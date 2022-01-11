Here's Why More Than $1.7T Is Owed In U.S. Student Debt

It’s no secret that college tuition is unaffordable for most Americans — and at some universities, that it’s costing borrowers — and their parents — not only money and entering debt for the rest of their lives but also pushing off other markers of a normal life like home-ownership or even retirement. That’s right: the student debt crisis doesn’t just affect students themselves. In many cases, it affects parents, who took out Parent PLUS loans (federal loans that parents take out for their child’s college tuition) in order to help their kids get ahead. And just as their kids are likely struggling to pay off trillions in student debt, parents are, too. In fact, in order to pay off the loans they took out as an investment in their kid’s education, a growing number of parents are borrowing from their retirement funds.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO