ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Romance of Flowers

nhpbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost J Schwanke shares why flowers are considered...

video.nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Which flowers in your garden are edible?

When it comes to plants for winter color, many of them bear flowers that are edible. Each of these plants has its own special history and charm, creating a desire to pick it up at the nursery now. You may not wish to make a meal out of the flowers mentioned, and you may find their taste somewhat bland, as I do. In any case, you can use them as decorative garnish for salads, desserts, and other dishes.
GARDENING
WYTV.com

Best crystal flower vase

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Crystal flower vases have been used to enhance interior decor for centuries. They are a unique style of vase that strays from the typical smooth look of glass used to hold bouquets. If you are looking for a vase that is handmade by a trusted international brand and holds all sizes of bouquets, the Waterford Cassidy Vase is the top choice.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Eco Colourful Flower Kits

For those who love flowers and want to start a patch of their own, the ‘GROW. Colors’ flower kit has everything you need to get started. Consumers can also note that the kits are packaged sustainably and are made from paper, seeds, birch, peat. Each kit comes with...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSTOR Daily

A Weed is But an Unloved Flower

On sight, weeds and wildflowers don’t appear to differ much, as they’re both categories of plants grow without intercession. But they’re usually perceived very differently—weeds are a nuisance, while wildflowers may be more desirable. In this study , author Neil Clayton explores how weeds have been...
AGRICULTURE
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SHAPE

Your January 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

From the moment the ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, it's easy to feel the air buzz with optimism and excitement about what the next 12 months may bring (even if the previous 12 months were a bit of a roller coaster). And as the first month of the year, January can't help but be filled with not only a glimmery sense of anticipation and heightened desire to get back to work on big-picture goals — ideally with a little help from your VIPs. This vibe arrives courtesy of the two signs the sun occupies throughout the month: industrious, goal-oriented earth sign Capricorn and social, future-minded air sign Aquarius. (See: How to Crush Your Goals, Based On Your Zodiac Sign)
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recipes
marthastewart.com

This Bride's Watercolor Wedding Dress Set the Tone for This Colorful Savannah Celebration

Adrienna McDermott had already started the process of deleting all her dating apps in November of 2016 when Frank Mozingo—whom she had matched with on both Tinder and Bumble—contacted her. "I was taking time off from the dating scene, but I gave Frank my number anyway," she says. After a weekend of texting, the two met for dinner and dessert at Savannah's Alligator Soul and Leopold's Ice Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
romper.com

20 Aquarius Boy Names For Your Happy Baby

Well, you made it past the holidays, and welp, you’re still pregnant. And for you, that might have been a good thing, since you didn’t want your baby’s birth to coincide with, you know, someone else’s. As you enter the New Year, you might be thinking of ways to pay homage to the time of year when your little guy joins you earthside. So if you’re looking to the stars for some inspo, there’s definitely plenty of Aquarius boy names to choose from. Most of them celebrate beautiful themes of nature, wisdom, and character that will befit your little boy.
GERMANY
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 10

Since late December, Mercury has been approaching its retrograde period. And this week, on Friday morning, Mercury retrograde officially begins. As the planet of thought and communication moves backwards through Aquarius, your primary task — and your biggest challenge — is to slow down. Hastily reached conclusions are unlikely to be on target; rushing your plans will only set you back in the long run. This is a time for reflection, for considering the possibility that you’ve erred. During this retrograde period, which lasts until early February, there are no shortcuts, no easy paths out of your confusion. But when you take the long route, you’ll find the clarity you seek.
LIFESTYLE
Carrie Wynn

Addiction to Love Is Possible

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
ARTnews

Product Spotlight: Takashi Murakami Pixel Flower Pancake Pan

One luxury in the kitchen, to my mind, is owning hyper-specific cookware and tools—a tamagoyaki pan, say, or a cast-iron fish pan, or a humble but elegant mushroom brush. For the flapjack fanatic, there’s the pancake pan, designed to make perfectly golden and uniform cakes. Now you can buy one designed by Takashi Murakami that turns batter into edible art: specifically, one of the famous smiling flowers that populate his anime- and manga-influenced works. Sold via the NTWRK app, a livestream video shopping platform, the pan features a pixelated flower based on what was supposed to be Murakami’s first NFT. While...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy