ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Neural Capacitance: A New Perspective of Neural Network Selection via Edge Dynamics

By Chunheng Jiang, Tejaswini Pedapati, Pin-Yu Chen, Yizhou Sun, Jianxi Gao
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Efficient model selection for identifying a suitable pre-trained neural network to a downstream task is a fundamental yet challenging task in deep learning. Current practice requires expensive computational costs in model training for performance prediction. In this paper, we propose a novel framework for neural network selection by analyzing the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Graph Decipher: A transparent dual-attention graph neural network to understand the message-passing mechanism for the node classification

Graph neural networks can be effectively applied to find solutions for many real-world problems across widely diverse fields. The success of graph neural networks is linked to the message-passing mechanism on the graph, however, the message-aggregating behavior is still not entirely clear in most algorithms. To improve functionality, we propose a new transparent network called Graph Decipher to investigate the message-passing mechanism by prioritizing in two main components: the graph structure and node attributes, at the graph, feature, and global levels on a graph under the node classification task. However, the computation burden now becomes the most significant issue because the relevance of both graph structure and node attributes are computed on a graph. In order to solve this issue, only relevant representative node attributes are extracted by graph feature filters, allowing calculations to be performed in a category-oriented manner. Experiments on seven datasets show that Graph Decipher achieves state-of-the-art performance while imposing a substantially lower computation burden under the node classification task. Additionally, since our algorithm has the ability to explore the representative node attributes by category, it is utilized to alleviate the imbalanced node classification problem on multi-class graph datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Formant Tracking Using Quasi-Closed Phase Forward-Backward Linear Prediction Analysis and Deep Neural Networks

Formant tracking is investigated in this study by using trackers based on dynamic programming (DP) and deep neural nets (DNNs). Using the DP approach, six formant estimation methods were first compared. The six methods include linear prediction (LP) algorithms, weighted LP algorithms and the recently developed quasi-closed phase forward-backward (QCP-FB) method. QCP-FB gave the best performance in the comparison. Therefore, a novel formant tracking approach, which combines benefits of deep learning and signal processing based on QCP-FB, was proposed. In this approach, the formants predicted by a DNN-based tracker from a speech frame are refined using the peaks of the all-pole spectrum computed by QCP-FB from the same frame. Results show that the proposed DNN-based tracker performed better both in detection rate and estimation error for the lowest three formants compared to reference formant trackers. Compared to the popular Wavesurfer, for example, the proposed tracker gave a reduction of 29%, 48% and 35% in the estimation error for the lowest three formants, respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Problem-dependent attention and effort in neural networks with an application to image resolution

This paper introduces a new neural network-based estimation approach that is inspired by the biological phenomenon whereby humans and animals vary the levels of attention and effort that they dedicate to a problem depending upon its difficulty. The proposed approach leverages alternate models' internal levels of confidence in their own projections. If the least costly model is confident in its classification, then that is the classification used; if not, the model with the next lowest cost of implementation is run, and so on. This use of successively more complex models -- together with the models' internal propensity scores to evaluate their likelihood of being correct -- makes it possible to substantially reduce resource use while maintaining high standards for classification accuracy. The approach is applied to the digit recognition problem from Google's Street View House Numbers dataset, using Multilayer Perceptron (MLP) neural networks trained on high- and low-resolution versions of the digit images. The algorithm examines the low-resolution images first, only moving to higher resolution images if the classification from the initial low-resolution pass does not have a high degree of confidence. For the MLPs considered here, this sequential approach enables a reduction in resource usage of more than 50\% without any sacrifice in classification accuracy.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural network training under semidefinite constraints

This paper is concerned with the training of neural networks (NNs) under semidefinite constraints. This type of training problems has recently gained popularity since semidefinite constraints can be used to verify interesting properties for NNs that include, e.g., the estimation of an upper bound on the Lipschitz constant, which relates to the robustness of an NN, or the stability of dynamic systems with NN controllers. The utilized semidefinite constraints are based on sector constraints satisfied by the underlying activation functions. Unfortunately, one of the biggest bottlenecks of these new results is the required computational effort for incorporating the semidefinite constraints into the training of NNs which is limiting their scalability to large NNs. We address this challenge by developing interior point methods for NN training that we implement using barrier functions for semidefinite constraints. In order to efficiently compute the gradients of the barrier terms, we exploit the structure of the semidefinite constraints. In experiments, we demonstrate the superior efficiency of our training method over previous approaches, which allows us, e.g., to use semidefinite constraints in the training of Wasserstein generative adversarial networks, where the discriminator must satisfy a Lipschitz condition.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Perspective#Capacitance#Artificial Neural Network#Imagenet#Svhn#Fashion Mnist And Birds#Lg
arxiv.org

Block Walsh-Hadamard Transform Based Binary Layers in Deep Neural Networks

Convolution has been the core operation of modern deep neural networks. It is well-known that convolutions can be implemented in the Fourier Transform domain. In this paper, we propose to use binary block Walsh-Hadamard transform (WHT) instead of the Fourier transform. We use WHT-based binary layers to replace some of the regular convolution layers in deep neural networks. We utilize both one-dimensional (1-D) and two-dimensional (2-D) binary WHTs in this paper. In both 1-D and 2-D layers, we compute the binary WHT of the input feature map and denoise the WHT domain coefficients using a nonlinearity which is obtained by combining soft-thresholding with the tanh function. After denoising, we compute the inverse WHT. We use 1D-WHT to replace the $1\times 1$ convolutional layers, and 2D-WHT layers can replace the 3$\times$3 convolution layers and Squeeze-and-Excite layers. 2D-WHT layers with trainable weights can be also inserted before the Global Average Pooling (GAP) layers to assist the dense layers. In this way, we can reduce the number of trainable parameters significantly with a slight decrease in trainable parameters. In this paper, we implement the WHT layers into MobileNet-V2, MobileNet-V3-Large, and ResNet to reduce the number of parameters significantly with negligible accuracy loss. Moreover, according to our speed test, the 2D-FWHT layer runs about 24 times as fast as the regular $3\times 3$ convolution with 19.51\% less RAM usage in an NVIDIA Jetson Nano experiment.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Gradient Mapping Guided Explainable Deep Neural Network for Extracapsular Extension Identification in 3D Head and Neck Cancer Computed Tomography Images

Diagnosis and treatment management for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is guided by routine diagnostic head and neck computed tomography (CT) scans to identify tumor and lymph node features. Extracapsular extension (ECE) is a strong predictor of patients' survival outcomes with HNSCC. It is essential to detect the occurrence of ECE as it changes staging and management for the patients. Current clinical ECE detection relies on visual identification and pathologic confirmation conducted by radiologists. Machine learning (ML)-based ECE diagnosis has shown high potential in the recent years. However, manual annotation of lymph node region is a required data preprocessing step in most of the current ML-based ECE diagnosis studies. In addition, this manual annotation process is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone. Therefore, in this paper, we propose a Gradient Mapping Guided Explainable Network (GMGENet) framework to perform ECE identification automatically without requiring annotated lymph node region information. The gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) technique is proposed to guide the deep learning algorithm to focus on the regions that are highly related to ECE. Informative volumes of interest (VOIs) are extracted without labeled lymph node region information. In evaluation, the proposed method is well-trained and tested using cross validation, achieving test accuracy and AUC of 90.2% and 91.1%, respectively. The presence or absence of ECE has been analyzed and correlated with gold standard histopathological findings.
CANCER
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous In-Memory Computing Cluster For Flexible End-to-End Inference of Real-World Deep Neural Networks

Angelo Garofalo, Gianmarco Ottavi, Francesco Conti, Geethan Karunaratne, Irem Boybat, Luca Benini, Davide Rossi. Deployment of modern TinyML tasks on small battery-constrained IoT devices requires high computational energy efficiency. Analog In-Memory Computing (IMC) using non-volatile memory (NVM) promises major efficiency improvements in deep neural network (DNN) inference and serves as on-chip memory storage for DNN weights. However, IMC's functional flexibility limitations and their impact on performance, energy, and area efficiency are not yet fully understood at the system level. To target practical end-to-end IoT applications, IMC arrays must be enclosed in heterogeneous programmable systems, introducing new system-level challenges which we aim at addressing in this work. We present a heterogeneous tightly-coupled clustered architecture integrating 8 RISC-V cores, an in-memory computing accelerator (IMA), and digital accelerators. We benchmark the system on a highly heterogeneous workload such as the Bottleneck layer from a MobileNetV2, showing 11.5x performance and 9.5x energy efficiency improvements, compared to highly optimized parallel execution on the cores. Furthermore, we explore the requirements for end-to-end inference of a full mobile-grade DNN (MobileNetV2) in terms of IMC array resources, by scaling up our heterogeneous architecture to a multi-array accelerator. Our results show that our solution, on the end-to-end inference of the MobileNetV2, is one order of magnitude better in terms of execution latency than existing programmable architectures and two orders of magnitude better than state-of-the-art heterogeneous solutions integrating in-memory computing analog cores.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Hybrid Quantum-Classical Neural Network Architecture for Binary Classification

Deep learning is one of the most successful and far-reaching strategies used in machine learning today. However, the scale and utility of neural networks is still greatly limited by the current hardware used to train them. These concerns have become increasingly pressing as conventional computers quickly approach physical limitations that will slow performance improvements in years to come. For these reasons, scientists have begun to explore alternative computing platforms, like quantum computers, for training neural networks. In recent years, variational quantum circuits have emerged as one of the most successful approaches to quantum deep learning on noisy intermediate scale quantum devices. We propose a hybrid quantum-classical neural network architecture where each neuron is a variational quantum circuit. We empirically analyze the performance of this hybrid neural network on a series of binary classification data sets using a simulated universal quantum computer and a state of the art universal quantum computer. On simulated hardware, we observe that the hybrid neural network achieves roughly 10% higher classification accuracy and 20% better minimization of cost than an individual variational quantum circuit. On quantum hardware, we observe that each model only performs well when the qubit and gate count is sufficiently small.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Kernel Network (NKN): a Stable and Resolution-Independent Deep Neural Network

Neural operators have recently become popular tools for designing solution maps between function spaces in the form of neural networks. Differently from classical scientific machine learning approaches that learn parameters of a known partial differential equation (PDE) for a single instance of the input parameters at a fixed resolution, neural operators approximate the solution map of a family of PDEs. Despite their success, the uses of neural operators are so far restricted to relatively shallow neural networks and confined to learning hidden governing laws. In this work, we propose a novel nonlocal neural operator, which we refer to as nonlocal kernel network (NKN), that is resolution independent, characterized by deep neural networks, and capable of handling a variety of tasks such as learning governing equations and classifying images. Our NKN stems from the interpretation of the neural network as a discrete nonlocal diffusion reaction equation that, in the limit of infinite layers, is equivalent to a parabolic nonlocal equation, whose stability is analyzed via nonlocal vector calculus. The resemblance with integral forms of neural operators allows NKNs to capture long-range dependencies in the feature space, while the continuous treatment of node-to-node interactions makes NKNs resolution independent. The resemblance with neural ODEs, reinterpreted in a nonlocal sense, and the stable network dynamics between layers allow for generalization of NKN's optimal parameters from shallow to deep networks. This fact enables the use of shallow-to-deep initialization techniques. Our tests show that NKNs outperform baseline methods in both learning governing equations and image classification tasks and generalize well to different resolutions and depths.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Concept Embeddings for Fuzzy Logic Verification of Deep Neural Networks in Perception Tasks

One major drawback of deep neural networks (DNNs) for use in sensitive application domains is their black-box nature. This makes it hard to verify or monitor complex, symbolic requirements. In this work, we present a simple, yet effective, approach to verify whether a trained convolutional neural network (CNN) respects specified symbolic background knowledge. The knowledge may consist of any fuzzy predicate logic rules. For this, we utilize methods from explainable artificial intelligence (XAI): First, using concept embedding analysis, the output of a computer vision CNN is post-hoc enriched by concept outputs; second, logical rules from prior knowledge are fuzzified to serve as continuous-valued functions on the concept outputs. These can be evaluated with little computational overhead. We demonstrate three diverse use-cases of our method on stateof-the-art object detectors: Finding corner cases, utilizing the rules for detecting and localizing DNN misbehavior during runtime, and comparing the logical consistency of DNNs. The latter is used to find related differences between EfficientDet D1 and Mask R-CNN object detectors. We show that this approach benefits from fuzziness and calibrating the concept outputs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

VCNN-e: A vector-cloud neural network with equivariance for emulating Reynolds stress transport equations

Developing robust constitutive models is fundamental and a longstanding problem for accelerating the simulation of complicated physics. Machine learning provides promising tools to construct constitutive models based on various calibration data. In this work, we propose a new approach to emulate constitutive tensor transport equations for tensorial quantities through a vector-cloud neural network with equivariance (VCNN-e). The VCNN-e respects all the invariance properties desired by constitutive models and faithfully reflects the region of influence in physics. By design, the model guarantees that the predicted tensor is invariant to the frame translation and ordering (permutation) of the neighboring points. Furthermore, it is equivariant to the frame rotation, i.e., the output tensor co-rotates with the coordinate frame. We demonstrate its performance on Reynolds stress transport equations, showing that the VCNN-e can effectively emulate the Reynolds stress transport model for Reynolds-averaged Navier--Stokes (RANS) equations. Such a priori evaluations of the proposed network pave the way for developing and calibrating robust and nonlocal, non-equilibrium closure models for the RANS equations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Pruning deep neural networks generates a sparse, bio-inspired nonlinear controller for insect flight

Insect flight is a strongly nonlinear and actuated dynamical system. As such, strategies for understanding its control have typically relied on either model-based methods or linearizations thereof. Here we develop a framework that combines model predictive control on an established flight dynamics model and deep neural networks (DNN) to create an efficient method for solving the inverse problem of flight control. We turn to natural systems for inspiration since they inherently demonstrate network pruning with the consequence of yielding more efficient networks for a specific set of tasks. This bio-inspired approach allows us to leverage network pruning to optimally sparsify a DNN architecture in order to perform flight tasks with as few neural connections as possible, however, there are limits to sparsification. Specifically, as the number of connections falls below a critical threshold, flight performance drops considerably. We develop sparsification paradigms and explore their limits for control tasks. Monte Carlo simulations also quantify the statistical distribution of network weights during pruning given initial random weights of the DNNs. We demonstrate that on average, the network can be pruned to retain approximately 7% of the original network weights, with statistical distributions quantified at each layer of the network. Overall, this work shows that sparsely connected DNNs are capable of predicting the forces required to follow flight trajectories. Additionally, sparsification has sharp performance limits.
arxiv.org

Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

GCWSNet: Generalized Consistent Weighted Sampling for Scalable and Accurate Training of Neural Networks

We develop the "generalized consistent weighted sampling" (GCWS) for hashing the "powered-GMM" (pGMM) kernel (with a tuning parameter $p$). It turns out that GCWS provides a numerically stable scheme for applying power transformation on the original data, regardless of the magnitude of $p$ and the data. The power transformation is often effective for boosting the performance, in many cases considerably so. We feed the hashed data to neural networks on a variety of public classification datasets and name our method ``GCWSNet''. Our extensive experiments show that GCWSNet often improves the classification accuracy. Furthermore, it is evident from the experiments that GCWSNet converges substantially faster. In fact, GCWS often reaches a reasonable accuracy with merely (less than) one epoch of the training process. This property is much desired because many applications, such as advertisement click-through rate (CTR) prediction models, or data streams (i.e., data seen only once), often train just one epoch. Another beneficial side effect is that the computations of the first layer of the neural networks become additions instead of multiplications because the input data become binary (and highly sparse).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DFA-NeRF: Personalized Talking Head Generation via Disentangled Face Attributes Neural Rendering

While recent advances in deep neural networks have made it possible to render high-quality images, generating photo-realistic and personalized talking head remains challenging. With given audio, the key to tackling this task is synchronizing lip movement and simultaneously generating personalized attributes like head movement and eye blink. In this work, we observe that the input audio is highly correlated to lip motion while less correlated to other personalized attributes (e.g., head movements). Inspired by this, we propose a novel framework based on neural radiance field to pursue high-fidelity and personalized talking head generation. Specifically, neural radiance field takes lip movements features and personalized attributes as two disentangled conditions, where lip movements are directly predicted from the audio inputs to achieve lip-synchronized generation. In the meanwhile, personalized attributes are sampled from a probabilistic model, where we design a Transformer-based variational autoencoder sampled from Gaussian Process to learn plausible and natural-looking head pose and eye blink. Experiments on several benchmarks demonstrate that our method achieves significantly better results than state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

How Can Graph Neural Networks Help Document Retrieval: A Case Study on CORD19 with Concept Map Generation

Graph neural networks (GNNs), as a group of powerful tools for representation learning on irregular data, have manifested superiority in various downstream tasks. With unstructured texts represented as concept maps, GNNs can be exploited for tasks like document retrieval. Intrigued by how can GNNs help document retrieval, we conduct an empirical study on a large-scale multi-discipline dataset CORD-19. Results show that instead of the complex structure-oriented GNNs such as GINs and GATs, our proposed semantics-oriented graph functions achieve better and more stable performance based on the BM25 retrieved candidates. Our insights in this case study can serve as a guideline for future work to develop effective GNNs with appropriate semantics-oriented inductive biases for textual reasoning tasks like document retrieval and classification. All code for this case study is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep Structured Neural Networks for Turbulence Closure Modelling

Despite well-known limitations of Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) simulations, this methodology remains the most widely used tool for predicting many turbulent flows, due to computational efficiency. Machine learning is a promising approach to improve the accuracy of RANS simulations. One major area of improvement is using machine learning models to represent the complex relationship between the mean flow field gradients and the Reynolds stress tensor. In the present work, modifications to improve the stability of previous optimal eddy viscosity approaches for RANS simulations are presented and evaluated. The optimal eddy viscosity is reformulated with a non-negativity constraint, which promotes numerical stability. We demonstrate that the new formulation of the optimal eddy viscosity improves the conditioning of the RANS equations for a periodic hills test case. To demonstrate the suitability of this proportional/orthogonal tensor decomposition for use in a physics-informed data-driven turbulence closure, we use two neural networks (structured on this specific tensor decomposition which is incorporated as an inductive bias into the network design) to predict the newly reformulated linear and non-linear parts of the Reynolds stress tensor. Injecting these network model predictions for the Reynolds stresses into a RANS simulation improves predictions of the velocity field, even when compared to a sophisticated (state of the art) physics-based turbulence closure model. Finally, we apply SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) values to obtain insights from the learned representation for the inner workings of the neural network used to predict the optimal eddy viscosity from the input feature data.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Explainable Defect Detection Using Convolutional Neural Networks: Case Study

Train object detection model without having any bounding boxes labels. This post shows the power of Explainable AI. Despite being extremely accurate, neural networks are not that widely used in the domains, where prediction explainability is a requirement, such as medicine, banking, education, etc. In this tutorial, I’ll show you...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Cluster-Based Trip Prediction Graph Neural Network Model for Bike Sharing Systems

Bike Sharing Systems (BSSs) are emerging as an innovative transportation service. Ensuring the proper functioning of a BSS is crucial given that these systems are committed to eradicating many of the current global concerns, by promoting environmental and economic sustainability and contributing to improving the life quality of the population. Good knowledge of users' transition patterns is a decisive contribution to the quality and operability of the service. The analogous and unbalanced users' transition patterns cause these systems to suffer from bicycle imbalance, leading to a drastic customer loss in the long term. Strategies for bicycle rebalancing become important to tackle this problem and for this, bicycle traffic prediction is essential, as it allows to operate more efficiently and to react in advance. In this work, we propose a bicycle trips predictor based on Graph Neural Network embeddings, taking into consideration station groupings, meteorology conditions, geographical distances, and trip patterns. We evaluated our approach in the New York City BSS (CitiBike) data and compared it with four baselines, including the non-clustered approach. To address our problem's specificities, we developed the Adaptive Transition Constraint Clustering Plus (AdaTC+) algorithm, eliminating shortcomings of previous work. Our experiments evidence the clustering pertinence (88% accuracy compared with 83% without clustering) and which clustering technique best suits this problem. Accuracy on the Link Prediction task is always higher for AdaTC+ than benchmark clustering methods when the stations are the same, while not degrading performance when the network is upgraded, in a mismatch with the trained model.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

GraphVAMPNet, using graph neural networks and variational approach to markov processes for dynamical modeling of biomolecules

Finding low dimensional representation of data from long-timescale trajectories of biomolecular processes such as protein-folding or ligand-receptor binding is of fundamental importance and kinetic models such as Markov modeling have proven useful in describing the kinetics of these systems. Recently, an unsupervised machine learning technique called VAMPNet was introduced to learn the low dimensional representation and linear dynamical model in an end-to-end manner. VAMPNet is based on variational approach to Markov processes (VAMP) and relies on neural networks to learn the coarse-grained dynamics. In this contribution, we combine VAMPNet and graph neural networks to generate an end-to-end framework to efficiently learn high-level dynamics and metastable states from the long-timescale molecular dynamics trajectories. This method bears the advantages of graph representation learning and uses graph message passing operations to generate an embedding for each datapoint which is used in the VAMPNet to generate a coarse-grained representation. This type of molecular representation results in a higher resolution and more interpretable Markov model than the standard VAMPNet enabling a more detailed kinetic study of the biomolecular processes. Our GraphVAMPNet approach is also enhanced with an attention mechanism to find the important residues for classification into different metastable states.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy