Relaxing graphene plasmon excitation constraints through the use of an epsilon-near-zero substrate

The application of self-excitation is proposed to improve the efficiency of the nanoscale cutting procedure based on use of a microcantilever in atomic force microscopy. The microcantilever shape is redesigned so that it can be used to produce vibration amplitudes with sufficient magnitudes to enable the excitation force applied by an actuator to be transferred efficiently to the tip of the microcantilever for the cutting process. A diamond abrasive that is set on the tip is also fabricated using a focused ion beam technique to improve the cutting effect. The natural frequency of the microcantilever is modulated based on the pressing load. Under conventional external excitation conditions, to maintain the microcantilever in its resonant state, it is necessary to vary the excitation frequency in accordance with the modulation. In this study, rather than using external excitation, the self-excitation cutting method is proposed to overcome this difficulty. The self-excited oscillation is produced by appropriate setting of the phase difference between the deflection signal of the microcantilever and the feedback signal for the actuator. In addition, it is demonstrated experimentally that the change in the phase difference enables us to control the amplitude of the self-excitation. As a result, control of the cutting depth is achieved via changes in the phase difference.

