technique is proposed where selective area of cover image is predicted using Modified Median Edge Detector (MMED) predictor to embed the binary payload (data). The cover image used to embed the payload is a grayscale image. Experimental results show that the proposed scheme achieves better embedding capacity with minimum level of distortion and higher level of security. The proposed scheme is compared with the existing image steganography schemes. Results show that the proposed scheme achieves better embedding rate with lower level of distortion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Image Inpainting

Image inpainting methods have shown significant improvements by using deep neural networks recently. However, many of these techniques often create distorted structures or blurry textures inconsistent with surrounding areas. The problem is rooted in the encoder layers' ineffectiveness in building a complete and faithful embedding of the missing regions. To address this problem, two-stage approaches deploy two separate networks for a coarse and fine estimate of the inpainted image. Some approaches utilize handcrafted features like edges or contours to guide the reconstruction process. These methods suffer from huge computational overheads owing to multiple generator networks, limited ability of handcrafted features, and sub-optimal utilization of the information present in the ground truth. Motivated by these observations, we propose a distillation based approach for inpainting, where we provide direct feature level supervision for the encoder layers in an adaptive manner. We deploy cross and self distillation techniques and discuss the need for a dedicated completion-block in encoder to achieve the distillation target. We conduct extensive evaluations on multiple datasets to validate our method.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Adaptive Single Image Deblurring

This paper tackles the problem of dynamic scene deblurring. Although end-to-end fully convolutional designs have recently advanced the state-of-the-art in non-uniform motion deblurring, their performance-complexity trade-off is still sub-optimal. Existing approaches achieve a large receptive field by a simple increment in the number of generic convolution layers, kernel-size, which comes with the burden of the increase in model size and inference speed. In this work, we propose an efficient pixel adaptive and feature attentive design for handling large blur variations within and across different images. We also propose an effective content-aware global-local filtering module that significantly improves the performance by considering not only the global dependencies of the pixel but also dynamically using the neighboring pixels. We use a patch hierarchical attentive architecture composed of the above module that implicitly discover the spatial variations in the blur present in the input image and in turn perform local and global modulation of intermediate features. Extensive qualitative and quantitative comparisons with prior art on deblurring benchmarks demonstrate the superiority of the proposed network.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Representation Adaptation Network for Cross-domain Image Classification

In image classification, it is often expensive and time-consuming to acquire sufficient labels. To solve this problem, domain adaptation often provides an attractive option given a large amount of labeled data from a similar nature but different domain. Existing approaches mainly align the distributions of representations extracted by a single structure and the representations may only contain partial information, e.g., only contain part of the saturation, brightness, and hue information. Along this line, we propose Multi-Representation Adaptation which can dramatically improve the classification accuracy for cross-domain image classification and specially aims to align the distributions of multiple representations extracted by a hybrid structure named Inception Adaptation Module (IAM). Based on this, we present Multi-Representation Adaptation Network (MRAN) to accomplish the cross-domain image classification task via multi-representation alignment which can capture the information from different aspects. In addition, we extend Maximum Mean Discrepancy (MMD) to compute the adaptation loss. Our approach can be easily implemented by extending most feed-forward models with IAM, and the network can be trained efficiently via back-propagation. Experiments conducted on three benchmark image datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of MRAN. The code has been available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Curating a Dataset from Raw Images and Videos

Data is hoarded in large quantities by almost every organization. People coining phrases like “data is the new oil” further incentivizes this. Visual data is no different. Logs and video snippets are constantly packaged and stored in robot fleets. Tesla cars constantly send recorded footage back to Tesla servers for the development of their self-driving car technology. Security cameras store footage 24/7. There’s one key pattern to note though:
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Single-shot multispectral quantitative phase imaging using deep neural network

Sunil Bhatt, Ankit Butola, Anand Kumar, Pramila Thapa, Akshay Joshi, Neetu Singh, Krishna Agarwal, Dalip Singh Mehta. Multi-spectral quantitative phase imaging (MS-QPI) is a cutting-edge label-free technique to determine the morphological changes, refractive index variations and spectroscopic information of the specimens. The bottleneck to implement this technique to extract quantitative information, is the need of more than two measurements for generating MS-QPI images. We propose a single-shot MS-QPI technique using highly spatially sensitive digital holographic microscope assisted with deep neural network (DNN). Our method first acquires the interferometric datasets corresponding to multiple wavelengths ({\lambda}=532, 633 and 808 nm used here). The acquired datasets are used to train generative adversarial network (GAN) to generate multi-spectral quantitative phase maps from a single input interferogram. The network is trained and validated on two different samples, the optical waveguide and a MG63 osteosarcoma cells. Further, validation of the framework is performed by comparing the predicted phase maps with experimentally acquired and processed multi-spectral phase maps. The current MS-QPI+DNN framework can further empower spectroscopic QPI to improve the chemical specificity without complex instrumentation and color-cross talk.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Resolving Camera Position for a Practical Application of Gaze Estimation on Edge Devices

Most Gaze estimation research only works on a setup condition that a camera perfectly captures eyes gaze. They have not literarily specified how to set up a camera correctly for a given position of a person. In this paper, we carry out a study on gaze estimation with a logical camera setup position. We further bring our research in a practical application by using inexpensive edge devices with a realistic scenario. That is, we first set up a shopping environment where we want to grasp customers gazing behaviors. This setup needs an optimal camera position in order to maintain estimation accuracy from existing gaze estimation research. We then apply the state-of-the-art of few-shot learning gaze estimation to reduce training sampling in the inference phase. In the experiment, we perform our implemented research on NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and achieve a reasonable speed, 12 FPS which is faster compared with our reference work, without much degradation of gaze estimation accuracy. The source code is released at this https URL.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Maximizing Self-supervision from Thermal Image for Effective Self-supervised Learning of Depth and Ego-motion

Recently, self-supervised learning of depth and ego-motion from thermal images shows strong robustness and reliability under challenging scenarios. However, the inherent thermal image properties such as weak contrast, blurry edges, and noise hinder to generate effective self-supervision from thermal images. Therefore, most research relies on additional self-supervision sources such as well-lit RGB images, generative models, and Lidar information. In this paper, we conduct an in-depth analysis of thermal image characteristics that degenerates self-supervision from thermal images. Based on the analysis, we propose an effective thermal image mapping method that significantly increases image information, such as overall structure, contrast, and details, while preserving temporal consistency. The proposed method shows outperformed depth and pose results than previous state-of-the-art networks without leveraging additional RGB guidance.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Weighted Encoding Optimization for Dynamic Single-pixel Imaging and Sensing

Using single-pixel detection, the end-to-end neural network that jointly optimizes both encoding and decoding enables high-precision imaging and high-level semantic sensing. However, for varied sampling rates, the large-scale network requires retraining that is laboursome and computation-consuming. In this letter, we report a weighted optimization technique for dynamic rate-adaptive single-pixel imaging and sensing, which only needs to train the network for one time that is available for any sampling rates. Specifically, we introduce a novel weighting scheme in the encoding process to characterize different patterns' modulation efficiency. While the network is training at a high sampling rate, the modulation patterns and corresponding weights are updated iteratively, which produces optimal ranked encoding series when converged. In the experimental implementation, the optimal pattern series with the highest weights are employed for light modulation, thus achieving highly-efficient imaging and sensing. The reported strategy saves the additional training of another low-rate network required by the existing dynamic single-pixel networks, which further doubles training efficiency. Experiments on the MNIST dataset validated that once the network is trained with a sampling rate of 1, the average imaging PSNR reaches 23.50 dB at 0.1 sampling rate, and the image-free classification accuracy reaches up to 95.00\% at a sampling rate of 0.03 and 97.91\% at a sampling rate of 0.1.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Cross-Modality Sub-Image Retrieval using Contrastive Multimodal Image Representations

In tissue characterization and cancer diagnostics, multimodal imaging has emerged as a powerful technique. Thanks to computational advances, large datasets can be exploited to improve diagnosis and discover patterns in pathologies. However, this requires efficient and scalable image retrieval methods. Cross-modality image retrieval is particularly demanding, as images of the same content captured in different modalities may display little common information. We propose a content-based image retrieval system (CBIR) for reverse (sub-)image search to retrieve microscopy images in one modality given a corresponding image captured by a different modality, where images are not aligned and share only few structures. We propose to combine deep learning to generate representations which embed both modalities in a common space, with classic, fast, and robust feature extractors (SIFT, SURF) to create a bag-of-words model for efficient and reliable retrieval. Our application-independent approach shows promising results on a publicly available dataset of brightfield and second harmonic generation microscopy images. We obtain 75.4% and 83.6% top-10 retrieval success for retrieval in one or the other direction. Our proposed method significantly outperforms both direct retrieval of the original multimodal (sub-)images, as well as their corresponding generative adversarial network (GAN)-based image-to-image translations. We establish that the proposed method performs better in comparison with a recent sub-image retrieval toolkit, GAN-based image-to-image translations, and learnt feature extractors for the downstream task of cross-modal image retrieval. We highlight the shortcomings of the latter methods and observe the importance of equivariance and invariance properties of the learnt representations and feature extractors in the CBIR pipeline. Code will be available at this http URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Flood Prediction and Analysis on the Relevance of Features using Explainable Artificial Intelligence

This paper presents flood prediction models for the state of Kerala in India by analyzing the monthly rainfall data and applying machine learning algorithms including Logistic Regression, K-Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, Random Forests, and Support Vector Machine. Although these models have shown high accuracy prediction of the occurrence of flood in a particular year, they do not quantitatively and qualitatively explain the prediction decision. This paper shows how the background features are learned that contributed to the prediction decision and further extended to explain the inner workings with the development of explainable artificial intelligence modules. The obtained results have confirmed the validity of the findings uncovered by the explainer modules basing on the historical flood monthly rainfall data in Kerala.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Depth Normalization of Small RNA Sequencing: Using Data and Biology to Select a Suitable Method

Deep sequencing has become one of the most popular tools for transcriptome profiling in biomedical studies. While an abundance of computational methods exists for "normalizing" sequencing data to remove unwanted between-sample variations due to experimental handling, there is no consensus on which normalization is the most suitable for a given data set. To address this problem, we developed "DANA" - an approach for assessing the performance of normalization methods for microRNA sequencing data based on biology-motivated and data-driven metrics. Our approach takes advantage of well-known biological features of microRNAs for their expression pattern and chromosomal clustering to simultaneously assess (1) how effectively normalization removes handling artifacts, and (2) how aptly normalization preserves biological signals. With DANA, we confirm that the performance of eight commonly used normalization methods vary widely across different data sets and provide guidance for selecting a suitable method for the data at hand. Hence, it should be adopted as a routine preprocessing step (preceding normalization) for microRNA sequencing data analysis. DANA is implemented in R and publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS

