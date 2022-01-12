ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comparison of the Symmetric Hyperbolic Thermodynamically Compatible framework with Hamiltonian mechanics of binary mixtures

By Martin Sykora, Michal Pavelka, Ilya Peshkov, Piotr Minakowski, Vaclav Klika, Evgeniy Romenski
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

How to properly describe continuum thermodynamics of binary mixtures where each constituent has its own momentum? The Symmetric Hyperbolic Thermodynamically Consistent (SHTC) framework and Hamiltonian mechanics in the form of the General Equation...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Hamiltonian cycles above expectation in r-graphs and quasi-random r-graphs

Let $H_r(n,p)$ denote the maximum number of Hamiltonian cycles in an $n$-vertex $r$-graph with density $p \in (0,1)$. The expected number of Hamiltonian cycles in the random $r$-graph model $G_r(n,p)$ is $E(n,p)=p^n(n-1)!/2$ and in the random graph model $G_r(n,m)$ with $m=p\binom{n}{r}$ it is, in fact, slightly smaller than $E(n,p)$. For graphs, $H_2(n,p)$ is proved to be only larger than $E(n,p)$ by a polynomial factor and it is an open problem whether a quasi-random graph with density $p$ can be larger than $E(n,p)$ by a polynomial factor. For hypergraphs (i.e. $r \ge 3$) the situation is drastically different. For all $r \ge 3$ it is proved that $H_r(n,p)$ is larger than $E(n,p)$ by an {\em exponential} factor and, moreover, there are quasi-random $r$-graphs with density $p$ whose number of Hamiltonian cycles is larger than $E(n,p)$ by an exponential factor.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Practical and Efficient Hamiltonian Learning

With the fast development of quantum technology, the size of quantum systems we can digitally manipulate and analogly probe increase drastically. In order to have a better control and understanding of the quantum hardware, an important task is to characterize the interaction, i.e., to learn the Hamiltonian, which determines both static or dynamic properties of the system. Conventional Hamiltonian learning methods either require costly process tomography or adopt impractical assumptions, such as prior information of the Hamiltonian structure and the ground or thermal states of the system. In this work, we present a practical and efficient Hamiltonian learning method that circumvents these limitations. The proposed method can efficiently learn any Hamiltonian that is sparse on the Pauli basis using only short time dynamics and local operations without any information of the Hamiltonian or preparing any eigenstates or thermal states. The method has scalable complexity and vanishing failure probability regarding the qubit number. Meanwhile, it is free from state preparation and measurement error and robust against a certain amount of circuit and shot noise. We numerically test the scaling and the estimation accuracy of the method for transverse field Ising Hamiltonian with random interaction strengths and molecular Hamiltonians, both with varying sizes. All these results verify the practicality and efficacy of the method, paving the way for a systematic understanding of large quantum systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Precision Equality for Current and Work in Short Time

The precision of the fluctuation of the heat current flowing between two large objects initially prepared at different temperatures can be measured by the square-mean to variance ratio. This precision of the heat current for a short-enough duration is generally shown to obey a universal entropic equality by the following procedure. Suppose we virtually prepare statistically independent and mutually noninteracting many identical copies of the system. We can define the net current as a sum of the current flowing in individual copies. Applying the central limit theorem by increasing the number of copies to infinity, the probability distribution of the net current asymptotically obeys a normal distribution whose mean and variance are equal to the number of the copies multiplied by the corresponding cumulants of the current flowing in the original system. On the other hand, the total system of copies also satisfies the heat-exchange fluctuation theorem under a suitable identification of the entropy production, which provides a strong condition for the precision of the original system. In this manner, the precision of the heat current for short-enough time obeys an equality endowed by the thermodynamic entropy production even far from equilibrium. Similar equality is also shown for the external work done as well.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermodynamics#Dyn#Hamiltonian Mechanics#Binary#Fluid Dynamics
arxiv.org

A Survey of JSON-compatible Binary Serialization Specifications

In this paper, we present the recent advances that highlight the characteristics of JSON-compatible binary serialization specifications. We motivate the discussion by covering the history and evolution of binary serialization specifications across the years starting from 1960s to 2000s and onwards. We analyze the use cases of the most popular serialization specifications across the industries. Drawing on the schema-driven (ASN.1, Apache Avro, Microsoft Bond, Cap'n Proto, FlatBuffers, Protocol Buffers, and Apache Thrift) and schema-less (BSON, CBOR, FlexBuffers, MessagePack, Smile, and UBJSON) JSON-compatible binary serialization specifications, we compare and contrast their inner workings through our analysis. We explore a set of non-standardized binary integer encoding techniques (ZigZag integer encoding and Little Endian Base 128 variable-length integer encoding) that are essential to understand the various JSON-compatible binary serialization specifications. We systematically discuss the history, the characteristics, and the serialization processes of the selection of schema-driven and schema-less binary serialization specifications and we identify the challenges associated with schema evolution in the context of binary serialization. Through reflective exercise, we explain our observations of the selection of JSON-compatible binary serialization specifications. This paper aims to guide the reader to make informed decisions on the choice between schema-driven or schema-less JSON-compatible binary serialization specifications.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Geometric thermodynamic uncertainty relation in periodically driven thermoelectric heat engine

Thermodynamic uncertainty relation, quantifying a trade-off among average current, the associated fluctuation (precision), and entropy production (cost), has been formulated in nonequilibrium steady state and various stochastic systems. Herein, we study the thermodynamic uncertainty relation in generic thermoelectric heat engines under a periodic control protocol, by uncovering the underlying Berry-phase-like contribution. We show that our thermodynamic uncertainty relation breaks the seminal steady-state results, originating from the non-vanishing geometric effect. Furthermore, by deriving the consequent trade-off relation binding efficiency, power, and constancy, we prove that the periodically driven thermoelectric heat engines can generally outperform the steady-state analogies. The general bounds are illustrated by an analytically solvable two-terminal single quantum dot heat engine under the periodic modulation. Our work provides a geometric framework in bounding and optimizing a wide range of periodically driven thermoelectric thermal machines.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

MAGRATHEA: an open-source spherical symmetric planet interior structure code

MAGRATHEA is an open-source planet structure code that considers the case of fully differentiated spherically symmetric interiors. Given the mass of each layer, the code iterates the hydrostatic equations in order to shoot for the correct planet radius. The density may be discontinuous at a layer's boundary whose location is unknown. Therefore, in our case, shooting methods, which do not require predefined grid points, are preferred over relaxation methods in solving the two-point boundary value problem. The first version of MAGRATHEA supports a maximum of four layers of iron, silicates, water, and ideal gas. The user has many options for the phase diagram and equation of state in each layer and we document how to change/add additional equations of state. In this work, we present MAGRATHEA capabilities and discuss its applications. We encourage the community to participate in the development of MAGRATHEA at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Banach algebras of symmetric functions on the polydisc

Let ${\mathbb{D}}=\{z\in \mathbb{C}:|z|<1\}$ and for an integer $d\geq 1$, let $S_d$ denote the symmetric group, consisting of of all permutations of the set $\{1,\cdots, d\}$. A function $f:{\mathbb{D}}^d\rightarrow \mathbb{C}$ is symmetric if $f(z_1,\cdots, z_d)=f(z_{\sigma(1)},\cdots, z_{\sigma (d)})$ for all $\sigma \in S_d$ and all $(z_1,\cdots, z_d)\in {\mathbb{D}}^d$. The polydisc algebra $A({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ is the Banach algebra of all holomorphic functions $f$ on the polydisc ${\mathbb{D}}^d$ that can be continuously extended to the closure of the polydisc in ${\mathbb{C}}^d$, with pointwise operations and the supremum norm (given by $\|f\|_\infty:=\sup_{\mathbf{z} \in {\mathbb{D}}^d} |f(\mathbf{z})|$). Let $A_{\textrm{sym}}({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ be the Banach subalgebra of $A({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ consisting of all symmetric functions in the polydisc algebra. Algebraic-analytic properties of $A_{\textrm{sym}}({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ are investigated. In particular, the following results are shown: the corona theorem, description of the maximal ideal space and its contractibility, Hermiteness, projective-freeness, and non-coherence.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Hamiltonian systems on almost cosymplectic manifolds

We determine the Hamiltonian vector field on an odd dimensional manifold endowed with almost cosymplectic structure. This is a generalization of the corresponding Hamiltonian vector field on manifolds with almost transitive contact structures, which extends the contact Hamiltonian systems. Applications are presented to the equations of motion on a particular five-dimensional manifold, the extended Siegel-Jacobi upper-half plane $\tilde{\mathcal{X}}^J_1$. These equations of motion extend the equations of motion on the four-dimensional Siegel-Jacobi manifold $\mathcal{X}^J_1$ attached to a linear Hamiltonian in the generators of the the real Jacobi group $G^J_1(\mathbb{R})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Automating Triangle Constructions in Absolute and Hyperbolic Geometry

Vesna Marinković (Faculty of Mathematics, University of Belgrade, Serbia), Tijana Šukilović (Faculty of Mathematics, University of Belgrade, Serbia), Filip Marić (Faculty of Mathematics, University of Belgrade, Serbia) We describe first steps towards a system for automated triangle constructions in absolute and hyperbolic geometry. We discuss key...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Comparison of light-time formulations in the post-Newtonian framework for the BepiColombo MORE experiment

The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission, launched on 20 October 2018, is currently in cruise toward Mercury. The Mercury Orbiter Radio-science Experiment (MORE), one of the 16 experiments of the mission, will exploit range and range-rate measurements collected during superior solar conjunctions to better constrain the post-Newtonian parameter ${\gamma}$. The MORE radio tracking system is capable of establishing a 5-leg link in X- and Ka-band to obtain 2-way range-rate measurements with an accuracy of $0.01 mm/s^-1$ @ 60 s sampling time and 2-way range measurements at centimeter level after a few seconds of integration time, at almost all solar elongation angles. In this paper, we investigate if the light-time formulation derived by Moyer, implemented in JPL's orbit determination code MONTE, is still a valid approximation, in light of the recent advancements in radiometric measurement performance. Several formulations of the gravitational time delay, expressed as an expansion in powers of $GM/c^2r$, are considered in this work. We quantified the contribution of each term of the light-time expansion for the first superior solar conjunction experiment of BepiColombo. The maximum 2-way error caused by Moyer approximation with respect to a complete second order expansion amounts to 17 mm. This is at the level of accuracy of the novel pseudo-noise (PN) ranging system at 24 Mcps used by MORE. A complete second order expansion is then recommended for present and future superior solar conjunction experiments. The perturbation caused by the planets in the Solar System is considered as well, resulting in significant effects due to the Jupiter, the Earth and the Saturn systems. For these bodies the classical Shapiro time delay is sufficient. The corrections due to the Sun oblateness and angular momentum are negligible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

First-principles insights into the mechanical, optoelectronic, thermophysical, and lattice dynamical properties of binary topological semimetal BaGa2

In the present study we have investigated the structural properties, electronic band dispersion, elastic constants, acoustic behavior, phonon spectrum, optical properties, and a number of thermophysical parameters of binary topological semimetal BaGa2 in details via first-principles calculations using the density functional theory (DFT) based formalisms. The electronic band structure and density of states calculations with spin orbit coupling reveal semimetallic nature with clear topological signature. The minimum thermal conductivities and anisotropies of the compound are calculated. The elastic constants, phonon dispersion calculations show that the compound under study is both mechanically and dynamically stable. Comprehensive study of elastic constants and moduli shows that BaGa2 possesses fairly isotropic mechanical properties, reasonably good machinability, low Debye temperature and melting point. The chemical bonding in BaG2 is interpreted via the electronic energy density of states, electron density distribution, elastic properties and Mulliken bond population analysis. The compound possesses both ionic and covalent bondings. The reflectivity spectra show strong anisotropy with respect to polarization of the incident electric field in the visible to mid-ultraviolet regions. High reflectivity over wide spectral range makes BaGa2 suitable as a reflecting material. BaGa2 is also an efficient absorber of ultraviolet radiation. Furthermore, the refractive index is quite high in the infrared to visible range. All the energy dependent optical parameters show metallic features and are in complete accord with the underlying bulk electronic density of states calculations. Most of the results presented in this study are novel and should serve as useful reference for future study.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Confining deep eutectic solvents in nanopores: insight into thermodynamics and chemical activity

We have established the detailed phase diagram of the prototypical deep eutectic solvent ethaline (ethylene glycol / choline chloride 2:1) as a function of the hydration level, in the bulk state and confined in the nanochannels of mesostructured porous silica matrices MCM-41 and SBA-15, with pore radii $R_P$ = 1.8 nm and 4.15 nm. For neat and moderately hydrated DESs, freezing was avoided and glassforming solutions were formed in all cases. For mass fraction of water above a threshold value $W_g'\approx30\%$, crystallization occurred and led to the formation of a maximally-freeze concentrated DES solution. In this case, extremely deep melting depressions were attained in the confined states, due to the combination of confinement and cryoscopic effects. These phenomena were analyzed quantitatively, based on an extended version of the classical Gibbs-Thomson and Raoult thermodynamic approaches. In this framework, the predicted values of the water chemical activity in the confined systems were shown to systematically deviate from those of the bulk counterparts. The origin of this striking observation is discussed with respect to thermodynamic anomalies of water in the 'no-man's land' and to the probable existence of specific nanostructures in DES solutions when manipulated in nanochannels or at interfaces with solids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Mixture of basis for interpretable continual learning with distribution shifts

Continual learning in environments with shifting data distributions is a challenging problem with several real-world applications. In this paper we consider settings in which the data distribution(task) shifts abruptly and the timing of these shifts are not known. Furthermore, we consider a semi-supervised task-agnostic setting in which the learning algorithm has access to both task-segmented and unsegmented data for offline training. We propose a novel approach called mixture of Basismodels (MoB) for addressing this problem setting. The core idea is to learn a small set of basis models and to construct a dynamic, task-dependent mixture of the models to predict for the current task. We also propose a new methodology to detect observations that are out-of-distribution with respect to the existing basis models and to instantiate new models as needed. We test our approach in multiple domains and show that it attains better prediction error than existing methods in most cases while using fewer models than other multiple model approaches. Moreover, we analyze the latent task representations learned by MoB and show that similar tasks tend to cluster in the latent space and that the latent representation shifts at the task boundaries when tasks are dissimilar.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Foundations of a Finite Non-Equilibrium Statistical Thermodynamics: Extrinsic Quantities

Statistical thermodynamics is valuable as a conceptual structure that shapes our thinking about equilibrium thermodynamic states. A cloud of unresolved questions surrounding the foundations of the theory could lead an impartial observer to conclude that statistical thermodynamics is in a state of crisis though. Indeed, the discussion about the microscopic origins of irreversibility has continued in the scientific community for more than a hundred years. This paper considers these questions while beginning to develop a statistical thermodynamics for finite non-equilibrium systems. Definitions are proposed for all of the extrinsic variables of the fundamental thermodynamic relation that are consistent with existing results in the equilibrium thermodynamic limit. The probability density function on the phase space is interpreted as a subjective uncertainty about the microstate, and the Gibbs entropy formula is modified to allow for entropy creation without introducing additional physics or modifying the phase space dynamics. Resolutions are proposed to the mixing paradox, Gibbs' paradox, Loschmidt's paradox, and Maxwell's demon thought experiment. Finally, the extrinsic variables of the fundamental thermodynamic relation are evaluated as functions of time and space for a diffusing ideal gas, and the initial and final values are shown to coincide with the expected equilibrium values when interpreted in a classical context.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards a quantum notion of covariance in spherically symmetric loop quantum gravity

The covariance of loop quantum gravity studies of spherically symmetric space-times has recently been questioned. This is a reasonable worry, given that they are formulated in terms of slicing-dependent variables. We show explicitly that the resulting space-times, obtained from Dirac observables of the quantum theory, are covariant in the usual sense of the way -- they preserve the quantum line element -- for any gauge that is stationary (in the exterior, if there is a horizon). The construction depends crucially on the details of the Abelianized quantization considered, the satisfaction of the quantum constraints and the recovery of standard general relativity in the classical limit and suggests that more informal polymerization constructions of possible semi-classical approximations to the theory can indeed have covariance problems. This analysis is based on the understanding of how slicing dependent quantities as the metric arise in a quantum context in terms of parameterized observables. It has implications beyond loop quantum gravity that hold for general approaches to quantum space time theories.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Perturbative expansion of irreversible works in symmetric and asymmetric processes

The systematic expansion method of the solution of the Fokker-Planck equation is developed by generalizing the formulation proposed in [J. Phys. A50, 325001 (2017)]. Using this method, we obtain a new formula to calculate the mean work perturbatively which is applicable to systems with degeneracy in the eigenvalues of the Fokker-Planck operator. This method enables us to study how the geometrical symmetry affects thermodynamic description of a Brownian particle. To illustrate the application of the derived theory, we consider the Fokker-Planck equation with a two-dimensional harmonic potential. To investigate the effect of symmetry of the potential, we study thermodynamic properties in symmetric and asymmetric deformation processes of the potential: the rotational symmetry of the harmonic potential is held in the former, but it is broken in the latter. Optimized deformations in these processes are defined by minimizing mean works. Comparing these optimized processes, we find that the difference between the symmetric and asymmetric processes is maximized when the deformation time of the potential is given by a critical time which is characterized by the relaxation time of the Fokker-Planck equation. This critical time in the mean work is smaller than that of the change of the mean energy because of the hysteresis effect in the irreversible processes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Finding a second Hamiltonian decomposition of a 4-regular multigraph by integer linear programming

A Hamiltonian decomposition of a regular graph is a partition of its edge set into Hamiltonian cycles. We consider the second Hamiltonian decomposition problem: for a 4-regular multigraph find 2 edge-disjoint Hamiltonian cycles different from the given ones. This problem arises in polyhedral combinatorics as a sufficient condition for non-adjacency in the 1-skeleton of the travelling salesperson polytope. We introduce two integer linear programming models for the problem based on the classical Dantzig-Fulkerson-Johnson and Miller-Tucker-Zemlin formulations for the travelling salesperson problem. To enhance the performance on feasible problems, we supplement the algorithm with a variable neighbourhood descent heuristic w.r.t. two neighbourhood structures, and a chain edge fixing procedure. Based on the computational experiments, the Dantzig-Fulkerson-Johnson formulation showed the best results on directed multigraphs, while on undirected multigraphs, the variable neighbourhood descent heuristic was especially effective.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy