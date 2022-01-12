ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Cluster formation in particle-laden flows is a continuous phase transition

By K Shri Vignesh, Shruti Tandon, Praveen Kasthuri, R. I. Sujith
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Studying particle-laden flows is essential to understand diverse physical processes such as rain formation in clouds, pathogen transmission, and pollutant dispersal. Distinct clustering patterns are formed in such flows with particles of different inertia (characterized...

scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
#Particle#Clustering#Phase Transition#Laden#Fluid Dynamics
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Claim They've Quantum Entangled a Tardigrade With a Qubit. But Have They?

A team of physicists claims to have entangled a superconducting qubit and a tardigrade, moving the freezing, tiny, and well-controlled world of quantum into the "hot and wet" systems of life. However, the results described in this preprint paper are not quite so cut and dried, and many quantum researchers are arguing that the poor tardigrade wasn't entangled in a meaningful way. "I also don't know how [serious] the authors were about this – it could be a tongue-in-cheek piece," writes Rice University physics professor Douglas Natelson. "That said, it's important to point out that the authors did not entangle a tardigrade with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An early transition to magnetic supercriticality in star formation

Magnetic fields have an important role in the evolution of interstellar medium and star formation1,2. As the only direct probe of interstellar field strength, credible Zeeman measurements remain sparse owing to the lack of suitable Zeeman probes, particularly for cold, molecular gas3. Here we report the detection of a magnetic field of +3.8Â Â±Â 0.3Â microgauss through the HÂ I narrow self-absorption (HINSA)4,5 towards L15446,7-a well-studied prototypical prestellar core in an early transition between starless and protostellar phases8,9,10 characterized by a high central number density11 and a low central temperature12. A combined analysis of the Zeeman measurements of quasar HÂ I absorption, HÂ I emission, OH emission and HINSA reveals a coherent magnetic field from the atomic cold neutral medium (CNM) to the molecular envelope. The molecular envelope traced by the HINSA is found to be magnetically supercritical, with a field strength comparable to that of the surrounding diffuse, magnetically subcritical CNM despite a large increase in density. The reduction of the magnetic flux relative to the mass, which is necessary for star formation, thus seems to have already happened during the transition from the diffuse CNM to the molecular gas traced by the HINSA. This is earlier than envisioned in the classical picture where magnetically supercritical cores capable of collapsing into stars form out of magnetically subcritical envelopes13,14.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Role of Micellar Entanglement Density on Kinetics of Shear Banding Flow Formation: Experiments and a Comparison with the VCM model

We investigate the effects of micellar entanglement density on the kinetics of shear banding flow formation in a Taylor-Couette flow via a combination of experiments and simulations of the Vasquez-Cook-McKinley (VCM) model. In experiments, three sets of wormlike micellar solutions, each set with a similar fluid elasticity and zero-shear-rate viscosity, but with varying entanglement densities, are studied under start-up of steady shear. Our experiments indicate that in the set with the low fluid elasticity, the transient shear banding flow is characterized by the formation of a transient flow reversal in a range of entanglement densities. Outside of this range, the transient flow reversal is not observed. For the sets of medium and high elasticities, the transient flow reversals exist for relatively small entanglement densities, and disappear for large entanglement densities. Our analysis shows that wall slip and elastic instabilities do not affect this transient flow feature. Consistent with experiments, simulations of the VCM model predict that as the micellar entanglement density increases, the strength of the transient flow reversal first increases, then, at a higher entanglement density, the transient flow reversal weakens. We identify a correlation between micellar entanglement density, the width of the stress plateau, and the extent of the transient flow reversal. As the micellar entanglement density increases, the width of the stress plateau first increases, then, at a higher micellar entanglement density, plateau width decreases. Therefore, we hypothesize that the transient flow reversal is connected to the micellar entanglement density through the width of the stress plateau.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in Skyrme holography

We study phase transitions in five-dimensional Einstein Gravity with a negative cosmological constant, coupled to a Skyrme matter field. These transitions are topological generalizations of the Hawking-Page transition between thermal Anti de Sitter (AdS) spacetime and an AdS black hole. Phases are characterized by a topological number associated with the Skyrme field configuration. Depending on that topological number and on the Skyrme coupling strength, there occur transitions between those phases at two, one, or no value(s) of the temperature. Through the holographic (AdS/CFT) correspondence, these solutions are dual to topologically non-trivial states in a conformal field theory (CFT) with an SU(2)-symmetry, which support either confined or deconfined (quasi-)particles at strong coupling. We compare to similar known phase transitions, and discuss potential applications to confinement in topological phases of condensed matter and the quark-gluon plasma.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Beta-delayed fission in the coupled Quasi-particle Random Phase Approximation plus Hauser-Feshbach approach

Beta-delayed neutron emission and $\beta$-delayed fission ($\beta$df) probabilities were calculated for heavy, neutron-rich nuclei using the Los Alamos coupled Quasi-Particle Random Phase Approximation plus Hauser-Feshbach (QRPA+HF) approach. In this model, the compound nucleus is initially populated by $\beta$-decay and is followed through subsequent statistical decays taking into account competition between neutrons, $\gamma$-rays and fission. The primary output of these calculations includes branching ratios along with neutron and $\gamma$-ray spectra. We find a relatively large region of heavy nuclides where the probability of $\beta$df is near 100%. For a subset of nuclei near the neutron dripline, delayed neutron emission and the probability to fission are both large which leads to the possibility of multi-chance $\beta$df (mc-$\beta$df). We comment on prospective neutron-rich nuclei that could be probed by future experimental campaigns and provide a full table of branching ratios in ASCII format in the supplemental material for use in various applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Differentiating sharp phase transitions from mixed states in neutron stars

The internal composition of neutron stars is still an open issue in astrophysics. Their innermost regions are impervious to light propagation and gravitational waves mostly carry global aspects of stars, meaning that only indirect inferences of their interiors could be obtained. Here we estimate the observational accuracy and discuss ways to differentiate a mixed phase/state from a sharp phase transition region in a hybrid star by means of some electromagnetic and gravitational wave observables. We show that different transition constructions lead to similar sequences of stellar configurations due to their shared thermodynamic properties. In the most optimistic case - a strong quark-hadron density jump phase transition - radius and mass observations require fractional uncertainties smaller than $1-2\%$ to differentiate mixed states from sharp phase transitions. For tidal deformations, relative uncertainties should be smaller than $5-10\%$. However, for masses around the onset of stable quark cores, relative tidal deformation changes associated with strong sharp phase transitions and mixed states connecting the two pure phases could be much larger (up to around $20-30\%$). If one compares purely hadronic stars (masses below their phase transition thresholds) with those having mixed states, relative tidal deformation and radius differences might be even more pronounced (roughly up to $50\%$ and $5\%$, respectively). All the above suggests that 2.5- and 3rd generation gravitational wave detectors and near-term electromagnetic missions may be able to start assessing some aspects of phase transitions in neutron stars. Finally, we briefly discuss other observables that may also be relevant for such probes.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Discrete Phase Space-Continuous Time Relativistic Klein-Gordon and Dirac Equations, and a New Non-Singular Yukawa Potential

This paper deals with the second quantization of interacting relativistic Fermionic and Bosonic fields in the arena of discrete phase space and continuous time. The mathematical formulation involves partial difference equations. The corresponding Feynman diagrams and a new $S^{\#}$-matrix theory is developed. In the special case of proton-proton Moller scattering via an exchange of a neutral meson, the explicit second order element $\langle f | S^{\#}_{(2)} |i \rangle$ is deduced. In the approximation of very low external three-momenta, a new Yukawa potential is explicitly derived from $\langle f | S^{\#}_{(2)} |i \rangle$. Moreover, it is rigorously proved that this new Yukawa potential is divergence-free. The mass parameter of the exchanged meson may be set to zero to obtain a type of scalar Boson exchange between hypothetical Fermions. This provides a limiting case of a new Coulomb type potential directly from the new singularity free Yukawa potential. A divergence-free Coulomb potential between two Fermions at two discrete points is shown to be proportional to the Euler beta function. Within this relativistic discrete phase space continuous time, a single quanta is shown to occupy the hyper-tori $S^{1}_{n^1} \times S^{1}_{n^3} \times S^{1}_{n^3}$ where $S^{1}_{n}$ is a circle of radius $\sqrt{2n+1}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interatomic potential theory on the phase transition of charge density wave in transition metal dichalcogenides

Patterns and periods of charge density waves (CDW) in transition metal dichalcogenides exhibit complex phase diagrams that depend on pressure, temperature, metal intercalation, or chalcogen alloying. The phase diagrams have been understood in the context of phenomenological Landau free energy model, but the microscopic mechanisms underlying them are still not clear. Here, we present a new microscopic theory based on the interatomic potential, and have explicitly calculated temperature-dependent phase diagrams using the interatomic potential extracted from first-principles calculations. With detailed atomic structures, the calculated phase diagram of monolayer H-TaSe2 successfully reproduces the experimental features such as commensurate lock-in and stripe phase. Our work shows the complex behaviors of charge density wave are originated from the relatively simple structure of the interatomic potential and elucidates the role of lattice anharmonicity on the CDW phase transition.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum integration of elementary particle processes

We apply quantum integration to elementary particle-physics processes. In particular, we look at scattering processes such as ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q$ and ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q' {\rm W}$. The corresponding probability distributions can be first appropriately loaded on a quantum computer using either quantum Generative Adversarial Networks or an exact method. The distributions are then integrated sing the method of Quantum Amplitude Estimation which shows a quadratic speed-up with respect to classical techniques. In simulations of noiseless quantum computers, we obtain per-cent accurate results for one- and two-dimensional integration with up to six qubits. This work paves the way towards taking advantage of quantum algorithms for the integration of high-energy processes.
PHYSICS
APS Physics

Particles Make Their Own Movie

Active particles organize into mesmerizing patterns in response to a time-varying electric field. Self-propelled particles can organize themselves into structures that could eventually be put to use for advanced technologies. Many of these particles move continuously, but now researchers have shown that particles that are induced to start and stop can produce a surprising square lattice pattern that forms and reforms in a continuous cycle [1]. The team believes that the technique could be applied to other types of active particles, potentially leading to a new category of active matter structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological states and topological phase transition in Cu2SnS3 and Cu2SnSe3

Based on the first-principles calculations within local density approximation and model analysis, we propose that the iso-structural compounds Cu2SnS3 and Cu2SnSe3 are both the simplest nodal line semimetals with only one nodal line in their crystal momentum space when spin-orbit coupling (SOC) is ignored. The including of SOC drives Cu2SnS3 into a Weyl semimetal (WSM) state with only two pairs of Weyl nodes, the minimum number required for WSM with time reversal symmetry. In contrast, SOC leads Cu2SnSe3 to strong topological insulator (TI) state. This difference can be well understood as there is a topological phase transition (TPT). In it, the Weyl nodes are driven by tunable SOC and annihilate in a mirror plane, resulting in a TI. This TPT, together with the evolution of Weyl nodes, the changing of mirror Chern numbers of mirror plane and the Z2 indices protected by time-reversal symmetry has been demonstrated by the calculation of Cu2SnS3-xSex within virtual crystal approximation and an effective k $\cdot$ p model analysis. Though our first-principles calculations have overestimated the topological states in both compounds, we believe that the theoretical demonstration of controlling TPT and evolution of Weyl nodes will stimulate further efforts in exploring them.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cluster Stability Selection

Stability selection (Meinshausen and Buhlmann, 2010) makes any feature selection method more stable by returning only those features that are consistently selected across many subsamples. We prove (in what is, to our knowledge, the first result of its kind) that for data containing highly correlated proxies for an important latent variable, the lasso typically selects one proxy, yet stability selection with the lasso can fail to select any proxy, leading to worse predictive performance than the lasso alone.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unresolved Binaries in the Intermediate Mass Range in the Pleiades Star Cluster

The identification of binary stars of different mass ratios in resolved stellar populations is a challenging task. We show how the photometric diagram constructed with the pseudo-colors (H-W2)-W1 vs W2-(BP-K) can be employed to estimate the binary and multiple star ratios and the distribution of their component mass ratio $q$ effectively. As an application, we investigate the Pleiades star cluster in the range of primary component mass between 0.5 and 1.8 $M_{\odot}$. The binary star ratio is found to be between 0.54$\pm$0.11 and 0.70$\pm$0.14. On the other hand, the ratio of systems with multiplicity more than 2 is between 0.10$\pm$0.00 and 0.14$\pm$0.01. The distribution of the component mass ratio $q$ has been approximated by a power law with the exponent between -0.53$\pm$0.10 and -0.63$\pm$0.22. Below 0.5 $M_{\odot}$, we expect a large number of brown dwarfs among secondary components.
ASTRONOMY

