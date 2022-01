The Houston Dynamo selected three players in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday afternoon. With the fourth overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft, the Dynamo selected Icelandic forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson out of Duke University. In the second round, the Dynamo used the first of its two picks to select midfielder Paulo Lima out of Providence College 32nd overall. With its final pick, Houston selected the University of Pittsburg’s Arturo Ordoñez with the 39th pick.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO