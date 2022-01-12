ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maximizing Self-supervision from Thermal Image for Effective Self-supervised Learning of Depth and Ego-motion

By Ukcheol Shin, Kyunghyun Lee, Byeong-Uk Lee, In So Kweon
 3 days ago

Recently, self-supervised learning of depth and ego-motion from thermal images shows strong robustness and reliability under challenging scenarios. However, the inherent thermal image properties such as weak contrast, blurry edges,...

