Here's Why More Than $1.7T Is Owed In U.S. Student Debt

By Andrew Rafferty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation has never been more expensive. Today, student loans are the second highest category of consumer debt, second only to mortgage debt. According to educationdata.org, student loan debt is growing six times faster than the nation's economy. That's mostly because the cost of college has increased faster than housing,...

Joe Biden
Norwalk Hour

$1.7 billion in student loan debt has been canceled. Here’s what to know.

Student loan borrowers in Connecticut will soon receive cash payments as part of a $1.85 billion settlement the state reached with student loan provider Navient, formerly part of Sallie Mae Bank. The settlement was part of a coalition comprised of 39 attorneys general who sought restitution and debt cancellation for student loan borrowers following the company’s alleged “unfair and deceptive” loan practices. The loan servicer will cancel $1.7 billion in student loan debt owed by approximately 66,000 borrowers, according to NPR.
Navient Settles Predatory Student Loan Claims For $1.85B

Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The $1.85 billion deal with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday.
More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get debt relief from Navient

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from Navient, according to a $1.85 billion settlement agreement announced Thursday. The deal will settle litigation brought by several state attorneys general that claimed that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, engaged in unfair practices and made predatory loans to students who were unlikely to be able to pay them back.
Navient to Forgive Private Student Debt Amounting to $1.7B for Almost 66,000 Debtors

Navient will be paying a total of $1.85 billion as part of its deal with the states to resolve the accusations against it. Navient, one of the most popular and leading student loan service providers, has agreed to a settlement with 39 US states to forgive up to $1.7 billion debt under private student loans. In addition, it will also pay the states $142.5 million which will comprise the $95 million payment to the affected borrower. The US student loan giant will thus be paying a total of $1.85 billion as part of its deal with the states to resolve the accusations against it of routing borrowers towards costly repayment plans.
Student loan servicer Navient to cancel $1.7bn in debts following investigation

One of the largest student loan processors in the US will cancel balances for 66,000 borrowers following a multi-state agreement with a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general stemming from a series of lawsuits.The servicer will cancel $1.7bn in private student loan debts and pay $95m to settle claims of predatory lending, according to the agreement.New York Attorney General Letitia James said the company “contributed to the national student debt crisis by deceptively trapping thousands of students into more debt”.“Today’s billion-dollar agreement will bring relief to thousands of borrowers in New York and across the nation and help them...
Why The Fight To Cancel Student Debt Keeps Stalling

The pause on student loan payments that began in March 2020 has been extended to May 1 of this year. With that extension, there's been a lot of discussion about what the president can or can't do about student loans. It's clear student loan payments can be a massive burden...
Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here’s why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them. Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Read More ‘This is a brilliant move’: Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees — experts explain why.
34 Percent of Parents With Student Loans Don’t Think They’ll Be Able to Pay Them Off

It’s no secret that college tuition is unaffordable for most Americans — and at some universities, that it’s costing borrowers — and their parents — not only money and entering debt for the rest of their lives but also pushing off other markers of a normal life like home-ownership or even retirement. That’s right: the student debt crisis doesn’t just affect students themselves. In many cases, it affects parents, who took out Parent PLUS loans (federal loans that parents take out for their child’s college tuition) in order to help their kids get ahead. And just as their kids are likely struggling to pay off trillions in student debt, parents are, too. In fact, in order to pay off the loans they took out as an investment in their kid’s education, a growing number of parents are borrowing from their retirement funds.
Still Owe on a Student Loan? 5 Things You Need to Know for 2022

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. The last year has been quite a season of change in the student loan industry, including the fourth extension to freeze student loan payments. Both servicers and borrowers alike experienced its effects in 2021, ranging from FAFSA application changes to...
The Great Resignation roars again: Here’s why more workers than ever quit in November

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Great Resignation did not go gently into that good night; rather, it was very much alive at the end of 2021. A historic 4.5 million workers willingly quit their jobs in November, up from a succession of records set month after month earlier in the year. Economists note that this is a strong sign of confidence in the United States job market, which is bouncing back after last year’s pandemic recession.
