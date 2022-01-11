ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

South Side Park Pump Track Arlington meeting postponed

By Tom Smith
sopghreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Side Park's Pump Track preliminary conceptual design was to be presented at the Arlington Community Council's (ACC) meeting on January 10. That meeting was...

www.sopghreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
connectcre.com

Dayton Street Adds Fleet Parking on South Side

Dayton Street Partners (DSP) has acquired a trailer parking and storage facility located at 4900 S. Merrimac Ave. on Chicago’s South Side. The price wasn’t disclosed. DSP has already begun to transform the eight-acre infill site, having leveled two existing structures to make way for 237 truck trailer stalls. When complete the site will be fully lit and fenced with a motorized gate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
greenvillejournal.com

Unity Park on track for early spring opening

Unity Park, Greenville’s newest and most ambitious open-space project, is aiming for an opening late spring 2022, according to Beth Brotherton, director of communications and neighborhood relations for the city of Greenville. As the grand opening date gets closer, the project remains on track, said Bill Fox with Hughes...
92.9 The Bull

Pump Track Bike Riding Could Come To Yakima- No Pedals-No Problem

Round and round and round she goes, how she does it without pedaling, nobody knows!. Maybe, just maybe something active, new and fun to do in Yakima!. It's called pump track riding, it looks like a lot of fun and it could be heading to Yakima. In simplest terms, Pump Track is basically riding your bicycle on a dirt or asphalt track made up of hills, valleys, dips and curves in such a way that you move along -without pedaling- propelled by the motion of your body (the pump) and the up-and-down momentum generated by the physical make up of the course ( the track)
YAKIMA, WA
CBS DFW

Arlington’s 4-Day MLK Celebration Postponed Due To Rise Of COVID-19 Cases

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Arlington announced Thursday, Jan. 6, this year’s Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. “Advancing the Dream” four-day long celebration is postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. “The Arlington MLK Celebration Committee, Inc., made this decision after much consideration and concern for the health and wellbeing of our community,” the committee said in a news release. This annual celebration, scheduled for January 14-17, will be held at a later date. The celebration was set to include the MLK Advancing the Dream Banquet on Jan. 14, Poetry Meets Jazz on Jan. 15, the...
wamwamfm.com

Park Meeting Happening Wednesday

The Washington Park and Recreation Board will hold a meeting this Wednesday, January 19th at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 200 Harned Avenue in Washington. All interested citizens and patrons of any of the three parks, that’s East Side, Longfellow, and...
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Acc
firesideguard.com

Centralia Park Board meets for planning

A scant, two-member audience sat in on the Centralia Park Department’s public planning session, January 3 at the Park Department’s East Annex and heard board members discuss the future of golf in Centralia. A quintet of park board members attended, Mike Kinkead – park board chair, Lindsey Magley,...
CENTRALIA, MO
sopghreporter.com

10th St. Bridge closed to traffic January 12, 13

The Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge in South Side will close to traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13. The closure is required to complete work started last year to replace a damaged expansion dam strip seal. There will be no...
fox5ny.com

NYC to tackle double-parking on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK - On Manhattan's Upper East Side, it's not unusual to see vehicles double, or even triple parked in the street, making life difficult for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians. Now, the New York City Department of Transportation is looking to crack down on the practice. According to the Patch,...
Newswatch 16

Supporting the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A farmers market in Scranton is just the ticket for those with new years resolutions to eat a bit healthier. The South Side Farmers Market kicked off 2022 along Cedar Avenue on Saturday. Local farmers had a little bit of everything including fruits, veggies, and bread...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Disappointing’: Town Hall Brewery Temporarily Closes Amid COVID Surge, Mandates

Originally published Jan. 16, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis will be temporarily shutting its doors to staff and customers for at least the next two weeks, beginning Sunday. Pete Rifakes, who opened Town Hall nearly 25 years ago, says the closure was made for business purposes. January is his slowest month, and the surge in COVID-19 cases is putting people at risk. “A lot of other factors make it easy to say hey, let’s sit back, take a pause,” Rifakes said. One such factor is the city of Minneapolis’ decision to mandate all bars and restaurants to ensure all customers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big945.com

Parking limited at Manteo Weather Tower for sewer pump station project

There will be limited parking available through late summer at the lot adjacent to the Manteo Weather Tower due to a sewer system project. Construction of the new Shallowbag Bay Sewer Pump Station in the southeast corner of George Washington Creef Park will begin Monday, and is tentatively scheduled for completion in August 2022.
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60616

Wow! In the heart of South Loop here is a stunning and modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a den in the historic Prairie District. As you step inside you will be drawn to the beautiful view of the skyline, lake, and Soldier Field. A fully-equipped chef's kitchen with SS appliances, spacious cabinets, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Large family room opens to the balcony. Enjoy entertaining with magnificent views of the city. The master and second bedrooms have generous closet space and newer carpet. Hard surface floors throughout the main areas! In unit washer and dryer (washer and dryer are included). Full amenity building with 24-hour doorman, on-site manager, large workout room, sauna, entertainment suite (with catering kitchen), extra storage and media room. 1 parking spot included in rent. Nearby to everything in the South loop including dog park, lake front, restaurants, Trader Joe's, Mariano's, CTA, & more! Come see this today!
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy