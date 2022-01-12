ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Carrier-envelope phase of a light bullet

 3 days ago

Elizaveta Zaloznaya (1, 2 and 3), Victor Kompanets (1), Alexander Savvin (3), Alexander Dormidonov (1 and 3), Sergey Chekalin (1), Valery Kandidov (1 and 2) ((1) Institute of Spectroscopy, Russian Academy of Sciences, (2) Lomonosov Moscow State University, Faculty of Physics, (3)...

scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

Light-matter interactions simulated on the world's fastest supercomputer

Light-matter interactions form the basis of many important technologies, including lasers, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and atomic clocks. However, usual computational approaches for modeling such interactions have limited usefulness and capability. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a technique that overcomes these limitations. In a study published this month in The...
ENGINEERING
Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
CHEMISTRY
Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
Phase transitions in Skyrme holography

We study phase transitions in five-dimensional Einstein Gravity with a negative cosmological constant, coupled to a Skyrme matter field. These transitions are topological generalizations of the Hawking-Page transition between thermal Anti de Sitter (AdS) spacetime and an AdS black hole. Phases are characterized by a topological number associated with the Skyrme field configuration. Depending on that topological number and on the Skyrme coupling strength, there occur transitions between those phases at two, one, or no value(s) of the temperature. Through the holographic (AdS/CFT) correspondence, these solutions are dual to topologically non-trivial states in a conformal field theory (CFT) with an SU(2)-symmetry, which support either confined or deconfined (quasi-)particles at strong coupling. We compare to similar known phase transitions, and discuss potential applications to confinement in topological phases of condensed matter and the quark-gluon plasma.
SCIENCE
Reply to 'Comment on "Proper and improper chiral magnetic interactions" '

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
PHYSICS
Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
Thermonuclear and Electron-Capture Supernovae from Stripped-Envelope Stars

Savvas Chanlaridis, John Antoniadis, David R. Aguilera-Dena, Götz Gräfener, Norbert Langer, Nikolaos Stergioulas. (abridged) When stripped from their hydrogen-rich envelopes, stars with initial masses between $\sim$7 and 11 M$_\odot$ develop massive degenerate cores and collapse. Depending on the final structure and composition, the outcome can range from a thermonuclear explosion, to the formation of a neutron star in an electron-capture supernova (ECSN). It has been recently demonstrated that stars in this mass range may initiate explosive oxygen burning when their central densities are still below $\rho_{\rm c} \lesssim 10^{9.6}$ g cm$^{-3}$. This makes them interesting candidates for Type Ia Supernovae -- which we call (C)ONe SNe Ia -- and might have broader implications for the formation of neutron stars via ECSNe. Here, we model the evolution of 252 helium-stars with initial masses in the $0.8-3.5$ M$_\odot$ range, and metallicities between $Z=10^{-4}$ and $0.02$. We use these models to constrain the central densities, compositions and envelope masses at the time of explosive oxygen ignition. We further investigate the sensitivity of these properties to mass-loss rate assumptions using additional models with varying wind efficiencies. We find that helium-stars with masses between $\sim$1.8 and 2.7 M$_\odot$ evolve onto $1.35-1.37$ M$_\odot$ (C)ONe cores that initiate explosive burning at central densities between $\rm \log_{10}(\rho_c)\sim 9.3$ and 9.6. We constrain the amount of residual carbon retained after core carbon burning, and conclude that it plays a critical role in determining the final outcome: Cores with residual carbon mass fractions of $X_{\rm min}(\rm{^{12}C}) \gtrsim 0.004$ result in (C)ONe SNe Ia, while those with lower carbon mass fractions become ECSNe. We find that (C)ONe SNe Ia are more likely to occur at high metallicities, whereas at low metallicities ECSNe dominate.
ASTRONOMY
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
Spatiotemporal observation of quantum crystallization of electrons

Liquids crystallize as they cool; however, when crystallization is avoided in some way, they supercool, maintaining their liquidity, and freezing into glass at low temperatures, as ubiquitously observed. These metastable states crystallize over time through the classical dynamics of nucleation and growth. However, it was recently found that Coulomb interacting electrons on charge-frustrated triangular lattices exhibit supercooled liquid and glass with quantum nature and they crystallize, raising fundamental issues : what features are universal to crystallization at large and specific to that of quantum systems? Here, we report our experimental challenges that address this issue through the spatiotemporal observation of electronic crystallization in an organic material. With Raman microspectroscopy, we are the first to successfully perform real-space and real-time imaging of electronic crystallization. The results directly capture strongly temperature-dependent crystallization profiles indicating that nucleation and growth proceed at distinctive temperature-dependent rates, which is common to conventional crystallization. Remarkably, however, the growth rate is many orders of magnitude larger than that in the conventional case, which is attributable to the quantum effect. The temperature characteristics of nucleation and growth are universal, whereas unusually fast growth kinetics features quantum crystallization where a quantum-to-classical catastrophe occurs in interacting electrons.
PHYSICS
The Evolution of the Orbital Light-curve of Hercules X-1 with 35-day Phase

Hercules X-1/HZ Hercules (Her X-1/HZ Her) is an X-ray binary monitored by multiple X-ray missions since last century. With the abundance of long-term observations, we present a complete set of orbital light-curves of Her X-1/HZ Her during the six states of the 35-day cycle in multiple energy bands. These illustrate in detail the changing light-curve caused by the rotating twisted-tilted accretion disc surrounding the neutron star. The orbital light-curves during Main-High (MH) state are analyzed in 0.05 35-day phase intervals. These show the regular occurrence of pre-eclipse dips which march to earlier orbital phase as 35-day phase increase. From the multi-band light-curves we derive time-average orbital phase dependence of column density for photoelectric absorption and energy-independent transmission as a function of 35-day phase. The X-ray light-curves during Low States are similar in shape to the optical Low State light-curve, but X-ray leads optical by $\simeq$0.04 to 0.08 in orbital phase.
ASTRONOMY
A comprehensive co-variant gauge theory of fracton phase of matter

Basing on the recently proposed covariant action for the fracton model \cite{sk1} where a paradigm shift of the existing research on fracton gauge theory is mooted . A holistic analysis of the fracton gauge theory is presented in this paper which connects the apparently bizarre properties of the fractons in the realm of quasi particles, like nearly vanishing mobility and also the nature of interaction exhibited by them which ranges from electromagnetic to gravitation-like effects. The twine principles of covariance and gauge invariances , the {\it{leitmotivs}} of modern theoretical physics form the basis of our formulation , thereby dispelling all the confusion and the contradiction of the existing fracton gauge theory. The implementation of the symmetry require the introduction of a novel scalar field theory based on the Galileon scalars . The ubiquity of the Galileon scalars as representation of fracton matter shown here is indeed remarkable .% providing an illustration where so abstract entity as Galileons with the dynamics of the fractons (discovered in connection with dislocations in glassy materials.
PHYSICS
Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS
Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE

