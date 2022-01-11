South Side Park Pump Track Arlington meeting postponed

Wow! In the heart of South Loop here is a stunning and modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a den in the historic Prairie District. As you step inside you will be drawn to the beautiful view of the skyline, lake, and Soldier Field. A fully-equipped chef's kitchen with SS appliances, spacious cabinets, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Large family room opens to the balcony. Enjoy entertaining with magnificent views of the city. The master and second bedrooms have generous closet space and newer carpet. Hard surface floors throughout the main areas! In unit washer and dryer (washer and dryer are included). Full amenity building with 24-hour doorman, on-site manager, large workout room, sauna, entertainment suite (with catering kitchen), extra storage and media room. 1 parking spot included in rent. Nearby to everything in the South loop including dog park, lake front, restaurants, Trader Joe's, Mariano's, CTA, & more! Come see this today!
