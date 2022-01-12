ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Optimizing Prediction of MGMT Promoter Methylation from MRI Scans using Adversarial Learning

By Sauman Das
 3 days ago

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is a malignant brain cancer forming around 48% of al brain and Central Nervous System (CNS) cancers. It is estimated that annually over 13,000 deaths occur in the US due to GBM, making it crucial to have early diagnosis systems that can lead to predictable and effective treatment....

United adversarial learning for liver tumor segmentation and detection of multi-modality non-contrast MRI

Simultaneous segmentation and detection of liver tumors (hemangioma and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)) by using multi-modality non-contrast magnetic resonance imaging (NCMRI) are crucial for the clinical diagnosis. However, it is still a challenging task due to: (1) the HCC information on NCMRI is invisible or insufficient makes extraction of liver tumors feature difficult; (2) diverse imaging characteristics in multi-modality NCMRI causes feature fusion and selection difficult; (3) no specific information between hemangioma and HCC on NCMRI cause liver tumors detection difficult. In this study, we propose a united adversarial learning framework (UAL) for simultaneous liver tumors segmentation and detection using multi-modality NCMRI. The UAL first utilizes a multi-view aware encoder to extract multi-modality NCMRI information for liver tumor segmentation and detection. In this encoder, a novel edge dissimilarity feature pyramid module is designed to facilitate the complementary multi-modality feature extraction. Second, the newly designed fusion and selection channel is used to fuse the multi-modality feature and make the decision of the feature selection. Then, the proposed mechanism of coordinate sharing with padding integrates the multi-task of segmentation and detection so that it enables multi-task to perform united adversarial learning in one discriminator. Lastly, an innovative multi-phase radiomics guided discriminator exploits the clear and specific tumor information to improve the multi-task performance via the adversarial learning strategy. The UAL is validated in corresponding multi-modality NCMRI (i.e. T1FS pre-contrast MRI, T2FS MRI, and DWI) and three phases contrast-enhanced MRI of 255 clinical subjects. The experiments show that UAL has great potential in the clinical diagnosis of liver tumors.
SCIENCE
Reciprocal Adversarial Learning for Brain Tumor Segmentation: A Solution to BraTS Challenge 2021 Segmentation Task

This paper proposes an adversarial learning based training approach for brain tumor segmentation task. In this concept, the 3D segmentation network learns from dual reciprocal adversarial learning approaches. To enhance the generalization across the segmentation predictions and to make the segmentation network robust, we adhere to the Virtual Adversarial Training approach by generating more adversarial examples via adding some noise on original patient data. By incorporating a critic that acts as a quantitative subjective referee, the segmentation network learns from the uncertainty information associated with segmentation results. We trained and evaluated network architecture on the RSNA-ASNR-MICCAI BraTS 2021 dataset. Our performance on the online validation dataset is as follows: Dice Similarity Score of 81.38%, 90.77% and 85.39%; Hausdorff Distance (95\%) of 21.83 mm, 5.37 mm, 8.56 mm for the enhancing tumor, whole tumor and tumor core, respectively. Similarly, our approach achieved a Dice Similarity Score of 84.55%, 90.46% and 85.30%, as well as Hausdorff Distance (95\%) of 13.48 mm, 6.32 mm and 16.98 mm on the final test dataset. Overall, our proposed approach yielded better performance in segmentation accuracy for each tumor sub-region. Our code implementation is publicly available at this https URL.
HEALTH
Multiple Sclerosis: What are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong autoimmune condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord, resulting in a wide range of symptoms that vary from person-to-person.Depending on the severity, MS can be debilitating, leading to problems with vision, balance and movement.While there is no cure, the disease can be treated and managed with various medications.The NHS estimates that there are 100,000 people with the condition in the UK. Celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Jack Osbourne and Selma Blair, who was diagnosed in August 2018, are also among those in the public eye who live with MS.Now, scientists have uncovered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
