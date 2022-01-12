Carmarthenshire: Teacher, 23, lost control of wheel before crash

The body of a woman who went missing after her car broke down was discovered partially eaten by wild animals.The 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down near Monkton, Ayrshire in Scotland, less than a week before Christmas.A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.It is understood that that the woman, from the Airdrie area, began walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.Her body was found the following day about a...

