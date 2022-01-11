ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

The hydrodynamics of a twisting, bending, inextensible fiber in Stokes flow

By Ondrej Maxian, Brennan Sprinkle, Charles S. Peskin, Aleksandar Donev
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

In swimming microorganisms and the cell cytoskeleton, inextensible fibers resist bending and twisting, and interact with the surrounding fluid to cause or resist large-scale fluid motion. In this paper, we develop a novel numerical method for the simulation of cylindrical fibers by extending our previous work on inextensible bending fibers [Maxian...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A route to the hydrodynamic limit of a reaction-diffusion master equation using gradient structures

The reaction-diffusion master equation (RDME) is a lattice-based stochastic model for spatially resolved cellular processes. It is often interpreted as an approximation to spatially continuous reaction-diffusion models, which, in the limit of an infinitely large population, may be described by means of reaction-diffusion partial differential equations (RDPDEs). Analyzing and understanding the relation between different mathematical models for reaction-diffusion dynamics is a research topic of steady interest. In this work, we explore a route to the hydrodynamic limit of the RDME which uses gradient structures. Specifically, we elaborate on a method introduced in [J. Maas, A. Mielke: Modeling of chemical reactions systems with detailed balance using gradient structures. J. Stat. Phys. (181), 2257-2303 (2020)] in the context of well-mixed reaction networks by showing that, once it is complemented with an appropriate limit procedure, it can be applied to spatially extended systems with diffusion. Under the assumption of detailed balance, we write down a gradient structure for the RDME and use the method to produce a gradient structure for its hydrodynamic limit, namely, for the corresponding RDPDE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Parameter-free quantum hydrodynamic theory for plasmonics: Electron density-dependent damping rate and diffusion coefficient

Qi-Hong Hu, Ren-Feng Liu, Xin-Yu Shan, Xuan-Ren Chen, Hong Yang, Peng Kong, Xiao-Yun Wang, Ke Deng, Xiang-Yang Peng, Yong-Gang Huang. An accurate and efficient method to calculate the optical response of metallic structures plays a key role in plasmonics. Quantum hydrodynamic theory (QHT) provides a self-consistent and computationally efficient description of the free-electron gas, where nonlocality, spill-out effects, and Landau damping can be taken into account. In this work, we introduce a general QHT that both the quantum convection-diffusion and spill-out effects are taken into account. For sodium nanosphere of various sizes, we show that our QHT method can predict both plasmon energy and broadening, in excellent agreement with time-dependent density functional theory predictions and Kreibig formula. Both the ground and excited states are solved by using the same energy functional, with the kinetic energy described by the Thomas-Fermi (TF) and von Weizsäcker (vW) formalisms. We numerically prove that the fraction of the vW should be around $0.4$. An electron density-dependent damping rate is introduced, making the QHT a numerically stable method. We also introduce a density-dependent diffusion coefficient, which then enables a parameter-free simulation, i.e. without resorting to any input parameter such as damping rate, diffusing coefficient and the fraction of the vW. By applying our QHT method to sodium jellium cylinders of various sizes, we find that there exists a perfect linear relation between the main longitudinal localized surface plasmon resonance wavelength and the aspect radio. The width decreases with increasing aspect ratio and height. We particularly show that our QHT is robust and provides a great degree of predictability. Thus, our QHT theory represents a general, reliable, and efficient platform to study plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Mortar Finite Element Formulation for Large Deformation Lubricated Contact Problems with Smooth Transition Between Mixed, Elasto-Hydrodynamic and Full Hydrodynamic Lubrication

This work proposes a novel model and numerical formulation for lubricated contact problems describing the mutual interaction between two deformable 3D solid bodies and an interposed fluid film. The solid bodies are consistently described based on nonlinear continuum mechanics allowing for finite deformations and arbitrary constitutive laws. The fluid film is modelled as a quasi-2D flow problem on the interface between the solids governed by the averaged Reynolds equation. The averaged Reynolds equation accounts for surface roughness utilizing spatially homogenized, effective fluid parameters and for cavitation through a positivity constraint imposed on the pressure field. In contrast to existing approaches, the proposed model accounts for the co-existence of frictional contact tractions and hydrodynamic fluid tractions at every local point on the contact surface of the interacting bodies and covers the entire range from boundary lubrication to mixed, elastohydrodynamic, and eventually to full film hydrodynamic lubrication in one unified modelling framework with smooth transition between these different regimes. Critically, the model relies on a recently proposed regularization scheme for the mechanical contact constraint combining the advantages of classical penalty and Lagrange multiplier approaches by expressing the mechanical contact pressure as a function of the effective gap between the solid bodies while at the same time limiting the minimal gap value occurring at the (theoretical) limit of infinitely high contact pressures. From a physical point of view, this approach can be considered as a model for the elastic deformation of surface asperities, with a bounded magnitude depending on the interacting solids' surface roughness. A consistent and accurate model behavior is demonstrated and validated by employing several challenging and practically relevant benchmark test cases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient extended block Arnoldi algorithm for feedback stabilization of incompressible Navier-Stokes flow problems

Navier-Stokes equations are well known in modelling of an incompressible Newtonian fluid, such as air or water. This system of equations is very complex due to the non-linearity term that characterizes it. After the linearization and the discretization parts, we get a descriptor system of index-2 described by a set of differential algebraic equations (DAEs). The two main parts we develop through this paper are focused firstly on constructing an efficient algorithm based on a projection technique onto an extended block Krylov subspace, that appropriately allows us to construct a reduced system of the original DAE system. Secondly, we solve a Linear Quadratic Regulator (LQR) problem based on a Riccati feedback approach. This approach uses numerical solutions of large-scale algebraic Riccati equations. To this end, we use the extended Krylov subspace method that allows us to project the initial large matrix problem onto a low order one that is solved by some direct methods. These numerical solutions are used to obtain a feedback matrix that will be used to stabilize the original system. We conclude by providing some numerical results to confirm the performances of our proposed method compared to other known methods.
MATHEMATICS
#Dyn#Fibers#Bending#Phys#Integrator#Kirchhoff
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Control at the Boundary

This dissertation presents and prove the viability of a non-standard method for controlling the state of a quantum system by modifying its boundary conditions instead of relying on the action of external fields. The standard approach to quantum control bases on the use of an external field to manipulate the system. Some technological difficulties appear when controlling a quantum system in this way, due to the complications of manipulating a system made of few particles while maintaining the quantum correlations. As a consequence the systems need to be kept at very low temperatures and the interactions have to be performed very fast. The Quantum Control at the Boundary approach is radically different to the standard one. Instead of seeking the control of the quantum system by directly interacting with it through an external field, the control is achieved by manipulating the boundary conditions of the system. The spectrum of a quantum system, for instance an electron moving in a box, depends on the boundary conditions imposed on it. Hence, a modification of such boundary conditions modifies the state of the system allowing for its manipulation and, eventually, its control. This kind of interaction is weaker, which makes one to expect that it may help maintaining the quantum correlations. For showing the viability of the Quantum Control at the Boundary method, a family of boundary control systems on Quantum Circuits (a generalization of quantum grahs) is introduced. Before being able to address the problem of controllability, the problem of existence of solutions for the Schrödinger equation with time-dependent boundary conditions is addressed. The approximate controllability of the systems under study is proven using a controllability result by T. Chambrion et al. (2009) and a stability result which constitutes another original contribution of this dissertation.
SCIENCE
