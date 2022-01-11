ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transmissibility in Interactive Nanocomposite Diffusion: The Nonlinear Double-Diffusion Model

By Amit K Chattopadhyay, Bidisha Kundu, Sujit Kumar Nath, Elias C Aifantis
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Model analogies and exchange of ideas between physics or chemistry with biology or epidemiology have often involved inter-sectoral mapping of techniques. Material mechanics has benefitted hugely from such interpolations from mathematical physics where dislocation patterning of platstically deformed metals [1,2,3] and mass transport...

sme.org

The Science of Diffusion Bonding or Joining together Dissimilar Metals

Working with an expert manufacturing partner can help to utilize the best properties of both similar and dissimilar metals. Metal diffusion bonding is an essential joining method for achieving a high-purity interface when two similar metals require superior structural integrity. The process involves applying high temperature, and pressure to metals mated together in a hot press causes the atoms on solid metallic surfaces to intersperse and bond.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multi-Behavior Enhanced Recommendation with Cross-Interaction Collaborative Relation Modeling

Many previous studies aim to augment collaborative filtering with deep neural network techniques, so as to achieve better recommendation performance. However, most existing deep learning-based recommender systems are designed for modeling singular type of user-item interaction behavior, which can hardly distill the heterogeneous relations between user and item. In practical recommendation scenarios, there exist multityped user behaviors, such as browse and purchase. Due to the overlook of user's multi-behavioral patterns over different items, existing recommendation methods are insufficient to capture heterogeneous collaborative signals from user multi-behavior data. Inspired by the strength of graph neural networks for structured data modeling, this work proposes a Graph Neural Multi-Behavior Enhanced Recommendation (GNMR) framework which explicitly models the dependencies between different types of user-item interactions under a graph-based message passing architecture. GNMR devises a relation aggregation network to model interaction heterogeneity, and recursively performs embedding propagation between neighboring nodes over the user-item interaction graph. Experiments on real-world recommendation datasets show that our GNMR consistently outperforms state-of-the-art methods. The source code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Diffusion-mediated surface reactions, Brownian functionals and the Feynman-Kac formula

Many processes in cell biology involve diffusion in a domain $\Omega$ that contains a target $\calU$ whose boundary $\partial \calU$ is a chemically reactive surface. Such a target could represent a single reactive molecule, an intracellular compartment or a whole cell. Recently, a probabilistic framework for studying diffusion-mediated surface reactions has been developed that considers the joint probability density or propagator for the particle position and the so-called boundary local time. The latter characterizes the amount of time that a Brownian particle spends in the neighborhood of a point on a totally reflecting boundary. The effects of surface reactions are then incorporated via an appropriate stopping condition for the boundary local time. In this paper we generalize the theory of diffusion-mediated surface reactions to cases where the whole interior target domain $\calU$ acts as a partial absorber rather than the target boundary $\partial \calU$. Now the particle can freely enter and exit $\calU$, and is only able to react (be absorbed) within $\calU$. The appropriate Brownian functional is then the occupation time (accumulated time that the particle spends within $\calU$) rather than the boundary local time. We show that both cases can be considered within a unified framework by using a Feynman-Kac formula to derive a boundary value problem (BVP) for the propagator of the corresponding Brownian functional, and introducing an associated stopping condition. We illustrate the theory by calculating the mean first passage time (MFPT) for a spherical target $\calU$ located at the center of a spherical domain $\Omega$. This is achieved by solving the propagator BVP directly, rather than using spectral methods. We find that if the first moment of the stopping time density is infinite, then the MFPT is also infinite, that is, the spherical target is not sufficiently absorbing.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

To Trust or to Stockpile: Modeling Human-Simulation Interaction in Supply Chain Shortages

Understanding decision-making in dynamic and complex settings is a challenge yet essential for preventing, mitigating, and responding to adverse events (e.g., disasters, financial crises). Simulation games have shown promise to advance our understanding of decision-making in such settings. However, an open question remains on how we extract useful information from these games. We contribute an approach to model human-simulation interaction by leveraging existing methods to characterize: (1) system states of dynamic simulation environments (with Principal Component Analysis), (2) behavioral responses from human interaction with simulation (with Hidden Markov Models), and (3) behavioral responses across system states (with Sequence Analysis). We demonstrate this approach with our game simulating drug shortages in a supply chain context. Results from our experimental study with 135 participants show different player types (hoarders, reactors, followers), how behavior changes in different system states, and how sharing information impacts behavior. We discuss how our findings challenge existing literature.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Observational constraints on nonlinear matter extensions of general relativity

We present a phenomenological analysis of current observational constraints on classes of FLRW cosmological models in which the matter side of Einstein's equations includes, in addition to the canonical term, a term proportional to some function of the energy-momentum tensor ($T^2=T_{\alpha\beta}T^{\alpha\beta}=\rho^2+3p^2$), or of its trace ($T=\rho-3p$). Qualitatively, one may think of these models as extensions of general relativity with a nonlinear matter Lagrangian. As such they are somewhat different from the usual dynamical dark energy or modified gravity models: in the former class of models one adds further dynamical degrees of freedom to the Lagrangian (often in the form of scalar fields), while in the latter the gravitational part of the Lagrangian is changed. We study both of these models under two different scenarios: (1) as phenomenological two-parameter or three-parameter extensions of the standard $\Lambda$CDM, in which case the model still has a cosmological constant but the nonlinear matter Lagrangian leads to additional terms in Einstein's equations, which cosmological observations tightly constrain, and (2) as alternatives to $\Lambda$CDM, where there is no cosmological constant, and the nonlinear matter term would have to provide the acceleration (which would be somewhat closer in spirit to the usual modified gravity models). A comparative analysis of the observational constraints obtained in the various cases provides some insight on the level of robustness of the $\Lambda$ model and on the parameter space still available for phenomenological alternatives.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reduced Order Modeling of Turbulence-Chemistry Interactions using Dynamically Bi-Orthonormal Decomposition

The performance of the dynamically bi-orthogonal (DBO) decomposition for the reduced order modeling of turbulence-chemistry interactions is assessed. DBO is an on-the-fly low-rank approximation technique, in which the instantaneous composition matrix of the reactive flow field is decomposed into a set of orthonormal spatial modes, a set of orthonormal vectors in the composition space, and a factorization of the low-rank correlation matrix. Two factors which distinguish between DBO and the reduced order models (ROMs) based on the principal component analysis (PCA) are: (i) DBO does not require any offline data generation; and (ii) in DBO the low-rank composition subspace is time-dependent as opposed to static subspaces in PCA. Because of these features, DBO can adapt on-the-fly to intrinsic and externally excited transient changes in state of the transport variables. For demonstration, simulations are conducted of a non-premixed CO/H2 flame in a temporally evolving jet. The GRI-Mech 3.0 model with 53 species is used for chemical kinetics modeling. The results are appraised via a posteriori comparisons against data generated via full-rank direct numerical simulation (DNS) of the same flame, and the PCA reduction of the DNS data. The DBO also yields excellent predictions of various statistics of the thermo-chemical variables.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chemical principles of instability and self-organization in reacting and diffusive systems

How patterns and structures undergo symmetry breaking and self-organize within biological systems from initially homogeneous states is a key issue for biological development. The activator-inhibitor (AI) mechanism, derived from reaction-diffusion (RD) models, has been widely believed as the elementary mechanism for biological pattern formation. This mechanism generally requires activators to be self-enhanced and diffuse more slowly than inhibitors. Here, we identify the instability sources of biological systems through solving eigenvalues (dispersion relation) of the generalized RD model for two chemicals. Properties of elementary genetic interaction motifs (topology) in pattern formation are discussed systematically. We show that both the single AI mechanisms with long-range inhibition and activation are enough to self-organize into fully-expressed domains, through enhancing the difference in self-proliferation rates of activators and inhibitors and weakening the coupling degree between them. Considering only the AI mechanism is insufficient to drive developmental pattern formation, we stress that both inhibitor-inhibitor (II) and activator-activator (AA) systems need to be involved to drive highly precise and robust biological patterning. Especially, we believe the II system that is subsequently activated plays a significant role in producing discrete and multi-stable patterns, through exclusively locking cells into fixed states that realize the cell differentiation and specification.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Diffusion in multi-dimensional solids using Forman's combinatorial differential forms

The formulation of combinatorial differential forms, proposed by Forman for analysis of topological properties of discrete complexes, is extended by defining the operators required for analysis of physical processes dependent on scalar variables. The resulting description is intrinsic, different from the approach known as Discrete Exterior Calculus, because it does not assume the existence of smooth vector fields and forms extrinsic to the discrete complex. In addition, the proposed formulation provides a significant new modelling capability: physical processes may be set to operate differently on cells with different dimensions within a complex. An application of the new method to the heat/diffusion equation is presented to demonstrate how it captures the effect of changing properties of microstructural elements on the macroscopic behavior. The proposed method is applicable to a range of physical problems, including heat, mass and charge diffusion, and flow through porous media.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Does Interaction Help Users Better Understand the Structure of Probabilistic Models?

Evdoxia Taka (1), Sebastian Stein (1), John H. Williamson (1) ((1) School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom) Probabilistic modelling needs specialized tools to support modelers, decision-makers or researchers in the design, checking, refinement and communication of models. Users' comprehension of probabilistic models is vital in all above cases and interactive visualisations could enhance it. Although there are various studies evaluating interactivity in Bayesian reasoning and available tools for visualizing the inference-related distributions, we focus specifically on evaluating the effect of interaction on users' comprehension of probabilistic models' structure. We conducted a user study based on our Interactive Pair Plot for visualizing models' distribution and conditioning sample space graphically. Our results suggest that improvements in the understanding of the interactive group are most pronounced for more exotic structures, such as hierarchical models or unfamiliar parameterisations in comparison to the static group. As the detail of the inferred information increases, interaction does not lead to considerably longer response times. Finally, interaction improves users' confidence.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Localized modes in nonlinear fractional systems with deep lattices

Solitons in the fractional space, supported by lattice potentials, have recently attracted much interest. We consider the limit of deep one- and two-dimensional (1D and 2D) lattices in this system, featuring finite bandgaps separated by nearly flat Bloch bands. Such spectra are also a subject of great interest in current studies. The existence, shapes, and stability of various localized modes, including fundamental gap and vortex solitons, are investigated by means of numerical methods; some results are also obtained with the help of analytical approximations. In particular, the 1D and 2D gap solitons, belonging to the first and second finite bandgaps, are tightly confined around a single cell of the deep lattice. Vortex gap solitons are constructed as four-peak \textquotedblleft squares" and \textquotedblleft rhombuses" with imprinted winding number $S=1$. Stability of the solitons is explored by means of the linearization and verified by direct simulations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quasilinearization Methods for Nonlocal Fully-Nonlinear Parabolic Systems

In this paper, we propose quasilinearization methods that convert nonlocal fully-nonlinear parabolic systems into the nonlocal quasilinear parabolic systems. The nonlocal parabolic systems serve as important mathematical tools for modelling the subgame perfect equilibrium solutions to time-inconsistent dynamic choice problems, which are motivated by the study of behavioral economics. Different types of nonlocal parabolic systems were studied but left behind the fully-nonlinear case and the connections among them. This paper shows the equivalence in solvability between nonlocal fully-nonlinear and the associated quasilinear systems, given their solutions are regular enough. Moreover, we establish the well-posedness results for the nonlocal quasilinear parabolic systems, so do that for the nonlocal fully-nonlinear parabolic systems. The quasilinear case alone is interesting in its own right from mathematical and modelling perspectives.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The spatially homogeneous Hopf bifurcation induced jointly by memory and general delays in a diffusive system

In this paper, by incorporating the general delay to the reaction term in the memory-based diffusive system, we propose a diffusive system with memory delay and general delay (e.g., digestion, gestation, hunting, migration and maturation delays, etc.). We first derive an algorithm for calculating the normal form of Hopf bifurcation in a diffusive system with memory and general delays. The developed algorithm for calculating the normal form can be used to investigate the direction and stability of Hopf bifurcation. Then, we consider a diffusive predator-prey model with ratio-dependent Holling type-3 functional response, which includes with memory and digestion delays. The Hopf bifurcation analysis without considering digestion delay is first studied, then the Hopf bifurcation analysis with memory and digestion delays is studied. Furthermore, by using the developed algorithm for calculating the normal form, the supercritical and stable spatially homogeneous periodic solutions induced jointly by memory and general delays are found theoretically. The stable spatially homogeneous periodic solutions are also found by the numerical simulations which confirms our analytic result.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear lumped-parameter models for blood flow simulations in networks of vessels

Beatrice Ghitti (1), Eleuterio F. Toro (2), Lucas O. Müller (1) ((1) Department of Mathematics, University of Trento, Trento, Italy, (2) Laboratory of Applied Mathematics DICAM, University of Trento, Trento, Italy) To address the issue of computational efficiency related to the modelling of blood flow in complex networks, we...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning of polymer types from the spectral signature of Raman spectroscopy microplastics data

The tools and technology that are currently used to analyze chemical compound structures that identify polymer types in microplastics are not well-calibrated for environmentally weathered microplastics. Microplastics that have been degraded by environmental weathering factors can offer less analytic certainty than samples of microplastics that have not been exposed to weathering processes. Machine learning tools and techniques allow us to better calibrate the research tools for certainty in microplastics analysis. In this paper, we investigate whether the signatures (Raman shift values) are distinct enough such that well studied machine learning (ML) algorithms can learn to identify polymer types using a relatively small amount of labeled input data when the samples have not been impacted by environmental degradation. Several ML models were trained on a well-known repository, Spectral Libraries of Plastic Particles (SLOPP), that contain Raman shift and intensity results for a range of plastic particles, then tested on environmentally aged plastic particles (SloPP-E) consisting of 22 polymer types. After extensive preprocessing and augmentation, the trained random forest model was then tested on the SloPP-E dataset resulting in an improvement in classification accuracy of 93.81% from 89%.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Vertex finding in neutrino-nucleus interaction: A Model Architecture Comparison

We compare different neural network architectures for Machine Learning (ML) algorithms designed to identify the neutrino interaction vertex position in the MINERvA detector. The architectures developed and optimized by hand are compared with the architectures developed in an automated way using the package "Multi-node Evolutionary Neural Networks for Deep Learning" (MENNDL), developed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The two architectures resulted in a similar performance which suggests that the systematics associated with the optimized network architecture are small. Furthermore, we find that while the domain expert hand-tuned network was the best performer, the differences were negligible and the auto-generated networks performed well. There is always a trade-off between human, and computer resources for network optimization and this work suggests that automated optimization, assuming resources are available, provides a compelling way to save significant expert time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Polarization characteristics of adatoms self-diffusing on metal surfaces under high electric fields

Although atomic diffusion on metal surfaces under high electric fields has been studied theoretically and experimentally since the 1970s, its accurate and quantitative theoretical description remains a significant challenge. In our previous work, we developed a theoretical framework that describes the atomic dynamics on metal surfaces in the presence of an electric field in terms of the local polarization characteristics of the surface at the vicinity of a moving atom. Here, we give a deeper analysis of the physics underlying this framework, introducing and rigorously defining the concept of the effective polarization characteristics (permanent dipole moment $\mu$ and polarizability $\alpha$) of a moving atom on a metal surface, which are shown to be the relevant atomic quantities determining the dynamics of a moving atom via a compact equation. We use density functional theory (DFT) to calculate $\mu$ and $\alpha$ of a W adatom moving on a W {110} surface, where additional adatoms are present in its vicinity. We analyze the dependence of $\mu$ and $\alpha$ and hence the migration barriers under electric fields on the local atomic environments (LAE) of an adatom. We find that the LAE significantly affects $\mu$ and $\alpha$ of a moving atom in the limited cases we studied, which implies that further systematic DFT calculations are needed to fully parameterize surface diffusion in terms of energy barriers for long-term large scale simulations, such as our recently developed Kinetic Monte Carlo model for surface diffusion under electric field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Solid-like to Liquid-like Behavior of Cu Diffusion in Superionic Cu2X (X=S, Se): An Inelastic Neutron Scattering and Ab-Initio Molecular Dynamics Investigation

Sajan Kumar, M. K. Gupta, Prabhatasree Goel, R. Mittal, Olivier Delaire, A. Thamizhavel, S. Rols, S. L. Chaplot. Cu2Se and Cu2S are excellent model systems of superionic conductors with large diffusion coefficients that have been reported to exhibit different solid-liquid-like Cu-ion diffusion. In this paper, we clarify the atomic dynamics of these compounds with temperature-dependent ab-initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations and inelastic neutron scattering (INS) experiments. Using the dynamical structure factor and Van-Hove correlation function, we interrogate the jump-time, hopping length distribution and associated diffusion coefficients. In cubic-Cu2Se at 500 K, we find solid-like diffusion with Cu-jump lengths matching well the first-neighbour Cu-Cu distance of ~3 Å in the crystal, and clearly defined optic phonons involving Cu-vibrations. Above 700 K, the jump-length distribution becomes a broad maximum cantered around 4 Å, spanning the first and second neighbour lattice distances, and a concurrent broadening of the Cu-phonon density of states. Further, above 900 K, the Cu-diffusion becomes close to liquid-like, with distributions of Cu-atoms continuously connecting crystal sites, while the vibrational modes involving Cu motions are highly damped, though still not fully over-damped as in a liquid. At low temperatures, the solid-like diffusion is consistent with previous X-ray diffraction and quasielastic neutron scattering experiments, while the higher-temperature observation of the liquid-like diffusion is in agreement with previous AIMD simulations. We also report AIMD simulations in Cu2S in the hexagonal and cubic superionic phases, and observe similar solid and liquid-like diffusion at low- and high-temperatures, respectively. The calculated ionic-conductivity is in fair agreement with reported experimental values.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

First-principles study on the solute-induced low diffusion and self-trapping of helium in fcc iron

The addition of alloying elements plays an essential role in helium (He) behaviours produced by transmutation in metal alloys. Effects of solutes (Ni, Cr, Ti, P, Si, C) on the behaviours of He and He-He pair in face-centred cube (fcc) iron have been investigated using first-principles calculations based on density functional theory (DFT). For the interactions of solutes and He, we found that Ti, P, Si, and C attracts He is more potent than Ni and Cr in fcc iron. We have determined the most stable configuration for the He-He pair, which is the Hesub-Hetetra pair with a binding energy of 1.60 eV. In considering the effect of solutes on the stability of the He-He pair, we have proposed a unique definition of binding energy. By applying the definition, we suggest that Ti and P could weaken He self-trapping, and Cr and C are beneficial for He self-trapping, while Ni is similar to the matrix Fe itself. For the diffusion of He, which is the necessary process of forming the He bubble, we determined that the most stable interstitial He is in a tetrahedral site and could migrate with the energy barrier of 0.16 eV in pure fcc iron. We further found that Ti and Si can increase the barrier to 0.18 and 0.20 eV; on the contrary, Cr and P decrease the barrier to 0.10 and 0.06 eV, respectively. Summarizing the calculations, we conclude that Ti decreases while Cr increases the diffusion and self-trapping of He in fcc iron.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS

