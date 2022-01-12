ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Assessing the persistence of chalcogen bonds in solution with neural network potentials

By Veronika Juraskova, Frederic Celerse, Ruben Laplaza, Clemence Corminboeuf
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Non-covalent bonding patterns are commonly harvested as a design principle in the field of catalysis, supramolecular chemistry and functional materials to name a few. Yet, their computational description generally neglects finite temperature and environment effects, which promote competing interactions and alter their static gas-phase properties. Recently, neural network potentials (NNPs) trained...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Networks: a bibliometrics overview

Recently, graph neural networks have become a hot topic in machine learning community. This paper presents a Scopus based bibliometric overview of the GNNs research since 2004, when GNN papers were first published. The study aims to evaluate GNN research trend, both quantitatively and qualitatively. We provide the trend of research, distribution of subjects, active and influential authors and institutions, sources of publications, most cited documents, and hot topics. Our investigations reveal that the most frequent subject categories in this field are computer science, engineering, telecommunications, linguistics, operations research and management science, information science and library science, business and economics, automation and control systems, robotics, and social sciences. In addition, the most active source of GNN publications is Lecture Notes in Computer Science. The most prolific or impactful institutions are found in the United States, China, and Canada. We also provide must read papers and future directions. Finally, the application of graph convolutional networks and attention mechanism are now among hot topics of GNN research.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Harnessing protein folding neural networks for peptide"“protein docking

Highly accurate protein structure predictions by deep neural networks such as AlphaFold2 and RoseTTAFold have tremendous impact on structural biology and beyond. Here, we show that, although these deep learning approaches have originally been developed for the in silico folding of protein monomers, AlphaFold2 also enables quick and accurate modeling of peptide"“protein interactions. Our simple implementation of AlphaFold2 generates peptide"“protein complex models without requiring multiple sequence alignment information for the peptide partner, and can handle binding-induced conformational changes of the receptor. We explore what AlphaFold2 has memorized and learned, and describe specific examples that highlight differences compared to state-of-the-art peptide docking protocol PIPER-FlexPepDock. These results show that AlphaFold2 holds great promise for providing structural insight into a wide range of peptide"“protein complexes, serving as a starting point for the detailed characterization and manipulation of these interactions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

KerGNNs: Interpretable Graph Neural Networks with Graph Kernels

Graph kernels are historically the most widely-used technique for graph classification tasks. However, these methods suffer from limited performance because of the hand-crafted combinatorial features of graphs. In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method in downstream graph-related tasks due to their superior performance. Most GNNs are based on Message Passing Neural Network (MPNN) frameworks. However, recent studies show that MPNNs can not exceed the power of the Weisfeiler-Lehman (WL) algorithm in graph isomorphism test. To address the limitations of existing graph kernel and GNN methods, in this paper, we propose a novel GNN framework, termed \textit{Kernel Graph Neural Networks} (KerGNNs), which integrates graph kernels into the message passing process of GNNs. Inspired by convolution filters in convolutional neural networks (CNNs), KerGNNs adopt trainable hidden graphs as graph filters which are combined with subgraphs to update node embeddings using graph kernels. In addition, we show that MPNNs can be viewed as special cases of KerGNNs. We apply KerGNNs to multiple graph-related tasks and use cross-validation to make fair comparisons with benchmarks. We show that our method achieves competitive performance compared with existing state-of-the-art methods, demonstrating the potential to increase the representation ability of GNNs. We also show that the trained graph filters in KerGNNs can reveal the local graph structures of the dataset, which significantly improves the model interpretability compared with conventional GNN models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalcogen#Persistence#Design#Neural Network#Solution#Density Functional Theory#Dft#Baselined#Amoeba#Nnp#Chemical Physics
arxiv.org

Multivariate Time Series Regression with Graph Neural Networks

Machine learning, with its advances in Deep Learning has shown great potential in analysing time series in the past. However, in many scenarios, additional information is available that can potentially improve predictions, by incorporating it into the learning methods. This is crucial for data that arises from e.g., sensor networks that contain information about sensor locations. Then, such spatial information can be exploited by modeling it via graph structures, along with the sequential (time) information. Recent advances in adapting Deep Learning to graphs have shown promising potential in various graph-related tasks. However, these methods have not been adapted for time series related tasks to a great extent. Specifically, most attempts have essentially consolidated around Spatial-Temporal Graph Neural Networks for time series forecasting with small sequence lengths. Generally, these architectures are not suited for regression or classification tasks that contain large sequences of data. Therefore, in this work, we propose an architecture capable of processing these long sequences in a multivariate time series regression task, using the benefits of Graph Neural Networks to improve predictions. Our model is tested on two seismic datasets that contain earthquake waveforms, where the goal is to predict intensity measurements of ground shaking at a set of stations. Our findings demonstrate promising results of our approach, which are discussed in depth with an additional ablation study.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Pruning deep neural networks generates a sparse, bio-inspired nonlinear controller for insect flight

Insect flight is a strongly nonlinear and actuated dynamical system. As such, strategies for understanding its control have typically relied on either model-based methods or linearizations thereof. Here we develop a framework that combines model predictive control on an established flight dynamics model and deep neural networks (DNN) to create an efficient method for solving the inverse problem of flight control. We turn to natural systems for inspiration since they inherently demonstrate network pruning with the consequence of yielding more efficient networks for a specific set of tasks. This bio-inspired approach allows us to leverage network pruning to optimally sparsify a DNN architecture in order to perform flight tasks with as few neural connections as possible, however, there are limits to sparsification. Specifically, as the number of connections falls below a critical threshold, flight performance drops considerably. We develop sparsification paradigms and explore their limits for control tasks. Monte Carlo simulations also quantify the statistical distribution of network weights during pruning given initial random weights of the DNNs. We demonstrate that on average, the network can be pruned to retain approximately 7% of the original network weights, with statistical distributions quantified at each layer of the network. Overall, this work shows that sparsely connected DNNs are capable of predicting the forces required to follow flight trajectories. Additionally, sparsification has sharp performance limits.
arxiv.org

A Hybrid Quantum-Classical Neural Network Architecture for Binary Classification

Deep learning is one of the most successful and far-reaching strategies used in machine learning today. However, the scale and utility of neural networks is still greatly limited by the current hardware used to train them. These concerns have become increasingly pressing as conventional computers quickly approach physical limitations that will slow performance improvements in years to come. For these reasons, scientists have begun to explore alternative computing platforms, like quantum computers, for training neural networks. In recent years, variational quantum circuits have emerged as one of the most successful approaches to quantum deep learning on noisy intermediate scale quantum devices. We propose a hybrid quantum-classical neural network architecture where each neuron is a variational quantum circuit. We empirically analyze the performance of this hybrid neural network on a series of binary classification data sets using a simulated universal quantum computer and a state of the art universal quantum computer. On simulated hardware, we observe that the hybrid neural network achieves roughly 10% higher classification accuracy and 20% better minimization of cost than an individual variational quantum circuit. On quantum hardware, we observe that each model only performs well when the qubit and gate count is sufficiently small.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Robust Graph Neural Networks for Noisy Graphs with Sparse Labels

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown their great ability in modeling graph structured data. However, real-world graphs usually contain structure noises and have limited labeled nodes. The performance of GNNs would drop significantly when trained on such graphs, which hinders the adoption of GNNs on many applications. Thus, it is important to develop noise-resistant GNNs with limited labeled nodes. However, the work on this is rather limited. Therefore, we study a novel problem of developing robust GNNs on noisy graphs with limited labeled nodes. Our analysis shows that both the noisy edges and limited labeled nodes could harm the message-passing mechanism of GNNs. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel framework which adopts the noisy edges as supervision to learn a denoised and dense graph, which can down-weight or eliminate noisy edges and facilitate message passing of GNNs to alleviate the issue of limited labeled nodes. The generated edges are further used to regularize the predictions of unlabeled nodes with label smoothness to better train GNNs. Experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate the robustness of the proposed framework on noisy graphs with limited labeled nodes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Formant Tracking Using Quasi-Closed Phase Forward-Backward Linear Prediction Analysis and Deep Neural Networks

Formant tracking is investigated in this study by using trackers based on dynamic programming (DP) and deep neural nets (DNNs). Using the DP approach, six formant estimation methods were first compared. The six methods include linear prediction (LP) algorithms, weighted LP algorithms and the recently developed quasi-closed phase forward-backward (QCP-FB) method. QCP-FB gave the best performance in the comparison. Therefore, a novel formant tracking approach, which combines benefits of deep learning and signal processing based on QCP-FB, was proposed. In this approach, the formants predicted by a DNN-based tracker from a speech frame are refined using the peaks of the all-pole spectrum computed by QCP-FB from the same frame. Results show that the proposed DNN-based tracker performed better both in detection rate and estimation error for the lowest three formants compared to reference formant trackers. Compared to the popular Wavesurfer, for example, the proposed tracker gave a reduction of 29%, 48% and 35% in the estimation error for the lowest three formants, respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Abstraction-Refinement Approach to Verifying Convolutional Neural Networks

Convolutional neural networks have gained vast popularity due to their excellent performance in the fields of computer vision, image processing, and others. Unfortunately, it is now well known that convolutional networks often produce erroneous results - for example, minor perturbations of the inputs of these networks can result in severe classification errors. Numerous verification approaches have been proposed in recent years to prove the absence of such errors, but these are typically geared for fully connected networks and suffer from exacerbated scalability issues when applied to convolutional networks. To address this gap, we present here the Cnn-Abs framework, which is particularly aimed at the verification of convolutional networks. The core of Cnn-Abs is an abstraction-refinement technique, which simplifies the verification problem through the removal of convolutional connections in a way that soundly creates an over-approximation of the original problem; and which restores these connections if the resulting problem becomes too abstract. Cnn-Abs is designed to use existing verification engines as a backend, and our evaluation demonstrates that it can significantly boost the performance of a state-of-the-art DNN verification engine, reducing runtime by 15.7% on average.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Bifurcations of a neural network model with symmetry

We analyze a family of clustered excitatory-inhibitory neural networks and the underlying bifurcation structures that arise because of permutation symmetries in the network as the global coupling strength $g$ is varied. We primarily consider two network topologies: an all-to-all connected network which excludes self-connections, and a network in which the excitatory cells are broken into clusters of equal size. Although in both cases the bifurcation structure is determined by symmetries in the system, the behavior of the two systems is qualitatively different. In the all-to-all connected network, the system undergoes Hopf bifurcations leading to periodic orbit solutions; notably, for large $g$, there is a single, stable periodic orbit solution and no stable fixed points. By contrast, in the clustered network, there are no Hopf bifurcations, and there is a family of stable fixed points for large $g$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Artificial Neural Networks Modelling of Wall Pressure Spectra Beneath Turbulent Boundary Layers

We analyse and compare various empirical models of wall pressure spectra beneath turbulent boundary layers and propose an alternative machine learning approach using Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). The analysis and the training of the ANN are performed on data from experiments and high-fidelity simulations by various authors, covering a wide range of flow conditions. We present a methodology to extract all the turbulent boundary layer parameters required by these models, also considering flows experiencing strong adverse pressure gradients. Moreover, the database is explored to unveil important dependencies within the boundary layer parameters and to propose a possible set of features from which the ANN should predict the wall pressure spectra. The results show that the ANN outperforms traditional models in adverse pressure gradients, and its predictive capabilities generalise better over the range of investigated conditions. The analysis is completed with a deep ensemble approach for quantifying the uncertainties in the model prediction and integrated gradient analysis of the model sensitivity to its inputs. Uncertainties and sensitivities allow for identifying the regions where new training data would be most beneficial to the model's accuracy, thus opening the path towards a self-calibrating modelling approach.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Explainable Defect Detection Using Convolutional Neural Networks: Case Study

Train object detection model without having any bounding boxes labels. This post shows the power of Explainable AI. Despite being extremely accurate, neural networks are not that widely used in the domains, where prediction explainability is a requirement, such as medicine, banking, education, etc. In this tutorial, I’ll show you...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rethinking Feature Uncertainty in Stochastic Neural Networks for Adversarial Robustness

It is well-known that deep neural networks (DNNs) have shown remarkable success in many fields. However, when adding an imperceptible magnitude perturbation on the model input, the model performance might get rapid decrease. To address this issue, a randomness technique has been proposed recently, named Stochastic Neural Networks (SNNs). Specifically, SNNs inject randomness into the model to defend against unseen attacks and improve the adversarial robustness. However, existed studies on SNNs mainly focus on injecting fixed or learnable noises to model weights/activations. In this paper, we find that the existed SNNs performances are largely bottlenecked by the feature representation ability. Surprisingly, simply maximizing the variance per dimension of the feature distribution leads to a considerable boost beyond all previous methods, which we named maximize feature distribution variance stochastic neural network (MFDV-SNN). Extensive experiments on well-known white- and black-box attacks show that MFDV-SNN achieves a significant improvement over existing methods, which indicates that it is a simple but effective method to improve model robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Relaxed Energy Function Based Analog Neural Network Approach to Target Localization in Distributed MIMO Radar

Analog neural networks are highly effective to solve some optimization problems, and they have been used for target localization in distributed multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radar. In this work, we design a new relaxed energy function based neural network (RNFNN) for target localization in distributed MIMO radar. We start with the maximum likelihood (ML) target localization with a complicated objective function, which can be transformed to a tractable one with equality constraints by introducing some auxiliary variables. Different from the existing Lagrangian programming neural network (LPNN) methods, we further relax the optimization problem formulated for target localization, so that the Lagrangian multiplier terms are no longer needed, leading to a relaxed energy function with better convexity. Based on the relaxed energy function, a RNFNN is implemented with much simpler structure and faster convergence speed. Furthermore, the RNFNN method is extended to localization in the presence of transmitter and receiver location errors. It is shown that the performance of the proposed localization approach achieves the Cramér-Rao lower bound (CRLB) within a wider range of signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs). Extensive comparisons with the state-of-the-art approaches are provided, which demonstrate the advantages of the proposed approach in terms of performance improvement and computational complexity (or convergence speed).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Concept Embeddings for Fuzzy Logic Verification of Deep Neural Networks in Perception Tasks

One major drawback of deep neural networks (DNNs) for use in sensitive application domains is their black-box nature. This makes it hard to verify or monitor complex, symbolic requirements. In this work, we present a simple, yet effective, approach to verify whether a trained convolutional neural network (CNN) respects specified symbolic background knowledge. The knowledge may consist of any fuzzy predicate logic rules. For this, we utilize methods from explainable artificial intelligence (XAI): First, using concept embedding analysis, the output of a computer vision CNN is post-hoc enriched by concept outputs; second, logical rules from prior knowledge are fuzzified to serve as continuous-valued functions on the concept outputs. These can be evaluated with little computational overhead. We demonstrate three diverse use-cases of our method on stateof-the-art object detectors: Finding corner cases, utilizing the rules for detecting and localizing DNN misbehavior during runtime, and comparing the logical consistency of DNNs. The latter is used to find related differences between EfficientDet D1 and Mask R-CNN object detectors. We show that this approach benefits from fuzziness and calibrating the concept outputs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Classification of Hyperspectral Images by Using Spectral Data and Fully Connected Neural Network

It is observed that high classification performance is achieved for one- and two-dimensional signals by using deep learning methods. In this context, most researchers have tried to classify hyperspectral images by using deep learning methods and classification success over 90% has been achieved for these images. Deep neural networks (DNN) actually consist of two parts: i) Convolutional neural network (CNN) and ii) fully connected neural network (FCNN). While CNN determines the features, FCNN is used in classification. In classification of the hyperspectral images, it is observed that almost all of the researchers used 2D or 3D convolution filters on the spatial data beside spectral data (features). It is convenient to use convolution filters on images or time signals. In hyperspectral images, each pixel is represented by a signature vector which consists of individual features that are independent of each other. Since the order of the features in the vector can be changed, it doesn't make sense to use convolution filters on these features as on time signals. At the same time, since the hyperspectral images do not have a textural structure, there is no need to use spatial data besides spectral data. In this study, hyperspectral images of Indian pines, Salinas, Pavia centre, Pavia university and Botswana are classified by using only fully connected neural network and the spectral data with one dimensional. An average accuracy of 97.5% is achieved for the test sets of all hyperspectral images.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Super-resolution in Molecular Dynamics Trajectory Reconstruction with Bi-Directional Neural Networks

Molecular dynamics simulations are a cornerstone in science, allowing to investigate from the system's thermodynamics to analyse intricate molecular interactions. In general, to create extended molecular trajectories can be a computationally expensive process, for example, when running $ab-initio$ simulations. Hence, repeating such calculations to either obtain more accurate thermodynamics or to get a higher resolution in the dynamics generated by a fine-grained quantum interaction can be time- and computationally-consuming. In this work, we explore different machine learning (ML) methodologies to increase the resolution of molecular dynamics trajectories on-demand within a post-processing step. As a proof of concept, we analyse the performance of bi-directional neural networks such as neural ODEs, Hamiltonian networks, recurrent neural networks and LSTMs, as well as the uni-directional variants as a reference, for molecular dynamics simulations (here: the MD17 dataset). We have found that Bi-LSTMs are the best performing models; by utilizing the local time-symmetry of thermostated trajectories they can even learn long-range correlations and display high robustness to noisy dynamics across molecular complexity. Our models can reach accuracies of up to 10$^{-4}$ angstroms in trajectory interpolation, while faithfully reconstructing several full cycles of unseen intricate high-frequency molecular vibrations, rendering the comparison between the learned and reference trajectories indistinguishable. The results reported in this work can serve (1) as a baseline for larger systems, as well as (2) for the construction of better MD integrators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous In-Memory Computing Cluster For Flexible End-to-End Inference of Real-World Deep Neural Networks

Angelo Garofalo, Gianmarco Ottavi, Francesco Conti, Geethan Karunaratne, Irem Boybat, Luca Benini, Davide Rossi. Deployment of modern TinyML tasks on small battery-constrained IoT devices requires high computational energy efficiency. Analog In-Memory Computing (IMC) using non-volatile memory (NVM) promises major efficiency improvements in deep neural network (DNN) inference and serves as on-chip memory storage for DNN weights. However, IMC's functional flexibility limitations and their impact on performance, energy, and area efficiency are not yet fully understood at the system level. To target practical end-to-end IoT applications, IMC arrays must be enclosed in heterogeneous programmable systems, introducing new system-level challenges which we aim at addressing in this work. We present a heterogeneous tightly-coupled clustered architecture integrating 8 RISC-V cores, an in-memory computing accelerator (IMA), and digital accelerators. We benchmark the system on a highly heterogeneous workload such as the Bottleneck layer from a MobileNetV2, showing 11.5x performance and 9.5x energy efficiency improvements, compared to highly optimized parallel execution on the cores. Furthermore, we explore the requirements for end-to-end inference of a full mobile-grade DNN (MobileNetV2) in terms of IMC array resources, by scaling up our heterogeneous architecture to a multi-array accelerator. Our results show that our solution, on the end-to-end inference of the MobileNetV2, is one order of magnitude better in terms of execution latency than existing programmable architectures and two orders of magnitude better than state-of-the-art heterogeneous solutions integrating in-memory computing analog cores.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy