Navigating Law School: A Conversation with Current Law Students

umd.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this event, current law students will discuss their experience applying to law school and their law...

careers.umd.edu

tennesseestar.com

New Law Empowers Tennessee Teachers to Remove Disorderly Students

A new law allowing teachers to discipline students in school is set to take effect as students return to class in the new year. The bill was originally introduced in December of 2020 and was passed in April of 2021; sponsors for the bill were Representative Scott Cepicky (R- 64) and Senator Joey Hensley (R-28).
TENNESSEE STATE
wjpitch.com

Students navigate internships

As seniors approach adulthood, many have begun to prepare themselves for the workforce through internships and jobs. Not only does it provide a medium for students to experience what it is like being a part of the workforce, it also is an opportunity to further develop their interests in certain fields and studies. Students often attain internships and jobs during the school year.
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Student Looks For Love On ‘The Bachelor’

For much of 2021, Yale Law School seemed to be locked in endless turmoil, but for a change of pace, the prestigious legal academy is starting the new year with some romance — or at least one of its students is. Meet Daria Rose. She’s a third-year student at...
TV & VIDEOS
news9.com

New State Law Allows Students To Transfer To Any School District

A new state law allowing public school students to transfer to any school district at any point in the year, as long as there is an opening, is now in effect. Some districts have lots of availability while others are limited. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 783 into...
OWASSO, OK
courierjournal.net

The People's Law School

This is my first column for 2022 and for the next few articles I am going to give an overview of basic law school courses and provide some insight into different areas of the law. Let’s start with a basic example. “Any lawyer worth is salt will tell the suspect, in no uncertain terms, to make no statement to the police under any circumstances”. That’s what United States Supreme Justice Robert Jackson said, and he is the only attorney to be the U.S. Solicitor General, U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
FLORENCE, AL
#Law School#Georgetown University#University Of Georgia
abovethelaw.com

Law School Student Heads To Fox News To Whine About Vaccinations

See, George Mason University recently amended their existing vaccination requirement to include boosters. Unfortunately for the university, the law school there was rebranded as a right-wing incubation center. As such, an aspiring right-wing pundit decided to use this opportunity to further his personal brand. ASSLaw student Robert Fellner appeared on The Ingraham Angle to mouth off about boosters:
EDUCATION
1240 KLYQ

A Degree and a Job – UM Law School Succeeds

The University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law is not the biggest law school in the country, but they're pretty good at getting their graduates into sought-after clerkships. In fact, the law school was recently ranked 5th nationally in The Princeton Review's Best Law Schools for State and Local Clerkships.
COLLEGES
stthomas.edu

In the News: Jerome Organ on Law School Admission Rates

Law professor Jerome Organ commented for ABA Journal on the increased number of students attending law school and availability of legal jobs. From the article: There are concerns that the demand to attend law school won’t match the supply of jobs. For 2019 and 2020 graduates, the employment rate is 80%, says Jerome Organ, a professor at Minnesota’s University of St. Thomas School of Law. To keep that employment outcomes around 80% for 2024 graduates, the legal profession would need to add 3,200 more jobs, he wrote at TaxProf Blog. The 80% reflects combining job outcomes for the classes of 2019 and 2020 using data from the National Association for Law Placement, and it is based on bar-passage required and JD-advantage jobs that are full-time and long-term.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Education
DoYouRemember?

Judge Judy Funds Full Scholarship For 10 Female New York Law School Students

As a graduate of New York Law School, Judge Judy has continued to stay involved with the school. Judy Sheindlin, 79, donated $5 million to a scholarship fund that covers the full tuition of 10 women studying at the private law school. It also covers their book expenses. Once they’ve finished their studies, the TV personality has yet more opportunities for those students as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Emory Law School Student Government Refuses to Recognize an Emory Free Speech Forum Student Group,

Here's part of the justification for the denial (see p. 10) from the student government, known as the Student Bar Association or SBA:. Finally, due to the nature of this group we are concerned with the lack of mechanisms in place to ensure respectful discourse and engagement. Without safeguards in place, such as a moderator or mediator, these discussions will likely give rise to a precarious environment—one where the conversation might very easily devolve.
COLLEGES
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

New state law allows student mental health days

All public school students in Illinois age 7 and above now have the right to take up to five mental health days without penalty each school year. The law passed the Illinois General Assembly last year without a single dissenting vote. The new law comes at a time when there...
BROOKFIELD, IL
University of Arkansas

Nuckolls Joins School of Law's Agriculture and Food Law Program

Kelly Nuckolls joined the U of A School of Law as the assistant director and visiting assistant professor of law for the Master of Laws Program in Agriculture and Food Law. She began her duties on Dec. 6, 2021. "I am honored and excited to join the LL.M. in Agricultural...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Upworthy

Non-binary student wins battle to wear long hair, forces school to abandon dress code policy

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gender dysphoria that some readers may find distressing. A non-binary student will now be allowed to grow their hair, which the school had previously alleged went against its dress code. The Houston-area Magnolia Independent School District has abandoned its dress code policy after being sued by parents and the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last October. As per the school policy, boys and non-binary students with long hair were punished. The sexist dress code was changed following a school board vote last week. The board also made its dress code policy on earrings gender-neutral, reported The Texas Tribune. The school was sued after many students, including a non-binary student, were punished for wearing long hair. A Latino 11-year-old who wore a ponytail to represent his culture was also punished by the school.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Rolling Admission and Law School Hopefuls

Unlike colleges, law schools have rolling admission. While law school application deadlines are typically in February or March, and sometimes as late as summer, admissions offices evaluate applications in roughly the order received until all available spots are filled. The later an applicant applies, the more competition there is for...
COLLEGES

