Science

Enhanced quantum sensing with room-temperature solid-state masers

By Hao Wu, Shuo Yang, Mark Oxborrow, Qing Zhao, Bo Zhang, Jiangfeng Du
 3 days ago

Quantum sensing with solid-state systems finds broad applications in diverse areas ranging from material and biomedical sciences to fundamental physics. Several solid-state spin sensors have been developed, facilitating the ultra-sensitive detection of physical quantities such as magnetic and electric...

Enhanced coupling of electron and nuclear spins by quantum tunneling resonances

Noble-gas spins feature hours long coherence times owing to their great isolation from the environment, and find practical usage in various applications. However, this isolation leads to extremely slow preparation times, relying on weak spin transfer from an electron-spin ensemble. Here we propose a controllable mechanism to enhance this transfer rate. We analyze the spin dynamics of helium-3 atoms with hot, optically-excited potassium atoms and reveal the formation of quasi-bound states in resonant binary collisions. We find a resonant enhancement of the spin-exchange cross section by up to six orders of magnitude and two orders of magnitude enhancement for the thermally averaged, polarization rate-coefficient. We further examine the effect for various other noble gases and find that the enhancement is universal. We outline feasible conditions under which the enhancement may be experimentally observed and practically utilized.
A many-body approach to transport in quantum systems: From the transient regime to the stationary state

We review one of the most versatile theoretical approaches to the study of time-dependent correlated quantum transport in nano-systems: the non-equilibrium Green's function (NEGF) formalism. Within this formalism, one can treat, on the same footing, inter-particle interactions, external drives and/or perturbations, and coupling to baths with a (piece-wise) continuum set of degrees of freedom. After a historical overview on the theory of transport in quantum systems, we present a modern introduction of the NEGF approach to quantum transport. We discuss the inclusion of inter-particle interactions using diagrammatic techniques, and the use of the so-called embedding and inbedding techniques which take the bath couplings into account non-perturbatively. In various limits, such as the non-interacting limit and the steady-state limit, we then show how the NEGF formalism elegantly reduces to well-known formulae in quantum transport as special cases. We then discuss non-equilibrium transport in general, for both particle and energy currents. Under the presence of a time-dependent drive - encompassing pump-probe scenarios as well as driven quantum systems - we discuss the transient as well as asymptotic behavior, and also how to use NEGF to infer information on the out-of-equilibrium system. As illustrative examples, we consider model systems general enough to pave the way to realistic systems. These examples encompass one- and two-dimensional electronic systems, systems with electron-phonon couplings, topological superconductors, and optically responsive molecular junctions where electron-photon couplings are relevant.
Quantum error correction using squeezed Schrödinger cat states

Bosonic quantum codes redundantly encode quantum information in the states of a quantum harmonic oscillator, making it possible to detect and correct errors. Schrödinger cat codes -- based on the superposition of two coherent states with opposite displacements -- can correct phase-flip errors induced by dephasing, but they are vulnerable to bit-flip errors induced by photon loss. Here, we develop a bosonic quantum code relying on squeezed cat states, i.e. cat states made of a linear superposition of displaced-squeezed states. Squeezed cat states allow to partially correct errors caused by photon loss, while at the same time improving the protection against dephasing. We present a comprehensive analysis of the squeezed cat code, including protocols for code generation and elementary quantum gates. We characterize the effect of both photon loss and dephasing and develop an optimal recovery protocol that is suitable to be implemented on currently available quantum hardware. We show that with moderate squeezing, and using typical parameters of state-of-the-art quantum hardware platforms, the squeezed cat code has a resilience to photon-loss errors that significantly outperforms that of the conventional cat code.
Temperature Effect on Charge-state Transition Levels of Defects in Semiconductors

Defects are crucial in determining the overall physical properties of semiconductors. Generally, the charge-state transition level (TEL), one of the key physical quantities that determines the dopability of defects in semiconductors, is temperature dependent. However, little is known about the temperature dependence of TEL, and, as a result, almost all existing defect theories in semiconductors are built on a temperature-independent approximation. In this article, by deriving the basic formulas for temperature-dependent TEL, we have established two fundamental rules for the temperature dependence of TEL in semiconductors. Based on these rules, surprisingly, it is found that the temperature dependences of TEL for different defects are rather diverse: it can become shallower, deeper, or stay unchanged. This defect-specific behavior is mainly determined by the synergistic or opposing effects between free energy corrections (determined by the local volume change around the defect during a charge-state transition) and band edge changes (which differ for different semiconductors). These basic formulas and rules, confirmed by a large number of state-of-the-art temperature-dependent defect calculations in GaN, may potentially be widely adopted as guidelines for understanding or optimizing doping behaviors in semiconductors at finite temperatures.
Learning quantum states from their classical shadows

In quantum mechanics, a quantum many-body system is represented by a large complex matrix whose size scales exponentially with the number of particles. This intrinsic exponential complexity empowers quantum technologies but, at the same time, it makes it practically impossible to completely characterize, or learn, a quantum many-body system even of moderate size (the current limit of quantum tomography being 40"“50 qubits). This is an issue given that learning quantum systems is central to the development of quantum technologies.
Measurement of polarization quantum states under chromatic aberration conditions

The wave plate is a basic device for transforming and measuring the polarization states of light. It is known that the transformation of light by means of two wave plates makes it possible to measure the state of polarization in an arbitrary basis. The finite spectral width of the light, however, leads to a chromatic aberration of the polarization quantum transformation caused by the parasitic dispersion of the birefringence of the plate material. This causes systematic errors in the tomography of quantum polarization states and significantly reduces its accuracy. This study is a development of our work1, in which an adequate model for quantum measurements of polarization qubits under chromatic aberration was first formulated. This work includes a generalization of the results obtained earlier for the cases of two-qubit states. Along with examples of random states those uniformly distributed over the Haar measure are considered. Using a matrix of complete information, it is quantitatively traced how the presence of chromatic aberrations under conditions of a finite spectral width of light leads to the loss of information in quantum measurements. It is shown that the use of the developed model of fuzzy measurements instead of the model of standard projection measurements makes it possible to suppress systematic errors of quantum tomography even when using high-order wave plates. It turns out that the fuzzy measurement model can give a significant increase in the reconstruction accuracy compared to the standard measurement model.
Study of decoherence of a superposition of macroscopic quantum states by means the consideration of a multimode state of a Schrodinger cat

Quantum Schrodinger cat states are of great interest in quantum communications and quantum optics. These states are used in various scientific fields such as quantum computing, quantum error correction and high-precision measurements. The analysis of the Schrodinger cat states coherence is an important task for their complete practical application. Our developed approach makes it possible to estimate the coherence of the quantum Schrodinger cat state of arbitrary dimension, as well as to find the interference visibility of the state - an important optical characteristic. The obtained simple quantitative relationship between coherence and the Schmidt number, as well as the developed approach of reducing the multidimensional quantum cat state to a two-mode analog allow us to analyze macroscopic states formed by a large number of modes. Several explicit formulas for the reduced states that arise after measuring of some modes of the considered multimode system are obtained. The research results have significant application and can be used in the development of high-dimensional quantum information processing systems.
Noiseless linear amplification in quantum target detection using Gaussian states

Quantum target detection aims to utilise quantum technologies to achieve performances in target detection not possible through purely classical means. Quantum illumination is an example of this, based on signal-idler entanglement, promising a potential 6 dB advantage in error exponent over its optimal classical counterpart. So far, receiver designs achieving this optimal reception remain elusive with many proposals based on Gaussian processes appearing unable to utilise quantum information contained within Gaussian state sources. This paper considers the employment of a noiseless linear amplifier at the detection stage of a quantum illumination-based quantum target detection protocol. Such a non-Gaussian amplifier offers a means of probabilistically amplifying an incoming signal without the addition of noise. Considering symmetric hypothesis testing, the quantum Chernoff bound is derived and limits on detection error probability is analysed for both the two-mode squeezed vacuum state and the coherent state classical benchmark. Our findings show that in such a scheme the potential quantum advantage is amplified even in regimes where quantum illumination alone offers no advantage, thereby extending its potential use. For coherent states, the performance in such a scheme is bounded by one without amplification except for a few specific regimes which are defined.
High-fidelity tracking of the evolution of multilevel quantum states

The method of quantum tomography, which allows us to track with high accuracy the evolution of multilevel quantum systems (qudits) in Hilbert spaces of various dimensions is presented. The developed algorithms for quantum control are based on the use of the spinor representation of the Lorentz transformation group. In the simplest case of one-qubit states, it turns out that, in addition to three-dimensional rotations on the Bloch sphere, one can introduce four-dimensional Lorentz pseudorotations, similar to the transformations of the special theory of relativity. We show that feedback through weakly perturbing adaptive quantum measurements turns out to be capable of providing high-precision control of the quantum system, while introducing only weak perturbations into the initial quantum state. It turns out that, together with the control of a quantum system through its weak perturbation, the developed algorithms for controlling the evolution of the state of a quantum system can be super-efficient, providing a higher measurement accuracy than any standard POVM (Positive-Operator Valued Measure) protocols. The results of the study are important for the development of optimal adaptive methods for quantum states and operations controlling. The results obtained are essential for the development of high-precision control methods for quantum information technologies.
Bundle Theoretic Descriptions of Massive Single-Particle State Spaces; With a view toward Relativistic Quantum Information Theory

Relativistic Quantum Information Theory (RQI) is a flourishing research area of physics, yet, there has been no systematic mathematical treatment of the field. In this paper, we suggest bundle theoretic descriptions of massive single-particle state spaces, which are basic building blocks of RQI. In the language of bundle theory, one can construct a vector bundle over the set of all possible motion states of a massive particle, in whose fibers the moving particle's internal quantum state as perceived by a fixed inertial observer is encoded. A link between the usual Hilbert space description is provided by a generalized induced representation construction on the $L^2$-section space of the bundle. The aim of this paper is two-fold. One is to communicate the basic ideas of RQI to mathematicians and the other is to suggest an improved formalism for single-particle state spaces that encompasses all known massive particles including those which have never been dealt with in the RQI literature. Some of the theoretical implications of the formalism will be explored at the end of the paper.
A Novel Nuclear Emulsion Detector for Measurement of Quantum States of Ultracold Neutrons in the Earth's Gravitational Field

Naoto Muto, Hartmut Abele, Tomoko Ariga, Joachim Bosina, Masahiro Hino, Katsuya Hirota, Go Ichikawa, Tobias Jenke, Hiroaki Kawahara, Shinsuke Kawasaki, Masaaki Kitaguchi, Jakob Micko, Kenji Mishima, Naotaka Naganawa, Mitsuhiro Nakamura, Stéphanie Roccia, Osamu Sato, René I. P. Sedmik, Yoshichika Seki, Hirohiko M. Shimizu, Satomi Tada, Atsuhiro Umemoto. Hypothetical...
Sensing performance enhancement via asymmetric gain optimization in the atom-light hybrid interferometer

The SU (1,1)-type atom-light hybrid interferometer (SALHI) is a kind of interferometer that is sensitive to both the optical phase and atomic phase. However, the loss has been an unavoidable problem in practical applications and greatly limits the use of interferometers. Visibility is an important parameter to evaluate the sensing performance of interferometers. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the mitigating effect of the loss on visibility of the SALHI via asymmetric gain optimization, where the maximum threshold of loss to visibility close to $100\%$ is increased. Furthermore, we theoretically find that the optimal condition for the largest visibility is the same as that for the enhancement of signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to the best value in the presence of losses using the intensity detection, indicating that the visibility can act as an experimental operational criterion for SNR improvement in practical applications. Improvement of the interference visibility means achievement of SNR enhancement. Our results provide a significant foundation for practical application of the SALHI in radar and ranging measurements.
Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
Quantum networks self-test all entangled states

Certifying quantum properties with minimal assumptions is a fundamental problem in quantum information science. Self-testing is a method to infer the underlying physics of a quantum experiment only from the measured statistics. While all bipartite pure entangled states can be self-tested, little is known about how to self-test quantum states of an arbitrary number of systems. Here, we introduce a framework for network-assisted self-testing and use it to self-test any pure entangled quantum state of an arbitrary number of systems. The scheme requires the preparation of a number of singlets that scales linearly with the number of systems, and the implementation of standard projective and Bell measurements, all feasible with current technology. When all the network constraints are exploited, the obtained self-testing certification is stronger than what is achievable in any Bell-type scenario. Our work does not only solve an open question in the field, but also shows how properly designed networks offer new opportunities for the certification of quantum phenomena.
Crystallization of bosonic quantum Hall states in a rotating quantum gas

The dominance of interactions over kinetic energy lies at the heart of strongly correlated quantum matter, from fractional quantum Hall liquids1, to atoms in optical lattices2 and twisted bilayer graphene3. Crystalline phases often compete with correlated quantum liquids, and transitions between them occur when the energy cost of forming a density wave approaches zero. A prime example occurs for electrons in high-strength magnetic fields, where the instability of quantum Hall liquids towards a Wigner crystal4,5,6,7,8,9 is heralded by a roton-like softening of density modulations at the magnetic length7,10,11,12. Remarkably, interacting bosons in a gauge field are also expected to form analogous liquid and crystalline states13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21. However, combining interactions with strong synthetic magnetic fields has been a challenge for experiments on bosonic quantum gases18,21. Here we study the purely interaction-driven dynamics of a Landau gauge Bose"“Einstein condensate22 in and near the lowest Landau level. We observe a spontaneous crystallization driven by condensation of magneto-rotons7,10, excitations visible as density modulations at the magnetic length. Increasing the cloud density smoothly connects this behaviour to a quantum version of the Kelvin"“Helmholtz hydrodynamic instability, driven by the sheared internal flow profile of the rapidly rotating condensate. At long times the condensate self-organizes into a persistent array of droplets separated by vortex streets, which are stabilized by a balance of interactions and effective magnetic forces.
