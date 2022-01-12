ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Washington Husky men's soccer star Dylan Teves signs deal with Sounders FC

Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 12—Tuesday was a nerve-racking day for many college soccer players, but University of Washington star Dylan Teves was at ease. The attacking midfielder inked his future before the MLS SuperDraft, signing a Homegrown contract with the Sounders FC. Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Sounders sign free agent MF Albert Rusnak

The Seattle Sounders have signed free agent midfielder Albert Rusnak through the 2023 season with a team option for 2024. Rusnak, 27, will fill a designated player spot on the roster, according to the deal announced by the team Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. “We are very excited to...
MLS
kslsports.com

Former RSL Midfielder Albert Rusnak Signs With Seattle Sounders FC

SANDY, Utah – Last week, midfielder Albert Rusnak sent a farewell out to RSL fans and now he has signed with Seattle Sounders FC on Thursday. The Seattle Sounders posted a video on their Twitter account saying that “#RusnakWatch has ended.”. “We are very excited to welcome such...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
CBS Sports

USWNT roster for January camp: Trinity Rodman earns first callup ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup

United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.
AUSTIN, TX
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Dylan Teves
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Craig Waibel
Person
Garth Lagerwey
KHON2

Kailua’s Dylan Teves signs homegrown MLS player contract with Seattle Sounders, Kona’s Esai Easley drafted by Kansas City

The professional soccer journey for Kailua native Dylan Teves has officially begun. The former University of Washington star signed a Homegrown Player contract with the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer, the club announced on Tuesday. Teves, who helped guide the Huskies to the National Championship match this past season will continue his run in […]
MLS
CBS Miami

2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Sounders Fc#Soccer League#Soccer Club#University Of Washington#The Mls Superdraft#The Sounders Fc#Hawaiian#Usl Championship#Uw#The Sounders Academy#Homegrown#The New York Red Bulls#Seattle University
Indiana Daily Student

FC Cincinnati selects former Indiana men’s soccer goalkeeper Roman Celentano second in draft

FC Cincinnati selected former Indiana men’s soccer junior goalkeeper Roman Celentano with the second overall pick in the 2022 Major League Soccer Superdraft on Tuesday. The star shot-stopper signed a Generation Adidas deal with MLS on Thursday, forgoing the rest of his Division I eligibility. Celentano’s salary will not count against Cincinnati’s annual budget with the Generation Adidas deal, an incentive given to eight players before the draft, according to a press release from the MLS.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Dylan Teves officially joins Sounders

UPDATE (1/11): Dylan Teves’ signing was officially announced by Garth Lagerwey during the MLS SuperDraft livestream. He’ll be a Homegrown Player. UPDATE (1/9): The Sounders have finalized Teves’ signing a source with knowledge of the situation said, and are likely just waiting to see if they get to announce him as a MAC Hermann Trophy winner or finalist. The award ceremony is tonight.
MLS
fox2detroit.com

Detroit City FC men's 2022 schedule revealed -- See it here

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Detroit City Football Club 2022 United States Soccer League Championship schedule includes 34 regular season matches. See the full schedule below. The season starts on the road when they play San Antonio FC on March 12 before heading home to Keyworth Stadium for...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
bcgavel.com

Introducing Men's Soccer: The Defense

There’s an old saying that defense wins championships. While the Eagles’ season ended in the first round of the ACC tournament, the defense proved to be a consistent bright spot during an inconsistent season. Quiet and unassuming, one would never suspect that Victor Souza was an All-ACC defender and one of the best tacklers in college soccer. Sitting on the edge of the booth, Souza took his time answering questions, making sure to answer thoroughly, letting nothing slip past him.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy