Cluster formation in particle-laden flows is a continuous phase transition

The internal composition of neutron stars is still an open issue in astrophysics. Their innermost regions are impervious to light propagation and gravitational waves mostly carry global aspects of stars, meaning that only indirect inferences of their interiors could be obtained. Here we estimate the observational accuracy and discuss ways to differentiate a mixed phase/state from a sharp phase transition region in a hybrid star by means of some electromagnetic and gravitational wave observables. We show that different transition constructions lead to similar sequences of stellar configurations due to their shared thermodynamic properties. In the most optimistic case - a strong quark-hadron density jump phase transition - radius and mass observations require fractional uncertainties smaller than $1-2\%$ to differentiate mixed states from sharp phase transitions. For tidal deformations, relative uncertainties should be smaller than $5-10\%$. However, for masses around the onset of stable quark cores, relative tidal deformation changes associated with strong sharp phase transitions and mixed states connecting the two pure phases could be much larger (up to around $20-30\%$). If one compares purely hadronic stars (masses below their phase transition thresholds) with those having mixed states, relative tidal deformation and radius differences might be even more pronounced (roughly up to $50\%$ and $5\%$, respectively). All the above suggests that 2.5- and 3rd generation gravitational wave detectors and near-term electromagnetic missions may be able to start assessing some aspects of phase transitions in neutron stars. Finally, we briefly discuss other observables that may also be relevant for such probes.

