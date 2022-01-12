Washington Husky men's soccer star Dylan Teves signs deal with Sounders FC

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO