SmartDet: Context-Aware Dynamic Control of Edge Task Offloading for Mobile Object Detection

By Davide Callegaro, Francesco Restuccia, Marco Levorato
 7 days ago

Mobile devices increasingly rely on object detection (OD) through deep neural networks (DNNs) to perform critical tasks. Due to their high complexity, the execution of these DNNs requires excessive time and energy. Low-complexity object tracking (OT) can be used with OD, where the latter is periodically applied to generate "fresh" references...

arxiv.org

Selective Edge Computing for Mobile Analytics

An increasing number of mobile applications rely on Machine Learning (ML) routines for analyzing data. Executing such tasks at the user devices saves the energy spent on transmitting and processing large data volumes at distant cloud-deployed servers. However, due to memory and computing limitations, the devices often cannot support the required resource-intensive routines and fail to accurately execute the tasks. In this work, we address the problem of edge-assisted analytics in resource-constrained systems by proposing and evaluating a rigorous selective offloading framework. The devices execute their tasks locally and outsource them to cloudlet servers only when they predict a significant performance improvement. We consider the practical scenario where the offloading gain and resource costs are time-varying; and propose an online optimization algorithm that maximizes the service performance without requiring to know this information. Our approach relies on an approximate dual subgradient method combined with a primal-averaging scheme, and works under minimal assumptions about the system stochasticity. We fully implement the proposed algorithm in a wireless testbed and evaluate its performance using a state-of-the-art image recognition application, finding significant performance gains and cost savings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sign Language Recognition System using TensorFlow Object Detection API

Communication is defined as the act of sharing or exchanging information, ideas or feelings. To establish communication between two people, both of them are required to have knowledge and understanding of a common language. But in the case of deaf and dumb people, the means of communication are different. Deaf is the inability to hear and dumb is the inability to speak. They communicate using sign language among themselves and with normal people but normal people do not take seriously the importance of sign language. Not everyone possesses the knowledge and understanding of sign language which makes communication difficult between a normal person and a deaf and dumb person. To overcome this barrier, one can build a model based on machine learning. A model can be trained to recognize different gestures of sign language and translate them into English. This will help a lot of people in communicating and conversing with deaf and dumb people. The existing Indian Sing Language Recognition systems are designed using machine learning algorithms with single and double-handed gestures but they are not real-time. In this paper, we propose a method to create an Indian Sign Language dataset using a webcam and then using transfer learning, train a TensorFlow model to create a real-time Sign Language Recognition system. The system achieves a good level of accuracy even with a limited size dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Equalized Focal Loss for Dense Long-Tailed Object Detection

Despite the recent success of long-tailed object detection, almost all long-tailed object detectors are developed based on the two-stage paradigm. In practice, one-stage detectors are more prevalent in the industry because they have a simple and fast pipeline that is easy to deploy. However, in the long-tailed scenario, this line of work has not been explored so far. In this paper, we investigate whether one-stage detectors can perform well in this case. We discover the primary obstacle that prevents one-stage detectors from achieving excellent performance is: categories suffer from different degrees of positive-negative imbalance problems under the long-tailed data distribution. The conventional focal loss balances the training process with the same modulating factor for all categories, thus failing to handle the long-tailed problem. To address this issue, we propose the Equalized Focal Loss (EFL) that rebalances the loss contribution of positive and negative samples of different categories independently according to their imbalance degrees. Specifically, EFL adopts a category-relevant modulating factor which can be adjusted dynamically by the training status of different categories. Extensive experiments conducted on the challenging LVIS v1 benchmark demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed method. With an end-to-end training pipeline, EFL achieves 29.2% in terms of overall AP and obtains significant performance improvements on rare categories, surpassing all existing state-of-the-art methods. The code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Framework for Energy-aware Evaluation of Distributed Data Processing Platforms in Edge-Cloud Environment

Distributed data processing platforms (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, and Flink) are widely used to distribute the storage and processing of data among computing nodes of a cloud. The centralization of cloud resources has given birth to edge computing, which enables the processing of data closer to the data source instead of sending it to the cloud. However, due to resource constraints such as energy limitations, edge computing cannot be used for deploying all kinds of applications. Therefore, tasks are offloaded from an edge device to the more resourceful cloud. Previous research has evaluated the energy consumption of the distributed data processing platforms in the isolated cloud and edge environments. However, there is a paucity of research on evaluating the energy consumption of these platforms in an integrated edge-cloud environment, where tasks are offloaded from a resource-constraint device to a resource-rich device. Therefore, in this paper, we first present a framework for the energy-aware evaluation of the distributed data processing platforms. We then leverage the proposed framework to evaluate the energy consumption of the three most widely used platforms (i.e., Hadoop, Spark, and Flink) in an integrated edge-cloud environment consisting of Raspberry Pi, edge node, edge server node, private cloud, and public cloud. Our evaluation reveals that (i) Flink is most energy-efficient followed by Spark and Hadoop is found least energy-efficient (ii) offloading tasks from resource-constraint to resource-rich devices reduces energy consumption by 55.2%, and (iii) bandwidth and distance between client and server are found key factors impacting the energy consumption.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

LOKO: Localization-aware Roll-out Planning for Future Mobile Networks

The roll-out phase of the next generation of mobile networks (5G) has started and operators are required to devise deployment solutions while pursuing localization accuracy maximization. Enabling location-based services is expected to be a unique selling point for service providers now able to deliver critical mobile services, e.g., autonomous driving, public safety, remote operations. In this paper, we propose a novel roll-out base station placement solution that, given a Throughput-Positioning Ratio (TPR) target, selects the location of new-generation base stations (among available candidate sites) such that the throughput and localization accuracy are jointly maximized. Moving away from the canonical position error bound (PEB) analysis, we develop a realistic framework in which each positioning measurement is affected by errors depending upon the actual wireless channel between the measuring base station and the target device. Our solution, referred to as LOKO, is a fast-converging algorithm that can be readily applied to current 5G (or future) roll-out processes. LOKO is validated by means of an exhaustive simulation campaign considering real existing deployments of a major European network operator as well as synthetic scenarios.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Small Object Detection using Deep Learning

Now a days, UAVs such as drones are greatly used for various purposes like that of capturing and target detection from ariel imagery etc. Easy access of these small ariel vehicles to public can cause serious security threats. For instance, critical places may be monitored by spies blended in public using drones. Study in hand proposes an improved and efficient Deep Learning based autonomous system which can detect and track very small drones with great precision. The proposed system consists of a custom deep learning model Tiny YOLOv3, one of the flavors of very fast object detection model You Look Only Once (YOLO) is built and used for detection. The object detection algorithm will efficiently the detect the drones. The proposed architecture has shown significantly better performance as compared to the previous YOLO version. The improvement is observed in the terms of resource usage and time complexity. The performance is measured using the metrics of recall and precision that are 93% and 91% respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

DeepMLS: Geometry-Aware Control Point Deformation

We introduce DeepMLS, a space-based deformation technique, guided by a set of displaced control points. We leverage the power of neural networks to inject the underlying shape geometry into the deformation parameters. The goal of our technique is to enable a realistic and intuitive shape deformation. Our method is built upon moving least-squares (MLS), since it minimizes a weighted sum of the given control point displacements. Traditionally, the influence of each control point on every point in space (i.e., the weighting function) is defined using inverse distance heuristics. In this work, we opt to learn the weighting function, by training a neural network on the control points from a single input shape, and exploit the innate smoothness of neural networks. Our geometry-aware control point deformation is agnostic to the surface representation and quality; it can be applied to point clouds or meshes, including non-manifold and disconnected surface soups. We show that our technique facilitates intuitive piecewise smooth deformations, which are well suited for manufactured objects. We show the advantages of our approach compared to existing surface and space-based deformation techniques, both quantitatively and qualitatively.
MLS
arxiv.org

Improving Object Detection, Multi-object Tracking, and Re-Identification for Disaster Response Drones

We aim to detect and identify multiple objects using multiple cameras and computer vision for disaster response drones. The major challenges are taming detection errors, resolving ID switching and fragmentation, adapting to multi-scale features and multiple views with global camera motion. Two simple approaches are proposed to solve these issues. One is a fast multi-camera system that added a tracklet association, and the other is incorporating a high-performance detector and tracker to resolve restrictions. (...) The accuracy of our first approach (85.71%) is slightly improved compared to our baseline, FairMOT (85.44%) in the validation dataset. In the final results calculated based on L2-norm error, the baseline was 48.1, while the proposed model combination was 34.9, which is a great reduction of error by a margin of 27.4%. In the second approach, although DeepSORT only processes a quarter of all frames due to hardware and time limitations, our model with DeepSORT (42.9%) outperforms FairMOT (71.4%) in terms of recall. Both of our models ranked second and third place in the `AI Grand Challenge' organized by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The source codes are publicly available at these URLs (this http URL, this http URL, this http URL, this http URL).
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Interference Aware Cooperative Routing for Edge Computing-enabled 5G Networks

Recently, there has been growing research on developing interference-aware routing (IAR) protocols for supporting multiple concurrent transmission in next-generation wireless communication systems. The existing IAR protocols do not consider node cooperation while establishing the routes because motivating the nodes to cooperate and modeling that cooperation is not a trivial task. In addition, the information about the cooperative behavior of a node is not directly visible to neighboring nodes. Therefore, in this paper, we develop a new routing method in which the nodes' cooperation information is utilized to improve the performance of edge computing-enabled 5G networks. The proposed metric is a function of created and received interference in the network. The received interference term ensures that the Signal to Interference plus Noise Ratio (SINR) at the route remains above the threshold value, while the created interference term ensures that those nodes are selected to forward the packet that creates low interference for other nodes. The results show that the proposed solution improves ad hoc networks' performance compared to conventional routing protocols in terms of high network throughput and low outage probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SABLAS: Learning Safe Control for Black-box Dynamical Systems

Control certificates based on barrier functions have been a powerful tool to generate probably safe control policies for dynamical systems. However, existing methods based on barrier certificates are normally for white-box systems with differentiable dynamics, which makes them inapplicable to many practical applications where the system is a black-box and cannot be accurately modeled. On the other side, model-free reinforcement learning (RL) methods for black-box systems suffer from lack of safety guarantees and low sampling efficiency. In this paper, we propose a novel method that can learn safe control policies and barrier certificates for black-box dynamical systems, without requiring for an accurate system model. Our method re-designs the loss function to back-propagate gradient to the control policy even when the black-box dynamical system is non-differentiable, and we show that the safety certificates hold on the black-box system. Empirical results in simulation show that our method can significantly improve the performance of the learned policies by achieving nearly 100% safety and goal reaching rates using much fewer training samples, compared to state-of-the-art black-box safe control methods. Our learned agents can also generalize to unseen scenarios while keeping the original performance. The source code can be found at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Drone Object Detection Using RGB/IR Fusion

Object detection using aerial drone imagery has received a great deal of attention in recent years. While visible light images are adequate for detecting objects in most scenarios, thermal cameras can extend the capabilities of object detection to night-time or occluded objects. As such, RGB and Infrared (IR) fusion methods for object detection are useful and important. One of the biggest challenges in applying deep learning methods to RGB/IR object detection is the lack of available training data for drone IR imagery, especially at night. In this paper, we develop several strategies for creating synthetic IR images using the AIRSim simulation engine and CycleGAN. Furthermore, we utilize an illumination-aware fusion framework to fuse RGB and IR images for object detection on the ground. We characterize and test our methods for both simulated and actual data. Our solution is implemented on an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier running on an actual drone, requiring about 28 milliseconds of processing per RGB/IR image pair.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Detecting Human-to-Human-or-Object (H2O) Interactions with DIABOLO

Detecting human interactions is crucial for human behavior analysis. Many methods have been proposed to deal with Human-to-Object Interaction (HOI) detection, i.e., detecting in an image which person and object interact together and classifying the type of interaction. However, Human-to-Human Interactions, such as social and violent interactions, are generally not considered in available HOI training datasets. As we think these types of interactions cannot be ignored and decorrelated from HOI when analyzing human behavior, we propose a new interaction dataset to deal with both types of human interactions: Human-to-Human-or-Object (H2O). In addition, we introduce a novel taxonomy of verbs, intended to be closer to a description of human body attitude in relation to the surrounding targets of interaction, and more independent of the environment. Unlike some existing datasets, we strive to avoid defining synonymous verbs when their use highly depends on the target type or requires a high level of semantic interpretation. As H2O dataset includes V-COCO images annotated with this new taxonomy, images obviously contain more interactions. This can be an issue for HOI detection methods whose complexity depends on the number of people, targets or interactions. Thus, we propose DIABOLO (Detecting InterActions By Only Looking Once), an efficient subject-centric single-shot method to detect all interactions in one forward pass, with constant inference time independent of image content. In addition, this multi-task network simultaneously detects all people and objects. We show how sharing a network for these tasks does not only save computation resource but also improves performance collaboratively. Finally, DIABOLO is a strong baseline for the new proposed challenge of H2O Interaction detection, as it outperforms all state-of-the-art methods when trained and evaluated on HOI dataset V-COCO.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Salient Object Detection by LTP Texture Characterization on Opposing Color Pairs under SLICO Superpixel Constraint

The effortless detection of salient objects by humans has been the subject of research in several fields, including computer vision as it has many applications. However, salient object detection remains a challenge for many computer models dealing with color and textured images. Herein, we propose a novel and efficient strategy, through a simple model, almost without internal parameters, which generates a robust saliency map for a natural image. This strategy consists of integrating color information into local textural patterns to characterize a color micro-texture. Most models in the literature that use the color and texture features treat them separately. In our case, it is the simple, yet powerful LTP (Local Ternary Patterns) texture descriptor applied to opposing color pairs of a color space that allows us to achieve this end. Each color micro-texture is represented by vector whose components are from a superpixel obtained by SLICO (Simple Linear Iterative Clustering with zero parameter) algorithm which is simple, fast and exhibits state-of-the-art boundary adherence. The degree of dissimilarity between each pair of color micro-texture is computed by the FastMap method, a fast version of MDS (Multi-dimensional Scaling), that considers the color micro-textures non-linearity while preserving their distances. These degrees of dissimilarity give us an intermediate saliency map for each RGB, HSL, LUV and CMY color spaces. The final saliency map is their combination to take advantage of the strength of each of them. The MAE (Mean Absolute Error) and F$_{\beta}$ measures of our saliency maps, on the complex ECSSD dataset show that our model is both simple and efficient, outperforming several state-of-the-art models.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Garbage Route Optimization Using Computer Vision Object Detection

Co-written by my 10 year-old daughter, Isabella, whose science fair project turned into her first, hands-on machine learning project. The following is an edited version of my daughter’s final report for her fifth grade science fair. We worked on this together, a few weekends at a time, for two months. Personally, it was an extremely rewarding opportunity to teach her (what little I know) about computer vision and coding in Python.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SASA: Semantics-Augmented Set Abstraction for Point-based 3D Object Detection

Although point-based networks are demonstrated to be accurate for 3D point cloud modeling, they are still falling behind their voxel-based competitors in 3D detection. We observe that the prevailing set abstraction design for down-sampling points may maintain too much unimportant background information that can affect feature learning for detecting objects. To tackle this issue, we propose a novel set abstraction method named Semantics-Augmented Set Abstraction (SASA). Technically, we first add a binary segmentation module as the side output to help identify foreground points. Based on the estimated point-wise foreground scores, we then propose a semantics-guided point sampling algorithm to help retain more important foreground points during down-sampling. In practice, SASA shows to be effective in identifying valuable points related to foreground objects and improving feature learning for point-based 3D detection. Additionally, it is an easy-to-plug-in module and able to boost various point-based detectors, including single-stage and two-stage ones. Extensive experiments on the popular KITTI and nuScenes datasets validate the superiority of SASA, lifting point-based detection models to reach comparable performance to state-of-the-art voxel-based methods.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

End-To-End Optimization of LiDAR Beam Configuration for 3D Object Detection and Localization

Existing learning methods for LiDAR-based applications use 3D points scanned under a pre-determined beam configuration, e.g., the elevation angles of beams are often evenly distributed. Those fixed configurations are task-agnostic, so simply using them can lead to sub-optimal performance. In this work, we take a new route to learn to optimize the LiDAR beam configuration for a given application. Specifically, we propose a reinforcement learning-based learning-to-optimize (RL-L2O) framework to automatically optimize the beam configuration in an end-to-end manner for different LiDAR-based applications. The optimization is guided by the final performance of the target task and thus our method can be integrated easily with any LiDAR-based application as a simple drop-in module. The method is especially useful when a low-resolution (low-cost) LiDAR is needed, for instance, for system deployment at a massive scale. We use our method to search for the beam configuration of a low-resolution LiDAR for two important tasks: 3D object detection and localization. Experiments show that the proposed RL-L2O method improves the performance in both tasks significantly compared to the baseline methods. We believe that a combination of our method with the recent advances of programmable LiDARs can start a new research direction for LiDAR-based active perception. The code is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Decompose to Adapt: Cross-domain Object Detection via Feature Disentanglement

Recent advances in unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) techniques have witnessed great success in cross-domain computer vision tasks, enhancing the generalization ability of data-driven deep learning architectures by bridging the domain distribution gaps. For the UDA-based cross-domain object detection methods, the majority of them alleviate the domain bias by inducing the domain-invariant feature generation via adversarial learning strategy. However, their domain discriminators have limited classification ability due to the unstable adversarial training process. Therefore, the extracted features induced by them cannot be perfectly domain-invariant and still contain domain-private factors, bringing obstacles to further alleviate the cross-domain discrepancy. To tackle this issue, we design a Domain Disentanglement Faster-RCNN (DDF) to eliminate the source-specific information in the features for detection task learning. Our DDF method facilitates the feature disentanglement at the global and local stages, with a Global Triplet Disentanglement (GTD) module and an Instance Similarity Disentanglement (ISD) module, respectively. By outperforming state-of-the-art methods on four benchmark UDA object detection tasks, our DDF method is demonstrated to be effective with wide applicability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RestoreDet: Degradation Equivariant Representation for Object Detection in Low Resolution Images

Image restoration algorithms such as super resolution (SR) are indispensable pre-processing modules for object detection in degraded images. However, most of these algorithms assume the degradation is fixed and known a priori. When the real degradation is unknown or differs from assumption, both the pre-processing module and the consequent high-level task such as object detection would fail. Here, we propose a novel framework, RestoreDet, to detect objects in degraded low resolution images. RestoreDet utilizes the downsampling degradation as a kind of transformation for self-supervised signals to explore the equivariant representation against various resolutions and other degradation conditions. Specifically, we learn this intrinsic visual structure by encoding and decoding the degradation transformation from a pair of original and randomly degraded images. The framework could further take the advantage of advanced SR architectures with an arbitrary resolution restoring decoder to reconstruct the original correspondence from the degraded input image. Both the representation learning and object detection are optimized jointly in an end-to-end training fashion. RestoreDet is a generic framework that could be implemented on any mainstream object detection architectures. The extensive experiment shows that our framework based on CenterNet has achieved superior performance compared with existing methods when facing variant degradation situations. Our code would be released soon.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spatial-Temporal Map Vehicle Trajectory Detection Using Dynamic Mode Decomposition and Res-UNet+ Neural Networks

This paper presents a machine-learning-enhanced longitudinal scanline method to extract vehicle trajectories from high-angle traffic cameras. The Dynamic Mode Decomposition (DMD) method is applied to extract vehicle strands by decomposing the Spatial-Temporal Map (STMap) into the sparse foreground and low-rank background. A deep neural network named Res-UNet+ was designed for the semantic segmentation task by adapting two prevalent deep learning architectures. The Res-UNet+ neural networks significantly improve the performance of the STMap-based vehicle detection, and the DMD model provides many interesting insights for understanding the evolution of underlying spatial-temporal structures preserved by STMap. The model outputs were compared with the previous image processing model and mainstream semantic segmentation deep neural networks. After a thorough evaluation, the model is proved to be accurate and robust against many challenging factors. Last but not least, this paper fundamentally addressed many quality issues found in NGSIM trajectory data. The cleaned high-quality trajectory data are published to support future theoretical and modeling research on traffic flow and microscopic vehicle control. This method is a reliable solution for video-based trajectory extraction and has wide applicability.
arxiv.org

Depth Estimation from Single-shot Monocular Endoscope Image Using Image Domain Adaptation And Edge-Aware Depth Estimation

Masahiro Oda, Hayato Itoh, Kiyohito Tanaka, Hirotsugu Takabatake, Masaki Mori, Hiroshi Natori, Kensaku Mori. We propose a depth estimation method from a single-shot monocular endoscopic image using Lambertian surface translation by domain adaptation and depth estimation using multi-scale edge loss. We employ a two-step estimation process including Lambertian surface translation from unpaired data and depth estimation. The texture and specular reflection on the surface of an organ reduce the accuracy of depth estimations. We apply Lambertian surface translation to an endoscopic image to remove these texture and reflections. Then, we estimate the depth by using a fully convolutional network (FCN). During the training of the FCN, improvement of the object edge similarity between an estimated image and a ground truth depth image is important for getting better results. We introduced a muti-scale edge loss function to improve the accuracy of depth estimation. We quantitatively evaluated the proposed method using real colonoscopic images. The estimated depth values were proportional to the real depth values. Furthermore, we applied the estimated depth images to automated anatomical location identification of colonoscopic images using a convolutional neural network. The identification accuracy of the network improved from 69.2% to 74.1% by using the estimated depth images.
SCIENCE

