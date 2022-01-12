ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Carmarthenshire: Teacher, 23, lost control of wheel before crash

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young teacher died after losing control of the car she was driving before crashing into a cement mixer, an inquest has heard. Beca Mai Richards, 23, from Llangain in Carmarthenshire, died in hospital six...

BBC

Alice Clark: Paramedic, 21, killed in Tonbridge ambulance crash

Tributes have been paid to a newly-qualified paramedic who was killed in a crash involving an ambulance and a cement lorry. Alice Clark, 21, died in the crash on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday. Three other people, including another paramedic, were also hurt. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman found dead with body ‘partially eaten by fox or badger’ after car broke down

The body of a woman who went missing after her car broke down was discovered partially eaten by wild animals.The 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down near Monkton, Ayrshire in Scotland, less than a week before Christmas.A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.It is understood that that the woman, from the Airdrie area, began walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.Her body was found the following day about a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rowley Regis: Driver arrested after girl, 14, dies in crash

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve. West Midlands Police said the girl was struck by a grey Mercedes near Rowley Regis railway station, in Sandwell, at about 16:45 GMT. Paramedics attended the scene but the girl was pronounced dead at the...
ACCIDENTS
#Lost Control#Traffic Accident#Vauxhall#Dyfed Powys Police
BBC

Killers jailed over Perry Barr crash with moped

Two men have been jailed for killing a teenager on a moped by deliberately driving into him. Liam Mooney, 16, was a pillion passenger when Paul Biggs and Dale Sharpen crashed into him on Rocky Lane in Birmingham on 22 March last year. Biggs, 26, and Sharpen, 31, both from...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two drivers arrested after man killed in motorway collision

Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway collision.A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge east London Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called at around 12.50am, police said. The family of the dead man have been informed.A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies after being hit by car on A500 in Staffordshire

A man has died after being struck by a car on the A500 in Staffordshire. Police said the pedestrian had been hit by the driver of a purple Ford Fiesta at 00:35 GMT on Tuesday near the Talke roundabout. The 64-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics but died...
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Driver Loses Control On Garden State Parkway, Crashes Into Nearby Home

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver lost control on the Garden State Parkway and crashed through a fence and into a home in Clifton. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. One homeowner whose fence was damaged in the crash tells CBS2 he believes speed was a factor. “I’ve...
CLIFTON, NJ
BBC

Northumbria Police find dangerous defects in car crackdown

More than half of vehicles stopped during a Christmas crackdown had dangerous defects, police have said. Northumbria Police targeted motorists who had been drinking or taking drugs and or driving unroadworthy vehicles. Seven drivers were issued with prohibition notices after carrying radioactive materials, acid or petrol which was not secured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock: Man charged after boy hurt in car-flip crash

A man has been charged after a five-year-old boy was hurt when two cars collided and one flipped onto its roof. A 33-year-old woman ended up trapped under the car after the crash on the A34 Bridgtown Island, Cannock, Staffordshire on 23 December. Both the woman and the boy were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man, 20, dies after two-car crash in Scottish Borders

A 20-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in the Scottish Borders. The man's red Seat Ibiza and a black Seat Ibiza collided on the A7, about half a mile north of Galashiels, at about 21:10 on Monday. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Trucker who killed three in crash ‘had been looking at dating sites’

A lorry driver who ploughed into stationary traffic on a motorway and killed three people had been looking at adult dating sites on his phone moments before, a court was told.Dashcam footage showed Ion Onut’s cab burst into flames and career a further 100m along the A1(M) in County Durham after the initial crash caused an explosion.Onut was jailed for eight years and 10 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.Couple David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan from Seaham, County Durham, and Paul Mullen from Washington Tyne and Wear, died instantly.Onut had...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver, 78, dies in car and tractor crash at Auldearn

A 78-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a collision with a tractor on the A96 in the Highlands. The crash happened at the village of Auldearn, near Nairn, at about 17:05 on Wednesday. Police said the driver of the Mercedes A250 was pronounced dead at the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

E-scooter rider, 74, dies in crash with parked cars

A 74-year-old man who collided with two parked cars while riding an e-scooter has died. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was travelling down Springfield Road, Tameside, when he crashed at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. The force said he died at the scene and appealed for information. Sgt Marie...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Manchester bridge crash: Family pay tribute to Nadia Yusuf

A 17-year-old girl who was killed when a car struck a railway bridge was a "cheerful and caring" teenager "with a beautiful heart", her family has said. Nadia Yusuf, of Manchester, was a passenger in a white Mercedes when it crashed on Mancunian Way at about 23:45 GMT on Monday, police said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Southampton boat crash: Men charged over girl's speedboat death

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a girl after a boat crashed during a sightseeing trip. Emily Lewis, 15, was fatally injured in the excursion, off Southampton, on 22 August 2020. Michael Lawrence, 54, who was driving the speedboat, has been charged with gross negligence...
ACCIDENTS

