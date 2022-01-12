ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Relaxing graphene plasmon excitation constraints through the use of an epsilon-near-zero substrate

By Vinicius Tadin Alvarenga, D. A. Bahamon, Nuno M. R. Peres, Christiano J. S. de Matos
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Graphene plasmons have attracted significant attention due to their tunability, potentially long propagation lengths and ultracompact wavelengths. However, the latter characteristic imposes challenges to light-plasmon coupling in practical applications, generally requiring sophisticated coupling setups, extremely high...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

arxiv.org

Graphene Electron Metasurfaces

The propagation effect is so far the only available implementation mechanism when electronic components in graphene are developed based on Dirac fermion optics. The resulting optics-inspired components are large in size and operate normally only in the lowest possible temperature environment so that the ballistic limits are not violated. Here electron metasurfaces based on the generalized Snell's law, a linear array of gate-bias-controlled circular quantum dots in form, are proposed to manipulate graphene electrons within the distance of the quantum-dot diameter, far less than the ballistic limits at room temperature. This provides opportunities to create untracompact optics-inspired components which are comparable in size to components arising from other principles and hence can operate at any temperature below room temperature. Moreover, unlike their optical counterparts, electron metasurfaces have near-perfect operation efficiencies and their high tunability allows for free and fast switching among functionalities. The conceptually new metasurfaces open up a promising avenue to pull optics-inspired components to a desired level of performance and flexibility.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In-situ twistable bilayer graphene

The electrical and optical properties of twisted bilayer graphene (tBLG) depend sensitively on the twist angle. To study the angle dependent properties of the tBLG, currently it is required fabrication of a large number of samples with systematically varied twist angles. Here, we demonstrate the construction of in-situ twistable bilayer graphene, in which the twist angle of the two graphene monolayers can be in-situ tuned continuously in a large range with high precision. The controlled tuning of the twist angle is confirmed by a combination of real-space and spectroscopic characterizations, including atomic force microscopy (AFM) identification of crystal lattice orientation, scanning near-field optical microscopy (SNOM) imaging of superlattice domain walls, and resonant Raman spectroscopy of the largely enhanced G-mode. The developed in-situ twistable homostructure devices enable systematic investigation of the twist angle effects in a single device, thus could largely advance the research of twistronics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Molecular Plasmon Hybridizition in Olefin Chains

With the continuous emergence of molecular and cluster devices or systems, the relationship between the plasmonic properties of multiple clusters and molecular interactions and the properties of the original single cluster or molecule becomes more and more important. Similar to plasmonic nanoparticle hybridization, there is also a hybrid phenomenon between two molecules with plasmon excitation modes. Using linear response time-dependent density functional theory (LR-TDDFT) and real-time propagation time-dependent density functional theory (RT-TDDFT) and combining the plasmonicity index (PI) and the transition contribution maps (TCM) methods we identify the plasmon excitation mode in the small molecular olefin chains with -OH and -NH2 groups and analyze the hybridization characteristics using charge transitions. The results show that for the plasmons in molecules, there are also plasmon hybridization mechanism exist when the two molecules coupling together. The TCM analysis shows that the plasmon modes and hybridization is a result of coexist of collective and single particle excitation. When there is extra charge depose in the molecules, as the electrons can moving in the whole molecules, the plasmon mode becomes stronger and the individual properties of the molecules maintains in the coupling. The study paves a way for molecule plasmon and the physics picture when the molecules are coupled together.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The influence of laser characteristics on internal flow behaviour in laser melting of metallic substrates

Amin Ebrahimi, Mohammad Sattari, Scholte J.L. Bremer, Martin Luckabauer, Gert-willem R.B.E. Römer, Ian M. Richardson, Chris R. Kleijn, Marcel J.M. Hermans. The absorptivity of a material is a major uncertainty in numerical simulations of laser welding and additive manufacturing, and its value is often calibrated through trial-and-error exercises. This adversely affects the capability of numerical simulations when predicting the process behaviour and can eventually hinder the exploitation of fully digitised manufacturing processes, which is a goal of "industry 4.0". In the present work, an enhanced absorption model that takes into account the effects of laser characteristics, incident angle, surface temperature, and material composition is utilised to predict internal heat and fluid flow in laser melting of stainless steel 316L. Employing such an absorption model is physically more realistic than assuming a constant absorptivity and can reduce the costs associated with calibrating an appropriate value. High-fidelity three-dimensional numerical simulations were performed using both variable and constant absorptivity models and the predictions compared with experimental data. The results of the present work unravel the crucial effect of absorptivity on the physics of internal flow in laser material processing. The difference between melt-pool shapes obtained using fibre and CO$_2$ laser sources is explained, and factors affecting the local energy absorption are discussed.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphene#Substrate#Plasmon#Excitation
labelandnarrowweb.com

DataLase launches new coatings for laminated substrates

DataLase has expanded its coatings and substrate application offering by launching a new coatings range for laminated constructions called SB Lamination Coatings. The coatings, which are available in four variations depending on CO2 or fiber laser marking system usage, offers translucent to white and white to black color change options.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Tunable plasmonic devices by integrating graphene with ferroelectric nanocavity

Graphene plasmons may enable the novel conceptual manufacture of photonic devices. The graphene plasmonic devices can operate at room temperature with tunable spectral selectivity in different frequencies. The pursuit of efficiently exciting and manipulating graphene plasmons is always the guarantee of high-performance devices. Here, we investigate graphene plasmon waves in periodic nanocavity with nanoscale-diameters with uniformly downward polarization in BiFeO3 thin films. The integrating monolayer graphene with ferroelectric nanocavity array provides a shame to dope graphene into desired spatial patterns. Based on a theoretical model that considers periodic ununiform conductivity across graphene sheet, the patterned ferroelectric spacer is accounted for as an effective graphene surface plasmon polaritons modulator. We experimentally demonstrate that the graphene plasmons can be tuned by both scaling the size of ferroelectric nanocavity and varying the applied gate voltage, subsequently resonant to incident lights and shows a tunable transmission resonance in mid-infrared frequencies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Low-field microwave-free sensors using dipolar spin relaxation of quartet spin states in silicon carbide

Paramagnetic defects and nuclear spins are the major sources of magnetic field-dependent spin relaxation in point defect quantum bits. The detection of related optical signals has led to the development of advanced relaxometry applications with high spatial resolution. The nearly degenerate quartet ground state of the silicon vacancy qubit in silicon carbide (SiC) is of special interest in this respect, as it gives rise to relaxation rate extrema at vanishing magnetic field values and emits in the first near-infra-red transmission window of biological tissues, providing an opportunity for developing novel sensing applications for medicine and biology. However, the relaxation dynamics of the silicon vacancy center in SiC have not yet been fully explored. In this paper, we present results from a comprehensive theoretical investigation of the dipolar spin relaxation of the quartet spin states in various local spin environments. We discuss the underlying physics and quantify the magnetic field and spin bath dependent relaxation time $T_1$. Using these findings we demonstrate that the silicon vacancy qubit in SiC can implement microwave-free low magnetic field quantum sensors of great potential.
SCIENCE
inavateonthenet.net

Graphene could replace rare metal used on touchscreens

A new study, published in the journal Advanced Optical Materials, is the first to show graphene can replace Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) in an electronic or optical device. Researchers from Paragraf and Queen Mary University of London have demonstrated the successful fabrication of an OLED with a monolayer graphene anode, replacing ITO in organic light-emitting diodes.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Nanoscale cutting using self-excited microcantilever

The application of self-excitation is proposed to improve the efficiency of the nanoscale cutting procedure based on use of a microcantilever in atomic force microscopy. The microcantilever shape is redesigned so that it can be used to produce vibration amplitudes with sufficient magnitudes to enable the excitation force applied by an actuator to be transferred efficiently to the tip of the microcantilever for the cutting process. A diamond abrasive that is set on the tip is also fabricated using a focused ion beam technique to improve the cutting effect. The natural frequency of the microcantilever is modulated based on the pressing load. Under conventional external excitation conditions, to maintain the microcantilever in its resonant state, it is necessary to vary the excitation frequency in accordance with the modulation. In this study, rather than using external excitation, the self-excitation cutting method is proposed to overcome this difficulty. The self-excited oscillation is produced by appropriate setting of the phase difference between the deflection signal of the microcantilever and the feedback signal for the actuator. In addition, it is demonstrated experimentally that the change in the phase difference enables us to control the amplitude of the self-excitation. As a result, control of the cutting depth is achieved via changes in the phase difference.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Universal pulses for homogeneous excitation using single channel coils

Ronald Mooiweer, Ian A. Clark, Eleanor A. Maguire, Martina F. Callaghan, Jospeh V. Hajnal, Shaihan J. Malik. Purpose: Universal Pulses (UPs) are excitation pulses that reduce the flip angle inhomogeneity in high field MRI systems without subject-specific optimization, originally developed for parallel transmit (PTX) systems at 7T. We investigated the potential benefits of UPs for single channel (SC) transmit systems at 3T, which are widely used for clinical and research imaging, and for which flip angle inhomogeneity can still be problematic.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High operating temperature plasmonic infrared detectors

III-V semiconductor type-II superlattices (T2SLs) are a promising material system with the potential to significantly reduce the dark current of, and thus realize high-performance in, infrared photodetectors at elevated temperatures. However, T2SLs have struggled to meet the performance metrics set by the longstanding infrared detector material of choice, HgCdTe. Recently, epitaxial plasmonic detector architectures have demonstrated T2SL detector performance comparable to HgCdTe in the 77 K - 195 K temperature range. Here we demonstrate a high operating temperature plasmonic T2SL detector architecture with high-performance operation at temperatures accessible with two-stage thermoelectric coolers. Specifically, we demonstrate long-wave infrared plasmonic detectors operating at temperatures as high as 230 K while maintaining dark currents below the "Rule 07" heuristic. At a detector operating temperature of 230 K, we realize 22.8% external quantum efficiency in a detector absorber only 372 nm thick ($\sim\lambda_0 /25$) with peak specific detectivity of $2.29x10^{9}$ cm Hz$^{1/2}$ W$^{-1}$ at 9.6 $\mu$m, well above commercial detectors at the same operating temperature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Plasmon resonances in multilayer Fanoshells

We develop a theoretical framework, based on a multipole, quasi-static approach, for the prediction of the localized surface plasmon resonances in Fanoshells formed via geometrical symmetry-breaking in multilayer nanoshells consisting of a metallic core, a dielectric inner shell, and a metallic outer shell. By tuning the core and shell offsets of a gold-silica-gold multilayer nanoshell, we show that the theoretical model is in good agreement with electrodynamic simulations. The dipolar resonances are more suppressed when the core and the outer shell are concurrently offset, and less suppressed when either the core, the inner shell, or the outer shell is offset. We attribute the former to coupling constants arising from dual symmetry-breaking, and the latter to coupling constants due to single symmetry-breaking. Using three performance parameters, we propose the outer shell offset as the optimal Fanoshell for sensing applications. This study systematically investigates all types of offset-based, symmetry-broken, metal-dielectric-metal multilayer nanoshells within the Rayleigh regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Plug-Play Plasmonic Metafibers for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers

Lei Zhang, Huiru Zhang, Ni Tang, Xiren Chen, Fengjiang Liu, Xiaoyu Sun, Hongyan Yu, Xinyu Sun, Qiannan Jia, Boqu Chen, Benoit Cluzel, Philippe Grelu, Aurelien Coillet, Feng Qiu, Lei Ying, Wei Sha, Xiaofeng Liu, Jianrong Qiu, Ding Zhao, Wei Yan, Duanduan Wu, Xiang Shen, Jiyong Wang, Min Qiu. Metafibers expand...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Improving the conductivity of metal nanoelectrodes achieved via plasmon-enhanced laser nanosoldering

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, the research groups of Professor Xuan-Ming Duan from Jinan University Guangzhou, China and Professor Mei-Ling Zheng from the Institute of Physics and Chemistry of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China discuss plasmon-enhanced nanosoldering of silver nanoparticles for high-conductive nanowires electrodes. In recent years,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Charge-Density-Wave Proximity Effects in Graphene

Boram Kim, Jeehoon Park, Jinshu Li, Hongsik Lim, Gyuho Myeong, Wongil Shin, Seungho Kim, Taehyeok Jin, Qi Zhang, Kyunghwan Sung, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Euyheon Hwang, Sungjae Cho. Certain layered transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), such as 1T-TaS2, show a rich collection of charge density wave (CDW) phases at different temperatures,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stick-Slip Contact Line Motion on Kelvin-Voigt Model Substrates

The capillary traction of a liquid contact line causes highly localized deformations in soft solids, tremendously slowing down wetting and dewetting dynamics by viscoelastic braking. Enforcing nonetheless large velocities leads to the so-called stick-slip instability, during which the contact line periodically depins from its own wetting ridge. The mechanism of this periodic motion and, especially, the role of the dynamics in the fluid have remained elusive, partly because a theoretical description of the unsteady soft wetting problem is not available so far. Here we present the first numerical simulations of the full unsteady soft wetting problem, with a full coupling between the liquid and the solid dynamics. We observe three regimes of soft wetting dynamics: steady viscoelastic braking at slow speeds, stick-slip motion at intermediate speeds, followed by a region of viscoelastic braking where stick-slip is suppressed by liquid damping, which ultimately gives way to classical wetting dynamics, dominated by liquid dissipation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY

