Optimizing Prediction of MGMT Promoter Methylation from MRI Scans using Adversarial Learning

This paper proposes an adversarial learning based training approach for brain tumor segmentation task. In this concept, the 3D segmentation network learns from dual reciprocal adversarial learning approaches. To enhance the generalization across the segmentation predictions and to make the segmentation network robust, we adhere to the Virtual Adversarial Training approach by generating more adversarial examples via adding some noise on original patient data. By incorporating a critic that acts as a quantitative subjective referee, the segmentation network learns from the uncertainty information associated with segmentation results. We trained and evaluated network architecture on the RSNA-ASNR-MICCAI BraTS 2021 dataset. Our performance on the online validation dataset is as follows: Dice Similarity Score of 81.38%, 90.77% and 85.39%; Hausdorff Distance (95\%) of 21.83 mm, 5.37 mm, 8.56 mm for the enhancing tumor, whole tumor and tumor core, respectively. Similarly, our approach achieved a Dice Similarity Score of 84.55%, 90.46% and 85.30%, as well as Hausdorff Distance (95\%) of 13.48 mm, 6.32 mm and 16.98 mm on the final test dataset. Overall, our proposed approach yielded better performance in segmentation accuracy for each tumor sub-region. Our code implementation is publicly available at this https URL.
