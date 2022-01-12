Navigating Law School: A Conversation with Current Law Students

Law professor Jerome Organ commented for ABA Journal on the increased number of students attending law school and availability of legal jobs. From the article: There are concerns that the demand to attend law school won’t match the supply of jobs. For 2019 and 2020 graduates, the employment rate is 80%, says Jerome Organ, a professor at Minnesota’s University of St. Thomas School of Law. To keep that employment outcomes around 80% for 2024 graduates, the legal profession would need to add 3,200 more jobs, he wrote at TaxProf Blog. The 80% reflects combining job outcomes for the classes of 2019 and 2020 using data from the National Association for Law Placement, and it is based on bar-passage required and JD-advantage jobs that are full-time and long-term.

