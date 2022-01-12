ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillside, IL

Welch reflects on first year as House speaker

By Editorial
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after being named speaker of the Illinois House, Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch says he is proud of the accomplishments he and his colleagues achieved and he looks forward to building on that record. “I actually thought 2021 was one heck of a year,” the Hillside...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Demmer joins the race for state treasurer’s office

State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, announced he will run for state treasurer on Tuesday. If he wins the Republican Party nomination, he likely would face two-term incumbent Mike Frerichs, who is seeking reelection. In Tuesday’s announcement, Demmer pledged to oppose tax increases and bring greater transparency to state spending.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Gov. Holcomb unveils 2022 Next Level Agenda

Governor Eric J. Holcomb recently announced his 2022 Next Level Agenda, which focuses on strengthening the state’s economy and focusing on areas that support that growth, including workforce training expansion, improving early childhood education efforts, advancing infrastructure projects, and increasing access to public health services. “The 2022 Next Level...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: November, 2021

Mayor Lightfoot reflects on City of Chicago’s progress in 2021. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and her administration are lifting up key accomplishments on behalf of the residents of Chicago over the course of 2021,... Rev. Jackson to join Father Pfleger in Silent March for Remembrance and Peace Put the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Inland Foundation and Illinois Press Association Partner on Community News Grant Program

Inland Foundation and Illinois Press Association Partner on Community News Grant Program. The Inland Press Foundation is partnering with the Illinois Press Association to launch a grant program to help Illinois newspapers strengthen their vital local news reporting. The Inland Foundation will begin accepting applications for the Community News Grant...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillside, IL
Government
City
Hillside, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
The Crusader Newspaper

REPARATIONS RISING WITH ROBIN RUE SIMMONS

The Honorable John Conyers, who represented Detroit in Congress from 1965 until 2017, introduced HR 40 every congressional session from 1989. He worked to get co-sponsors for the legislation for nearly 30 years, but not even the entire Congressional Black Caucus would co-sponsor. Upon his retirement from Congress, he passed the baton to Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Thanks to her efforts and those of reparations organizations, including the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) and the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA), the number of co-sponsors approaches 200 members of Congress. With 218, the legislation could pass in Congress.
EVANSTON, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy