ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Kevin Na's love for Waialae finally translated into victory, and now he's back for more at the Sony Open

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFHLL_0dkDlQuq00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When Kevin Na received an e-mail to register electronically for the Masters, he joked on social media, “Why isn’t there an ‘I decline’ button?” He laughed at the recollection, but as he prepares for what will be his 11th appearance at Augusta National in April, he knows as well as anybody the reason why one button will suffice. “I don’t think there is anyone in the world that would decline,” he said.

Already securing a spot in the first major of the year is one reason for Na to smile. He’s also coming off arguably his best season, which included two wins, a berth in the Tour Championship, and a third-place finish in the FedEx Cup. During the off-season, he also teamed to win the QBE Shootout with Jason Kokrak in December. Now, Na returns to the site of his latest official victory, where he credits a 5-wood to 15 feet at the devilish 13th and the birdie he made there as the key to prevailing by one stroke at last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

“Over the putt, I was like, ‘Man, I really need this one,’ and I was really happy to see that one go in,” he said. “You know, just kind of loosened me up a little bit, too.”

After enduring a nearly seven-year winless drought, Na has won in four consecutive seasons on the PGA Tour and enters this week ranked No. 27 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s evolved from a consistent contender who rarely closed the deal to a consistent winner as he’s learned to control his emotions under pressure.

“I went so many years without winning that I kind of forgot that feeling, and when I validated it at Greenbrier (in 2018), it made me hungry for more. When you do it again, you know, it seems like the next one comes easier,” he said. “Before, it was like, ‘Can I do it? I don’t know.’ Now I know if I put myself in that position, I’ve got a good chance of pulling it off.”

Na, who ranked 170th in driving distance each of the last two seasons, knows he has to pick his spots, or as he put it, “certain golf courses, 20th place is maxing out for me.” Waialae Country Club on the Big Island is a golf course that always has fit his brand of small ball, which relies on accuracy with his irons, a delicate touch around the greens, and walking in putts when he’s in a groove. Measuring in at 7,044 yards, Waialae falls into the category of courses where Na doesn’t feel he starts at a disadvantage before he even tees off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geOcd_0dkDlQuq00
Kevin Na lines up his shot on the first green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Photo by Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

“Waialae is a great golf course. It’s a golf course that anybody can win at,” he said. “You don’t have to be one style of game. It’s whoever is hitting it the best and putting the best.

“It’s a golf course that you don’t have to overpower, and I think because of my good iron play, I have an advantage here and you have to make some putts. There are other golf courses out there, the ones I’ve won, like Colonial is a great example. I think Hilton Head is one of the tournaments I’d like to win to get it off my checklist. And the Players Championship is a golf course that you’ve seen all kinds of winner, all kinds of style of players. There’s still plenty of golf courses left in the schedule that I’d like to win.”

Sony Open: In-depth preview | Check the yardage

Na won twice in 2019 and failed to make the U.S. Presidents Cup team and didn’t get chosen as a Captain’s pick by Steve Stricker for the Ryder Cup team last fall despite being in fine form. To hear Na tell it, three wins before the team that will represent the Stars and Stripes at Quail Hollow later this year gets selected would make him a slam dunk for Davis Love III’s squad.

“If you’re automatically qualified, you don’t have to depend on a Captain’s pick, then there’s no issue,” Na said. “So I just need to play a little better.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Sony Open, Kevin Na back to defend his title

The Aloha Swing concludes with the Sony Open in Hawaii, where Kevin Na returns to defend his 2021 title. Twenty-four players who competed at the Sentry Tournament of Champions will make the trip from Kapalua to Honolulu. Kevin Na, Sony Open. Bryson DeChambeau makes his return to Waialae after a...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
thegolfnewsnet.com

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field on Monday morning, choosing not to play back-to-back events in the Aloha Swing. According to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau withdrew from the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2022 citing wrist soreness. DeChambeau was the highest-ranked player in the...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Presidents Cup#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#Augusta National#Sony Open#The Pga Tour
golfmagic.com

After golf club TAKEN from bag, Rory McIlroy ready to DROP Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy admits he will unlikely compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on the DP World Tour, which falls the week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy has played twice in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club but has struggled to...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Nick Faldo: "Tiger Woods's like John Lennon"

Nick Faldo loves the Beatles and he think Tiger is the John Lennon of modern golf. Although he used to name Arnold Palmer as Paul McCartney for a long period, Nick has named a different golfer this time. He thinks that Rory McIlroy would be the perfect fit for McCartney....
GOLF
The Independent

Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return.Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.That tournament is reserved for winners on the PGA Tour in the preceding season and Simpson failed to add to his seven tour titles in 2021, recording five top 10s in 21 starts as he battled Covid-19 and a neck...
GOLF
Golf.com

Netflix reveals star-studded cast of PGA Tour pros for new docuseries

In early December, the eyes of the world turned to an unlikely event: a small golf tournament in the Bahamas. The Hero World Challenge is a 20-player invitational placed squarely in the sport’s offseason, but this time around event host Tiger Woods was making a breathlessly anticipated public appearance, his first since a terrifying car crash the previous February. It was a huge week for the golf world; the sport’s No. 1 draw indicated that he was plotting another comeback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy